You are here

  • Home
  • Philippine officials designate 11 insurgents ‘terrorists’

Philippine officials designate 11 insurgents ‘terrorists’

Philippine officials designate 11 insurgents ‘terrorists’
The Philippines’ government representative Alexander A. Padilla, left, and Luis G. Jalandoni of the communist National Democratic Front during the 2011 peace talks in Norway. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gtjjp

Updated 16 June 2022
AP

Philippine officials designate 11 insurgents ‘terrorists’

Philippine officials designate 11 insurgents ‘terrorists’
  • Anti-Terrorism Council designates as terrorists five commanders of Abu Sayyaf, small but violent Muslim militant group
  • Long-running communist and Muslim insurgencies among security problems for President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Updated 16 June 2022
AP

MANILA: The Philippine government has designated a former peace negotiator and five other suspected communist rebel leaders as “terrorists” in a move that allowed the freezing of their financial assets, which officials said could be used to finance attacks.
The Anti-Terrorism Council separately designated as terrorists five commanders of the Abu Sayyaf, a small but violent Muslim militant group in the country’s south. They have been linked to the Daesh group in an announcement made public Wednesday.
Long-running communist and Muslim insurgencies are among key security problems President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stands to inherit when he takes office on June 30. Although considerably weakened by decades of offensives, infighting and factionalism, the communist and Muslim insurgents remain national security threats.
The six rebel leaders accused of membership in the Communist Party of the Philippines, its armed wing the New People’s Army and related organizations were led by Luis Jalandoni, a former Roman Catholic priest who joined the communist rebellion, one of the longest-raging in Asia.
He gained national prominence as the chief rebel negotiator for decades in peace talks with the Philippine government brokered by Norway until he retired years ago. His whereabouts are unknown.
The Anti-Terrorism Council said Jalandoni and the five other high-ranking communist rebels were designated terrorists under Philippine law due to their alleged involvement in the rebel movement and past and future acts of terrorism. It did not elaborate or cite any evidence.
The rebels condemned the government’s terrorist labeling of the 87-year-old Jalandoni and the others as a “gross perversion of the truth.”
“It was made without basis and cites no specific judicable facts. It aims to slander them and restrict their democratic rights,” the Communist Party of the Philippines said in a statement.
The Anti-Terrorism Council also did not cite specific evidence against the five Abu Sayyaf commanders. But a military counterterrorism officer said Thursday on condition of anonymity that they were based in the southern provinces of Sulu and Basilan and linked to ransom kidnappings and other terrorist attacks.
The government has previously designated the Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People’s Army along with the Abu Sayyaf as terrorist organizations.
Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte took steps early in his presidency to foster peace talks with communist guerrillas, who the military estimates at 2,700 fighters. But both sides accused the other of pressing on with attacks and the negotiations eventually collapsed.
The Philippine government has never initiated any talks with the Abu Sayyaf, which has carved a brutal image for deadly bombings and beheadings, but has encouraged many of its fighters to surrender. The military has pressed on with decades-long offensives against the militants, who are estimated to number less than 200 mostly in predominantly Muslim Sulu province and outlying islands.

Topics: Philippine anti-terrorism

Related

Philippines’ autonomous Muslim region builds deradicalization center for former militants
World
Philippines’ autonomous Muslim region builds deradicalization center for former militants
Philippine forces report killing Daesh ‘spokesperson’
World
Philippine forces report killing Daesh ‘spokesperson’

Kremlin says Western arms ‘useless’ as Europe leaders visit Kyiv

Kremlin says Western arms ‘useless’ as Europe leaders visit Kyiv
The Kremlin on Thursday warned against new Western weapons supplies to Ukraine. (AFP)
Updated 57 min 13 sec ago
AFP

Kremlin says Western arms ‘useless’ as Europe leaders visit Kyiv

Kremlin says Western arms ‘useless’ as Europe leaders visit Kyiv
  • The leaders of the European Union’s biggest economies are making their first trip to Ukraine since Russia sent troops to Ukraine on February 24
Updated 57 min 13 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Thursday warned against new Western weapons supplies to Ukraine as French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrived in Kyiv.
“I would like to hope that the leaders of these three states and the President of Romania will not only focus on supporting Ukraine by further pumping Ukraine with weapons,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
He added that it would be “absolutely useless and will cause further damage to the country.”
The leaders of the European Union’s biggest economies are making their first trip to Ukraine since Russia sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.
They are expected to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“Let’s hope they will encourage President Zelensky to really look at the state of affairs,” Peskov said.
Also on Thursday, former Russian president and deputy head of the country’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said the visit of the European leaders will be of no use.
“European fans of frogs, liverwurst and spaghetti love visiting Kyiv. With zero use,” Medvedev said on Twitter in English.
“Promised EU membership and old howitzers to Ukraine, lushed up on gorilka and went home by train,” he said, referring to Ukraine’s vodka. “It won’t bring Ukraine closer to peace.”
Ukraine has recently received French-made self-propelled Caesar howitzers.
The trio of European leaders arrived in Ukraine by train earlier on Thursday.
Romanian leader Klaus Iohannis joined them in the battle-scarred Kyiv suburb of Irpin.
The visit comes as Ukraine is pushing to be given official candidate status to join the EU.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict France Germany Italy

