Commodities Update — Gold rises; Wheat recovers from 5-month low; Copper climbs  
Chicago wheat futures rose 2 percent on Monday (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold rises; Wheat recovers from 5-month low; Copper climbs  
Updated 18 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices rose on Monday, helped by a slight pullback in the US dollar and investors dialing down bets of a 100-basis-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this month.

Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,713.91 per ounce by 0453 GMT, after falling to its lowest in nearly a year last week. 

US gold futures gained 0.5 percent to $1,712.70.

Silver rises

Spot silver rose 0.6 percent to $18.80 per ounce and platinum gained 1.1 percent to $859.50. 

Palladium climbed 2.7 percent to $1,878.29, having risen about 3 percent earlier. 

Wheat rebounds

Chicago wheat futures rose 2 percent on Monday, with the market rising for the first time in six sessions and recovering from its lowest in more than five months, although hopes for a pick-up in Ukrainian exports limited gains.

Corn gained more ground on concerns over hot weather threatening the US crop in its critical phase of pollination.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 2 percent to $7.92-1/2 a bushel, by 0317 GMT, after dropping to its weakest since Feb. 10 at $7.66 a bushel in the last session.

Corn added 0.5 percent to $6.06-3/4 a bushel, while soybeans gained 1.1 percent at $13.57-1/2 a bushel.

Copper edges up

Copper rose on Monday on Chinese regulators’ latest effort to avert a potential crisis in the country’s real estate market, which consumes a vast amount of metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.5 percent to $7,225.50 a ton by 0229 GMT, rebounding from its lowest since November 2020 of $6,955 a ton hit in the previous session.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 1.9 percent to $8,233.64 a ton. Copper prices rebounded on Friday after touching 20-month lows after US data eased worries about high inflation and pushed the dollar lower.

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market recovered slightly on Sunday after hitting its lowest level in more than six months on Thursday.

The main index TASI advanced 1.2 percent to 11,292, rising from 11,163 points in the prior session, while the parallel Nomu market was up 0.2 percent to 20,611.

The improved performance was supported by Friday’s oil gains in response to reports that an immediate Saudi oil output boost was not expected.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, stock exchanges of Qatar, Kuwait, and Egypt added between 0.1 and 0.9 percent.

The Bahraini index ended 0.3 percent lower, while Oman’s bourse was almost flat.

In energy trading, Brent crude extended gains to $102.6 a barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate rose to $98.75 a barrel by 9:21 a.m. Saudi time on Monday.

Stock news

United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, recorded a 24 percent profit increase to SR225 million ($59.93 million) for the first half of 2022

Maharah Human Resources Co.’s unit Growth Avenue Investment Co. extended the memorandum of understanding to fully acquire Care Shield Holding Co. until Aug. 1

Methanol Chemicals Co.’s profit surged 116 percent to SR195 million in the first half of 2022 on the back of higher sales

Naseej for Technology Co. closed a SR14.5 million deal to implement a project in the field of e-education with the National eLearning Center

Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. said it intends to proceed with an initial public offering of a 20-percent stake on Saudi Arabia’s parallel Nomu market

Calendar

July 18, 2022

Academy of Learning Co. to start trading on Nomu

July 21, 2022

End of Naqi Water’s IPO book-building

Updated 16 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 16 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Rising inflation and the recent Ukrainian invasion by Russia are prompting investors in the Middle East to reexamine their asset allocation, according to the latest Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management Study report.

According to the report, 55 percent of the sovereigns in the Middle East region have repositioned their portfolios in anticipation of further rate rises, though the sharp correction in equities and failure of bonds to shelter portfolios have presented difficult choices.

“Inflation is surging, global growth is slowing and geopolitical tensions are rising. The macro environment is now more uncertain, sending sovereigns to rethink how to position their portfolios as they look ahead,” said Zainab Faisal Kufaishi, head of the Middle East and Africa and senior executive at Invesco.

The study report, which detailed the views of 139 chief investment officers, suggested that global sovereigns’ fixed income allocations have declined steadily in recent years as most of them are going to private market alternatives, notably real estate, private equity and infrastructure.

Some 82 percent of the respondents said that real estate assets are effective hedges against inflation and higher yields.

According to the report, interest in private assets continues with 50 percent of sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East, citing an intention to increase allocations to private equity, 20 percent to real estate and 20 percent to infrastructure over the next 12 months.

The report further noted that private assets now constitute, on average, 22 percent of sovereigns’ portfolios globally. Invesco added that sovereign investors now own $719 billion in private assets, up from $205 billion in 2011.

“While many are looking to private markets for solutions, we should not overstate the pace of this shift. As long-term investors, sovereigns are treading very carefully, and many are making only incremental changes to their portfolios, adopting a ‘wait and see’ approach,” said Rod Ringrow, head of official institutions at Invesco.

Following the Ukrainian invasion, most of the sovereigns in the Middle East have lost their affinity toward Europe.

