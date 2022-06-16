You are here

  • Home
  • Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Binance offers 2,000 jobs; Bill Gates dismisses NFTs

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Binance offers 2,000 jobs; Bill Gates dismisses NFTs

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Binance offers 2,000 jobs; Bill Gates dismisses NFTs
Binance’s move takes place amid extreme volatility in the cryptocurrency market (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/62bmt

Updated 17 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Binance offers 2,000 jobs; Bill Gates dismisses NFTs

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Binance offers 2,000 jobs; Bill Gates dismisses NFTs
Updated 17 sec ago
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Thursday, rising by 6.20 percent to $22,138.54 as of 8:30 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,201.35 up by 8.83 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Crypto giant Binance offers 2,000 new positions

Despite a slew of job cuts by companies in the digital currency space, cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened 2,000 positions for hiring, CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

“It was not easy saying no to Super Bowl ads, stadium naming rights, large sponsor deals a few months ago, but we did. Today, we are hiring for 2000 open positions for #Binance,” Zhao said in a tweet.

Binance’s move takes place amid extreme volatility in the cryptocurrency market, amid fears that rising inflation could force the Federal Reserve to raise rates aggressively and lead to a recession, which the Fed eventually did.

On Wednesday, the Fed approved its largest interest rate increase in more than 25 years to stem an inflation crisis that US central bank officials said may undermine public trust and was driven by events beyond the bank’s control, Reuters said.

As a result, the Fed increased its federal funds rate target to between 1.5 percent and 1.75 percent.

In addition, officials expect to continue raising interest rates throughout this year, possibly adding another 75 basis points, with the federal funds rate set at 3.4 percent at year’s end.

Gates says Greater Fool Theory underpins NFTs

On Tuesday, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates called non-fungible tokens a sham based on “the greater fool theory” of crypto, reviving past criticism of digital assets, according to Bloomberg.

“Obviously, expensive digital images of monkeys are going to improve the world greatly,” he said sarcastically.

Elon Musk, the billionaire Tesla CEO, sparred with him last year over whether Bitcoin was too risky for retail investors and the environmental impact of mining coins.

Topics: crypto moves bitcoin Ethereum Binance Bill Gates

Related

Update Crypto Moves – Bitcoin tumbles as crypto sell-off accelerates; crypto exchanges lay off staff
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin tumbles as crypto sell-off accelerates; crypto exchanges lay off staff
Update Crypto Moves – Bitcoin, Ether prices plummet; Coinbase to cut 1,100 jobs; Crypto lenders halt bitcoin redemption
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin, Ether prices plummet; Coinbase to cut 1,100 jobs; Crypto lenders halt bitcoin redemption

Saudi shipping firm Bahri issues $1bn SR-denominated Sukuk

Saudi shipping firm Bahri issues $1bn SR-denominated Sukuk
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi shipping firm Bahri issues $1bn SR-denominated Sukuk

Saudi shipping firm Bahri issues $1bn SR-denominated Sukuk
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, better known as Bahri, has started the issuance of SR3.9 billion ($1.04 billion) Sukuk, denominated in Saudi Riyals.

The offering started on June 16, and will end on July 21, the Saudi-listed firm said in a bourse filing.

Al Rajhi Capital Co., HSBC Saudi Arabia, and SNB Capital Co. have been selected to act as lead managers and book runners.

The company will use proceeds to refinance the existing Sukuk which will mature later this year in July.

Bahri is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and the Public Investment Fund, operating a fleet of 89 tankers and container ships that transport oil, petrochemicals, and other types of cargo.

