You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia highlights progress made in efforts to achieve UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

Saudi Arabia highlights progress made in efforts to achieve UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

Saudi Arabia highlights progress made in efforts to achieve UN’s Sustainable Development Goals
Delegates discussed the Kingdom’s plans to prevent desertification(Twitter/@IISD_ENB)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zs6da

Updated 14 July 2022
SPA

Saudi Arabia highlights progress made in efforts to achieve UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

Saudi Arabia highlights progress made in efforts to achieve UN’s Sustainable Development Goals
  • Delegates spoke about what the Kingdom has already achieved through recent initiatives and its goal to further increase the participation of women in the labor market
Updated 14 July 2022
SPA

NEW YORK: Saudi authorities stressed the importance of international cooperation in efforts to overcome global challenges, as they highlighted the progress the country has made in efforts to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s own Vision 2030 development and diversification agenda.

It came during the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 2022, a UN platform established to follow up and review progress toward the 17 SDGs and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which is being held at the UN Headquarters in New York this week under the auspices of Economic and Social Council.

On the sidelines of the forum the Saudi delegation held a virtual session, titled The Kingdom’s Efforts Toward Achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It was led by representatives from the Ministry of Economy and Planning, and also included participants from the ministries of education, human resources and social development, environment, and water and agriculture, along with the General Authority for Statistics.

The delegates stressed the Kingdom’s commitment to accelerating its sustainable development efforts in partnership and coordination with the international community, discussed the progress made so far, and highlighted the Kingdom’s current contributions and future plans relating to the SDGS. Set in 2015 with the aim of achieving them by 2030, the SDGs are 17 interlinked global goals — covering a wide range of issues including education, gender equality, marine life, life on land and partnerships — designed to help bring about a better and more sustainable future for all.

Regarding the Kingdom’s efforts to improve the quality of education, the delegates highlighted enhanced investment in the capabilities of the Kingdom’s youth, who have an important role to play in plans for the future of the country and its ambitious vision for development. About 40 percent of the population in Saudi Arabia is under the age of 25, and authorities are seeking to open new educational pathways, including e-learning and digital skills.

In terms of gender equality, delegates spoke about what the Kingdom has already achieved through recent initiatives and its goal to further increase the participation of women in the labor market. They highlighted the findings of the World Bank’s Women, Business and the Law 2020 report, which underlined the tremendous improvements the Kingdom has made on this issue, with its rating increasing from 70.6 percent in 2020 to 80 percent in 2021.

Another topic addressed during the session was the pioneering scientific and technological projects underway in the Kingdom to protect marine life, including a joint six-week project in cooperation with Ocean X on its OceanXplorer ship, which will carry out scientific research expected to advance knowledge of marine ecosystems in the Kingdom and help improve protection of coral reefs and the wider marine environment.

In addition, delegates discussed the Kingdom’s plans to prevent desertification, and the Saudi Green Initiative, which aims to reduce carbon emissions by 278 million tons annually and plant 10 billion trees locally.

They also highlighted a number of other initiatives, including the National Program for Environmental Awareness and Sustainable Development, a plan to increase the use of local and regionally grown native plants in parks and public places, and the launch of the Youth Green Summit, which aims to provide young leaders of tomorrow in the Kingdom and abroad with the knowledge and skills necessary to ensure a more sustainable future.

Speaking about the importance of partnerships and international cooperation, the Saudi delegates stressed the need to enhance the sharing of data and statistics to help mitigate the challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hindered the effective collection of data.

Topics: 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Related

Diriyah to become Saudi Arabia’s gateway to sustainable tourism
Business & Economy
Diriyah to become Saudi Arabia’s gateway to sustainable tourism
First Abu Dhabi Bank committed to facilitate $75bn for sustainable financing, says top official 
Business & Economy
First Abu Dhabi Bank committed to facilitate $75bn for sustainable financing, says top official 

Suez Canal for Technology Settling reports $27.4 million profit over 9 month period

Suez Canal for Technology Settling reports $27.4 million profit over 9 month period
Updated 14 July 2022
Arab News

Suez Canal for Technology Settling reports $27.4 million profit over 9 month period

Suez Canal for Technology Settling reports $27.4 million profit over 9 month period
  • According to financial statements, the profit decreased from $27.5 million in the same period last year
Updated 14 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Suez Canal for Technology Settling has reported a consolidated profit of roughly EGP 517 million ($27.4 million) during the nine-month period ending May 31st.

