TASI rebounds after hitting lowest level since late-December: Opening bell

RIYADH: Saudi main index bounced back from last week's losses as it hit its lowest level since late December to close Thursday at 11,163.

TASI started Sunday at 1.3 percent higher reaching 11,307, while Nomu opened flat at 20,577, as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Arab Sea Information System Co. gained 4.03 percent, leading the market gainers; Fitaihi Holding Group fell 1.73 percent, leading the laggards.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today’s trading up 2.07 percent.

Almarai Co. rose 0.19 percent after it recorded an 8.4 percent increase in profit to SR941 million ($251 million) for the first half of 2022.

Jarir Marketing Co. rose 0.66 percent, after it recorded SR429 million in profit for the first half of 2022, down 6 percent from the same period last year.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi increased 2.49 percent, while Arab National Bank edged up 0.17 percent.

Alinma Bank climbed 2.66 percent, after announcing it will distribute dividends of SR0.45 per share for the first half of 2022.

In energy markets, Brent crude settled 2 percent higher at $101.16 a barrel on Friday, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate rose to $97.59 a barrel.