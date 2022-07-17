NRG Matters – UAE, France to sign diesel deal; Volkswagen Group delivers 27% more all-electric vehicles in H1 

RIYADH: On a macro level, UAE and France will sign a diesel deal as the European country seeks to cut supply from Russia.

Zooming in, Germany’s Volkswagen Group has delivered 27 percent more all-electric vehicles during the first half of 2022.

Looking at the bigger picture:

The European Commission has approved a 5.4 billion euro ($5.4 billion) hydrogen project jointly funded by 15 EU countries and 35 companies, including Alstom and Daimler Truck.

The bloc will take part in 41 projects in the hydrogen scheme focusing on the generation of hydrogen, fuel cells, storage, transportation and distribution of hydrogen and end-user applications, Reuters reported.

UAE and France have agreed to sign a diesel deal as the European country seeks to cut supply from Russia, according to Bloomberg.

The two countries will also sign an agreement to explore joint investment in energy, including hydrogen and nuclear.

Through a micro lens:

Hilcorp Energy Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Conoco Phillips and Occidental Petroleum Corp. have topped the US’s oil and gas industry’s top emitters of planet-warming greenhouse gases, Wall Street Journal reported citing a report based on federal data.

According to the report by environmental nonprofit organizations, Ceres and the Clean Air Task Force, the companies are also the top emitters of methane.

Germany’s Volkswagen Group has delivered 27 percent more all-electric vehicles during the first half of 2022, compared to the same period last year, according to a statement.

The motor vehicle manufacturer has handed over 217, 100 battery EVs to customers, despite supply disruption and COVID-related lockdowns.