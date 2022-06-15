You are here

Aramco's first sustainability report pledges to reduce upstream carbon intensity by 15%

Aramco’s first sustainability report pledges to reduce upstream carbon intensity by 15%
Aramco also plans to make huge renewable investments with an aim to generate 12GW of solar and wind power annually by 2035. (Shutterstock)
Updated 59 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco’s first sustainability report pledges to reduce upstream carbon intensity by 15%

Aramco’s first sustainability report pledges to reduce upstream carbon intensity by 15%
Updated 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco plans to reduce its upstream carbon intensity by at least 15 percent to 8.7 kilograms of carbon dioxide by 2035, the oil giant said in its first sustainability report released today.

As part of its pledge to achieve operational net-zero ambition, Aramco said its greenhouse gas emission initiatives aim to reduce or mitigate more than 50 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent annually by 2035. The company said in its report that its goal is to capture, utilize or store 11 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent annually by 2035.

It also aims to produce 11 million metric tons per year of blue ammonia, a carrier of blue hydrogen, by 2030, supporting emissions reduction in hard-to-decarbonize sectors.

Aramco also plans to make huge renewable investments with an aim to generate 12GW of solar and wind power annually by 2035. 

Expected to be updated annually, the report offers reliable and cost-effective energy solutions as the energy firm moves toward its net-zero ambition, according to a statement. 

“Our ambition is to achieve operational net-zero by 2050 and our sustainability report highlights how we aim to continue meeting the world’s rising demand for secure, reliable and affordable energy, while also contributing to the broader energy transition,” president and CEO Amin Nasser said. 

He said the company is investing for the long-term, against a backdrop of global energy and economic uncertainty, and “we will continue to integrate breakthrough technologies in our operations over the next decade and beyond.” 

The firm aims to reduce emissions by 2035 through renewables investment, investing in carbon capture, utilization and storage, energy efficiency improvements, methane and flaring reduction and offsets. 

The report’s release followed the firm’s announcement of its ambition to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across its wholly-owned operated assets by 2050.

Topics: Aramco sustainability co CO2 carbon footprint

Updated 30 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI falls below 12,000 points as market concerns mount: Closing bell

TASI falls below 12,000 points as market concerns mount: Closing bell
Updated 30 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market closed lower on Wednesday falling below 12,000 points as investors fretted about the global economy.

Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI, fell 0.35 percent to  reach 11,978, while the parallel market, Nomu, fell 0.95 percent to 21,301.

Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. topped the list with a 9.97 percent gain, after winning shareholder approval for a 200 percent capital increase of SR231.5 million ($62 million).

Shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, ended the day down 1.54 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi slipped 0.67 percent, while Alinma Bank fell 0.70 percent.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. declined 2.47 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. rose 0.52 percent.

In the telecom sector, stc gained 1.57 percent, while Zain KSA edged down 0.66 percent.

Saudi Industrial Export Co. topped the fallers’ list with a 9.99 percent decline, followed by Arab Sea Information System Co. with 9.95 percent.

Arabian Centres Co. rose 4.26 percent, after signing agreements with Riyad Capital Co. to establish two closed funds valued at approximately SR6.2 billion to develop projects in Riyadh and Jeddah.

Saudi Automotive Services Co. dropped 0.29 percent, after shareholders approved the distribution of SR0.25 per share in dividends for 2021.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $120.84 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate traded at $118.44 a barrel as of 3:22 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia

Updated 32 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco debuts on Kantar BrandZ's list of top 100 valuable brands with 16th rank

Saudi Aramco debuts on Kantar BrandZ’s list of top 100 valuable brands with 16th rank
Updated 32 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco, one of the world’s largest energy companies has been ranked 16th on Kantar BrandZ’s list of the top 100 valuable brands. 

Aramco, with a brand value of $99 billion is a newcomer on this list, along with India’s Infosys which grabbed the 64th spot. 

“Following its IPO in 2019, Aramco instantly became one of the world’s largest publicly traded companies by market capitalization,” wrote Kantar BrandZ in its report. 

Apple leapfrogged Google and Amazon to garner the top spot with a brand value of $947 billion. 

Amazon, which was on the top of the list last year, was pushed to the third spot this year with a value of $706 billion. 

Google, which was in the third spot last year, jumped into second place with a brand value of $820 billion. 

The Kantar BrandZ report also added that the combined value of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands has increased by 23 percent to $8.7 trillion over the past year, which highlights the vitality of brand strength in navigating an unsettled global economy. 

Apart from Saudi Aramco and Infosys, other newcomers in the top 100 list are Argentinian online retailer Mercado Libre at the 71st spot, followed by Chinese video-sharing app Kuaishou, Dutch payment company Adyen, and Airbnb at 82nd, 96th and 99th spots respectively. 

Topics: Saudi Aramco brand ranking Global

India In-Focus — Shares slightly down; India OKs proposal for private firms to operate 5G networks

India In-Focus — Shares slightly down; India OKs proposal for private firms to operate 5G networks
Updated 54 min 19 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

India In-Focus — Shares slightly down; India OKs proposal for private firms to operate 5G networks

India In-Focus — Shares slightly down; India OKs proposal for private firms to operate 5G networks
Updated 54 min 19 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

MUMBAI: Indian shares were subdued on Wednesday as investors were cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates and its impact on the world’s largest economy, while energy stocks fell after clocking gains recently.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.2 percent at 15,698.4 by 0408 GMT, while the BSE index fell 0.2 percent to 52,602.4.

