You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai business park operator TECOM valued at $3.6b as IPO draws investor interest

Dubai business park operator TECOM valued at $3.6b as IPO draws investor interest

Dubai business park operator TECOM valued at $3.6b as IPO draws investor interest
The subscription period for IPO runs from June 16 to 23 for the UAE retail offering. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g28bt

Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai business park operator TECOM valued at $3.6b as IPO draws investor interest

Dubai business park operator TECOM valued at $3.6b as IPO draws investor interest
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Tecom Group, a member of the Dubai Holding group, has set the price range for its initial public offering at 2.46 dirhams ($0.67) to 2.67 dirhams per share.

This values the company at $3.6 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The people added that the Emirate government is seeking $454 million from the group’s IPO.

The subscription period for IPO runs from June 16 to 23 for the UAE retail offering and from June 24 for the qualified investor offering.

Investors will be able to purchase 625 million shares, equivalent to 12.5 percent of TECOM Group's issued share capital.

Shares of Tecom Group are expected to trade on the Dubai Financial Market on July 5, according to a statement from Tecom Group.

The IPO of Tecom is the second of ten privatizations that Dubai plans to do to deepen its capital markets.

Topics: TECOM IPO Dubai HOLDING

Related

Dubai business park operator TECOM to offer 12.5% shares in IPO
Business & Economy
Dubai business park operator TECOM to offer 12.5% shares in IPO
Dubai’s Tecom to pay $218m in post-IPO dividend
Business & Economy
Dubai’s Tecom to pay $218m in post-IPO dividend

Pakistan’s TPL appoints new CEO in Abu Dhabi to tap into Middle East investment market

Pakistan’s TPL appoints new CEO in Abu Dhabi to tap into Middle East investment market
Updated 14 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Pakistan’s TPL appoints new CEO in Abu Dhabi to tap into Middle East investment market

Pakistan’s TPL appoints new CEO in Abu Dhabi to tap into Middle East investment market
Updated 14 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Pakistani investment holding company TPL Corp is hoping to attract more Middle East investment as it expands into the UAE — boosted by recruiting a new executive to oversee its expansion plans.

Racha Alkhawaja will lead the growth into the market, with the UAE's location and developed infrastructure making it appealing to global firms. 

She was appointed CEO of TPL Investment Management, a Abu Dhabi Global Market- registered fund manager focusing on environmental, social, and governance issues in emerging and frontier markets.   

Alkhawaja said: “TPL chose to expand to the UAE, as it has excelled as a financial center, servicing both east and west.”

The first fund of TPL is a development impact fund that focuses on developing sustainable and green buildings in Pakistan. In its first round of investments, the fund raised SR375 million ($100 million).

TPL Corp is a unit of TPL Group — a company that invests in insurance, real estate, transport, security, technology, vehicle and container tracking, navigation, mapping, and financial services.

Topics: TPL Abu Dhabi

Related

First Abu Dhabi Bank completes merger with Bank Audi Egypt
Business & Economy
First Abu Dhabi Bank completes merger with Bank Audi Egypt

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Binance offers 2,000 jobs; Bill Gates dismisses NFTs

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Binance offers 2,000 jobs; Bill Gates dismisses NFTs
Updated 49 min 13 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Binance offers 2,000 jobs; Bill Gates dismisses NFTs

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Binance offers 2,000 jobs; Bill Gates dismisses NFTs
Updated 49 min 13 sec ago
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Thursday, rising by 6.20 percent to $22,138.54 as of 8:30 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,201.35 up by 8.83 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Crypto giant Binance offers 2,000 new positions

Despite a slew of job cuts by companies in the digital currency space, cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened 2,000 positions for hiring, CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

“It was not easy saying no to Super Bowl ads, stadium naming rights, large sponsor deals a few months ago, but we did. Today, we are hiring for 2000 open positions for #Binance,” Zhao said in a tweet.

Binance’s move takes place amid extreme volatility in the cryptocurrency market, amid fears that rising inflation could force the Federal Reserve to raise rates aggressively and lead to a recession, which the Fed eventually did.

On Wednesday, the Fed approved its largest interest rate increase in more than 25 years to stem an inflation crisis that US central bank officials said may undermine public trust and was driven by events beyond the bank’s control, Reuters said.

As a result, the Fed increased its federal funds rate target to between 1.5 percent and 1.75 percent.

In addition, officials expect to continue raising interest rates throughout this year, possibly adding another 75 basis points, with the federal funds rate set at 3.4 percent at year’s end.

Gates says Greater Fool Theory underpins NFTs

On Tuesday, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates called non-fungible tokens a sham based on “the greater fool theory” of crypto, reviving past criticism of digital assets, according to Bloomberg.

“Obviously, expensive digital images of monkeys are going to improve the world greatly,” he said sarcastically.

Elon Musk, the billionaire Tesla CEO, sparred with him last year over whether Bitcoin was too risky for retail investors and the environmental impact of mining coins.

