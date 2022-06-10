You are here

Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Diriyah to host mobile blood-donation centers on World Blood Donor Day

The slogan for the 2022 World Blood Donor Day is ‘Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives.’
The slogan for the 2022 World Blood Donor Day is 'Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives.'
Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Diriyah to host mobile blood-donation centers on World Blood Donor Day

The slogan for the 2022 World Blood Donor Day is ‘Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives.’
To mark the World Health Organization’s World Blood Donor Day, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, in partnership with Wateen, will host a number of mobile blood-donation facilities around the local community to raise awareness of the innumerable benefits of this important voluntary act.

Donors from the local area will be able to give blood aboard the dedicated donation trucks, provided by Wateen. Trucks will also be stationed outside the DGDA headquarters so that staff there can also participate in the day’s event.

World Blood Donor Day, which is held on June 14 each year, was launched in 2005 as a joint initiative between the WHO and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to raise awareness of the need for safe supplies of blood and blood products, and to thank blood donors for the life-saving gifts they provide voluntarily.

The slogan for the 2022 World Blood Donor Day is “Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives.” This aims to draw attention to the role that voluntary blood donations play in saving lives and enhancing connections within communities.

The day is one of 11 annual official, global public health campaigns organized by the WHO, which also include World Health Day, World Immunization Week and World Malaria Day, among others.

Donated blood is essential to help patients survive surgeries, cancer treatments, chronic illnesses and traumatic injuries. The results of blood donations for patients can be lifesaving and it all starts with generous donations from individuals in the community.

Ahlam Althunayan, the community engagement director at the DGDA, said: “We are so glad to be welcoming these blood-donation trucks to Diriyah. A service that can offer patients a high quantity of safe blood and blood products is a key component of an effective national health system. The provision of these trucks is testament to the Kingdom’s successes in this regard.

“One of the things we are trying to do in Diriyah is provide our residents with rewarding charitable opportunities to give back to their community. We equally want to pay tribute to those selfless individuals who have already come forward to donate their blood for people unknown to them.”

It is the DGDA’s hope that the provision of mobile blood-donation facilities will contribute to the enhancement of Saudi Arabia’s already effective blood donor program, while also playing a part in creating warm social ties among the community and strengthening a united Diriyah.

Japanese band delivers legendary performance at Anime Village in Jeddah

Surrounded by hundreds of fans, legendary Japanese band Flow performed a number of their most popular tracks. (AN photo)
Surrounded by hundreds of fans, legendary Japanese band Flow performed a number of their most popular tracks. (AN photo)
Japanese band delivers legendary performance at Anime Village in Jeddah

Surrounded by hundreds of fans, legendary Japanese band Flow performed a number of their most popular tracks. (AN photo)
  • The five men had many good things to share about Jeddah Season itself, saying they enjoyed their time before the concert, wandering around City Walk and playing games. Flow documented the day and posted two videos on Twitter
JEDDAH: In their second visit to the Kingdom, legendary Japanese band Flow held a huge concert on Thursday at Anime Village in the City Walk zone as part of Jeddah Season 2022.

Surrounded by hundreds of fans who came from across the Kingdom, Flow performed a number of their most popular tracks, including “Chala Head Chala,” “Go!!!,” “Sign,” “Colors” and “World End.”

Flow is a globally known and loved rock band, especially among “otako,” or anime and manga fans, having performed songs for several series, including “Naruto,” “Code Geass,” “Durarara!!” “Seven Deadly Sins” and “Dragon Ball.”

Flow concert at Anime Village in City Walk on Thursday. (AN photo)

Sultan Tamboosi, 28, said that he has been a fan of Flow for years now and came to know the band through “Naruto” and “Code Geass.”

“I came across the announcement for their concert when I was checking the schedule for the weekend, and I just couldn’t believe my eyes,” he said. “It was really exciting to see them right in front of me. It was something I would have never expected to see!”

Debuting in 1998, Flow is comprised of vocalists Kohsi and Keigo, drummer Iwasaki, bassist Got’s and guitarist Takeshi Asakawa. As of April 2022, the band has released 38 singles, two collaboration singles with Granrodeo and 11 studio albums.

The Japanese band performing in Jeddah during their second visit to Saudi Arabia. (AN photo)

“‘Naruto’ was the anime that introduced me to Flow,” said Rayan Khan, 24. “I had goosebumps during the concert. One day I was watching them on a device and now they were performing in front of me, playing with us and asking us to jump around. I can’t put my feelings into words.”

Eman Alsarraj, 22, said: “It felt like a dream come true. I never thought that I would one day meet them in reality, but it happened! And I sang along with them when they performed ‘Go!!!’ from ‘Naruto.’”

