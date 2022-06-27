Arab Cup U-20 draw places hosts Saudi alongside Iraq and Mauritania

RIYADH: Gamers8, the world’s biggest esports and gaming event, will launch in spectacular fashion in Riyadh on Thursday, July 14 with the first esports competition, a firework show, drone display and a host of music stars.
Hosted under the theme of “Gamers8 – Your Portal to the Next World” esports tournaments will take place this summer alongside some of the biggest names in entertainment and amid a series of festivals, concerts, and other activities.
Rocket League kicks off the elite esports action as 24 top teams — including Latin American hotshots FURIA, FaZe Clan and Rogue from North America, and homegrown heroes Team Falcons from Saudi Arabia — battle it out. A staggering $15 million prize pool is on offer.
Egyptian legend Amr Diab will be joined by Colombian superstar J Balvin, Swedish sensation Sebastian Ingrosso, Bosnian-Swedish dance favorite Salvatore Ganacci, and Riyadh-based DJ Elfuego on a star-packed bill for the opening night of the eight-week entertainment extravaganza at Boulevard Riyadh City.
Ahmed Al-Bishri, chief operations officer at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The opening ceremony of Gamers8 will be a spectacular occasion, befitting a city of the imagination and ambition of Riyadh. The beginning of esports competition, a dazzling firework show, drone display and some of the biggest-name musicians in the world makes Thursday, July 14 a date for everyone’s diaries.
“We are delighted that artists of the caliber of Amr Diab, J Balvin, Sebastian Ingrosso and Salvatore Ganacci are flying to Riyadh for the opening night, and their eagerly anticipated attendance reflects the size and scale of Gamers8. The goal of Gamers8 is to bring the virtual world of esports and gaming out into the physical realm of Riyadh while merging a plethora of other fun and futuristic events and attractions. We look forward to revealing even more artists of the quality of the opening night as the summer progresses — so watch this space.”
Diab, the bestselling Middle Eastern artist and a Guinness World Record holder, is famous for tracks including “Tamally Ma’ak” and “Yetalemo.”
Both Balvin and Ingrosso are Grammy Award-nominated artists. Balvin, known as the Prince of Reggaeton, is one of the best-selling Latin music artists worldwide and famous for tracks including “Mi Gente,” “6 AM,” and “I Like It.” Ingrosso, a star DJ and producer, is back in Saudi Arabia having performed on the Soundstorm festival mainstage in Riyadh last year.
DJ and record producer Ganacci is best known for hit tune “Horse,” which has 45 million views on YouTube.
Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8 will focus on four main pillars, each with something to offer for everyone, which are: Professional esports, festivals, music and “The Next World Forum,” an esports and gaming forum that will bring together sector leaders and experts from around the world.
A staggering $15 million prize pool is on offer.