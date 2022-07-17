King Abdullah Port turns the tide to resolve global supply chain crisis

You are here

The Kingdom's overall ports today handle around 20 percent of the region's transshipment market, but authorities aim to raise this to 50 percent by 2030. (SPA/Supplied)
The Kingdom’s overall ports today handle around 20 percent of the region’s transshipment market, but authorities aim to raise this to 50 percent by 2030. (SPA/Supplied)
Fahad Abuljadayel

JEDDAH: As global supply chain companies are finding ways to tackle the worst maritime congestions, the world’s most efficient port is emerging as a safe harbor to unclog the worldwide logistics pressures.

King Abdullah Port recently reached a milestone of handling 15 million twenty-foot-equivalent in a record time of under nine years since its container terminal operations began. The milestone follows a 31 percent rise in container throughput in 2021.

 

“We attribute these to our state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities built to global standards, as well as our highly efficient public-private partnership business model,” said Jay New, CEO of KAP, in an exclusive interview with Arab News.

Established in 2010, KAP is the first privately owned and operated port in the Middle East and is the flagship project of Ports Development Co.

PDC is a joint venture between Emaar Economic City and Huta Marine Works Ltd. — two of the largest infrastructure developers in the Middle East.

“PDC’s decision to introduce this concept did not come easy as it was challenging to convince stakeholders, many of whom were unfamiliar with this business model. The process of simultaneously developing and operating was equally demanding,” said New.

KAP topped the most efficient container ports among 443 ports in the world on the 2021’s Container Port Performance Index, according to a report published by The World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“King Abdullah Port is only 15 minutes from the anchorage, allowing easy and fast access to the berths. This, together with our exceptional crane density, helped us remain one of the fastest-growing and most efficient ports with remarkable growth in volumes,” said the CEO.

Surviving the pandemic

The port achieved the feat despite the COVID-19 pandemic taking its toll on maritime traffic in 2021, including global supply chain disruptions, high freight rates and inconsistent trade patterns.

“We at King Abdullah Port take great pride in the work we have done to revitalize the logistics sector and maritime trade throughout the global supply chain disruptions of the pandemic and post-pandemic periods,” said New.




CEO Jay New

The CEO attributed the success of these efforts to the enhanced operational readiness of the port’s stations and terminals, which were equipped during the pandemic to receive a wide variety of food, medication and medical equipment.

We at King Abdullah Port take great pride in the work we have done to revitalize the logistics sector and maritime trade throughout the global supply chain disruptions of the pandemic and post-pandemic periods.

Jay New, CEO of King Abdullah Port

In 2020, the port achieved an import growth rate of 16 percent, where pharmaceutical and medical supply imports increased by a whopping 72 percent.

“During this period, we devised and implemented innovative ways to keep working around the clock without disruption,” he added.

Partnership with Maersk

In June 2021, KAP partnered with Maersk, a global logistics and supply chain services provider, to launch the Maersk Integrated Logistics Hub inside the port.

The move aims to cover a critical logistical requirement of exporters who already have access to Maersk’s solutions, such as landside cargo movement, customs clearance, and ocean logistics, thus ensuring a truly integrated logistics offering.

The hub serves as a focal supply chain solution for the Kingdom’s petrochemical exporters, facilitating the storage of export cargo and enabling pallet handling, stuffing, and shuttling.

“The establishment of the hub is part of a major initiative aimed at increasing the performance efficiencies and competitiveness of Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector,” said the CEO.

Technological prowess

New believes that automation and digitization are increasingly critical for a thriving port industry.

“We believe the new investments must focus on harnessing new technologies’ potential to improve service offerings and efficiency. We have continued to develop our procedural and operational efficiencies through digital transformation,” New added.

The port’s personal communications service developed by IBM boasts a unified single window gateway, document conversion services, real-time visibility, alert notification, and advanced analytics, providing users with ready access to a range of important information on vessels and cargo.

Its Smart Gate System was integrated with the PCS to create a more efficient interface between gate operations and government authorities such as the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority and the Border Guard.

“This extensive automation has vastly improved operational efficiencies and turnaround times,” he said.

Global supply chain designs

The Kingdom’s overall ports handle today around 20 percent of the region’s transshipment market, but authorities aim to raise this to 50 percent by 2030.

With four new Special Economic Zones being set up in the Kingdom, the national ports benefit from the resulting surge in foreign direct investment, business activity and trade flows in logistics, manufacturing, financial services, technology, etc.

New believes that KAP is competitively positioned in the industry due to several factors, such as its location on the Red Sea on the main East-West trade route, which accounts for 13 percent of all global trade.

The port forms a part of the King Abdullah Economic City, which gives the port another strategic advantage.

“Our proximity to the Industrial Valley, part of KAEC allows companies to have a base near the port and gives them direct access to extensive external transportation facilities, including an ultramodern highway network and the new Haramain High-Speed Railway,” he said.

The city recently welcomed Lucid’s first electric vehicle plant outside the US, which will produce up to 150,000 electric vehicles annually.

