Turnaround in oil markets boosting Iraq economic recovery: Report

Iraq is gradually recovering from a severe recession, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the drop in oil prices in 2020. (Reuters/File Photo)
Iraq is gradually recovering from a severe recession, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the drop in oil prices in 2020. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Turnaround in oil markets boosting Iraq economic recovery: Report

Turnaround in oil markets boosting Iraq economic recovery: Report
  • Declining health and education outcomes, exacerbated by COVID-19 in recent years, have widened existing gaps in human capital in Iraq
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The turnaround in oil markets has significantly improved Iraq’s economic outlook, according to a report released on Thursday by the World Bank.

The country is gradually recovering from a severe recession, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the drop in oil prices in 2020.

After contracting by more than 11 percent in 2020, Iraq’s economy grew by 2.8 percent in 2021 with the easing of COVID-19 movement restrictions, supported by a solid expansion of non-oil output, in particular services, according to the report.

The report also said that due to higher oil prices, the country's total government revenues increased by 73 percent in 2021.

Despite the projected average annual growth rate of 5.4 percent between 2022 and 2024, the report cautions that Iraq's economic outlook is subject to significant risks, including high dependence on oil, budget rigidities, and delays in the formation of a new government.

If continued, delay in government formation and the ratification of the 2022 budget could limit the use of the fiscal windfalls as the de facto ceilings from the 2021 budget are reached, which could reduce economic growth.

“Iraq has a unique opportunity to undertake urgent, wide-ranging structural reforms by drawing on fiscal space resulting from its recent oil windfall,” Saroj Kumar Jha, the World Bank Mashreq Regional Director, said.

Declining health and education outcomes, exacerbated by COVID-19 in recent years, have widened existing gaps in human capital in Iraq.

In the absence of an accelerated process of reforms, growth will remain constrained by the economy’s limited absorptive capacity and other inefficiencies.

The report has advised that reorienting government expenditure toward growth-enhancing programs in human and physical capital will be critical for diversification and job creation, as well as addressing the country’s human capital crisis.

However, the World Bank observes that the Government of Iraq’s White Paper outlining a comprehensive program of reforms toward economic diversification remains, for now, “a bold blueprint.”

Topics: Middle East Iraq

Greek PM in Cyprus talks on latest war of words with Turkey

Greek PM in Cyprus talks on latest war of words with Turkey
Updated 17 June 2022
AFP

Greek PM in Cyprus talks on latest war of words with Turkey

Greek PM in Cyprus talks on latest war of words with Turkey
  • The best defences for Greece and Cyprus "against any revisionist sentiments" were international law
  • Mitsotakis made no direct mention of Turkey in his comments
Updated 17 June 2022
AFP

NICOSIA: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Friday he preferred diplomacy to rhetoric in handling long-running disputes with Turkey over airspace, maritime borders and oil exploration in the Aegean Sea.
Mitsotakis made his comments on a visit to close ally Cyprus, which has had no diplomatic relations with Turkey since the aftermath of its 1974 occupation of the north of the island.
Mitsotakis said his talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades were intended to coordinate “our action in the face of the recent unrest in the eastern Mediterranean.”
He said the best defenses for Greece and Cyprus “against any revisionist sentiments” were international law, strong regional alliances and the “rules of good diplomatic practice.”
Greece and Turkey have been locked in an escalating war of words over Ankara’s claims that Athens has been deploying troops to islands near their maritime border in numbers that violate post-war peace treaties.
Mitsotakis made no direct mention of Turkey in his comments but issued veiled criticism of an announcement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier this month that he would no longer hold bilateral meetings with Greek leaders as provided for in a 2010 agreement between the two sides.
“We will soon be able to return to calmer waters, always keeping open channels of communication, which even in the most difficult times... should never be closed,” the Greek premier said.
On Thursday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had urged the two countries, which are both alliance members, to resolve their differences in a “spirit of trust.”
Anastasiades said he expected strong support for Greece and Cyprus from an EU summit in Brussels next week against anyone challenging their sovereignty or territorial integrity.
Unlike Turkey, the two countries are both EU members.

