You are here

  • Home
  • Arab Cup U-20 draw places hosts Saudi alongside Iraq and Mauritania

Arab Cup U-20 draw places hosts Saudi alongside Iraq and Mauritania

Arab Cup U-20 draw places hosts Saudi alongside Iraq and Mauritania
The Arab Cup U-20 takes place in Abha from July 20 to Aug. 6. (SAFF)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4bcds

Updated 27 June 2022
Arab News

Arab Cup U-20 draw places hosts Saudi alongside Iraq and Mauritania

Arab Cup U-20 draw places hosts Saudi alongside Iraq and Mauritania
  • The Green Falcons will defend their title in an 18-team tournament kicking off in Abha next month
Updated 27 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The draw for the 2022 Arab Cup U-20 has placed hosts and reigning champions Saudi Arabia in Group A alongside Iraq and Mauritania.

The Green Falcons won the fourth edition of the competition last year in Egypt.

The tournament, organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations, will take place from July 20 to Aug. 6 in Abha, with 18 teams split across six groups.

The draw, which took place in Dammam, placed the UAE, Jordan and Yemen in Group B, with Algeria, Lebanon and Libya in Group C.

Egypt, Oman and Somalia were placed in Group D, with Tunisia, Bahrain and Djibouti in Group E, and Morocco, Palestine and Somalia in Group F.

Topics: Saudi Arabia football Iraq

Related

Here to stay: 5 things we learned from successful 2021 FIFA Arab Cup
Sport
Here to stay: 5 things we learned from successful 2021 FIFA Arab Cup
Algeria’s goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Arab Cup Final against Tunisia at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Saturday. (Reuters)
Sport
Algeria beat Tunisia 2-0 to claim 2021 FIFA Arab Cup title in Qatar

2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup, women’s team triumphs highlight Saudi football progress

2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup, women’s team triumphs highlight Saudi football progress
Saudi Arabia recently won the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan. (SAFF)
Updated 37 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup, women’s team triumphs highlight Saudi football progress

2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup, women’s team triumphs highlight Saudi football progress
  • The Young Falcons won the Kingdom’s debut U-23 Asian Cup title
  • Saudi women’s team took second pace in the WAFF Futsal Championship
Updated 37 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The triumph of the Young Falcons at the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup and the recent successes of the women’s national team has marked yet more milestones for Saudi Arabian football this year, after the senior team qualified for the World Cup in Qatar and the Kingdom’s clubs rack up great results in continental competitions.

Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) President Yasser Al-Misehal said: “The success of the Saudi national teams demonstrates that our strategy is yielding positive results. Bringing back to the Kingdom the AFC U-23 Asian Cup for the first time ever with our very own Saudi national coach, Saad Al-Shehri, is a source of great pride and satisfaction.

“The players who achieved this great feat will be part of the main drivers of the success of our National Team going forward.”

He added: “This gives us greater confidence and trust in our younger generation, beside the achievements we had this year for both men’s and women’s football. We are working on developing a pathway tailored for every up-and-coming Saudi footballer on the grassroots level.

“We are working on extending a very large pool of Saudi talent with the support needed for the upcoming generations of Saudi football to match the highest professional levels of the game, be it in the technical and tactical aspects of the game, as well as the dietary, psychological, physical and athletic aspects.”

The U-23 victory comes soon after the senior Green Falcons team qualified for their sixth World Cup participation ahead of this year’s tournament in Qatar. Herve Renard’s team topped their qualification group, which featured continental giants such as Japan and Australia.

The Saudi Pro League continues to grow in quality and importance at the Asian level, with Al-Hilal currently the holders of the AFC Champions League title. This year, three Saudi teams are set to feature in the competition’s round of 16, with Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab and Al-Faisaly having topped their respective groups in the first round.

Earlier this month, the Saudi Futsal National Team also grabbed the silver medal in the West Asian Football Federation’s Futsal Championship. The Green Falcons demonstrated incredible quality throughout the tournament, before narrowly losing 5-3 to hosts Kuwait in the final. The team continued their fine run of form on the road reaching the quarterfinals in the Futsal Arab Cup taking place in Dammam following a thrilling 3-2 encounter against Iraq that ended their campaign.