Related

Around 10,000 civilians still in Ukraine’s Severodonetsk: governor
World
Around 10,000 civilians still in Ukraine’s Severodonetsk: governor
Biden announces new $1 billion in weapons for Ukraine
World
Biden announces new $1 billion in weapons for Ukraine

‘Disloyal’ Britain left former Afghan guards at Taliban mercy: BBC

‘Disloyal’ Britain left former Afghan guards at Taliban mercy: BBC
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

‘Disloyal’ Britain left former Afghan guards at Taliban mercy: BBC

‘Disloyal’ Britain left former Afghan guards at Taliban mercy: BBC
  • Former embassy employees facing threats, attacks
  • Government has caused ‘incalculable trauma,’ says charity
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

More than 150 Afghans who guarded Britain’s embassy in Kabul remain in the country, with several having detailed being beaten and tortured by the Taliban, the BBC reports.

Some of those employed by global security company GardaWorld had spent more than a decade in their postings, with one stating that they had been targeted by the new Afghan administration because of their work for the UK.

He said: “I was sitting outside when gunmen approached me. One of (them) then attacked me. They said you were working for the British embassy. They started beating me and they threw me on the ground. They attacked me again and again.”

Another spoke of being hit over the head with a rifle butt and being detained until he was able to persuade the Taliban he no longer worked for the British.

Human rights charity Azadi, which has been working to support and evacuate targeted Afghans, has condemned the UK government’s slow response, despite its continual proclamations of having moved thousands to safety.

Azadi director Sarah Magill said: “Through their inaction, the government has caused incalculable trauma. It is a deeply inhumane way to treat a body of staff entrusted to keep British ministers and civil servants safe.”

MPs have equally slammed the government response, with one group saying there had been a “total absence of a plan for evacuating Afghans who supported the UK mission.”

Attempting to quell ceaseless criticism, the government announced this week that the former guards would be able to apply to come to the UK from June 20 as part of its Afghan citizens resettlement scheme (ACRS), despite the program’s official launch in January.

The ACRS accompanies a separate scheme, the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP), aimed to relocate those who were employed directly by the British government.

One Afghan who arrived earlier this year under ARAP said that many of his former colleagues from the embassy were being threatened on a daily basis, adding that he felt the “British have been disloyal.”

He added: “They made a promise — these men worked hard for them and now their lives are at risk.

“I can’t sleep or eat without thinking of what they’re going through. They message me constantly asking for help.”

Topics: Britain Afghanistan Taliban

Related

UK should ‘feel deeply ashamed’ over abandoned Afghans: British general
World
UK should ‘feel deeply ashamed’ over abandoned Afghans: British general
Afghan interpreter in tearful reunion with British soldiers he saved from Taliban
World
Afghan interpreter in tearful reunion with British soldiers he saved from Taliban

UK condemns court decision to block Rwanda deportation, will not leave convention

UK condemns court decision to block Rwanda deportation, will not leave convention
Updated 16 June 2022
Reuters

UK condemns court decision to block Rwanda deportation, will not leave convention

UK condemns court decision to block Rwanda deportation, will not leave convention
  • Dominic Raab, who is also Britain’s justice secretary, criticized the Strasbourg-based court for essentially blocking the flight
Updated 16 June 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Britain has no plans to leave the European Convention on Human Rights, but the Strasbourg court which enforces it overstepped its powers in blocking the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.
The government was thwarted in its attempt to send a handful of migrants on a charter plane more than 4,000 miles (6,4000 km) to Rwanda on Tuesday after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) stepped in to issue injunctions, canceling the flight.
Raab, who is also Britain’s justice secretary, criticized the Strasbourg-based court for essentially blocking the flight, part of a policy which London says will stem the flow of migrants making dangerous trips across the English Channel from France.
Raab said the flights would take place despite criticism from the United Nations, the leadership of the Church of England and Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, who has privately described the plan as “appalling” according to media reports.
“Our plans involve staying within the Convention, the European Convention. It is also important the Strasbourg court reflects and stays faithful to its mandate as part of the convention,” he told BBC television.
“The Strasbourg court itself has said for many years that there’s no binding power of injunction. And then later on they said: ‘Well actually, we can issue such binding injunctions.’ It is not grounded in the Convention,” Raab told Sky News.
The European court’s late intervention had led some in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party to call for Britain to pull out of the European Convention on Human Rights altogether.
Challenged over death threats on social media to human rights lawyers, Raab said they were unacceptable but Britain’s Human Rights Act had led to an “industry” of lawyers promoting “elastic interpretations” of the law on behalf of their clients.
He added that the government could not give a fixed date for when it would be able to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Topics: UK Rwanda deportation

