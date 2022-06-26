You are here

Philippine Airlines working on sustainable fuel amid IATA's CO2 Connect rollout: President

Fahad Abuljadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

DOHA: Philippine Airlines is working toward developing sustainable fuel for its airline fleet, as the International Air Transport Association aims to achieve net zero by 2050, said Stanley Ng, president of Philippine Airlines. 

“We really support the zero-emission initiative of the group. We’re also tracking our carbon emissions. And we’re constantly trying to reduce that. We’re also looking for sustainable aviation fuel as well but right now, we still don’t have that in place. However, the team is already working on that,” Ng said during an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the IATA Annual General Meeting in Doha. 

The comments from Ng came at a time when IATA launched its CO2 Connect, an online tool which provides the most accurate carbon dioxide emission calculations for any given commercial passenger flight. 

Ng also revealed that the increase in fuel prices is negatively impacting the finance of the airlines. 

“It’s the biggest challenge right now. We have to fly more frequencies because of the demand. But also it’s eating up the margin as well. So our fuel costs are like 30 to 40 percent,” he said. 

Ng, however, made it clear that the airline is not passing this burden to travelers in the form of ticket price hikes, instead, the carrier is charging a little amount as a fuel surcharge to stay afloat. 

He added that the aviation sector is strongly rebounding after the pandemic. He noted that domestic travel is almost equal to the pre-pandemic level, while international travel currently stands at 60 percent of the volume in 2019. 

Ng further added that strong passenger volumes can be achieved soon when countries like China open up. 

“For our long-haul flights, we’re about 80 percent pre-pandemic level already based on the capacity that we’re put into. But it’s really the regional routes that are set actually. We’re still waiting for China to open up. And then we will be almost back to our pre-pandemic capacity,” he said. 

 

Topics: IATA Doha Philippine Airlines sustainable business

Updated 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold prices edge up; G7 leaders to agree on import ban on Russian gold

Commodities Update — Gold prices edge up; G7 leaders to agree on import ban on Russian gold
Updated 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold edged up on Friday as the dollar retreated and recession fears buoyed its safe-haven appeal, but looming interest rate hikes set the non-yielding asset on course for a weekly dip.

Spot gold rose is currently priced at $1,826.88 per ounce, while US gold futures are priced at $1,830.30.

Biden, G7 leaders to ban Russian gold imports: sources

US President Joe Biden and his G7 counterparts will agree on an import ban on new gold from Russia as they broaden sanctions against Moscow for its war against Ukraine, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

The US has rallied the world in imposing swift and significant economic costs on Russia to deny President Vladimir Putin the revenue he needs to fund his war.

According to the source, the US Treasury Department will issue a determination to prohibit the import of new gold into the US on Tuesday, which will further isolate Russia from the global economy by preventing its participation in the gold market.

Soy, Grains up

US soybean futures rose on Friday, snapping a streak of four negative sessions, on a round of bargain buying and short-covering, traders said.

Corn also was higher, with bargain buying featured after the market fell 3.3 percent over the previous four sessions.

Gains in the new-crop contracts outpaced the nearby contract as traders unwound some bull spreads as they monitored crop development in the US Midwest.

Wheat futures fell, pressured by the ongoing harvest in winter wheat-growing areas of the US.

Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures settled up 17-1/2 cents at $16.10-3/4 a bushel.

Strength in the crude oil market added support to soybeans.

CBOT July corn futures were up 3-1/2 cents at $7.50-1/4 a bushel. The December contract gained 18-1/2 cents to $6.74.

Stress from dryness could spread to about 40 percent of US corn and soy next week before showers curb driest areas to less than one-third of the belt, Commodity Weather Group said in a note.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat was down 13-1/2 cents at $9.23-3/4, and hard red winter wheat for July delivery was 12 cents lower at $9.93 a bushel.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodity Gold shares Russia trading

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Celsius prepares for bankruptcy; $100m heist hits crypto firm Harmony

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Celsius prepares for bankruptcy; $100m heist hits crypto firm Harmony
Updated 20 min 3 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Celsius prepares for bankruptcy; $100m heist hits crypto firm Harmony

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Celsius prepares for bankruptcy; $100m heist hits crypto firm Harmony
Updated 20 min 3 sec ago
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Sunday, rising by 0.93 percent to $21,420.15 as of 8:10 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,237.88, rising by 1.38 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Celsius Network hires advisers to prepare for bankruptcy 

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Celsius Network LLC hired restructuring experts from Alvarez & Marsal to advise on a potential bankruptcy filing.

