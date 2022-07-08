You are here

Ministers, business leaders agree deals, discuss opportunities at Saudi-Caribbean investment forum

The Saudi-Caribbean Investment Forum was held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (SPA)
The Saudi-Caribbean Investment Forum was held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (SPA)
The Saudi-Caribbean Investment Forum was held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (SPA)
The Saudi-Caribbean Investment Forum was held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (SPA)
The Saudi-Caribbean Investment Forum was held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Twitter/@MISA)
The Saudi-Caribbean Investment Forum was held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Twitter/@MISA)
The Saudi-Caribbean Investment Forum was held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Twitter/@MISA)
The Saudi-Caribbean Investment Forum was held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Twitter/@MISA)
The Saudi-Caribbean Investment Forum was held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (SPA)
The Saudi-Caribbean Investment Forum was held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (SPA)
Ministers, business leaders agree deals, discuss opportunities at Saudi-Caribbean investment forum

The Saudi-Caribbean Investment Forum was held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (SPA)
RIYADH: The Saudi-Caribbean Investment Forum concluded on Thursday in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, which was held in partnership with the Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies.
The forum featured participation of investment leaders from the public and private sectors in the Kingdom and the Caribbean countries to discuss investment opportunities and developments in priority sectors.
The forum, which included leaders in the tourism and hospitality sector for some of the world's leading luxury tourist destinations, was made up of a series of meetings between companies and investors from both sides to discuss developments in tourism and hospitality.
The Saudi-Caribbean Investment Forum was part of several investment forums and conferences organized by the Ministry of Investment to enhance international investment relations and support attracting foreign investment.

Multiple memoranda of understanding were signed during the forum to strengthen cooperation and explore investment opportunities in various sectors.
During the forum, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, Bader Al-Badr, stressed that the development of the tourism sector will play a key role in implementing the national investment strategy and achieving the goals of Kingdom's Vision 2030.
"The forum provides an opportunity for us to enhance the ability to exchange knowledge and build partnerships with some of the world's leading luxury tourism destinations, and we look forward to continuing to build relations between the Kingdom and the Caribbean in the coming years," he said.
Saudi Arabia has recorded strong growth in foreign direct investment in recent years, as the Kingdom's economic reforms have provided a wide range of opportunities for international investors.
The net growth of foreign direct investment rose last year by an unprecedented rate of 257.2 percent, and total inflows reached nearly $20 billion - the highest in a decade, even amid the pandemic-induced global lockdowns in 2020.
Meanwhile, foreign direct investment flows to the Kingdom continued to rise against global declines of 35 percent.

Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters

Rogers network outage across Canada hits banks, businesses and consumers

Rogers network outage across Canada hits banks, businesses and consumers
  • The outage comes as Rogers is attempting to take over rival Shaw Communications in a C$20-billion deal
  • Police in Ottawa said some callers may have difficulty reaching emergency services via 911 calls
Updated 08 July 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: A major outage of Rogers Communications Inc’s mobile and Internet networks on Friday caused widespread disruptions across Canada, affecting banks and police emergency lines in the second major outage to hit one of the country’s biggest telecom providers in 15 months.
“We are currently experiencing an outage across our wireline and wireless networks and our technical teams are working hard to restore services as quickly as possible,” Rogers said in a statement.
The outage, which appears to be bigger than the one last year that largely affected consumers, comes as Rogers is attempting to take over rival Shaw Communications in a C$20-billion deal.
Canada’s competition bureau blocked Rogers’ proposed purchase of Shaw, saying it would hamper competition in the country where telecom rates are some of the steepest in the world.
Rogers, which has about 10 million wireless subscribers and 2.25 million retail Internet subscribers, is the leading service provider in Ontario, and along with BCE Inc. and Telus Corp, controls 90 percent of the market share in Canada.
The Rogers outage is likely to raise concerns about competition in the industry.
“Today’s outage illustrates the need for more independent competition that will drive more network investment so outages are far less likely,” said Anthony Lacavera, managing director of Globealive, an investment firm that had bid for a wireless provider involved in the Rogers/Shaw deal.
Police in Ottawa, the Canadian capital city, said some callers may have difficulty reaching emergency services via 911 calls. Police in Toronto, Canada’s largest city, raised a similar concern, although said its call center was fully operational.
Interac, which operates an email money transfer service used by several Canadian banks, said the outage was affecting its services. Toronto-Dominion Bank said it was facing system issues with Interac e-Transfer service.
Bank Of Montreal said the outage was affecting financial institutions, toll-free numbers as well as transactions, while Royal Bank of Canada said its ATM and online banking services were affected.
Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, showed over 20,000 user reports of the outage. The reports dropped to nearly 10,000 by 9 am ET.
Canadians waking up to the reality of no services on Friday morning had to scramble. “On my morning walk saw about 20 people standing outside Starbucks checking their cells probably due to #rogersoutage. Coffee shops are also busy this morning with people doing business meetings,” Twitter user Bojan Land wrote.
Despite the frustration, some Canadians tried to keep their sense of humor. “The great thing about this #rogersoutage is that I can’t get 32 spam calls before noon,” Yair Karlberger tweeted.