Saudi women have also enjoyed their fair share of success in football this year. In February, the newly launched Saudi Women’s National Team played its first ever official games against the Seychelles and the Maldives, winning both games with the same 2-0 result. 

The Kingdom concluded their successful hosting of the 2022 West Asian Football Federation’s Women’s Futsal Championship in Jeddah, where the Saudi Women’s Futsal National Team made its debut in the competition and claimed a silver medal following a 4-2 defeat in the final against Iraq.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup

Related

Saad Al-Shehri has led Saudi Arabia to their first-ever AFC U-23 Asian Cup. (Supplied)
Sport
AFC president congratulates Saudi Arabia on securing first U-23 Asian Cup title
Update Glory for Saudi Arabia: Young Falcons defeat Uzbekistan 2-0 to win first-ever AFC U-23 Asian Cup
Sport
Glory for Saudi Arabia: Young Falcons defeat Uzbekistan 2-0 to win first-ever AFC U-23 Asian Cup

WWE RAW to mark 20th anniversary of John Cena’s debut

WWE RAW to mark 20th anniversary of John Cena’s debut
Updated 27 June 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

WWE RAW to mark 20th anniversary of John Cena’s debut

WWE RAW to mark 20th anniversary of John Cena’s debut
  • June 2022 had been dedicated to the legendary wrestler’s arrival on SmackDown two decades ago
Updated 27 June 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: Twenty years on from John Cena’s arrival on SmackDown, the legendary wrestler makes an appearance on RAW tonight, the highlight of the WWE’s month-long celebration of his career.

Cena has since those early days become a household name in the WWE, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. The WWE had dedicated the month of June 2022 to the performer.

While his return opponent is yet to be announced, the WWE Universe is in for an action-packed edition of the red brand as Cena steps into the ring for a landmark match tonight.

A joint-record 16-time world champion, Cena has won the WWE Championship 13 times which is also a record. He is also a five-time US Champion, a four-time world tag team champion, a two-time Royal Rumble match winner, a one-time Money in the Bank victor, and has headlined many major WWE events, including WrestleMania five times.

His first US title win was in New York’s Madison Square Garden, opening the 20th edition of WrestleMania in 2004, and delivering two “Attitude Adjustments” to the “Big Show” Paul White. That moment solidified his status as a rising attraction for the promotion.

A year later at WrestleMania 21 Cena would challenge John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) for the main event which marked the first world championship win for “The Champ.” His “I Quit” match against the former champion at Judgement Day in 2005 is still considered a classic.

The main event of WrestleMania 22 in 2006 saw John Cena beat “The Game” Triple H clean in the middle of the ring to retain his title. One year later WrestleMania 23 featured the now dominant WWE champion rise against D-Generation X counterpart and one of the greatest wrestlers of all time — “Mr. WrestleMania” Shawn Michaels.

The Royal Rumble is one of the biggest events on the WWE calendar, and Cena has been involved in many epic showdowns in that event, prevailing in 2008 and 2013 as the winner.

Many fans consider Edge to be Cena’s fiercest rival and their feud certainly elevated both men to new heights. Edge memorably cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a wounded Cena at New Year’s Revolution 2006 for his first WWE Championship win. Edge and Cena’s rivalry saw the two battle over the WWE Championship for the majority of 2006, and over the World Heavyweight Title in 2009. Their matches captivated WWE audiences, and both superstars have an outstanding 27 World Titles between them.

Cena has also crossed paths with Randy Orton numerous times in his career. During the 2000s the two were believed to be the top stars in the WWE. Between their first match in November 2005 and their last match in February of 2017, Cena and Orton faced each other 22 times in televised matches. The record between the two men is 13-7 in favor of Cena.

Cena faced the Rock for the first time at WrestleMania 28 in what was billed as a “Once In A Lifetime” match. The Rock defeated Cena in a 30-minute classic, but a year later Cena shocked the world at WrestleMania 29 by defeating the Rock for the WWE Championship.

Cena is also a winner of the Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award for 2018.