According to financial statements filed with the Egyptian Exchange on Monday, the consolidated profit decreased from EGP 519 million in the same period last year.

In the September-May period, the company's consolidated revenue increased to EGP 1.07 billion, up from EGP 976.8 million the previous year.

SCTS reported a net profit after tax of EGP 445.1 million in the nine months ended May 31st, a decrease from EGP 481.8 million in the same period last year.

SCTS is a joint-stock company based in Egypt that provides educational services. The company owns and operates October Six University in October Six City, near Cairo, Egypt.

Topics: suez canal #egypt

Related

Egypt In-Focus — Suez Canal’s revenues rise 20.7%; efforts on to develop sustainable transport sector
Business & Economy
Egypt In-Focus — Suez Canal’s revenues rise 20.7%; efforts on to develop sustainable transport sector
Egypt’s Suez Canal expects $3.5bn in revenues in H1 
Business & Economy
Egypt’s Suez Canal expects $3.5bn in revenues in H1 

UBS promotes Iqbal Khan to steer wealth management

UBS promotes Iqbal Khan to steer wealth management
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

UBS promotes Iqbal Khan to steer wealth management

UBS promotes Iqbal Khan to steer wealth management
  • Khan, who joined UBS in 2019 to co-head its flagship division, will take over when co-president Tom Naratil steps down in October
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

NEW YORK: UBS, the world’s biggest wealth manager, on Tuesday named Iqbal Khan the sole head of the Swiss bank’s global wealth management division in an executive board reshuffle.
Khan, who joined Switzerland’s biggest bank in 2019 to co-head its flagship division, will take over when co-president Tom Naratil steps down in October after decades with the bank.
Naureen Hassan, the second-ranking officer at the New York Federal Reserve, replaces Naratil in his second role as president of UBS Americas, the bank said in a statement.
Under Chief Executive Ralph Hamers, UBS has sought to leverage technology and integrate fintech acquisitions to boost revenues, expand its client base and cut costs.
“Our Global Wealth Management business and our Americas region are strategically important, and both offer significant growth opportunities for us,” Hamers said in a statement.
Khan previously led smaller rival Credit Suisse’s international wealth management division. Khan was thrust into the spotlight after leaving Credit Suisse when he confronted a private detective who was following him and his wife.
That incident prompted a criminal complaint, multiple sackings and enforcement proceedings against Credit Suisse, where further spying cases emerged, prompting the CEO to quit.
Khan has kept a relatively low public profile since the spying incident, but sources familiar with UBS say he is popular with employees and clients and could be a CEO candidate.
When Khan joined UBS, it was seen as a bid to help the bank cope with sluggish activity among wealthy clients, ultra-low interest rates and increased competition from US rivals.
Under Khan and Naratil, UBS overhauled its wealth management business by cutting layers of middle management to give local teams more autonomy, expanding lending to ultra-wealthy clients and bulking up its digital offerings to attract more clients.
In 2021, UBS spent $1.4 billion to buy US-focused digital investing platform Wealthfront, which has more than $27 billion under management. It also rolled out a hybrid digital wealth management platform.
The wealth management division’s pre-tax profits were up 40 percent in 2021 compared with 2019. Since Khan joined, the division has brought in more than $50 billion in net new loans and more than $150 billion in fresh fee-generating client inflows.
UBS overall has delivered strong results in recent years, booking its best annual profit since the global financial crisis in 2021 and its best first-quarter net profit in 15 years at the start of 2022.
But inflation, rising interest rates, commodity shocks and the Ukraine war have hit financial markets and prompted many investors to become more risk averse and retreat from borrowing.
UBS is set to report second-quarter results on July 26.
Hassan, who will join the bank’s executive ranks in October, served as first vice president and chief operating officer at the New York Fed. She has also worked at Morgan Stanley.
Naratil, who has been with UBS since it acquired US brokerage Paine Webber in 2000, joined the executive board as chief financial officer in 2011 and then became chief operating officer. He headed wealth management in the Americas from 2016.