India In-Focus — Shares close at month high; Vivo pleads to lift bank account freeze

India In-Focus — Shares close at month high; Vivo pleads to lift bank account freeze
Updated 08 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares close at month high; Vivo pleads to lift bank account freeze

India In-Focus — Shares close at month high; Vivo pleads to lift bank account freeze
Updated 08 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

 

RIYADH: Indian shares gained for a third straight week to close at a one-month high on Friday as inflation concerns ebbed, while IT major Tata Consultancy Services slipped ahead of its quarterly earnings report.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.54 percent higher at 16,220.6, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.56 percent to 54,481.84, advancing in line with Asian peers. The indexes were up about 3 percent for the week.

China’s Vivo asks court to lift Indian bank account freeze

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has asked an Indian court to quash a decision by the country’s financial crime agency to freeze its bank accounts, saying the move was “bad in law” and would harm business operations.

In a filing to the Delhi High Court in the capital, Vivo India said it would not be able to pay statutory dues and salaries, listing 10 affected bank accounts and saying it needed to make monthly payments of 28.26 billion rupees ($357 million).

Friday’s brief court hearing came after Vivo had asked the agency, the Enforcement Directorate, to allow it to use the accounts.

The court gave the agency until July 13 to decide on that request, and set its next hearing on that date.

On Thursday, the agency said it had blocked funds of 4.65 billion rupees in 119 bank accounts linked to Vivo’s India business and its associates, as it investigates alleged money laundering by the smartphone maker.

News of the agency’s raids on Vivo had prompted China’s embassy in India to call for a fair business environment for its firms, saying multiple investigations of the companies damaged the confidence of foreign entities.

Vivo has said it was cooperating with authorities and was committed to fully complying with Indian laws.

India to investigate phone tapping of NSE employees

India’s Central Bureau of Investigation will probe a case against former senior officials of the National Stock Exchange and others for alleged illegal tapping of the telephones of exchange employees, the agency said on Friday.

The CBI conducted searches at 18 premises of the accused, it said in a statement.

(With input from Reuters) 

Gold ETF demand strong in 2022 despite 1.7bn June outflows

Gold ETF demand strong in 2022 despite 1.7bn June outflows
Updated 08 July 2022
Arab News

Gold ETF demand strong in 2022 despite 1.7bn June outflows

Gold ETF demand strong in 2022 despite 1.7bn June outflows
Updated 08 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Demand for gold exchange-traded funds remained strong in the first half of 2022, despite the second consecutive month of outflows, according to the World Gold Council. 

In its mid-year outlook, the WGC said global gold ETFs registered $1.7 billion, down from the $3.1 billion in May. 

Even though these recent flows push Q2’s net outflows to $2 billion, year-to-date net inflows remain positive at $14.8 billion.

WGC also added that holdings at the end of June stood at $221.7 billion, up 6 percent compared to the same period last year. 

The WGC report further noted that North American and European funds were the only regions to see outflows in June. 

