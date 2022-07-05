Saudi stocks finish down for 3rd time in a week amid fears of economic instability: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi stocks finished lower on Tuesday for the third time this week amid fears of unstable oil prices and slowing economic growth.
The main index, TASI, fell 0.12 percent to 11,344, weighed down by a 7.37 percent drop in Methanol Chemicals Co. and a 4.6 percent decline in Sahara International Petrochemical Co.
The parallel market, Nomu, ended Tuesday’s session with a gain of 2.24 percent, reaching 21,135 points.
Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. slipped 2.88 percent, and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. dropped 1.2 percent.
Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, gained 0.39 percent, while chemicals maker Petro Rabigh climbed 1.29 percent.
In the banking sector, the Saudi National Bank rose 0.76 percent, and Alinma Bank lost 0.75 percent.
Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, lost 0.24 percent of its share price.
In the energy sector, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at $108.82 per barrel and Brent crude was trading at $112.23 per barrel as of 3:29 p.m. Saudi time.