Early this month, the New Jersey-based cryptocurrency lending company froze withdrawals and transfers due to “extreme” market conditions.

CoinDesk reported that Goldman Sachs plans to raise $2 billion from investors to buy Celsius’ distressed assets.

If the cryptocurrency lender files for bankruptcy, investors can buy the assets at potential discounts, according to a report citing two sources.

As of last month, Celsius had assets worth $11.8 billion.

Investors have dumped risky assets amid fears that rate hikes could plunge the economy into recession, leading to extreme volatility in digital assets in recent months.

A $100 million heist hits US crypto firm Harmony

In the latest cyber heist on a long-targeted sector, US-based crypto firm Harmony said hackers stole around $100 million in digital coins from one of its key products, Reuters reported.

The company develops blockchains for decentralized finance, peer-to-peer sites offering loans and other services without banks’ traditional gatekeepers, and non-fungible tokens.

According to the company, the heist targeted its Horizon bridge, which transfers crypto between different blockchains.

According to Harmony, it has been working with forensic experts and national authorities to identify the culprit and retrieve the stolen funds.

Harmony said its global team was “working around the clock to address the issue.”

According to Elliptic, which tracks publicly visible blockchain data, the hackers stole Ether, Tether, and USD Coin from Harmony, which they later traded for ether using decentralized exchanges.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

 

Topics: CRYPTO bitcoin

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Updated 23 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Updated 23 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's stock market declined to one of its lowest levels in months last week due to concerns that rising interest rates could push the global economy into recession.

TASI, the main index, fell for a second consecutive day on Thursday to end 0.1 percent lower at 11,311 points, while the parallel Nomu market added 0.4 percent to 20,728.

Qatar led the fall in the Gulf with a 1.6 percent decline, followed by a 1.1 percent drop in Dubai’s stock index.

Stock exchanges of Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait all lost between 0.2 and 0.7 percent.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s index EGX30 closed 01.8 percent lower.

Oil prices rose on Friday, buoyed by tight supply. Brent crude settled at $113.12 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $107.62 a barrel.

Stock news

Mouwasat Medical Services Co. closed a SR295 million ($79 million) deal with Tareg Al-Jaafari Contracting Co. for the construction of a hospital in Yanbu industrial city

Methanol Chemicals Co. said it would pay SR273 million in total as an early loan repayment to the Saudi Industrial Development Fund and lending banks

The Saudi Stock Exchange will launch futures trading on single stocks on July 4, as its second derivatives product after introducing index futures in late 2020

Calendar

June 26, 2022

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s subscription to new shares ends

June 27, 2022

End of Alamar Foods’ IPO book-building

Retal Urban Development Co. will start trading its shares on TASI

June 28, 2022

End of the Saudi Investment Bank’s Sukuk offering

July 4, 2022

Start of single-stock futures trading on Tadawul

Topics: Tadawul stock shares TASI

Saudi Exchange to allow single-stock futures in July on selected shares to bolster liquidity

Saudi Exchange to allow single-stock futures in July on selected shares to bolster liquidity
Updated 57 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Exchange to allow single-stock futures in July on selected shares to bolster liquidity

Saudi Exchange to allow single-stock futures in July on selected shares to bolster liquidity
Updated 57 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange will launch futures trading on single stocks on July 4, amid efforts to bolster liquidity and lure investors into the region’s biggest bourse.

It added that the first tranche of the futures contracts will include Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Aramco, Saudi National Bank, Alinma Bank, SABIC, Saudi Kayan, Saudi Telecom Co., Saudi Electricity Co., Almarai, and Ma’aden. 

A single-stock future is a type of futures contract between two parties to exchange a specified number of stocks in a company for a price agreed today with delivery occurring at a specified future date.

