INTERVIEW: 'In our business, change is a constant,' says boss of award-winning ad agency Havas Middle East
Updated 15 July 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

  • CEO Dany Naaman told Arab News about awards success, the challenges and opportunities created by the pandemic, and the incredible potential of the metaverse
DUBAI: Havas Middle East, a multinational advertising and public relations company, scored a big victory for the region at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022, viewed by many as the industry’s premier awards program.

The agency won seven trophies at the event last month, all for its work with its client, Adidas. Its Liquid Billboard campaign bagged a Grand Prix, one gold trophy, two silver and one bronze in the outdoor campaign category and a silver in the media category. The agency also won a silver trophy in the Entertainment Lion for Sports category, for its I’m Possible billboard campaign.




Havas Middle East’s CEO, Dany Naaman.

Havas Middle East’s CEO, Dany Naaman, told Arab News he has been on a mission to improve the creative reputation of the agency and put it in the global spotlight, “so winning seven Cannes Lions” awards is a “great feeling.”

The Liquid Billboard campaign marked the launch by Adidas of an inclusive swimwear collection. Studies have found that 32 percent of women globally feel uncomfortable swimming in public, and in the Middle East the proportion rises to 88 percent.

Adidas therefore created the world’s first “swimmable billboard” in Dubai, which encouraged women to dive in, regardless of body shape, ethnicity or ability.

“Adidas is committed to making the future of sport more inclusive,” Naaman said. “The campaign ignited a conversation around body positivity that rippled through the region and out in the world across six continents and more than 60 countries.”




Adidas Liquid Billboard.

The impact of the campaign worldwide is “a testament to the global reach of Dubai,” he added. The UAE was the perfect place for Adidas to launch its new collection and the campaign because of the varied population and inclusive nature of the country, he explained.

“They openly promote tolerance through all layers of an incredibly diverse and multicultural society, which is leaving a mark on culture,” Naaman said.

The UAE is not the only country in the region that is evolving and developing. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 development and diversification agenda and the resultant national transformation is turning the Kingdom into a business hub.

“We have a sizable team already in place but we continue to launch new initiatives to accompany the vision of the Kingdom,” said Naaman.

This year, the group will launch Havas Events in response to the Saudi Arabia’s growing investment in the local entertainment and events industry. It will also support the Royal Commission of Riyadh City’s Noor Riyadh festival in October.

From the stunning success at the Cannes Lions event to expansion in Saudi Arabia, the past two years have been a period of growth and transformation for Havas Middle East. Although the pandemic severely affected its media business, the creative and PR sections remained largely unaffected, said Naaman. In fact, the health crisis served as a growth accelerator, especially in the areas of e-commerce and digital transformation, with the group attracting several new clients including Adidas, L’Oreal, the Museum of the Future in Dubai, and telecoms company du.




Adidas Liquid Billboard.

“However, when you’re faced with challenges — and of this size — you need to review your business model and look at your structure,” Naaman said.

“Restructuring is always painful, too, (but) you need to ensure that you have the right people in the right place for the next phase of development.”

Even during the restructuring phase, he added, the company “kept the channels of communication open” and launched a number of new initiatives, some of them relating to mental health, to help employees stay connected and well. In fact, he said, employee satisfaction levels actually improved during the pandemic compared with the previous year.

“In our business, change is a constant,” he said. “So, you assess and see who fits where, and you reorganize yourself in order to make sure that you are ready for the next wave of changes.”

Right now, the next wave seems to include buzzy technologies such as NFTs, blockchain, the metaverse and Web3. Naaman believes the metaverse, a proposed immersive version of the internet accessed using virtual reality technology, “is the next revolution in computing.”

“It is believed to be the successor of the mobile internet, so all signs point to massive potential and possibilities, including new opportunities to redefine consumer interaction,” he said.

Havas, which refers to its company offices as “villages,” launched its own virtual village this year in The Sandbox video game, offering clients an augmented experience. Last year, it launched Metaverse by Havas, a new consulting, creative and media offering dedicated to helping brands embrace the potential of the metaverse.

However, for now the metaverse is still effectively a buzzword, said Naaman, it “is not a complete universe and there are silos.” In other words there currently various platforms in the metaverse, each of which requires the user to create a separate avatar, which results in a divisive experience.

“It’s all about how quickly things will get together within the metaverse but it’s definitely a space that we are watching closely,” he added.

Ultimately, Naaman said, Havas aims “to leave a mark on culture and create meaningful communication that impacts the world,” whether this happens in the metaverse or on a billboard.