5G networks

The Indian government on Wednesday gave final approval to a proposal for directly allocating airwaves to enterprises, paving the way for them to operate private 5G networks.

The government also said it would hold the 5G spectrum auction by the end of July. The auction is expected to see participation from the country’s three main carriers — Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd’s Jio.

Indian wheat exports

The UAE has ordered a four-month suspension of exports and re-exports of wheat and wheat flour originating from India, the world’s second biggest producer of the grain, state news agency WAM said on Wednesday.

The Gulf nation’s Economy Ministry cited interruptions to global trade flows as the reason for the move, but added that India had approved exports of wheat to the UAE for domestic consumption.

India banned wheat exports in a surprise move on May 14, except for those backed by already issued letters of credit and to countries seeking to ensure food security. Since then, it has allowed shipments of 469,202 tons of wheat.

Companies wishing to export or re-export Indian wheat brought into the UAE before May 13, when India’s suspension began, must first make an application to the Economy Ministry, it said in a statement.

The UAE and India signed a broad trade and investment pact in February that seeks to cut all tariffs on each other’s goods and aims to increase their annual trade to $100 billion within five years.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: India Share market 5G

Hilton to train Saudi youth amidst push to develop local hospitality talent

Hilton to train Saudi youth amidst push to develop local hospitality talent
Updated 55 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Hilton to train Saudi youth amidst push to develop local hospitality talent

Hilton to train Saudi youth amidst push to develop local hospitality talent
Updated 55 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Hospitality major Hilton has partnered with Bunyan for Training, a local affiliate of Swiss hospitality management school Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne, to train young Saudi talent willing to enter the industry. 

The training program, which will allow a number of select students to receive advanced theoretical and practical curricula, is accredited by the Saudi Technical and Vocational Training Corp. and certified by the Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne, according to a statement. 

It will also allow students to pursue a Bachelor’s degree and expand their skill set across a variety of hospitality professions, including the culinary arts, food and beverage service, front office, and housekeeping. 

The program has been designed with the aim of providing job opportunities to young talent across Hilton hotels in Saudi following graduation.

“We’re delighted to collaborate with Hilton for this groundbreaking training program that we believe will provide a hugely beneficial start to a group of young students,” CEO of Bunyan for Training, Nabil Tuker said. 

Through expert coaching and real-life work experience, he said these students will have the best possible start in the hospitality industry with Hilton. 

A ‘golden era’ for Saudi hospitality sector 

This comes on the back of Saudi’s push to develop the hospitality sector as part of the strategy to diversify away from the fuel-based economy. 

With the Kingdom’s travel and tourism sector enjoying a dramatic rebound post-pandemic, the program is expected to play a part in developing local talent which Saudi would be in greater need of as more international hotels open their operation in the country.   

The Kingdom’s major cities such as Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah witnessed their revenue per available room, or RevPAR, rising to 88 percent, 85 percent and 56 percent, respectively, in 2021, according to hospitality research company STR. 

The Jeddah hotel industry occupancy climbed to 64 percent in May, which is the highest since September 2019.

Furthermore, the pace of growth is set to gather steam as the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform program aims to attract 100 million annual visitors within eight years. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News earlier, a top official of Knight Frank said the next 10 years will be a golden era for Saudi hospitality as the country has laid down the foundation of transformation in the sector.

“It will not happen again in the coming years and years to come. It will lay the foundation for hospitality in the long term,” Turab Saleem, head of hospitality, tourism and leisure consultancy at Knight Frank in the Middle East and North Africa, said on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Summit held last month.

Topics: Hilton Saudi hospitality training

China In-Focus — Shares touch 3-month high; Baidu in talks to sell iQIYI stakes

China In-Focus — Shares touch 3-month high; Baidu in talks to sell iQIYI stakes
Updated 15 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Shares touch 3-month high; Baidu in talks to sell iQIYI stakes

China In-Focus — Shares touch 3-month high; Baidu in talks to sell iQIYI stakes
Updated 15 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

BEIJING: Chinese shares climbed to more than three-month highs on Wednesday, and Hong Kong’s benchmark rose after data showed surprising growth in industrial production in May, and as investors expect more policy support to fuel a growth rebound.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.5 percent at 3,305.41, after touching its highest level since March 8 earlier in the session.

The blue-chip CSI300 index, which also touched its highest point since March 8, finished 1.32 percent higher.

Baidu in talks to sell stakes in iQIYI 

China’s internet search engine giant Baidu Inc. is in talks to sell its controlling stake in iQIYI Inc., China’s answer to Netflix, in a deal that could value all of iQIYI at about $7 billion, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Baidu, which owns 53 percent of iQIYI and holds more than 90 percent of its shareholder voting rights, plans to sell all its holdings in the Chinese video-streaming services firm, the two people and another two sources familiar with the matter said.

While cinemas have struggled with COVID-19 lockdowns, China’s online video market is booming. Domestic consulting firm Zhiyan forecasts 2022 revenue is set to climb to 163 billion yuan ($24 billion), up 17 percent year-on-year.

Nasdaq-listed iQIYI, the No. 2 player in China’s video-streaming market after Tencent Holdings’ Tencent Video, has a market value of $4 billion. Baidu’s targeted valuation of $7 billion for the whole company in its divestment would represent a price of about $8.13 per share compared with its latest close of $4.67.

The divestment plan, not previously disclosed by Baidu, comes after the firm deemed iQIYI to be a non-core asset, and as it seeks to sharpen its focus on developing its capital-intensive artificial intelligence and autonomous driving units, the first two sources said.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: China shares Baidu

