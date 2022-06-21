You are here

TASI begins up following its lowest close since January: Opening bell

TASI begins up following its lowest close since January: Opening bell
The main index, TASI, added 0.94 percent to 11,468 (Shutterstock)
Updated 34 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI begins up following its lowest close since January: Opening bell

TASI begins up following its lowest close since January: Opening bell
Updated 34 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index traded higher on Tuesday, regaining some of its momentum after closing at one of its lowest levels since January on Monday, as oil prices and concerns about slowing economic growth weighed on investor sentiment.

The main index, TASI, added 0.94 percent to 11,468, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.26 percent to 21,097, as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time

Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. surged 9.95 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Al Hammadi Co. for Development and Investment, with a gain of 6.28 percent after it raised capital to SR1.6 billion ($427 million), and appointed a new CEO.

As for the fallers, Saudi Industrial Export Co. led with a 9.98 percent decline, followed by Arab Sea Information System Co. with a 9.96 percent decline.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi increased 1.20 percent, while Alinma Bank increased 1.69 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today’s trading up 0.95 percent.

The shares of telecom giants stc and Zain KSA gained 0.60 percent and 0.89 percent, respectively.

Also among the gainers was ACWA Power Co. with a 5.45 percent gain and Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. with a 4.91 percent gain.

Topics: Tadawul TASI

India In-Focus — Shares gain; Reliance fined over Facebook deal; Tata Steel buys coal from Russia 

India In-Focus — Shares gain; Reliance fined over Facebook deal; Tata Steel buys coal from Russia 
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares gain; Reliance fined over Facebook deal; Tata Steel buys coal from Russia 

India In-Focus — Shares gain; Reliance fined over Facebook deal; Tata Steel buys coal from Russia 
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: Sharp gains in metal and technology stocks set India’s blue-chip indexes on course for their best session in over three weeks on Tuesday, even as investors grappled with worries over a possible hit to growth from aggressive central bank rate hikes.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.25 percent to 15,541.6, as of 0437 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.19 percent to 52,213.58.

India fines Reliance for not promptly disclosing 2020 Facebook deal

India’s market regulator on Monday fined Reliance Industries and two of its compliance officers for violating fair disclosure norms during Facebook’s $5.7 billion investment in its digital unit in 2020.

In April 2020, Meta’s Facebook invested $5.7 billion in Reliance’s Jio Platforms, aiming to allow WhatsApp to offer payments services to millions of small businesses. The deal helped billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance slash its heavy debt load.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India said Reliance did not disclose the deal even after newspaper reports in March 2020 published price-sensitive details about the imminent investment that led to a spike in its shares.

Reliance did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

“When the bits of (unpublished price-sensitive information) that then became selectively available the company abdicated its responsibility to verify and come clean on the unverified information that was floating around,” SEBI said in its order late on Monday.

Tata Steel buys coal from Russia weeks after vowing to cut ties

India’s top steelmaker Tata Steel imported about 75,000 tons of coal from Russia in the second half of May, two trade sources and one government source said, weeks after pledging to stop doing business with Russia.

Tata Steel had said in April all its manufacturing sites in India, the UK and the Netherlands had sourced alternative supplies of raw materials to end its dependence on Russia, adding it was taking “a conscious decision to stop doing business with Russia.”

Still, in May, Tata Steel shipped about 75,000 tons of PCI coal, used in steelmaking, from Russia’s Vanino port, out of which 42,000 tons were offloaded in a port in Paradip on May 18 and 32,500 tons in Haldia, said the two trade sources who wished to remain anonymous as they were not authorized to speak on the matter.

A spokesman for Tata Steel said the deal to import coal from Russia was made before the company’s announcement to cut business ties with Russia, without providing further details.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: India In-Focus Reliance Tata Steel

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 17 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 17 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index struggled to regain momentum on Monday. Despite ending in green, it remained at one of its lowest levels since January.

This was in response to aggressive interest rate hikes around the globe, leading to investors worrying about a potential recession.

At the closing bell, TASI, as the main index is known, added 0.55 percent to 11,361, while the parallel market Nomu rose 1.45 percent to 21,042.

Fellow stock exchanges in the Gulf saw a mixed performance on Monday, dominated by drops in UAE indexes as Abu Dhabi and Dubai lost 1.1 and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait also retreated, while the Omani bourse advanced by 0.4 percent.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian blue-chip index EGX30 extended losses to end the session 0.5 percent lower.

In energy trading, Brent crude slightly rose to $114.95 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate traded at $111.52 a barrel as of 9:13 a.m. Saudi time on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports grew 147,000 barrels per day in April to a two-year high of 7.38 million, according to data released by the Joint Organizations Data Initiative.