Topics: Bahri sukkuk Saudi shipping

Related

Update Bahri’s $1.3bn capital plan approved by shareholders
Business & Economy
Bahri’s $1.3bn capital plan approved by shareholders
PIF-Aramco shipping JV Bahri to issue sukuk worth $1bn
Business & Economy
PIF-Aramco shipping JV Bahri to issue sukuk worth $1bn

Saudi competition authority rejects GASCO’s bid to acquire 55% stake in Best Gas Carrier

Saudi competition authority rejects GASCO’s bid to acquire 55% stake in Best Gas Carrier
Updated 18 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi competition authority rejects GASCO’s bid to acquire 55% stake in Best Gas Carrier

Saudi competition authority rejects GASCO’s bid to acquire 55% stake in Best Gas Carrier
Updated 18 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition has rejected National Gas and Industrialization Co.’s, or GASCO’s, acquisition deal with Best Gas Carrier Co., a bourse filing revealed.

Earlier in February, Saudi-listed GASCO signed a deal to invest SR29 million ($7 million) and take a majority stake of 55 percent in Best Gas Carrier.

Best Gas Carrier operates by purchasing gas-filled and empty cylinders from GASCO and reselling them to end-users.

Topics: Saudi acquire

Related

Saudi markets surge as M&A activity set to continue until mid-2022: General Authority for Competition
Business & Economy
Saudi markets surge as M&A activity set to continue until mid-2022: General Authority for Competition
Saudi-listed GASCO to acquire 55% of Best Gas Carrier in $7m deal
Business & Economy
Saudi-listed GASCO to acquire 55% of Best Gas Carrier in $7m deal

TASI is up as oil prices retreat slightly: Opening bell

TASI is up as oil prices retreat slightly: Opening bell
Updated 25 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

TASI is up as oil prices retreat slightly: Opening bell

TASI is up as oil prices retreat slightly: Opening bell
Updated 25 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market opened higher In the last trading session of the week following a slight dip in oil prices.

The main index, TASI, rose 0.45 percent to reach 12,031, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.38 percent to 21,383, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $119.42 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate traded at $116.36 a barrel, as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time.

Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. topped the gainer's list with a 3.35 percent gain, after it secured a SR72 million ($19.2 million) insurance deal with Riyad Bank.

The shares of Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. plunged 2.20 percent to lead the decliners in the list.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. rose 0.56 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. declined 0.26 percent.

Shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened the day up 0.39 percent.

Both the telecom giants stc and Zain KSA gained 1.66 percent and 0.77 percent respectively.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi added 1.12 percent, while Alinma Bank rose 1.83 percent.

National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, better known as Bahri, increased 0.96 percent, after it started the issuance of SR3.9 billion SR-denominated Sukuk.

Topics: Tadawul TASI stock shares NOMU

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
TASI falls below 12,000 points as market concerns mount: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI falls below 12,000 points as market concerns mount: Closing bell

China In-Focus — Yuan climbs; Home prices fall in China; Joincare Pharmaceutical plans Swiss listing

China In-Focus — Yuan climbs; Home prices fall in China; Joincare Pharmaceutical plans Swiss listing
Updated 31 min 53 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Yuan climbs; Home prices fall in China; Joincare Pharmaceutical plans Swiss listing

China In-Focus — Yuan climbs; Home prices fall in China; Joincare Pharmaceutical plans Swiss listing
Updated 31 min 53 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

BEIJING: China’s yuan climbed to a near one-week high against the dollar on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve delivered its biggest rate hike in decades but flagged that such an outsized increase would not be common.

The dollar eased from a 20-year high against a basket of currencies after the US central bank approved its biggest interest rate hike since 1994, lifting the target federal funds rate by a widely expected 75 basis points to a range of between 1.5 percent and 1.75 percent.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.7099 per dollar, 419 pips or 0.6 percent firmer than the previous fix 6.7518.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.6956 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.7006 at midday, 152 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

China home prices fall again

China’s new home prices in May fell for the second month this year, depressed by still fragile demand as widespread COVID-19 curbs dented already weak buyer confidence, suggesting more policy stimulus is needed to return the market to growth.

Average new-home prices in 70 major cities dropped 0.1 percent on a month-on-month basis, after a 0.2 percent decline in April, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics data released on Thursday.

From a year earlier, prices slipped 0.1 percent, down for the first time since September 2015 and retreating from a 0.7 percent gain in April.