Topics: John Cena WWE Raw

Related

John Cena takes on Roman Reigns as WWE SummerSlam returns with a full capacity crowd
Sport
John Cena takes on Roman Reigns as WWE SummerSlam returns with a full capacity crowd
Watch: Crowd goes wild as John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella during WrestleMania
Offbeat
Watch: Crowd goes wild as John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella during WrestleMania

Al-Hilal on brink of another league title as they host Al-Faisaly

Al-Hilal on brink of another league title as they host Al-Faisaly
It will also be the third consecutive title for the reigning Saudi and Asian champions. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 June 2022
Arab News

Al-Hilal on brink of another league title as they host Al-Faisaly

Al-Hilal on brink of another league title as they host Al-Faisaly
  • The reigning Saudi and Asian champions need to match Al-Ittihad’s result against Al-Batin to secure a record 18th championship
Updated 27 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Al-Hilal take on Al-Faisaly on Monday night at King Fahd International Stadium knowing that if they match Al-Ittihad’s result against Al-Batin, they will be crowned Saudi Pro League champions for a record 18th time.

It will also be the third consecutive title for the reigning Saudi and Asian champions.

The Riyadh giants trailed Al-Ittihad by 16 points earlier in the campaign but a remarkable run of form in the second half of the season now sees them lead the SPL table on goal difference. A win tonight will guarantee the title, regardless of what the team from Jeddah, who have suffered a late loss of form and nerve, does.

Although Al-Hilal are strong favorites to defeat Al-Faisaly and claim the league title, Argentine coach Ramon Diaz will warn against any complacency, particularly as he will be missing the services of defenders Ali Al-Bulaihi and Jang Hyun-soo.

History suggests, however, that Al-Hilal’s fans will be celebrating tonight, having seen their team defeat Al-Faisaly 17 times in their 23 meetings, with the other six ending in draws.

Meanwhile, Al-Faisaly, in 11th place, go into the match still unsure of whether they will be playing top tier football next season, an indication of just how many clubs are still fighting relegation as the season comes to a close.

Having played 12 consecutive seasons in the Saudi Pro League, Al-Faisaly are flirting with the drop going into the last day, as they did in the 2016-17 season.

Topics: Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia football

Related

Special Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal enter penultimate round of Saudi Pro League season with title up for grabs
Sport
Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal enter penultimate round of Saudi Pro League season with title up for grabs
Diaz looks safe at Al-Hilal as critics push for Mosimane exit at Al-Ahly
Sport
Diaz looks safe at Al-Hilal as critics push for Mosimane exit at Al-Ahly

Morocco and Iraq to meet in 2022 Arab Futsal Cup final

Morocco and Iraq to meet in 2022 Arab Futsal Cup final
Updated 27 June 2022
Arab News

Morocco and Iraq to meet in 2022 Arab Futsal Cup final

Morocco and Iraq to meet in 2022 Arab Futsal Cup final
  • Victories over Egypt and Kuwait see the reigning champions defend their title at the Green Hall in Dammam on Tuesday
Updated 27 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Morocco and Egypt will meet in Tuesday’s final of the 2022 Arab Futsal Cup after successfully navigating their last-four clashes against Egypt and Kuwait respectively on Sunday night at the Green Hall in Dammam.

Morocco, who had beaten Libya in Friday’s quarterfinal, defeated Egypt 5-2 in their all-African clash, while Iraq — conquerors of hosts Saudi Arabia in the last eight — overcame Kuwait 2-1 in the other semifinal.

The 10-team tournament, organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations and hosted by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, kicked off on July 20, and is the sixth edition of the competition.

Previous winners include Egypt in 1998 and 2005, and Libya in 2007.