Topics: UBS iqbal khan

Related

UBS clients raise $650m for biggest ever biotech impact fund
Business & Economy
UBS clients raise $650m for biggest ever biotech impact fund
Swiss bank giant UBS posts best Q3 in a decade despite pandemic
Business & Economy
Swiss bank giant UBS posts best Q3 in a decade despite pandemic

Dubai’s Select Group buys luxury hotel in the UK

Dubai’s Select Group buys luxury hotel in the UK
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

Dubai’s Select Group buys luxury hotel in the UK

Dubai’s Select Group buys luxury hotel in the UK
  • The hotel will be renovated to improve its position in the luxury market
Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Select Group, a Dubai-based developer, has acquired a luxury hotel in the United Kingdom, the Chester and District Standard reported on Wednesday.


The Mere Golf Resort and Spa in the English town of Knutsford has 81 guest bedrooms, an event capacity of up to 550 people, a golf course, and a spa and health club, a statement said. However, its value remains undisclosed.

The acquisition is an important part of Select Group's diversification and growth strategy.


“We truly believe that Mere Golf Resort and Spa has a high potential to become the best resort of its class in the northwest of England, and we are looking forward to achieving this goal by working closely together with the hotel team,” Rahail Aslam, founder and CEO of Select Group, said.


Following the purchase, the property will be renovated in order to improve its position in the luxury market.


“The vision is to upgrade the rooms, the public spaces and facilities, add new rooms and expand the public areas, continuing to attract international and domestic corporate and leisure travellers,” the company said.


Select Group has a portfolio of premium residential, commercial and mixed-use developments in the UAE and Europe.


The Residences at Marina Gate, the Torch, and Studio One are among its flagship projects in the UAE.


Select Group also has a number of successful partnerships with some of the industry's most prominent players, including IHG, Jumeirah Group, ACCOR, Six Senses, Radisson, and Melia.

Topics: #luxuryproperty United Kingdom Dubai

Related

Palm Jumeirah beachfront plot sold to Select Group and ESIC
Business & Economy
Palm Jumeirah beachfront plot sold to Select Group and ESIC
Dubai developer Seven Tides selects local contractor for $272m project
Business & Economy
Dubai developer Seven Tides selects local contractor for $272m project

Saudi point-of-sale transactions plunge in post-Ramadan month 

Saudi point-of-sale transactions plunge in post-Ramadan month 
Updated 13 July 2022
Hala Hisham Koura
Rinat Gainullin

Saudi point-of-sale transactions plunge in post-Ramadan month 

Saudi point-of-sale transactions plunge in post-Ramadan month 
Updated 13 July 2022
Hala Hisham Koura Rinat Gainullin

CAIRO & MOSCOW: The value of Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale transactions fell in May by SR7 billion ($1.9 billion) month-on-month to SR42.4 billion, according to data from a recent monthly report issued by the Saudi central bank, also known as SAMA.

This translates to a month-on-month decline of 14.3 percent, the biggest since February 2021, when the value of transactions fell 16.7 percent.

Sales have fallen for the second consecutive month following a 3 percent decline in April and a growth of 31.2 percent in March.

On a year-on-year basis, Saudi Arabia’s PoS increased by 5.2 percent in May 2022, the lowest annual rate since June 2021.

May this year coincided with the Islamic month of Shawwal, the first post-Ramadan month and Eid holidays, however, the consumer spending posted a significant decrease in contrast to last year. Last year when only the second half of May coincided with the post-Ramadan period, and the first half fell on the last two weeks of Ramadan at that, sales increased by 2.8 percent from April.

Ramadan is usually associated with lower levels of consumer spending as consumers prefer to feast within the comfort of their own homes.  

The PoS transactions include a variety of sectors, none of them compare with the weight of the top three sectors in terms of sales value i.e. restaurants and cafés which contributed 16 percent in May, followed by food and beverages at 15.5 percent, and miscellaneous goods and services at 10.5 percent.

From the alluded to sectors above, sales in the food and beverages sector decreased in May by 8.2 percent from April, goods and services by 13.5 percent, while restaurants and cafés increased by 35.3 percent.

The three worst performing sectors were clothing and footwear, furniture, and the telecommunication sector, which plummeted in May by 62.5 percent, 34.6 percent and 30 percent month-on-month, respectively.

