Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika presents Fall 2023 collection in Paris

DUBAI: Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika returned to the runway this week as he unveiled his Fall/Winter 2023 collection during Paris Haute Couture Week.

This is Hobeika’s first show with his son Jad Hobeika, who was recently named the co-creative director of the celebrity-loved brand.

During the label’s first physical show since the pandemic, Hobeika wanted to pay tribute to our planet through couture. The collection’s title, “Eternal Gifts,” reflects the presents that Earth gives to us, according to the show notes.

His designs were inspired by waterfalls and waves, with gowns in Mediterranean blues along with sunset hues.

German influencer Leonie Hanne opened the show wearing a mini dress with metallic feathers and crystal embroidery.

“Pinch me!!! Your girl opening the haute couture show for @georgeshobeika in Paris. So much love for Georges and Jad Hobeika,” wrote the runway star to her 4.3 million Instagram followers.

Hanne is one of Hobeika’s loyal clients and has previously been spotted wearing Hobeika’s glamorous creations during fashion weeks and film festivals.

The father-and-son duo’s newest release featured glamorous gowns with metallic feathers, ornate embroidery, dynamic cuts and daring silhouettes.

Unexpected cut outs marked the collection, with the models’ midriffs and hips on full display in some of the eye-catching gowns.

They also showcased a few menswear designs, including blazers, luxurious coats and tailored pants in earthy tones, complete with Hobeika’s signature embellishments and pattern work.

Hobeika is not the only Arab designer on the Haute Couture calendar, however.

Designers Zuhair Murad and Elie Saab will present their latest collections on Wednesday, while Lebanese fashion house Maison Rabih Kayrouz presented its couture and ready-to-wear lines on Monday.

“I think about the woman, I like to dress her for her real life,” Kayrouz explained to Vogue US. “For me design isn’t a mood, but a thought, a consideration,” he added.

His most recent collections built upon the designer’s famed reputation as a master of refined, understated style.

Taffeta and recycled polyester jostled for attention as fashion lovers took in an offering that was marked by voluminous trapeze-shaped sweeping evening gowns and billowing shirts.

Diaphanous fabrics worked to make the collection seem airy, while expert tailoring ensured it remained faithful to the house’s distinctive style.