KAP also offers access to the forthcoming Saudi Landbridge Project, which will directly connect Riyadh, Dammam and the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The project will link the western and eastern parts of the Kingdom and could see costs spiral to around SR100 billion ($26 billion) once all factors are accounted for.

The contracts will be signed within a year, and the project implementation will take five to seven years, said the Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser.

KAP launched a new international in-transit cargo service last May, supported by inland transportation between Saudi Arabia and the GCC countries, reducing the lead time from 13-16 days by sea to four to six days by land.

The move features a three-hour streamlined the process from the arrival of cargo at the port to its dispatch to the final destination, which will also reduce storage costs, according to a statement issued by KAP.

“With state-of-the-art processing facilities, one of the world’s deepest water berths and a fully-integrated personal communications service, KAP is well on its way to meeting its goal of becoming one of the top ports worldwide,” said New.

Saudi Arabia is among the highest performing venture capital markets in the region in 2022

A general view of Riyadh. (AP)
A general view of Riyadh. (AP)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been one of the top-performing markets in the venture capital space in the Middle East and North Africa, said a leading venture capital player.

According to Mohammed Al-Zubi, the founder of Saudi venture capital firm Nama Ventures, the Kingdom’s position can be attributed to four main factors.

The first factor was the unparalleled support by the government in facilitating funding programs in the country.

The second was the rise of awareness of family offices and institutions of VC as an asset class. The third was an increasing interest among international investors to invest in Saudi startups and the opportunity they present.

“Lastly, Saudi entrepreneurs had reached a high level of knowledge and sophistication,” explained Al-Zubi.

Nama Ventures has been an active investor in startups worldwide and is currently focusing on tech-based early-stage ventures.

Furthermore, the Kingdom saw a record 76 investors participating in deals closed in local startups, with 25 percent from investors outside the Middle East and North Africa region in 2021, according to the industry research firm MAGNiTT.

The report also stated that the Kingdom witnessed a 54 percent increase in venture capital deals year-on-year, with $548 million raised across 139 deals in 2021.

Saudi investors have been the most active in the Middle East and North Africa region in terms of participation in deals, in addition to the Kingdom ranking the highest in the amount raised in the first five months of 2022, according to Wamda’s monthly report.

Beginning of a bubble burst?

With huge business traction among Saudi startups, experts are beginning to worry about a global bubble burst.

Seif Shieshakly, co-founder and managing partner at consulting firm Four Principles, told Arab News that the region is experiencing a bubble burst.

Mohammed Al-Zubi, the founder of Saudi venture capital firm Nama Ventures.

Shieshakly explained that people are jumping into startup investment opportunities without making sure of basic business questions such as sustainability and cash flow, adding that this is similar to the dot com bubble in 2000.

“In the end, you had companies that had very questionable business models, but just because they were intact, they were suddenly getting ridiculous valuations,” he added.

Four Principles is ranked as the Middle East’s leading consulting firm for lean and six sigma management practices, supporting large corporations in establishing startups within their company portfolio.

Funding bottlenecks?

Moreover, experts worldwide expect a massive decline in startup funding in the next half of 2022.

Global venture funding in May 2022 was the first time in more than a year that the market was valued below $40 billion, according to Crunchbase, a startup research company.

The Middle East and North Africa region also experienced a fall in venture capital funding when it witnessed a 40 percent month-on-month decline in investment value in May 2022, according to Wamda Capital, an entrepreneurship research firm.

These signs might be taken as warnings for investors, startups, and economies, but venture capitals are still riding high for the upcoming period.

Seif Shieshakly, co-founder and managing partner at consulting firm Four Principles.

“We think what is to come is extremely exciting for the startup and VC space in Saudi Arabia. We think many Saudi startups have not realized their full potential and have not had the exposure and value their counterparts in other geographies have enjoyed,” explained Al-Zubi.

Another Saudi venture capital firm, BIM Investment, is doubling down on the Saudi market as it announced in June the launch of its second fund, BIM Investment II, a $32 million fund targeted at the Kingdom.

“We find the Saudi market today to be competitive and rapidly growing, creating qualitative challenges that allow emerging companies to have many opportunities,” Rayan AlSharif, Partner at BIM Investment, said in a statement.

Druze: the great survivors
US-Saudi partnership to propel growth in aviation as future holds new opportunities

US-Saudi partnership to propel growth in aviation as future holds new opportunities
Updated 16 July 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

US-Saudi partnership to propel growth in aviation as future holds new opportunities

US-Saudi partnership to propel growth in aviation as future holds new opportunities
  • Biden’s visit could mark the beginning of world-class commercial aviation infrastructure in Saudi Arabia
  • Kingdom aims to triple aviation sector’s contribution to GDP from SR80 billion in 2018 to SR280 billion by 2030
Updated 16 July 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

JEDDAH: When US President Franklin Roosevelt presented a Douglas DC-3, a propeller-driven airline, as a gift to King Abdul Aziz in 1945, the occasion marked the starting point of Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation industry.

The Kingdom’s flag carrier Saudi Arabian Airlines, now known as Saudia, was founded in September 1945 as a wholly-owned government agency under the Ministry of Defense.