Topics: Adidas

UNESCO accuses Telegram, social media platforms of hosting Holocaust denial content
Media
UNESCO accuses Telegram, social media platforms of hosting Holocaust denial content

AFP

  • Dutch journalist Frederike Geerdink said that she was on her way to Kobane, a Kurdish-majority town in Syria near the Turkish border, when she was stopped by authorities
THE HAGUE: A Dutch journalist said she was deported from Iraq’s autonomous region of Kurdistan, blaming her expulsion on Turkey’s reaction to her coverage of an outlawed Kurdish party.

Frederike Geerdink covers Kurdish and political issues in Turkey for Dutch media.

Her Twitter bio touts her inside knowledge of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party — a pro-Kurdish group designated a “terrorist” organization by Ankara and its Western allies.

Geerdink tweeted on Wednesday that she was on her way to Kobane, a Kurdish-majority town in Syria near the Turkish border, when she was stopped by authorities.

“I am being deported from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. I almost crossed the border into northeast Syria when suddenly ... I was put in a car with police and brought to Irbil airport, where I’m now,” Geerdink said.

She blamed Turkish leadership for her plight.

The journalist was detained by Turkey in January 2015 for “distributing terrorist propaganda” for the PKK rebels.

In September of the same year, Geerdink was arrested again while covering clashes between the Turkish army and PKK rebels.

An official said she had entered a restricted zone, and she was subsequently deported.

Her expulsion from Turkey drew condemnation from the Dutch Association of Journalists and the European Federation of Journalists, who called the actions of the Turkish government “very alarming and contrary to international law.”

Geerdink took aim at authorities in Kurdistan on Wednesday over her removal.

“It is utterly sad that the authorities in the Kurdistan region in Iraq are so afraid of a woman with a pen,” she tweeted, adding that local journalists “are being jailed more often than ever.”

According to a Foreign Ministry spokesperson quoted by the Dutch news agency ANP, the consul general in Irbil is in “close contact” with the journalist.

“We believe that journalists should be able to do their work anywhere in the world, that’s why we have stressed the importance of press freedom,” he said.

The Dutch ambassador in Baghdad has also contacted the Iraqi foreign minister about the matter, according to ANP.

Topics: Dutch Journalist Frederike Geerdink Kurdistan ANP

The paper investigated the presence of Holocaust denialism on social media platforms. (Shutterstock image)
Arab News

  • Report claims 50% of Holocaust-related content on Telegram platform is antisemitic
LONDON: A joint UN and UNESCO report released on Wednesday has criticized the encrypted messaging app Telegram, as well as other social media sites, for hosting what it describes as Holocaust denial content.

The paper, published in partnership with World Jewish Congress, investigated the presence of Holocaust denialism on social media platforms.

“The report reveals that there are still social networks where Holocaust denial and distortion spread without moderation, and that this content is used to fuel hatred. We can fight against these phenomena by taking action on content and educating users,” said Audrey Azoulay, director general of UNESCO.

Telegram spokesperson Remi Vaughn issued a statement to The Washington Post, saying: “Platforms like Facebook and Twitter have made misinformation the problem that it is today by promoting sensational posts with their algorithmic feeds.

“This is far less relevant on Telegram, where people get only the content they explicitly subscribe to.”

UNESCO, which commissioned researchers from the Oxford Internet Institute to identify and analyze 4,000 posts related to the Holocaust across Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, TikTok and Twitter, found that “nearly half (49 percent) of Holocaust-related public content on this platform (Telegram) denies or distorts the facts.”

They also found that this rate spikes to more than 80 percent in German, and 50 percent in English and French messages.

According to the research, denialism or distortion as a proportion of Holocaust-related message drops to 19 percent on Twitter, 17 percent on TikTok, 8 percent on Facebook and 3 percent on Instagram.

Telegram, which has faced scrutiny over its lack moderation and clear user guidelines, is accused of hosting explicitly antisemitic Holocaust-related information, which is easily accessed and shared by users.

Jonathan Bright, research associate at Oxford Internet Institute, called for stricter content regulations: “There is no place for any form of hate speech, racism, misogyny or xenophobia online and we urge the platforms and governments around the world to adopt the series of recommendations set out in the joint UNESCO and UN report released today.

“Only by taking collective action can we begin to tackle the fight against online hate.”

The report puts forward a series of practical recommendations, including better monitoring of users and content, and the launching of government-led initiatives to tackle misinformation and antisemitism.

