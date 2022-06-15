You are here

Saudi Central Bank raises key interest rates

Saudi Central Bank raises key interest rates
Updated 15 June 2022
Arab News

Updated 15 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank on Wednesday raised key interest rates in line with domestic and global developments and to maintain monetary and financial stability, said an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The central bank, also known as SAMA, has decided to raise the repurchase agreement (repo) rate by 0.5 percent to 2.25 percent from a previous 1.75 percent, and the reverse repurchase agreement (reverse repo) rate by 0.5 percent to 1.75 percent from a previous 1.25 percent. 

The increase followed the hike in the US Federal Reserve benchmark rate on the same day.

The US central bank raised the benchmark borrowing rate by 0.75 percentage points, bigger than the telegraphed 0.5-percentage-point increase after economic data in recent days showed inflation strengthening and consumer confidence weakening.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed has the “tools” and the “resolve” to do what it takes to lower inflation from the highest level in more than 40 years, adding that the central bank could hike the benchmark interest rate by another 0.75 percentage points in July.

    Topics: SAMA Interest Rate monetary

    RIYADH: Khazenly, an Egypt-based warehousing platform, raised $2.5 million in a seed funding round co-led by venture capital firms Arzan Venture Capital and Shorooq Partners.

    The company provides solutions to support merchants with their business and logistics operations, MAGNiTT reported.

    “Our simplified, technology-fueled platform, high-caliber experienced team, and network of market-leading partners help merchants grow and scale,” Mohamed Younes, co-founder and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

    Founded in 2021, Khazenly will use its acquired funds to grow its product portfolio as well as empower current products to further support merchants.

    MENA Project Tracker: Italian firm to work on $878m Diriyah car park project; TDF signs $266m deal

    MENA Project Tracker: Italian firm to work on $878m Diriyah car park project; TDF signs $266m deal
    Updated 15 June 2022
    Hala Hisham Koura
    Nirmal Narayanan

    MENA Project Tracker: Italian firm to work on $878m Diriyah car park project; TDF signs $266m deal

    MENA Project Tracker: Italian firm to work on $878m Diriyah car park project; TDF signs $266m deal
    Updated 15 June 2022
    Hala Hisham Koura Nirmal Narayanan

    RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority, also known as DGDA is collaborating with Italian builder Webuild to develop a multi-level car parking costing $878 million at the heritage site. 

    The contract will be executed by Webuild’s subsidiary Salini Saudi Arabia, and upon completion, the facility will accommodate up to 10,500 vehicles, according to a report in Trade Arabia. 

    The scope of the project includes civil and structural works, tunnels and other connections for the district’s huge car park in a new district along the Western Ring Road. 

    Saudi tourism fund signs $266.5m MoU with Melia Hotels

    Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund has signed a memorandum of understanding with Melia Hotels International to develop top-rated tourist facilities in the Kingdom, with a total project value of SR1 billion ($266 million). 

    Under the project, Melia Hotels will work together with TDF to develop tourism destination focused on leisure, entertainment, and food and beverages, in three key destinations which include, Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Eastern Province, Trade Arabia reported. 

    “This latest collaboration with Melia Hotels International is a step toward the Kingdom’s transformation into a leading tourism destination globally,” said Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of TDF. 

    Kepco project 

    A team led by South Korean utility firm Kepco will soon start constructing the $3.6-billion high-voltage, direct current subsea transmission system in Abu Dhabi, MEED reported. 

    “The financial close will take place in the third quarter of this year as initially expected,” a close source told MEED. 

    Apart from Kepco, the team also consists of Japan’s Kyushu Electric Power Company International and France’s EDF. 

    The project, upon completion, is expected to reduce the carbon footprint of ADNOC’s offshore operations by more than 30 percent, as it will substitute current offshore gas turbines with more sustainable power sources. 

    Topics: Saudi Arabia DGDA TDF Korea

