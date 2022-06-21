You are here

Arab Coordination Group pledges $10bn in response to global food crisis

Arab Coordination Group pledges $10bn in response to global food crisis
A meeting of the ACG Heads of Institutions was held in Vienna (Supplied)
RIYADH: The Arab Coordination Group has pledged $10 billion as an immediate and long-term response to food shortages across the globe.

This comes as the UN estimated 49 million people could face famine conditions within the next few months, according to a press release.

“Millions of people are facing hunger today, and this is something we simply must address urgently. As a dedicated ACG member, the OPEC Fund fully stands by this commitment.” OPEC Fund Director-General Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said after hosting a meeting of the ACG Heads of Institutions in Vienna.

As part of the Group's response to the climate crisis, it agreed to provide financing for the mitigation of climate change and strengthening climate resilience.

The group will unveil a detailed action plan at the next UN Climate Conference in November in Egypt.

Established in 1975, ACG is a strategic alliance that provides a coordinated response to development finance issues.

Halwani Bros plans $53m investment to manufacture Albaik fast food products in Egypt 

Halwani Bros plans $53m investment to manufacture Albaik fast food products in Egypt 
RIYADH: The Egyptian unit of Saudi-listed Halwani Bros. Co. is in talks to potentially manufacture the famous Saudi food brand, Albaik, in the North African country with an investment of 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($53 million). 

The Egyptian subsidiary has signed a non-binding agreement with Aquat Food Industries Co., a sister company of Albaik Food Systems Co. which owns the knowledge and technical rights to manufacture the Albaik products, according to a bourse filing.

The company is studying the possibility of cooperation in manufacturing Albaik products, while Aquat is conducting a technical and logistical evaluation of the factories of Halwani Bros. Egypt.

The company plans to supply these locally-produced food products to those who are licensed to operate Albaik restaurants in Egypt.

Albaik is one of the Kingdom’s biggest fast-food brands that sells fried chicken, with over 120 branches across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE.

China In-Focus — Sinopec Shanghai Petchem shut crude, ethylene units; Evergrande sticks to restructuring plan

China In-Focus — Sinopec Shanghai Petchem shut crude, ethylene units; Evergrande sticks to restructuring plan
RIYADH: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. has shut its crude oil refining and ethylene units to evaluate safety risks after a fire on Saturday hit a chemical facility, a company spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not specify the duration of the shutdown but said the firm will ensure stable domestic fuel supplies.

The Shanghai-based plant, controlled by state refiner Sinopec Corp., operates 16 million tons per year crude oil refining capacity and 700,000 tons of ethylene capacity annually.

Evergrande sticks to restructuring plan

China Evergrande Group said it expects to announce its preliminary restructuring plan before the end of July, sticking to its original deadline as the world’s most indebted property developer struggles to emerge from its financial crisis.

Reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, the firm’s offshore debt is deemed to be in default after missing payment obligations late last year.

In a stock exchange filing late on Monday, Evergrande also said it does not have a timeline for publishing its 2021 annual results or completing a probe in its property services unit.

(With input from Reuters)

TASI begins up following its lowest close since January: Opening bell

TASI begins up following its lowest close since January: Opening bell
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index traded higher on Tuesday, regaining some of its momentum after closing at one of its lowest levels since January on Monday, as oil prices and concerns about slowing economic growth weighed on investor sentiment.

The main index, TASI, added 0.94 percent to 11,468, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.26 percent to 21,097, as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time

Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. surged 9.95 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Al Hammadi Co. for Development and Investment, with a gain of 6.28 percent after it raised capital to SR1.6 billion ($427 million), and appointed a new CEO.

As for the fallers, Saudi Industrial Export Co. led with a 9.98 percent decline, followed by Arab Sea Information System Co. with a 9.96 percent decline.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi increased 1.20 percent, while Alinma Bank increased 1.69 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today’s trading up 0.95 percent.

The shares of telecom giants stc and Zain KSA gained 0.60 percent and 0.89 percent, respectively.

Also among the gainers was ACWA Power Co. with a 5.45 percent gain and Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. with a 4.91 percent gain.