Topics: Telegram UNESCO social media

Twitter service appears to be down Thursday morning

Updated 14 July 2022
AP

LONDON: Twitter appears to be experiencing an outage for some users on Thursday.
Individuals attempting to use the social media platform were met with a message saying “Tweets aren’t loading right now. Try again.”
According to Downdetector, users began reporting the outage around 8 a.m. EDT.

Topics: Twitter

Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer cheaper streaming plan

Updated 14 July 2022
AFP

  • Netflix's decision comes after a disappointing first quarter in which the steaming giant lost subscribers for the first time in a decade.
SAN FRANCISCO: Netflix will work with Microsoft to launch a cheaper subscription plan that includes advertisements, the firms said Wednesday, as the streaming giant fights to attract customers.
Netflix opted to develop the lower-cost offering after a disappointing first quarter in which it lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, and after years of resistance against the very idea of running ads.
The ad-supported subscription will be in addition to the three options already available, the cheapest being $10 per month in the United States.
Microsoft will be responsible for designing and managing the platform for advertisers who want to serve ads to Netflix users.
“It’s very early days and we have much to work through,” Greg Peters, Netflix’s chief operating officer, said in a statement.
Microsoft added that advertisers “will have access to the Netflix audience and premium connected TV inventory.”
Adding advertising means Netflix will expose itself to some thorny issues, including debates around consumers’ personal data being harvested on a massive scale to target them with more lucrative, personalized pitches.
Analysts were not surprised by Netflix’s choice in Microsoft because it offers fewer conflicts of interest for Netflix than some other companies.
“Unlike the top three ad sellers in Google, Meta, and Amazon, Microsoft hasn’t pushed competing streaming products,” wrote analyst Ross Benes.
After years of amassing subscribers, Netflix lost 200,000 customers worldwide in the first quarter compared to the end of 2021, which sent its share plunging.
The streaming giant reacted by announcing the arrival of advertising on the service, with the aim to finance the investments necessary to maintain its position as leader in the industry that it launched.
Netflix indicated it would get tougher on sharing logins and passwords, which allow many people not to pay to access the platform’s content.

Topics: Netflix Microsoft advertising

Australia’s privacy watchdog to investigate retail giants over possible facial recognition breach

Updated 13 July 2022
Arab News

  • Their report found that three of “Australia’s most trusted retailers,” Bunnings, Kmart and The Good Guys, “were capturing the biometric data of their customers,” which they described as “unethical and invasive”
LONDON: Australia’s privacy watchdog launched an investigation on Tuesday against retail giants Bunnings and Kmart for allegedly using facial recognition technology in their stores without customers’ consent.

The office of the Australian Information Commissioner probed the retailers following a report from consumer advocacy group Choice published last June.

Their report found that three of “Australia’s most trusted retailers,” Bunnings, Kmart and The Good Guys, “were capturing the biometric data of their customers,” which they described as “unethical and invasive.”

“Using facial recognition technology in this way is similar to Kmart, Bunnings or The Good Guys collecting your fingerprints or DNA every time you shop,” said Choice’s consumer data advocate Kate Bower.

Hardware firm Bunnings and department store Kmart defended the use of facial recognition technology as an anti-theft and safety measure.

“This technology is used solely to help keep team and customers safe and prevent unlawful activity in our stores, and we have strict controls around its use,” a Bunnings spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a Kmart spokesperson said: “Our trial of the use of this technology in some stores was for limited purposes, including loss prevention, and we have strict controls around its use.”

Bunnings Chief Operating Officer Simon McDowell said that the company was aware of the investigation and both companies will cooperate with the relevant authorities.

The Good Guys was the only retailer to stop using the technology.

Choice accused the retailers of only disclosing their use of the technology in small “conditions of entry” notices at the front of stores.

“Most of these privacy policies you have to search for online, and they’re often not easy to find,” said Bower.

“But because we’re talking about in-person retail shops, it’s likely that no one is reading a privacy policy before they go into a store.”

Choice also found that 76 percent of customers were unaware of retailers using facial recognition technology and expressed concern over its use.

In June, Bunnings expressed disagreements with Choice’s findings.

“Our use is solely for the purpose of preventing threatening situations and theft, which is consistent with the Privacy Act.”

While businesses in Australia are generally allowed to use CCTV to photograph customers on their premises, facial recognition technology remains a grey area.

Academics and digital privacy groups have called for a ban on its use until proper regulations are put in place to protect the public.

 

Topics: Bunnings and Kmart