According to the study report, 40 percent of Middle East sovereigns plan to reduce allocations to developed Europe and 30 percent to Emerging Europe over the next 12 months.

The report added that these respondents are most likely to increase their exposure to North America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

According to 52 percent of the investors, China has become a challenging place to invest this year due to regulatory risks and government interventions.

The report added that sovereign funds do not see digital assets as investable, as just 20 percent of these respondents believe that digital assets have a role in asset allocation as a diversifier.

According to the report, only 7 percent of global sovereign investors have any exposure to digital assets through investments in underlying blockchain companies.

Some 70 percent of Middle East sovereigns have more interest in investing in companies involved in the infrastructure behind digital assets than investing in digital assets themselves.

Research on digital assets, however, is improving. In 2018, 12 percent of the global sovereigns were conducting research in the digital assets sector, and in 2022, it has grown to 41 percent, including 40 percent of sovereigns from the Middle East.

According to the report, 71 percent of the Middle East central banks are either researching Central Bank Digital Currencies or considering launching one themselves.

Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. will float 1.4 million shares on Nomu-Parallel Market, representing 20 percent of its share capital.

The offer price will be determined before the subscription period, which begins on Aug. 8 and ends on Aug. 14, its financial advisor, Aldukheil Financial Group, said in a bourse filing.

With a capital of SR70 million ($19 million), Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. started operating in the healthcare sector in 1984.

It received the approval to register its capital on Nomu by the Capital Market Authority in mid-June.

Updated 12 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 12 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices extended gains on Monday, propped up by a weaker dollar and tight supplies that offset concerns about recession and the prospect of widespread COVID-19 lockdowns in China again reducing fuel demand.

Brent crude futures for September settlement rose 69 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $101.85 a barrel by 0421 GMT, after a 2.1 percent gain on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for August delivery edged up 27 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $97.86 a barrel, after climbing 1.9 percent in the previous session.

The US dollar retreated from multi-year highs on Monday, supporting prices of commodities ranging from gold to oil. A weaker dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities more affordable for holders of other currencies

Petronas says taking steps to protect global assets 

Malaysia’s state energy firm Petronas said it was taking steps to protect the legal position of all its global assets after two Luxembourg-based subsidiaries were served with a seizure notice last week over a dispute with the heirs of a late sultan.

The last sultan of Sulu’s heirs are seeking to seize Malaysian government assets around the world in a bid to enforce an arbitration award handed to them by a French court in February. The subsidiaries were served with a seizure notice by Luxembourg court bailiffs.

Venezuela denounces attack on gas pipeline

Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami said on Twitter on Sunday that technical personnel at Venezuela’s state-run oil company PDVSA and firefighters were putting out a fire on a natural gas pipeline in the country’s east.

In his comments on Twitter, El Aissami called the fire “a new attack” on the gas system.

His comments on Twitter did not specify which pipeline was on fire. However, three industry sources said that he was referring to a fire on a section of a pipeline in the state of Monagas.

That fire began during the late afternoon on Saturday on a section of the pipeline near the Aguasay 5A plant, according to an internal report dated July 16 from PDVSA, as state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela is known, and reviewed by Reuters.

El Aissami attributed the fire to unidentified terrorist groups, saying “It’s the same terrorist groups as always, who have acted against the national interest to affect the lives of our people.”

Libya’s NOC continues to do its job according to the law

Libya’s National Oil Corp. is continuing to do its job according to the law, it said on its social media feeds on Sunday, days after the Government of National Unity sought to replace the NOC chief and its board of directors.

NOC said it will not comply with any “illegal” sacking measures from an “outgoing” government.

(With input from Reuters)

(Shutterstock)
Updated 18 July 2022
Reuters

Updated 18 July 2022
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s state energy firm Petronas said it was taking steps to protect the legal position of all its global assets after two Luxembourg-based subsidiaries were served with a seizure notice last week over a dispute with the heirs of a late sultan.

The last sultan of Sulu’s heirs are seeking to seize Malaysian government assets around the world in a bid to enforce an arbitration award handed to them by a French court in February. The subsidiaries were served with a seizure notice by Luxembourg court bailiffs.

“Petronas contests the validity of these enforcement actions against its two aforementioned subsidiaries and is taking all necessary measures to defend its legal position,” the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The steps include engaging legal counsel, the company said.

The latest move by their sultan’s heirs follows a French arbitration court ruling in February that ordered Malaysia to pay $14.9 billion to the heirs to honor a deal he signed with a British trading company in 1878 over the use of his territory, now known as the Malaysian state of Sabah.

Malaysia took over the arrangement after independence from Britain, annually paying a token sum to the heirs. But the payments were stopped in 2013, with Malaysia arguing that no one else had a right over the oil-rich state, which was part of its territory.

A French appeals court ordered a stay on the case on Tuesday. But lawyers for the heirs say the award remains enforceable outside France, under a UN treaty on arbitration recognized in 170 countries.

