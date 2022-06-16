You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi PIF-owned ACWA Power proposes to develop 2.3 GW solar plants

Saudi PIF-owned ACWA Power proposes to develop 2.3 GW solar plants

The proposal include the 2,000 MW Shuaibah 2 solar photovoltaic and the 300 MW Rabigh 2 solar photovoltaic projects.
Short Url

https://arab.news/pa8g9

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi PIF-owned ACWA Power proposes to develop 2.3 GW solar plants

Saudi PIF-owned ACWA Power proposes to develop 2.3 GW solar plants
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has received proposals from ACWA Power to develop two solar power projects with a combined capacity of 2,300 MW, MEED reported. 

The proposal include the 2,000 MW Shuaibah 2 solar photovoltaic and the 300 MW Rabigh 2 solar photovoltaic projects.

Overseen by the PIF, the proposals are currently under the review of the Kingdom’s Water and Electricity Regulatory Authority, MEED reported citing an industry source. 

The sovereign fund is responsible for achieving 70 percent of the Kingdom’s national renewable energy target, with a capacity of 27.3 GW by 2024 and 58.7 GW by 2030.

While the Energy Ministry is taking steps to achieve the remaining targets through public tendering, according to MEED. 

Topics: ACWA Power PIF solar renewables

Related

ACWA Power signs PPA deal for $107m Layla PV solar project
Business & Economy
ACWA Power signs PPA deal for $107m Layla PV solar project

Oman mulls IPO of energy firm OQ’s units to catch up with Gulf peers

Oman mulls IPO of energy firm OQ’s units to catch up with Gulf peers
Updated 17 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Oman mulls IPO of energy firm OQ’s units to catch up with Gulf peers

Oman mulls IPO of energy firm OQ’s units to catch up with Gulf peers
Updated 17 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oman’s wealth fund is looking to float two units of state-owned energy firm OQ SAOC and a manufacturing company in an initial public offering, Bloomberg reported.

The share sales come amid efforts by the Oman Investment Authority to exit state assets in order to bolster the country’s capital market and keep up with neighbours in the Gulf.

It plans to pull out of some Omran hotels and resorts as well as two Asyad projects.

The Gulf is currently witnessing a boom in listings supported by strong oil prices, especially in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Earlier this year, Haitham Al Salmi, Muscat stock exchange’s CEO, said the Omani bourse is expected to see 200 new listings.

Topics: Oman Oman Investment Authority OQ

Related

Oman’s OQ invites banks to pitch for gas pipeline network IPO: sources
Business & Economy
Oman’s OQ invites banks to pitch for gas pipeline network IPO: sources

Dubai business park operator TECOM valued at $3.6b as IPO draws investor interest

Dubai business park operator TECOM valued at $3.6b as IPO draws investor interest
Updated 7 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai business park operator TECOM valued at $3.6b as IPO draws investor interest

Dubai business park operator TECOM valued at $3.6b as IPO draws investor interest
Updated 7 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Tecom Group, a member of the Dubai Holding group, has set the price range for its initial public offering at 2.46 dirhams ($0.67) to 2.67 dirhams per share.

This values the company at $3.6 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The people added that the Emirate government is seeking $454 million from the group’s IPO.

The subscription period for IPO runs from June 16 to 23 for the UAE retail offering and from June 24 for the qualified investor offering.

Investors will be able to purchase 625 million shares, equivalent to 12.5 percent of TECOM Group's issued share capital.

Shares of Tecom Group are expected to trade on the Dubai Financial Market on July 5, according to a statement from Tecom Group.

The IPO of Tecom is the second of ten privatizations that Dubai plans to do to deepen its capital markets.

Topics: TECOM IPO Dubai HOLDING

Related

Dubai business park operator TECOM to offer 12.5% shares in IPO
Business & Economy
Dubai business park operator TECOM to offer 12.5% shares in IPO
Dubai’s Tecom to pay $218m in post-IPO dividend
Business & Economy
Dubai’s Tecom to pay $218m in post-IPO dividend

Pakistan’s TPL appoints new CEO in Abu Dhabi to tap into Middle East investment market

Pakistan’s TPL appoints new CEO in Abu Dhabi to tap into Middle East investment market
Updated 27 min 17 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Pakistan’s TPL appoints new CEO in Abu Dhabi to tap into Middle East investment market

Pakistan’s TPL appoints new CEO in Abu Dhabi to tap into Middle East investment market
Updated 27 min 17 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Pakistani investment holding company TPL Corp is hoping to attract more Middle East investment as it expands into the UAE — boosted by recruiting a new executive to oversee its expansion plans.

Racha Alkhawaja will lead the growth into the market, with the UAE's location and developed infrastructure making it appealing to global firms. 

She was appointed CEO of TPL Investment Management, a Abu Dhabi Global Market- registered fund manager focusing on environmental, social, and governance issues in emerging and frontier markets.   

Alkhawaja said: “TPL chose to expand to the UAE, as it has excelled as a financial center, servicing both east and west.”