Topics: Cyprus Turkey Greece

UAE seeks Iran assurance on 'peacefulness' of nuclear program

UAE seeks Iran assurance on ‘peacefulness’ of nuclear program
Updated 17 June 2022
AFP

UAE seeks Iran assurance on ‘peacefulness’ of nuclear program

UAE seeks Iran assurance on ‘peacefulness’ of nuclear program
  • UAE official calls on Iran to closely cooperate with the IAEA
  • UAE has the first nuclear power plant in the Arab world
Updated 17 June 2022
AFP

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates urged Iran on Friday to provide reassurances on the peaceful nature of its nuclear program after the International Atomic Energy Agency denounced Tehran’s lack of cooperation.
“There are concerns,” said the permanent representative of the UAE to the IAEA, Hamad Al Kaabi.
In response to an AFP question during a press conference on the Emirates’ own nuclear program, he called on Iran to “closely cooperate with the IAEA” and “provide reassurances to regional and international countries regarding the peacefulness of its nuclear program.”
The UAE has the first nuclear power plant in the Arab world.
It lies just across the Gulf from Iran which has a nuclear power plant of its own outside the coastal city of Bushehr, as well as a controversial uranium enrichment program.
Kaabi’s statements come after Iran disconnected some IAEA cameras monitoring its nuclear sites this month, shortly after the US and its European allies pushed through a resolution at the UN agency denouncing Tehran’s lack of cooperation.
A 2015 deal with world powers gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for guarantees that it could not develop a nuclear weapon — something Tehran has always denied wanting to do.
The United States unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump, before imposing biting sanctions on the Islamic republic. Iran in turn began reneging on its own commitments.
US President Joe Biden has said he is ready to again embrace the deal so long as Iran also respects its own pledges under it.
Washington’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken in April said the “breakout time” for Iran to develop a nuclear bomb, if it so chooses, is “down to a matter of weeks” after the deal had pushed it beyond a year.
The UAE has repeatedly said its nuclear ambitions are for “peaceful purposes” and has ruled out developing any enrichment program or nuclear reprocessing technologies.
It has also moved to dispel any concerns over safety, underlining that the plant has welcomed more than 40 international reviews and inspection missions.

On Friday, the the UAE’s independent nuclear regulator issued the operating licence for Unit 3 of its Barakah Nuclear Power Plant to Nawah Energy Company (Nawah), a subsidiary responsible for the operation of the nuclear power plant located in Abu Dhabi.

The licence, with an estimated duration of 60 years, authorises Nawah to commission and operate Unit 3 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

Topics: United Arab Emirates #iran #nuclearpower

US pressures Iran by targeting Chinese, UAE front companies

US pressures Iran by targeting Chinese, UAE front companies
The United States imposed new sanctions on petrochemical producers in Iran. (AFP)
Updated 17 June 2022
Reuters

US pressures Iran by targeting Chinese, UAE front companies

US pressures Iran by targeting Chinese, UAE front companies
  • The US imposed new sanctions on petrochemical producers in Iran
Updated 17 June 2022
Reuters

