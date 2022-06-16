You are here

Emaar Economic City appoints PIF division head as chairman 

Emaar Economic City appoints PIF division head as chairman 
Emaar the Economic City is part-owned by the Public Investment Fund
RIYADH: Saudi-listed Emaar Economic City has appointed Fahad Abduljalil AlSaif as a new board member and chairman, following the resignation of Assim Alsuhaibani.

AlSaif is currently the head of the global capital finance division at the Kingdom's Public Investment Fund, according to a bourse filing. 

Prior to that, he spent ten years in the Saudi British Bank treasury managing trading, fixed income and risk advisory functions. 

He is also a member of the board of directors and the executive committee in Saudi ACWA Power and the Aircraft Leasing Co.

Alsuhaibani resigned from the chairman role due work circumstances, according to the bourse filing. 

RIYADH: The International Renewable Energy Agency has signed agreements with the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co., known as Masdar, in the fields of renewable energy. 

Zooming in, in a bid to meet the climate goal of carbon neutrality by 2030, Meta’s home and technology hub Menlo Park is planning to electrify 95 percent of its buildings.

Looking at the bigger picture

  • The International Renewable Energy Agency has signed agreements with the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co., known as Masdar. The first agreement enables the fund’s investment of $400 million to IRENA’s Energy Transition Accelerator Financing Platform, according to a statement. The deal with Masdar paves the way for renewable energy projects through technical advisories and equity investments.
  • Russia’s deputy prime minister, Alexander Novak, has said Europe will face a $400 billion cost increase due to higher energy prices, according to Reuters.  As EU countries agreed on an embargo on Russian oil supplies, Novak predicted that this plan could lead to a shortage of oil products in the European market.

 Through a micro lens

  • TotalEnergies has joined forces with Gabonese logging firm Compagnie des Bois du Gabon to develop a new forest management model. The new model combines sustainable harvesting, biodiversity conservation, and long-term carbon storage, according to a statement. 
  • Meta’s home and technology hub Menlo Park has partnered with BlocPower in a new form of public private partnership to electrify 95 percent of its buildings, CNBC reported. This happens in an effort to meet the climate goal of carbon neutrality by 2030. 

 

RIYADH: Lebanon has offered a new deal to Israel via a US mediator to end a long-standing maritime dispute between the two nations mainly centered on gas resources, MEED reported, citing an official close to the negotiation. 

According to the report, Lebanon told the mediator it could agree to Israel claiming territory where it plans to extract gas soon. 

In return, Lebanon wants total control of a Qana offshore field that it had previously only sought part of. 

The report further noted the new developments happened when Lebanon’s top leaders met US envoy Amos Hochstein during his Beirut visit on June 13. 

Hochstein is expected to convey Lebanon’s demand to Israel, and will get back to Lebanese leaders with a response. 

Lebanon and Israel have no diplomatic relations and are separated by a UN-patrolled border. 

After the war in 2006, the two countries resumed maritime negotiations in 2020, but that was soon halted after Lebanon questioned the credibility of the map used by the UN. 

DUBAI: Russia’s state oil producer Rosneft is examining the possibility of opening a trading unit in Dubai as it tries to combat sanctions exerted by the US and its Western allies, Bloomberg reported, quoting people familiar with the matter. 

According to the report, Rosneft officials visited Dubai last month to meet some advisers who could help the company set up a trading unit in the emirate. 

The people who wished to stay anonymous revealed that the outcome of the meeting and the scope of the new entity is unknown. 

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Dubai has become a safe haven for Russians and Russian companies moving out of the country. 

Moreover, the UAE has already made it clear that it will not follow the Western nations in imposing sanctions on Russia. 

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that billionaire Andrey Melnichenko’s Moscow-based coal producer SUEK, Zug, and Switzerland-based fertilizer firm EuroChem are also opening trading units in Dubai. 

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Arabian Centres Co., better known as Almrakez, has appointed Alison Rehill-Erguven as CEO effective from Aug. 21, 2022.

Until then, Mohamad Mourad will continue as the acting head of the company, according to a bourse filing.

Rehill-Erguven has extensive experience in the retail and real estate industries across different markets in Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

Prior to joining Almrakez, she was head of commercial real estate at China’s Brookfield Properties and CEO at Pradera Retail Asia, which was acquired by Brookfield.

RIYADH: Naqi Water Co. said it intends to proceed with an initial public offering of a 30 percent stake on Saudi Exchange’s main market.

The Saudi-based bottled mineral water producer is looking to float 6 million shares of its SR200 million ($53.3 million) capital, according to a statement.

Participating entities will be allocated all offered shares, and retail investors will be allowed subscription of up to 600,000.  

“The subscription is a qualitative leap in the history of the Company's achievements,” said CEO Abdulaziz Al-Sayegh, commenting on the move.

“Naqi’s preparations to offer its shares in the public offering represent a fruitful culmination of an important stage in its history of success, growth, and development,” the statement added.