The first fund of TPL is a development impact fund that focuses on developing sustainable and green buildings in Pakistan. In its first round of investments, the fund raised SR375 million ($100 million).

TPL Corp is a unit of TPL Group — a company that invests in insurance, real estate, transport, security, technology, vehicle and container tracking, navigation, mapping, and financial services.

Topics: TPL Abu Dhabi

Related

First Abu Dhabi Bank completes merger with Bank Audi Egypt
Business & Economy
First Abu Dhabi Bank completes merger with Bank Audi Egypt

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Binance offers 2,000 jobs; Bill Gates dismisses NFTs

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Binance offers 2,000 jobs; Bill Gates dismisses NFTs
Updated 16 June 2022
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Binance offers 2,000 jobs; Bill Gates dismisses NFTs

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Binance offers 2,000 jobs; Bill Gates dismisses NFTs
Updated 16 June 2022
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Thursday, rising by 6.20 percent to $22,138.54 as of 8:30 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,201.35 up by 8.83 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Crypto giant Binance offers 2,000 new positions

Despite a slew of job cuts by companies in the digital currency space, cryptocurrency exchange Binance has opened 2,000 positions for hiring, CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

“It was not easy saying no to Super Bowl ads, stadium naming rights, large sponsor deals a few months ago, but we did. Today, we are hiring for 2000 open positions for #Binance,” Zhao said in a tweet.

Binance’s move takes place amid extreme volatility in the cryptocurrency market, amid fears that rising inflation could force the Federal Reserve to raise rates aggressively and lead to a recession, which the Fed eventually did.

On Wednesday, the Fed approved its largest interest rate increase in more than 25 years to stem an inflation crisis that US central bank officials said may undermine public trust and was driven by events beyond the bank’s control, Reuters said.

As a result, the Fed increased its federal funds rate target to between 1.5 percent and 1.75 percent.

In addition, officials expect to continue raising interest rates throughout this year, possibly adding another 75 basis points, with the federal funds rate set at 3.4 percent at year’s end.

Gates says Greater Fool Theory underpins NFTs

On Tuesday, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates called non-fungible tokens a sham based on “the greater fool theory” of crypto, reviving past criticism of digital assets, according to Bloomberg.

“Obviously, expensive digital images of monkeys are going to improve the world greatly,” he said sarcastically.

Elon Musk, the billionaire Tesla CEO, sparred with him last year over whether Bitcoin was too risky for retail investors and the environmental impact of mining coins.

Topics: crypto moves bitcoin Ethereum Binance Bill Gates

Related

Update Crypto Moves – Bitcoin tumbles as crypto sell-off accelerates; crypto exchanges lay off staff
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin tumbles as crypto sell-off accelerates; crypto exchanges lay off staff
Update Crypto Moves – Bitcoin, Ether prices plummet; Coinbase to cut 1,100 jobs; Crypto lenders halt bitcoin redemption
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin, Ether prices plummet; Coinbase to cut 1,100 jobs; Crypto lenders halt bitcoin redemption

Saudi shipping firm Bahri issues $1bn SR-denominated Sukuk

Saudi shipping firm Bahri issues $1bn SR-denominated Sukuk
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi shipping firm Bahri issues $1bn SR-denominated Sukuk

Saudi shipping firm Bahri issues $1bn SR-denominated Sukuk
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, better known as Bahri, has started the issuance of SR3.9 billion ($1.04 billion) Sukuk, denominated in Saudi Riyals.

The offering started on June 16, and will end on July 21, the Saudi-listed firm said in a bourse filing.

Al Rajhi Capital Co., HSBC Saudi Arabia, and SNB Capital Co. have been selected to act as lead managers and book runners.

The company will use proceeds to refinance the existing Sukuk which will mature later this year in July.

Bahri is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and the Public Investment Fund, operating a fleet of 89 tankers and container ships that transport oil, petrochemicals, and other types of cargo.

Topics: Bahri sukkuk Saudi shipping

Related

Update Bahri’s $1.3bn capital plan approved by shareholders
Business & Economy
Bahri’s $1.3bn capital plan approved by shareholders
PIF-Aramco shipping JV Bahri to issue sukuk worth $1bn
Business & Economy
PIF-Aramco shipping JV Bahri to issue sukuk worth $1bn

Latest updates

Saudi PIF-owned ACWA Power proposes to develop 2.3 GW solar plants
Saudi PIF-owned ACWA Power proposes to develop 2.3 GW solar plants
‘Disloyal’ Britain left former Afghan guards at Taliban mercy: BBC
‘Disloyal’ Britain left former Afghan guards at Taliban mercy: BBC
Oman mulls IPO of energy firm OQ’s units to catch up with Gulf peers
Oman mulls IPO of energy firm OQ’s units to catch up with Gulf peers
Dubai business park operator TECOM valued at $3.6b as IPO draws investor interest
Dubai business park operator TECOM valued at $3.6b as IPO draws investor interest
Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq orders a cabinet reshuffle
Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq orders a cabinet reshuffle

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.