Saudi Arabia’s saw outflows of $2.1million in June, bringing the outflows for the year to $6.5million.

“Rate hikes may create headwinds for gold, but many of these hawkish policy expectations are priced in. Continued inflation and geopolitical risks will sustain demand for gold as a hedge,” said WGC. 

WGC added that the underperformance of stocks and bonds in a potential stagflationary environment may also turn positive for gold in the coming months. 

 

 

 

 

China ambassador praises Saudi firms for aiding Chinese businesses expansion plans

China ambassador praises Saudi firms for aiding Chinese businesses expansion plans
Updated 08 July 2022
Arab News

China ambassador praises Saudi firms for aiding Chinese businesses expansion plans

China ambassador praises Saudi firms for aiding Chinese businesses expansion plans
Updated 08 July 2022
Arab News

China’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia has praised the Kingdom for helping businesses from his country expand across the globe.

Chen Weiqing made the comments during a visit to the headquarters of eWTP Arabia Capital in Riyadh, as he spoke with a range of business leaders.

eWTP Arabia Capital has formed a joint venture company with China’s Alibaba Cloud, among others, called Saudi Cloud Computing Co., with a capital of $238 million. 

Other firms involved include Saudi Telecom Company Group, and the Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence.

Last month the new business announced the launch of two data centers in the Kingdom, which will cater to the needs of Alibaba’s cloud operations.

They are the first in what will be 16 data centers throughout the administrative regions of Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement: “Ambassador Chen recognized the efforts made by the enterprises to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and appraised their operations…and expressed his appreciation of eWTP Arabia Capital’s efforts in helping Chinese enterprises with their global expansions through investments and strategic portfolio managements.”

Chen also said the Chinese Embassy will provide continuous support to Chinese enterprises and all of their employees to assist their developments in Saudi Arabia.

Who is Ruja Ignatova? The self-styled ‘cryptoqueen’ who conned millions

Who is Ruja Ignatova? The self-styled ‘cryptoqueen’ who conned millions
Updated 08 July 2022
Arab News

Who is Ruja Ignatova? The self-styled ‘cryptoqueen’ who conned millions

Who is Ruja Ignatova? The self-styled ‘cryptoqueen’ who conned millions
Updated 08 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: She is wanted in connection with an alleged $4 billion fraud case, and now, the self-proclaimed ‘Cryptoqueen’ Ruja Ignatova, has found herself on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s top ten most wanted fugitives list.

The US law-enforcement body is even offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to her arrest, prompting internet detectives — dubbed ‘netizens’ — to search for clues for her whereabouts.

Who is Ruja Ignatova? 

The Bulgarian-born Ignatova founded cryptocurrency OneCoin in 2014. Within two years, it had over 3 million members worldwide. 

According to investigators, Ignatova’s Bulgarian-based project had no blockchain securing transactions and coins were minted out of thin air, unlike popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin which are secured by a global network of miners who maintain a public ledger, also known as the blockchain. 

The FBI states that Ignatova allegedly made false statements and representations to individuals in order to solicit investments in OneCoin, which finally resulted in a $4 billion fraud case. 

“She allegedly instructed victims to transmit investment funds to OneCoin accounts in order to purchase OneCoin packages, causing victims to send wire transfers representing these investments.  Throughout the scheme, OneCoin is believed to have defrauded victims out of more than $4 billion,” according to the FBI’s website. 

Where is Ignatova? 

Amid these allegations, Ignatova was charged in the US District Court, Southern District of New York and a federal warrant was issued for her arrest on October 12, 2017. 

Later, in February 2018, a superseding indictment was issued, and it charged Ignatova with one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and securities fraud. 

According to the FBI, Ignatova may have traveled from Sofia in Bulgaria to the Greek capital of Athens. Since then, she has absconded, and the FBI suspects that Ignatova might have traveled on a German passport to Bulgaria, Germany, Russia, Greece and/or Eastern Europe. 

The FBI requested people inform her whereabouts to the bureau at tips.fbi.gov.