Nearly eight decades later, as US President Joe Biden’s flight hit the tarmac of King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Friday, there was a growing sense that the visit would mark the beginning of world-class commercial aviation infrastructure in the Kingdom.

His predecessor Donald Trump’s visit to the Kingdom in 2017 led to a windfall in aviation deals between the two countries.

Saudi Arabian Airlines, now known as Saudia, was founded in September 1945. 

The event formed defense and commercial agreements for Boeing, worth over $50 billion, which further strengthened the Boeing-Saudi Arabia partnership, according to a statement issued by Boeing.

Among the deals signed was the sale of 16 widebody jets to Dammam-based carrier Saudi Gulf; the carrier later ceased operations in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

The deals came during the Saudi US CEO Forum, where Saudi King Salman and Trump met with CEOs, including Boeing Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg. 

“I appreciate the efforts of King Salman, President Trump and his administration to support American manufacturers as we seek to grow at home and around the world,” Muilenburg said in a statement during the visit.

Taking on the headwinds

Boeing has had a crucial presence in the Kingdom since 1962, when the national carrier took delivery of two narrow-bodied Boeing 720s, becoming the first airline in the Middle East to operate commercial jet airplanes.

Over the years, Saudia has taken delivery of most Boeing aircraft, including VIP airplanes. Today the Kingdom represents about 70 percent of its business jet purchases in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The airline operated its first Boeing 747s service in 1977 when three Jumbo Jets were leased from Lebanon’s national carrier Middle East Airlines. 

Saudia’s all-cargo flights between the Kingdom and Europe witnessed the introduction of American Lockheed L-1011s and Fairchild FH-27s in the region.

The US-Saudi aviation relationship scaled new heights when Boeing became a member of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology industrial collaboration program in 2019. The program facilitates local and international industrial collaboration.  

The Obama-Biden Administration widened the scope of aviation in the region. For instance, GE Aviation Services, a leading US manufacturer of jet and turboprop engines, signed an exclusive 10-year material agreement with Saudia to cover its fleet of CFM56-5B engines in 2009.

Flynas, the Kingdom’s low-cost carrier, uses GE engines in their A320 aircraft.

“This ecomagination-certified engine has a 15 percent lower fuel burn during cruise than the platform it replaces,” GE stated.

As part of the Saudi localization efforts, GE announced that the company would use its facility, located at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, to launch overhaul services on the GE90 engines in the region.

The Royal Saudi Air Force is another major GE Aviation customer, the GE’s Military Systems Operation team partnered with SAEI to establish engine overhaul capability within the Kingdom. The project includes organic capabilities for the disassembly, inspection, repair, assembly and testing of the company’s engines undertaken at Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries’ facility in Jeddah.

In 2014, Boeing Research & Technology opened an office at KAUST to increase academic engagements with professors and resident companies interested in collaboration, research, and development. 

The same year Boeing and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology launched the Decision Support Center in Riyadh. The center has been serving as an experimentation hub between customers and partners in the Kingdom, offering more informed interoperability decisions for aerospace and defense products.  

In 2015, Boeing signed an agreement with Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries to create the Saudi Rotorcraft Support Co. The company offers rotorcraft maintenance, repair, overhaul and support in the Kingdom.  

The Trump-Pence Administration further bolstered the aviation space when Boeing and the Saudi National Industrial Development signed a memorandum of understanding to further the development of the aerospace industry in the Kingdom.

Boeing has had a crucial presence in the Kingdom since 1962. (Getty Images/AFP)

In January 2021, SAEI, the maintenance, repair and overhaul division of Saudia, signed a bilateral agreement with the US Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology for exchanging training experiences and qualifying national cadres in the field of aircraft maintenance.

The agreement included providing consultations for SAEI’s employees and supporting its technical school with specialized expertise and trainers to enhance the quality of the school’s outputs. 

Saudi aviation opportunity

Saudi Arabia expects to triple the contribution of its aviation sector to the national gross domestic product from SR80 billion ($21.3 billion) in 2018 to SR280 billion by 2030.

Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, president of the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation, confirmed at the Dubai Airshow in 2021 its intention to top the Middle East in the aviation sector.

Subsequently, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced his plans to launch a second national airline as part of a broader strategy to turn the Kingdom into a global logistics hub as it seeks to diversify from oil.

US President Franklin Roosevelt presented a Douglas DC-3, a propeller-driven airline, as a gift to King Abdul Aziz in 1945. 

The official state media reported that creating another flag carrier would catapult the Kingdom into the fifth largest nation in terms of air transit traffic.

“We heard about this and will be excited to compete and race our products with any airlines in Saudi Arabia,” Omar Arekat, Boeing’s Middle East and Africa vice president of commercial sales and marketing, told Arab News.

“The Saudi market has a lot of growth potential, and we are working with them for different opportunities.”

Druze: the great survivors
How the world's most secretive faithhas endured for a thousand years
Enter
keywords

 

Topics: Biden Regional Tour Saudi Arabia United States aviation Editor’s Choice