The US imposed sanctions on Thursday on Chinese and Emirati front companies and on a network of Iranian firms that help export Iran’s petrochemicals, a step that may raise pressure on Tehran to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
The US Treasury department said it had imposed penalties on two front companies based in Hong Kong, three in Iran, and four in the UAE, as well as on Chinese citizen Jinfeng Gao and Indian national Mohammed Shaheed Ruknooddin Bhore.
“The United States is pursuing the path of meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement, referring to the 2015 nuclear agreement.
Under the pact, Iran limited its nuclear program to make it harder for Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon in exchange for relief from US, European Union and United Nations sanctions that had choked Iran’s oil-dependent economy.
Then-US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 and restored US sanctions, prompting Iran to start violating the nuclear restrictions about a year later. Talks to revive the agreement have so far failed.
“Absent a deal, we will continue to use our sanctions authorities to limit exports of petroleum, petroleum products, and petrochemical products from Iran,” Nelson said.
In Tehran, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy dismissed the new sanctions as ineffective.
“Our petrochemical industry and its products have long been under sanctions, but our sales have continued through various channels and shall continue to do so,” Mehdi Safari told Iranian state TV.
Henry Rome, deputy head of research at the Eurasia Group, said the sanctions may aim both to raise pressure on Iran and to blunt US domestic critics who argue that US President Joe Biden has failed to rein in Iran’s nuclear program.
“Washington is likely aiming to raise the costs for Iran of a continued no-deal scenario while also deflecting domestic and foreign criticism that it is allowing its Iran policy to drift,” Rome said, saying that any single sanctions action was unlikely to change thinking in Iran or China absent a broader strategy.
“Indeed, Tehran may calculate that given the state of the oil market and global inflationary pressures, a concerted (US) campaign to collapse Iranian energy exports to Trump-era levels is not in the cards in the near term,” Rome added.
The nuclear pact seemed near revival in March but talks unraveled partly over whether Washington might drop the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which controls armed and intelligence forces that Washington accuses of a global terrorist campaign, from the US Foreign Terrorist Organization list.
The Treasury Department named the Hong Kong-based companies as Keen Well International Ltd. and Teamford Enterprises Ltd. and the Iran-based firms as Fanavaran Petrochemical Company, Kharg Petrochemical Company Ltd. and Marun Petrochemical Company.
The two Hong Kong-based companies and Gao could not be immediately reached for comment.
Kharg could not be reached for comment late on Thursday, the weekend in Iran, while Fanavaran and Marun did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment.
The Treasury listed the four UAE-based companies as Future Gate Fuel and Petrochemical Trading L.L.C., GX Shipping FZE, Sky Zone Trading FZE and Youchem General Trading FZE. 
All property and interests in property of the firms falling under US jurisdiction are blocked and those who deal with them may also be sanctioned or penalized under some circumstances. 

Topics: Iran Iran nuclear deal US

Palestinian reporter for Iranian agency beaten in West Bank

Palestinian reporter for Iranian agency beaten in West Bank
Updated 17 June 2022
AP

Palestinian reporter for Iranian agency beaten in West Bank

Palestinian reporter for Iranian agency beaten in West Bank
  • Security guards at Al-Najah University in Nablus had violently dispersed students earlier on Tuesday
Updated 17 June 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian reporter working for an Iranian news agency was briefly abducted, beaten and threatened by Palestinian gunmen after covering the violent dispersal of a student demonstration in the West Bank earlier this week.
The Tasnim news agency says the men forced Samer Khuaira into a car at gunpoint on Tuesday, beat him and threatened him. The men said his coverage harmed the Palestinian Authority and the secular Fatah movement that dominates it, Tasnim said. He was released around a half hour later.
Khuaira identified one of his abductors as a member of Palestinian security forces, Tasnim reported Thursday. The Palestinian Journalists Union condemned the attack on their colleague.
There was no comment from Palestinian officials.
Security guards at Al-Najah University in Nablus had violently dispersed the students earlier on Tuesday. Videos circulated online showed the guards beating students and what appeared to be plainclothes security forces firing into the air near the university.
Fatah dominates security agencies that operate in the parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank where the PA has limited autonomy.
Both the Fatah-led PA and its main rival, the militant group Hamas that rules Gaza, routinely crack down on political opponents in the areas they control. Iran supports Hamas and other militant groups.

Topics: Palestine Iran Reporter

Yemen urges European countries to ban agencies auctioning Yemeni antiquities 

Yemen urges European countries to ban agencies auctioning Yemeni antiquities 
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

Yemen urges European countries to ban agencies auctioning Yemeni antiquities 

Yemen urges European countries to ban agencies auctioning Yemeni antiquities 
  • Commercial agencies in Europe have been selling Yemeni artifacts via different channels
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s government called on European countries to ban auctions involved in the selling of Yemeni antiquities in several European cities.  

Commercial agencies in Europe have been selling Yemeni artifacts via different channels, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement published by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) on Thursday.

The ministry urged European countries to prevent such activities from happening and return the pieces to the Yemeni authorities. 

The Yemeni government, the statement said, is against the selling of antiquities as it is an integral part of Yemen’s “ancient civilization and glorious history.”

Topics: Yemen Europe Antiquities

