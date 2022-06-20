Germany revives coal plants to ensure gas supplies for winter

RIYADH: Germany is bringing back coal plants and providing funds to secure gas for the winter as it seeks to counter the impact of Russian supply cuts, Bloomberg reported.

The measures taken by the European country would cost it around €15 billion ($15.8 billion).

The move will hamper Berlin’s climate efforts, which earlier sought to eliminate coal completely by 2030 from its energy mix.

This happens as Russia cuts its supplies on its main gas link to Europe, which made flows from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline reduce by around 60 percent.