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Flow said that they are very delighted to be in Jeddah and visit Saudi Arabia for the second time.

Fans cheering and waving their hands during one of Flow flaming songs. (AN photo)

“The first time we were in Riyadh, and this time we are here in Jeddah. We have really enjoyed our time on stage performing live in front of Saudi fans, who are really impressive,” said the band.

The five men had many good things to share about Jeddah Season itself, saying they enjoyed their time before the concert, wandering around City Walk and playing games. Flow documented the day and posted two videos on Twitter. The first clip shows the lead guitarist, Asakawa, bungee jumping, while the second one shows the whole group riding a hot air balloon.

“We are happy to come to Saudi Arabia and happy with the reaction of the Saudi audience,” added the men. “We promise to deliver an even greater performance than this one and sincerely thank you all.”

After the concert ended, as per tradition, Flow took a group photo with their fans and shared it on Twitter. “We finished our performance here!! Thank you to the audience, and the local staff for making this event happen!” wrote the band.

On Thursday evening, Flow shared a photo of them in Anime Village on Twitter, writing: “This is Anime Village where we will be playing our show tonight,” they captioned. “It’s like an anime theme park! It’s really amazing.”

The five performers and their team arrived in Jeddah on Thursday morning, June 8.

This is Flow’s first international concert since the pandemic outbreak. They have performed several times in Japan after the lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Saudi culture minister meets founder of SM Entertainment in Korea

Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan meets the founder of SM Entertainment Lee Soo-man. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan meets the founder of SM Entertainment Lee Soo-man. (SPA)
Saudi culture minister meets founder of SM Entertainment in Korea

Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan meets the founder of SM Entertainment Lee Soo-man. (SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan met with the founder of SM Entertainment Lee Soo-man during his visit to Korea, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
Prince Badr, who two day visit to Seoul concluded on Thursday, was there to discuss ways to enhance the existing cooperation with Korean cultural authorities.
He reviewed with Lee Soo-man aspects of joint cooperation in the cultural fields, including music education and training, organizing music events and festivals, and promoting joint production.

Fans have blast as Stan Lee’s Comic-Con takes off at Jeddah Superdome

Pop-culture fans gathered in Jeddah Superdome for Stan Lee's Comic-Con. (AN photo)
Pop-culture fans gathered in Jeddah Superdome for Stan Lee's Comic-Con. (AN photo)
Fans have blast as Stan Lee's Comic-Con takes off at Jeddah Superdome

Pop-culture fans gathered in Jeddah Superdome for Stan Lee's Comic-Con. (AN photo)
  • Fans had a blast as the first day of Stan Lee’s Comic-Con opened at Jeddah Superdome
JEDDAH: Named after the late American comic book writer, editor, publisher, and producer the convention saw cosplayers welcome visitors dressed as famous characters while opportunities were available to meet leading industry figures.  

A giant Spider-Man has been suspended from the conference hall ceiling and other life-size figurines on show include the characters Iron Man, War Machine, and Black Panther.

All around the venue glass cases house exhibits that have featured in popular movies, such as the Baby Yoda puppet used in Star Wars filming, helmets from “Avengers: Endgame,” and parts of the outfit of character Harley Quinn (played by Margot Robbie) from the “Suicide Squad.”

One visitor to the event, Rawan Qarah, wore a Scarlet Witch costume. She said: “When comic cons started happening here, I couldn’t wait to come and participate. It’s always comfortable being here, as no one laughs at you.” She particularly enjoyed touring the artists’ booths.

Yasser Alireza and Zaid Adham were presenting a comic book series they have created called “Wayl,” a Middle Eastern psychological thriller with three editions.

Artist Alireza, 44, said he had been keen on drawing from a young age.

“At first, I was anxious about coming to my hometown but then when I got settled into my book I felt pride, and this means a lot. It really does feel magical, I wish I had the right words to describe what I am feeling. No matter what happens with our comic books, this is a dream come true. People are loving what we are doing.”

He pointed out that he was pleased to be a part of what he described as a new golden age of art in Saudi Arabia. “I would have never imagined doing something like this in Saudi. In my head I thought maybe my daughter might be able to do something like this.”

Writer of “Wayl,” Adham, said: “Our comic books are selling so quickly that we are beginning to worry we didn’t bring enough. We are self-established and self-funded and if all goes well, we will be releasing a full graphic novel by the end of the year.”

Other items on display at the convention include a collection of watches worn in movies, such as Doctor Strange’s timepiece, rare comic books from the 1950s and 1960s, and various lightsabers from Star Wars films.