It would be pertinent to mention that clothing and footwear contributed 5.9 percent of the total value of sales in May, while furniture and telecommunications made up a lower portion of 2.5 and 0.8 percent respectively.

The sectors which showed steepest increases in sales value were restaurants and cafés, miscellaneous goods and services, and hotels at a growth rate of 29.8 percent, 27.6 percent, and 16.8 percent respectively.

On the other hand, clothing and footwear exhibited the sharpest decline of 44.7 percent, which comes as no shock after its poor performance in May of 2022.

Similarly, jewelry and furniture also showcased massive year-on-year decreases of 39.6 and 20.3 percent respectively. 

Topics: point of sale Ramadan

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Q1 current account hits 8-year high thanks to oil sales
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Q1 current account hits 8-year high thanks to oil sales

China In-Focus — Stocks end higher; crude oil imports near 4-year low

China In-Focus — Stocks end higher; crude oil imports near 4-year low
Updated 13 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Stocks end higher; crude oil imports near 4-year low

China In-Focus — Stocks end higher; crude oil imports near 4-year low
Updated 13 July 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: China stocks edged higher on Wednesday, snapping a three-session losing streak after data showed exports in June grew at their fastest pace in five months, even as recent rising COVID-19 cases clouded the outlook for an economic recovery.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index rose 0.2 percent to 4,321.46, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1 percent to 3,284.29 points.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.2 percent to 20,797.95, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6 percent to 7,145.83 points.

June crude oil imports falls as lockdowns hit demand

China’s daily crude oil imports in June sank to their lowest since July 2018 as refiners anticipated COVID-19 lockdown measures would curb demand, data showed on Wednesday.

The world’s top crude buyer imported 35.82 million tons last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed, equivalent to 8.72 million barrels per day.

That is 11 percent lower than a year ago and 19 percent below May’s 10.8 million bpd level.

Imports during the first half of 2022 fell 3 percent versus the same period last year to 252.5 million tons, or about 10.2 million bpd, as months of COVID-19 control measures and the government’s curbs on fuel exports capped crude buying.

June soybean imports drop 23 percent on weak demand

China’s June soybean imports fell 23 percent from a year earlier to 8.25 million tons, as high global prices and weak demand curbed appetite for the oilseed, customs data showed on Wednesday.

Last month’s imports were also lower than May’s 9.67 million tons, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Soybean prices have surged this year after bad weather hurt production and exports in Brazil, China’s top supplier, while demand from the world’s top buyer is significantly weaker than a year ago.

Soybean arrivals last June reached their third-highest on record.

“You cannot compare this year and last year. The situation has totally changed,” said a China-based soybean trader who declined to be identified.

June copper imports jump 15 percent

China’s June copper imports rose 15.5 percent from a month ago to 537,698 tons, customs data showed on Wednesday, after demand picked up following the lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns that had hurt manufacturing activity.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 50.2 in June from 49.6 in May, the first time it rose above the 50-point mark that separates contraction from growth since February. 

China is the world’s leading consumer of copper, which is used in various sectors from electrical to construction and transport.

An open arbitrage window also buoyed copper imports between Shanghai and London copper prices in May and June.

Imports of copper concentrate, or partially processed copper ore, were 2.06 million tons in June, down 5.9 percent from 2.19 the previous month, according to the customs data.

The country exported 607,443.40 tons of unwrought aluminum and aluminum products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished aluminum products, in June, down from May’s 676,604.6 tons.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: China in-focus crude oil

Related

China In-Focus — Stocks drop; Freshippo seeks funds at lowered valuation
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Stocks drop; Freshippo seeks funds at lowered valuation

Latest updates

Nearly 90 dead in Haiti gang violence, as country slides into chaos
Nearly 90 dead in Haiti gang violence, as country slides into chaos
Saudi railways transport more than 1.3 million pilgrims during Hajj season
Saudi railways transport more than 1.3 million pilgrims during Hajj season
Ready player one: Esports fans get set for inaugural Gamers8 event in Riyadh
Ready player one: Esports fans get set for inaugural Gamers8 event in Riyadh
INTERVIEW: French ambassador welcomes ties between Paris and Riyadh
Ludovic Pouille, French ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Vingegaard grabs Tour de France lead with soaring mountain triumph
Vingegaard grabs Tour de France lead with soaring mountain triumph

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.