Stock news

PIF-owned ACWA Power Co. secured a SR3 billion ($800 million) deal to develop and construct a 600,000 cubic meter per day water plant in the Shuaibah governorate

Dallah Healthcare Co. signed a deal to acquire an additional 19 percent stake in International Medical Center Co. for SR712 million

Al Hammadi holding received shareholders' approval to increase its capital by 33.3 percent to SR1.6 billion

Al Hammadi Holding appointed Saleh Alhammadi as board chairman, Abdulaziz Alhammadi as vice chairman, and Mohammed Alhammadi as managing director and CEO

Nomu-listed National Building and Marketing Co. hired Yaqeen Capital as an advisor on its transition to the main index TASI

Saudi Automotive Services Co. started operations at its SR11 million gas station located in Buraydah city

Saudi Real Estate Co.’s rump offering was fully subscribed, generating SR109 million in proceeds

City Cement Co. named Prince Abdulaziz Al Saud board chairman and Badr Al Abdullatif as vice-chairman and managing director

Calendar

June 21, 2022

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s rights trading ends

June 26, 2022

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s subscription to new shares ends

June 27, 2022

End of Alamar Foods’ IPO book-building

Topics: Tadawul TASI NOMU shares trading

Saudi healthcare provider Al Hammadi hikes capital to $427m, appoints CEO

Saudi healthcare provider Al Hammadi hikes capital to $427m, appoints CEO
Updated 57 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi healthcare provider Al Hammadi hikes capital to $427m, appoints CEO

Saudi healthcare provider Al Hammadi hikes capital to $427m, appoints CEO
Updated 57 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al Hammadi Co. for Development and Investment said its general assembly approved its rise of capital and the appointment of a new CEO.

The company's shareholders approved a capital increase of 33.33 percent to SR1.6 billion ($427 million), according to a bourse filing

In a separate statement, the company said that Mohammed Alhammadi will serve as its CEO and managing director.

As part of the changes, Saleh Alhammadi was appointed chairman of the board, whereas, Abdulaziz Alhammadi will take charge as the vice chairman.

Topics: Saudi hospital Capital

Dallah Health ups stake in IMC by $190m in bid to expand its footprint in Jeddah

Dallah Health ups stake in IMC by $190m in bid to expand its footprint in Jeddah
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

Dallah Health ups stake in IMC by $190m in bid to expand its footprint in Jeddah

Dallah Health ups stake in IMC by $190m in bid to expand its footprint in Jeddah
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dallah Healthcare Co. is set to increase its ownership in International Medical Center Co. to 27.2 percent by acquiring an additional SR712 million ($190 million) stake in a bid to expand its footprint in Jeddah.

It signed a deal with Kun Investment Holding Co., which held nearly 19 percent of IMC’s capital, to fully transfer its stake to Dallah Health, a bourse filing showed.

Tarek Othman Alkasabi, board chairman at Dallah Health, told Arab News that the acquisition comes as part of the company’s strategy to grow a strong presence in Saudi Arabia both organically and inorganically.

Upon completion of the acquisition by way of a share swap, Dallah Health’s capital will be raised from SR900 million to SR977 million.

He added that Dallah Health is constantly evaluating opportunities that will allow it to bring quality care to the wider Saudi community.

The share swap ratio is 0.54 new shares in Dallah Health for every one share owned in IMC.

Topics: Capital

Commodities Update — Gold edges higher; Wheat drops to 11-week low; Copper edges up ahead of recession fear 

Commodities Update — Gold edges higher; Wheat drops to 11-week low; Copper edges up ahead of recession fear 
Updated 21 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold edges higher; Wheat drops to 11-week low; Copper edges up ahead of recession fear 

Commodities Update — Gold edges higher; Wheat drops to 11-week low; Copper edges up ahead of recession fear 
Updated 21 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices edged up on Tuesday as the dollar eased, while investors kept a keen eye on posturing from major central banks on interest rate hikes for a clearer outlook for bullion.

A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced bullion more attractive for buyers holding other currencies.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,841.13 per ounce by 0200 GMT, after largely range-bound trading on Monday. US gold futures firmed 0.1 percent to $1,842.90.   

Silver rises

Spot silver rose 0.5 percent to $21.68 per ounce, while platinum climbed 0.7 percent to $937.88. 

Palladium gained 0.7 percent to $1,859.40. 

Grains fall

Chicago wheat futures slid 1.6 percent on Tuesday, with prices dropping to their lowest since early April, as harvest pressure from parts of Europe and North America weighed on the market.

Corn and soybeans fell for a second session to their lowest in almost one week.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 1.6 percent to $10.18 a bushel, as of 0032 GMT. The market dropped to its lowest since April 4 at $10.13 a bushel earlier in the session.

Corn lost 1.4 percent to $7.73-1/2 a bushel and soybeans gave up 1.3 percent to $16.79-3/4 a bushel.

Copper edges higher

London copper prices inched higher on Tuesday, supported by an expected strike in the world’s biggest copper producer Chile and dwindling inventories, although worries over a potential global recession limited gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.1 percent at $8,984 a ton by 0232 GMT, after falling to its lowest since Sept. 21 at $8,830 on Monday.

The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai eased 0.2 percent to $10,252.23 a ton. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: commodities Gold silver CORN Price trading