Topics: FUTSAL Morocco Iraq Arab Futsal Cup

Related

Iraq beat KSA in final of WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship
Sport
Iraq beat KSA in final of WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship
KSA exit Arab Futsal Cup after quarter-final loss to Iraq
Sport
KSA exit Arab Futsal Cup after quarter-final loss to Iraq

Gamers8 opening to feature esports, fireworks and top music stars

Gamers8 opening to feature esports, fireworks and top music stars
Amr Diab will perform at the opening ceremony of Gamers8 in Riyadh. (SEF)
Updated 27 June 2022
Arab News

Gamers8 opening to feature esports, fireworks and top music stars

Gamers8 opening to feature esports, fireworks and top music stars
  • Amr Diab, J Balvin, Sebastian Ingrosso, Salvatore Ganacci and DJ Elfuego will take to the stage at Boulevard Riyadh City on Thursday, July 14, as Rocket League kicks off the esports action
Updated 27 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Gamers8, the world’s biggest esports and gaming event, will launch in spectacular fashion in Riyadh on Thursday, July 14 with the first esports competition, a firework show, drone display and a host of music stars.

Hosted under the theme of “Gamers8 – Your Portal to the Next World” esports tournaments will take place this summer alongside some of the biggest names in entertainment and amid a series of festivals, concerts, and other activities.

Rocket League kicks off the elite esports action as 24 top teams — including Latin American hotshots FURIA, FaZe Clan and Rogue from North America, and homegrown heroes Team Falcons from Saudi Arabia — battle it out. A staggering $15 million prize pool is on offer.

Egyptian legend Amr Diab will be joined by Colombian superstar J Balvin, Swedish sensation Sebastian Ingrosso, Bosnian-Swedish dance favorite Salvatore Ganacci, and Riyadh-based DJ Elfuego on a star-packed bill for the opening night of the eight-week entertainment extravaganza at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Ahmed Al-Bishri, chief operations officer at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The opening ceremony of Gamers8 will be a spectacular occasion, befitting a city of the imagination and ambition of Riyadh. The beginning of esports competition, a dazzling firework show, drone display and some of the biggest-name musicians in the world makes Thursday, July 14 a date for everyone’s diaries.

“We are delighted that artists of the caliber of Amr Diab, J Balvin, Sebastian Ingrosso and Salvatore Ganacci are flying to Riyadh for the opening night, and their eagerly anticipated attendance reflects the size and scale of Gamers8. The goal of Gamers8 is to bring the virtual world of esports and gaming out into the physical realm of Riyadh while merging a plethora of other fun and futuristic events and attractions. We look forward to revealing even more artists of the quality of the opening night as the summer progresses — so watch this space.”

Diab, the bestselling Middle Eastern artist and a Guinness World Record holder, is famous for tracks including “Tamally Ma’ak” and “Yetalemo.”

Both Balvin and Ingrosso are Grammy Award-nominated artists. Balvin, known as the Prince of Reggaeton, is one of the best-selling Latin music artists worldwide and famous for tracks including “Mi Gente,” “6 AM,” and “I Like It.” Ingrosso, a star DJ and producer, is back in Saudi Arabia having performed on the Soundstorm festival mainstage in Riyadh last year.

DJ and record producer Ganacci is best known for hit tune “Horse,” which has 45 million views on YouTube.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8 will focus on four main pillars, each with something to offer for everyone, which are: Professional esports, festivals, music and “The Next World Forum,” an esports and gaming forum that will bring together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

A staggering $15 million prize pool is on offer.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh eSports

Related

Saudi Esports body partners with Mastercard to boost gaming industry
Business & Economy
Saudi Esports body partners with Mastercard to boost gaming industry
Saudi Arabia to host world’s biggest esports and gaming event this summer
Sport
Saudi Arabia to host world’s biggest esports and gaming event this summer

Latest updates

SMEs grow 15% to 752,600 in Q1 2022 as business climate improves: Monsha’at
SMEs grow 15% to 752,600 in Q1 2022 as business climate improves: Monsha’at
Saudi stock market to list 36 new firms by the end of Q3, says CEO
Saudi stock market to list 36 new firms by the end of Q3, says CEO
GCC grids aim to connect with Europe once Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq interlinked
GCC grids aim to connect with Europe once Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq interlinked
Sky’s limit for Jeddah Season balloon-flight visitors
Sky’s limit for Jeddah Season balloon-flight visitors
Saudi Alkhabeer Capital partners with Wamid to launch trading platform
Saudi Alkhabeer Capital partners with Wamid to launch trading platform

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.