Related

UK confident it can overturn legal ban on Rwanda plan
World
UK confident it can overturn legal ban on Rwanda plan
UK migrant flight to Rwanda grounded as European Court steps in
World
UK migrant flight to Rwanda grounded as European Court steps in

India, ASEAN seek to boost ties amid US-China rivalry

India, ASEAN seek to boost ties amid US-China rivalry
Updated 16 June 2022
AP

India, ASEAN seek to boost ties amid US-China rivalry

India, ASEAN seek to boost ties amid US-China rivalry
  • The two-day meeting marks the 30th anniversary of India’s dialogue relations with the 10-member regional bloc
Updated 16 June 2022
AP

NEW DELHI: A special meeting between India and Southeast Asian foreign ministers opened Thursday with co-chairs India and Singapore calling for strengthening ties amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a heightened rivalry between the United States and China that threatens peace and stability in the region.
India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations face geopolitical headwinds from the war in Ukraine and its knock-on effects on food and energy security as well as fertilizer and commodities prices and logistics and supply chain disruptions.
“India fully supports a strong, unified, prosperous ASEAN whose centrality in the Indo-Pacific is fully recognized,” he said.
Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said Russia’s actions have “upended the international system of rules and norms.”
Balakrishnan added that the rivalry between the US and China has direct implications for all of Asia.
“These developments, if unchecked, can threaten the sole system of peace and stability which we have depended on for the basis of our growth and development and prosperity over many decades,” he said.
The two-day meeting marks the 30th anniversary of India’s dialogue relations with the 10-member regional bloc that includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam.
Jaishankar emphasized the need for strengthening land and sea connectivity with ASEAN member states. The upgrade of the India-Myanmar-Thailand highway is part of the ASEAN-India Connectivity initiative.
Trade between India and the ASEAN region amounted to over $78 billion in 2021.
India mainly exports organic chemicals, minerals, ships and boats, iron and steel, pharmaceuticals, cotton and tobacco to ASEAN countries, according to India’s Commerce Ministry. Top products imported by India from ASEAN include coal, palm oil, telephones, light vessels and electronic circuits.

Topics: India ASEAN

Related

India, ASEAN leaders agree to boost maritime cooperation
World
India, ASEAN leaders agree to boost maritime cooperation
Southeast Asian states announces new strategic pact with Australia
World
Southeast Asian states announces new strategic pact with Australia

Around 10,000 civilians still in Ukraine’s Severodonetsk: governor

Around 10,000 civilians still in Ukraine’s Severodonetsk: governor
Updated 16 June 2022
AFP

Around 10,000 civilians still in Ukraine’s Severodonetsk: governor

Around 10,000 civilians still in Ukraine’s Severodonetsk: governor
Updated 16 June 2022
AFP

KYIV: Around 10,000 civilians are trapped in Ukraine’s eastern city of Severodonetsk, where intense fighting with Russia has raged for weeks, the local governor said Wednesday.
“Out of 100,000 residents, around 10,000 remain,” Sergiy Gaiday, the governor of the Lugansk region, said on Telegram. He said Kyiv’s army is “holding back the enemy as much as possible.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Civilians war

Related

Russia bans dozens of UK journalists, defense officials and MPs
Media
Russia bans dozens of UK journalists, defense officials and MPs
Biden announces new $1 billion in weapons for Ukraine
World
Biden announces new $1 billion in weapons for Ukraine

Latest updates

El-Sisi: Egypt-UAE relations a pillar of stability in region
El-Sisi: Egypt-UAE relations a pillar of stability in region
Caterpillar’s Saudi dealer selected to supply power solutions to Red Sea Project
Caterpillar’s Saudi dealer selected to supply power solutions to Red Sea Project
Microsoft announces retirement of Internet Explorer after 27 years
Microsoft announces retirement of Internet Explorer after 27 years
New York fintech Wahed raises $50m funding led by Saudi Aramco’s Wa’ed 
New York fintech Wahed raises $50m funding led by Saudi Aramco’s Wa’ed 
UAE reports 1,435 new daily COVID-19 cases, 1 death
UAE reports 1,435 new daily COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.