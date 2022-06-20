Saudi Arabia’s MMDA invites firms for 65km Madinah road scheme contract

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Madina Al-Munawarah Development Authority has invited firms to submit their expressions of interest by 19 July for the contract to develop a bus rapid transit network using a public-private partnership model.

With a total length of 64.6 kilometers, the Madinah bus rapid transit includes three routes and has an estimated capacity of 1,800 passengers per hour, according to MEED.

The first route will have 12 stops and will stretch 16.2 kilometers from Uhud to Quba Mosque.

The second and main route will be 38 kilometers long, starting from Madinah’s Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport and terminating at Miqat Mosque, with 24 stations.

With 10 stations, the third corridor is 10.4 kilometers and starts from the east terminus on Al-Qassim Road and runs to Prince Abdul Majeed Mosque.