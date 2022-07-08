China ambassador praises Saudi firms for aiding Chinese businesses expansion plans

China’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia has praised the Kingdom for helping businesses from his country expand across the globe.

Chen Weiqing made the comments during a visit to the headquarters of eWTP Arabia Capital in Riyadh, as he spoke with a range of business leaders.

eWTP Arabia Capital has formed a joint venture company with China’s Alibaba Cloud, among others, called Saudi Cloud Computing Co., with a capital of $238 million.

Other firms involved include Saudi Telecom Company Group, and the Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence.

Last month the new business announced the launch of two data centers in the Kingdom, which will cater to the needs of Alibaba’s cloud operations.

They are the first in what will be 16 data centers throughout the administrative regions of Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement: “Ambassador Chen recognized the efforts made by the enterprises to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and appraised their operations…and expressed his appreciation of eWTP Arabia Capital’s efforts in helping Chinese enterprises with their global expansions through investments and strategic portfolio managements.”

Chen also said the Chinese Embassy will provide continuous support to Chinese enterprises and all of their employees to assist their developments in Saudi Arabia.