Year-on-year price growth has eased since May last year due to a slowing economy, tight mortgage disbursement and as sentiment weakened amid a liquidity crisis that led to some high-profile loan defaults by developers.

Shares of mainland developers fell on Thursday, with the CSI300 Real Estate Index down around 0.5 percent after opening up about 2 percent.

Joincare Pharmaceutical plans Swiss listing

China’s Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co. said on Thursday it plans to list on the Swiss stock exchange in a bid to broaden financing channels and ramp up its global expansion.

Joincare’s plan to issue Global Depository Receipts on the SIX Swiss Exchange, disclosed in an exchange filing, makes it the latest Chinese company to tap a cross-border investment channel linking China and European markets.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: China in-focus yuan

Related

China In-Focus — Shares touch 3-month high; Baidu in talks to sell iQIYI stakes
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Shares touch 3-month high; Baidu in talks to sell iQIYI stakes
China In-Focus — Asian giant vows to adapt better to climate change; Strike disrupts chip shipment to China
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Asian giant vows to adapt better to climate change; Strike disrupts chip shipment to China

Commodities Update — Gold ticks lower; Soybeans rise after four-day slide; Copper gains

Commodities Update — Gold ticks lower; Soybeans rise after four-day slide; Copper gains
Updated 16 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold ticks lower; Soybeans rise after four-day slide; Copper gains

Commodities Update — Gold ticks lower; Soybeans rise after four-day slide; Copper gains
Updated 16 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices inched lower on Thursday as the dollar recovered slightly after a large but widely expected interest rate hike by the US central bank sent the currency tumbling in the previous session.

Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,831.63 per ounce, as of 0235 GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.8 percent to $1,833.40.

Silver firm

Spot silver firmed 0.1 percent to $21.67 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.2 percent to $940.98. 

Palladium rose 0.5 percent to $1,870.79.

Soybean up

Chicago soybean futures rose on Thursday as traders scooped up bargains after a four-day slide, although forecasts of improved weather in parts of the US Midwest kept a lid on prices.

Wheat gained ground after closing largely unchanged on Wednesday.

The most-active soybean contract of the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 0.8 percent to $17.07-1/2 a bushel, as of 0322 GMT. Wheat rose 0.7 percent to $10.57 a bushel and corn gained 0.4 percent to $7.77 a bushel.

Copper edges up on hopes of recovery in China

Copper and aluminum prices rose on Thursday, supported by lower inventories, hopes of recovery in top metals consumer China and a 75 basis point interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in a widely expected move.

Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange gained 2 percent to $2,645 a ton, as of 0247 GMT, while copper rose 1 percent to $9,322 a ton.

The most-traded July aluminum contract in Shanghai was up 1.3 percent at $3,013.44 a ton. 

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodities CORN gols silver

Related

Commodities Update — Gold prices edging up; Soybeans recover; Cargill plans to close rapeseed facility 
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold prices edging up; Soybeans recover; Cargill plans to close rapeseed facility 
Commodities Update — Gold prices at four-week low; Wheat, corn fall; Indonesia modifies palm oil policy
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold prices at four-week low; Wheat, corn fall; Indonesia modifies palm oil policy

Latest updates

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Binance offers 2,000 jobs; Bill Gates dismisses NFTs
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Binance offers 2,000 jobs; Bill Gates dismisses NFTs
Saudi shipping firm Bahri issues $1bn SR-denominated Sukuk
Saudi shipping firm Bahri issues $1bn SR-denominated Sukuk
Iran arrests suspect allegedly plotting with French spy ring
Iran arrests suspect allegedly plotting with French spy ring
Saudi competition authority rejects GASCO’s bid to acquire 55% stake in Best Gas Carrier
Saudi competition authority rejects GASCO’s bid to acquire 55% stake in Best Gas Carrier
2022 WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship to kick off in Jeddah
2022 WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship to kick off in Jeddah

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.