Cosplayer Mohammed Qashqari wore a Gryffindor house uniform from the Harry Potter movies while another player donned a rival Slytherin outfit.

Fans also got the chance to meet celebrities, among them Michael Rooker who played Yondu Udonta in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Lauren Ridloff who took the role of Makkari in “Eternals,” and Lexi Rabe who was Tony Stark’s daughter in “Avengers: Endgame.”

 

Saudi Film Festival closes with a red carpet and golden palm awards

Saudi Film Festival closes with a red carpet and golden palm awards
The eight annual Saudi Film Festival came to a close. (Essa Abduallah Aldobaisi)
Saudi Film Festival closes with a red carpet and golden palm awards

Saudi Film Festival closes with a red carpet and golden palm awards
With the iconic Ithra building glistening in the night sky, the 8th annual Saudi Film Festival came to a close on an unusually cool Dhahran night. 

Once again, as it did on opening night on June 2, the red carpet led filmmakers and movie enthusiasts into the cinema, where lovers of film had mingled for the past eight days. Much of the festival was broadcast on YouTube and was shared widely on the festival’s social media channels and on hashtags.

Ahmed Al-Mulla, the Saudi Film Festival director, poetically concluded the closing remarks to a standing ovation. A few speeches followed and, of course, there was the usual banter between actors Ibrahem Al-Hajjaj and actress Sarah Taibah, who were also the presenters on opening night. They provided humor and some context, as well as encouragement to everyone participating in or attending the festival. 

The big winner of the night was the Saudi-centric “Quareer,” the ambitious anthology featuring five vignettes— each directed by a different woman as part of their graduation project. Every story in that masterpiece highlighted a realistic narrative about a Saudi women or girl who was living in the Kingdom at a time in the more recent past — before many of the big changes for women’s empowerment were implemented in the Kingdom. The five women — Ragheed Al-Nahdi, Norah Almowald, Ruba Khafagy, Fatma Alhazmi and Noor Alameer — broke the record by winning four awards: For Best Feature Film, Best Acting, Best Cinematography and the Jury Prize. The women collected the golden palm awards, which had a cash prize for each win. 

Other awards included Best Short Documentary, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Produced Script. For a full list of winners, visit the SaudiFilmFestival website. 

While it was a supportive environment, it was made clear by Al-Hajjaj and others on stage that the real winners were those who dared to dream about being involved in filmmaking in the Kingdom. Simply being in the Ithra cinema, among those passionate creatives, was a testament to the willingness of many to go beyond the screen as passive viewers. Everyone, essentially, was a winner simply by being there or choosing to engage with the festival. 

One such person was Jeddah-based filmmaker Ismail Al-Bukhari. He participated at the Saudi Film Festival with a movie he shot in New York City during the pandemic. It took him two years to complete the English-language thriller because he insisted on doing every part of the film himself, from shooting, directing and editing. He said that the experience was “surreal” and he was just happy to be there.

“It feels really great to walk the red carpet for the first time — and in my home country — which is something I’ve never imagined it would happen in a million years. This is also my world premier for my first movie, 'Resurrected.' A lot of firsts — but hopefully not my last,” he told Arab News.

Saudi culture ministry signs agreement with South Korean entertainment company

Saudi culture ministry signs agreement with South Korean entertainment company
The agreement included the development of plans in the sectors of films, music and cultural events. (Shutterstock)
Saudi culture ministry signs agreement with South Korean entertainment company

Saudi culture ministry signs agreement with South Korean entertainment company
  • The agreement included the development of plans for joint cooperation in the sectors of films, music and cultural events
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture signed an agreement with South Korean entertainment and media content company CJENM Ltd.  to enrich the Kingdom’s cultural sector in Seoul on Thursday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) announced.

The agreement included the development of plans for joint cooperation in the sectors of films, music and cultural events, according to SPA. 

The deal includes plans to explore opportunities for cooperation in various cultural projects – including cinematic and musical activities and cultural centers that feature both Saudi and Korean heritage through music, art, food, theatrical arts, heritage, films and architecture, SPA reported. 

In the presence of Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the Deputy Minister of Culture Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez signed the agreement, while the South Korean company was represented by its CEO Sung Kang. 

Prince Badr was in South Korea on an official visit to meet with cultural authorities in the country to discuss strengthening and developing cooperation, the SPA report added.

In line with Vision 2030, the culture ministry has been leading efforts to develop the Kingdom’s cultural sector and enrich it through international cooperation. 

The ministry also aims to support Saudi creators and provide qualitative cultural options for the Saudi public, SPA said. 