Topics: crypto moves bitcoin Ethereum Binance Bill Gates

Related

Update Crypto Moves – Bitcoin tumbles as crypto sell-off accelerates; crypto exchanges lay off staff
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin tumbles as crypto sell-off accelerates; crypto exchanges lay off staff
Update Crypto Moves – Bitcoin, Ether prices plummet; Coinbase to cut 1,100 jobs; Crypto lenders halt bitcoin redemption
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin, Ether prices plummet; Coinbase to cut 1,100 jobs; Crypto lenders halt bitcoin redemption

Saudi shipping firm Bahri issues $1bn SR-denominated Sukuk

Saudi shipping firm Bahri issues $1bn SR-denominated Sukuk
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi shipping firm Bahri issues $1bn SR-denominated Sukuk

Saudi shipping firm Bahri issues $1bn SR-denominated Sukuk
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, better known as Bahri, has started the issuance of SR3.9 billion ($1.04 billion) Sukuk, denominated in Saudi Riyals.

The offering started on June 16, and will end on July 21, the Saudi-listed firm said in a bourse filing.

Al Rajhi Capital Co., HSBC Saudi Arabia, and SNB Capital Co. have been selected to act as lead managers and book runners.

The company will use proceeds to refinance the existing Sukuk which will mature later this year in July.

Bahri is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and the Public Investment Fund, operating a fleet of 89 tankers and container ships that transport oil, petrochemicals, and other types of cargo.

Topics: Bahri sukkuk Saudi shipping

Related

Update Bahri’s $1.3bn capital plan approved by shareholders
Business & Economy
Bahri’s $1.3bn capital plan approved by shareholders
PIF-Aramco shipping JV Bahri to issue sukuk worth $1bn
Business & Economy
PIF-Aramco shipping JV Bahri to issue sukuk worth $1bn

Saudi competition authority rejects GASCO’s bid to acquire 55% stake in Best Gas Carrier

Saudi competition authority rejects GASCO’s bid to acquire 55% stake in Best Gas Carrier
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi competition authority rejects GASCO’s bid to acquire 55% stake in Best Gas Carrier

Saudi competition authority rejects GASCO’s bid to acquire 55% stake in Best Gas Carrier
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition has rejected National Gas and Industrialization Co.’s, or GASCO’s, acquisition deal with Best Gas Carrier Co., a bourse filing revealed.

Earlier in February, Saudi-listed GASCO signed a deal to invest SR29 million ($7 million) and take a majority stake of 55 percent in Best Gas Carrier.

Best Gas Carrier operates by purchasing gas-filled and empty cylinders from GASCO and reselling them to end-users.

Topics: Saudi acquire

Related

Saudi markets surge as M&A activity set to continue until mid-2022: General Authority for Competition
Business & Economy
Saudi markets surge as M&A activity set to continue until mid-2022: General Authority for Competition
Saudi-listed GASCO to acquire 55% of Best Gas Carrier in $7m deal
Business & Economy
Saudi-listed GASCO to acquire 55% of Best Gas Carrier in $7m deal

TASI is up as oil prices retreat slightly: Opening bell

TASI is up as oil prices retreat slightly: Opening bell
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

TASI is up as oil prices retreat slightly: Opening bell

TASI is up as oil prices retreat slightly: Opening bell
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market opened higher In the last trading session of the week following a slight dip in oil prices.

The main index, TASI, rose 0.45 percent to reach 12,031, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.38 percent to 21,383, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $119.42 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate traded at $116.36 a barrel, as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time.

Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. topped the gainer's list with a 3.35 percent gain, after it secured a SR72 million ($19.2 million) insurance deal with Riyad Bank.

The shares of Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. plunged 2.20 percent to lead the decliners in the list.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. rose 0.56 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. declined 0.26 percent.

Shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened the day up 0.39 percent.

Both the telecom giants stc and Zain KSA gained 1.66 percent and 0.77 percent respectively.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi added 1.12 percent, while Alinma Bank rose 1.83 percent.

National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, better known as Bahri, increased 0.96 percent, after it started the issuance of SR3.9 billion SR-denominated Sukuk.

Topics: Tadawul TASI stock shares NOMU

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
TASI falls below 12,000 points as market concerns mount: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI falls below 12,000 points as market concerns mount: Closing bell

Latest updates

Dubai business park operator TECOM valued at $3.6b as IPO draws investor interest
Dubai business park operator TECOM valued at $3.6b as IPO draws investor interest
Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq orders a cabinet reshuffle
Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq orders a cabinet reshuffle
England’s dramatic win over New Zealand proves Test match cricket can still hold its own against shorter formats
England’s dramatic win over New Zealand proves Test match cricket can still hold its own against shorter formats
Pakistan’s TPL appoints new CEO in Abu Dhabi to tap into Middle East investment market
Pakistan’s TPL appoints new CEO in Abu Dhabi to tap into Middle East investment market
Manchester City to launch Premier League title defense at West Ham
Manchester City to launch Premier League title defense at West Ham

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.