The move will “enable local and international investors to hedge and manage portfolio risks more effectively as well as diversify products available for trading and hedging in the market,” Tadawul said in a statement.

Single-stock futures will be the second derivatives product on the Kingdom’s bourse, after the launch of index futures in late 2020.

Topics: Saudi stock exchange Tadawul shares

Oil Updates — Oil settled up; G7 considering ways of capping Russian oil price; US drillers add oil and gas rigs for a record 23 months

Oil Updates — Oil settled up; G7 considering ways of capping Russian oil price; US drillers add oil and gas rigs for a record 23 months
Updated 26 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Oil settled up; G7 considering ways of capping Russian oil price; US drillers add oil and gas rigs for a record 23 months

Oil Updates — Oil settled up; G7 considering ways of capping Russian oil price; US drillers add oil and gas rigs for a record 23 months
Updated 26 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices settled up by more than $3 a barrel on Friday, supported by tight supply, but they notched their second weekly decline on concern that rising interest rates could push the world economy into recession.

Brent crude settled up $3.07, or 2.8 percent, at $113.12 a barrel by 12:10 p.m. EDT. US West Texas Intermediate crude settled up $3.35, or 3.2 percent, at $107.62.

No government guidance on pricing policy: Incoming Petrobras CEO 

The incoming CEO of Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras told a corporate committee he has not received any guidance from the government on changing the firm’s fuel pricing policy, a document showed on Saturday.

Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, a former economy ministry official appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro to run Petrobras, was approved by the eligibility committee on Friday, a key step for him to take the reins of the company.

The minutes of the meeting, published by Petrobras on Saturday, showed the committee had asked Andrade about the company’s pricing policy, a topic that helped bring down three CEOs during Bolsonaro’s tenure as price hikes created tensions with the far-right leader.

“I have no specific or general guidance from the controlling shareholder or any other shareholder in the sense of changing the company’s pricing policy,” Andrade said.

He is on the verge of taking over as CEO a month after he was named by Bolsonaro, awaiting a board vote on June 27.

G7 considering ways of capping Russian oil price

Leaders of the Group of Seven rich democracies are having “very constructive” discussions on a possible cap on Russian oil imports, a German government official said on Saturday shortly before the start of the annual three-day G7 summit.

The proposal is part of broader G7 discussions on how to further crank up the pressure on the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine without stoking global inflationary pressures.

The Ukraine war, energy and food shortages and the darkening global economic outlook are expected to dominate the agenda of the summit that is taking place this year in Schloss Elmau, an alpine castle resort in southern Germany.

The US, Canada and Britain have already banned imports of Russian oil while EU leaders have agreed on an embargo that will take full effect by the end-2022 as part of sanctions on the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine.

With energy prices soaring though, the West fears such embargoes will not actually put a dent in Russia’s war chest as the country earns more from exports even as volumes fall.

A price cap could solve that dilemma, while also avoiding further restricting oil supply and fueling inflation, officials say, but for it to work, it requires buy-in from heavy importers like India and China.

“We are on a good path to reach an agreement,” the official said.

The official said the G7 was also discussing the need to combine ambitious climate goals with the need for some countries to explore new gas fields as Europe rushed to wean itself off Russian gas imports.

US drillers add oil and gas rigs for a record 23 months

US energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a second week in a row, in a record 23-month streak of increases, as high crude prices and prodding by the government prompted drillers to return to the well pad.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose 13 to 753 in the week to June 24, its highest since March 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. said in its closely followed report on Friday.

Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count up 283, or 60 percent, over this time last year.

US oil rigs rose 10 to 594 this week, their highest since March 2020, while gas rigs gained three to 157, their highest since September 2019.

That put the overall oil and gas rig count up for a record 23 months in a row, gaining 26 in June. It also put the count up for seven quarters in a row, the longest streak of gains since 2011.

The oil rig count was up for a record 22 months in a row, rising 20 in June. It also increased for the seventh quarter, the most quarters since 2012.

The gas rig count rose by six in June, rising for a 10th month in a row, tying the record set in May 2010. It also put the gas count up for seven quarters in a row, matching the record set in 2004.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

 

Topics: Oil USA Russia EU export