India In-Focus — Shares gain; Reliance fined over Facebook deal; Tata Steel buys coal from Russia 

India In-Focus — Shares gain; Reliance fined over Facebook deal; Tata Steel buys coal from Russia 
MUMBAI: Sharp gains in metal and technology stocks set India’s blue-chip indexes on course for their best session in over three weeks on Tuesday, even as investors grappled with worries over a possible hit to growth from aggressive central bank rate hikes.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.25 percent to 15,541.6, as of 0437 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.19 percent to 52,213.58.

India fines Reliance for not promptly disclosing 2020 Facebook deal

India’s market regulator on Monday fined Reliance Industries and two of its compliance officers for violating fair disclosure norms during Facebook’s $5.7 billion investment in its digital unit in 2020.

In April 2020, Meta’s Facebook invested $5.7 billion in Reliance’s Jio Platforms, aiming to allow WhatsApp to offer payments services to millions of small businesses. The deal helped billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance slash its heavy debt load.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India said Reliance did not disclose the deal even after newspaper reports in March 2020 published price-sensitive details about the imminent investment that led to a spike in its shares.

Reliance did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside regular business hours.

“When the bits of (unpublished price-sensitive information) that then became selectively available the company abdicated its responsibility to verify and come clean on the unverified information that was floating around,” SEBI said in its order late on Monday.

Tata Steel buys coal from Russia weeks after vowing to cut ties

India’s top steelmaker Tata Steel imported about 75,000 tons of coal from Russia in the second half of May, two trade sources and one government source said, weeks after pledging to stop doing business with Russia.

Tata Steel had said in April all its manufacturing sites in India, the UK and the Netherlands had sourced alternative supplies of raw materials to end its dependence on Russia, adding it was taking “a conscious decision to stop doing business with Russia.”

Still, in May, Tata Steel shipped about 75,000 tons of PCI coal, used in steelmaking, from Russia’s Vanino port, out of which 42,000 tons were offloaded in a port in Paradip on May 18 and 32,500 tons in Haldia, said the two trade sources who wished to remain anonymous as they were not authorized to speak on the matter.

A spokesman for Tata Steel said the deal to import coal from Russia was made before the company’s announcement to cut business ties with Russia, without providing further details.

(With input from Reuters)

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index struggled to regain momentum on Monday. Despite ending in green, it remained at one of its lowest levels since January.

This was in response to aggressive interest rate hikes around the globe, leading to investors worrying about a potential recession.

At the closing bell, TASI, as the main index is known, added 0.55 percent to 11,361, while the parallel market Nomu rose 1.45 percent to 21,042.

Fellow stock exchanges in the Gulf saw a mixed performance on Monday, dominated by drops in UAE indexes as Abu Dhabi and Dubai lost 1.1 and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait also retreated, while the Omani bourse advanced by 0.4 percent.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian blue-chip index EGX30 extended losses to end the session 0.5 percent lower.

In energy trading, Brent crude slightly rose to $114.95 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate traded at $111.52 a barrel as of 9:13 a.m. Saudi time on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports grew 147,000 barrels per day in April to a two-year high of 7.38 million, according to data released by the Joint Organizations Data Initiative.

Stock news

PIF-owned ACWA Power Co. secured a SR3 billion ($800 million) deal to develop and construct a 600,000 cubic meter per day water plant in the Shuaibah governorate

Dallah Healthcare Co. signed a deal to acquire an additional 19 percent stake in International Medical Center Co. for SR712 million

Al Hammadi holding received shareholders' approval to increase its capital by 33.3 percent to SR1.6 billion

Al Hammadi Holding appointed Saleh Alhammadi as board chairman, Abdulaziz Alhammadi as vice chairman, and Mohammed Alhammadi as managing director and CEO

Nomu-listed National Building and Marketing Co. hired Yaqeen Capital as an advisor on its transition to the main index TASI

Saudi Automotive Services Co. started operations at its SR11 million gas station located in Buraydah city

Saudi Real Estate Co.’s rump offering was fully subscribed, generating SR109 million in proceeds

City Cement Co. named Prince Abdulaziz Al Saud board chairman and Badr Al Abdullatif as vice-chairman and managing director

Calendar

June 21, 2022

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s rights trading ends

June 26, 2022

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s subscription to new shares ends

June 27, 2022

End of Alamar Foods’ IPO book-building

