Saudi-backed aviation firm AviLease launches in UK, signs deal with Flynas
AviLease signed its first leasing agreement, with leading low-cost Saudi airline Flynas, during the inaugural event in London. (Supplied)
Saudi-backed aviation firm AviLease launches in UK, signs deal with Flynas
  • Under the agreement the new company, which is wholly owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, will buy 12 A320neo aircraft and lease them to the airline
  • ‘AviLease is launching with ambitious plans … today marks the start of the journey to become a leader in the aircraft-leasing market,’ said Chairperson Fahad Al-Saif
LONDON: The official launch of AviLease, a newly established aviation financing and leasing company wholly owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, took place in the UK on Monday.

The company signed its first leasing agreement, with leading low-cost Saudi airline Flynas, during the inaugural event in London, which was timed to coincide with the start of this week’s Farnborough International Airshow. Under the deal, AviLease will purchase 12 new A320neo aircraft, to be delivered in 2022 and 2023, and lease them to the airline.

“AviLease is launching with ambitious plans,” said Fahad Al-Saif, the new company’s chairperson. “We are delighted to have our first agreement in place with Flynas.

“Today marks the start of the journey to become a leader in the aircraft-leasing market. AviLease is going to have a critical role in enabling the PIF’s aviation-sector strategy in Saudi Arabia, contributing to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Ayed Aljeaid, the chairman of Flynas, said the agreement with AviLease underlines the role and mandate of the PIF in efforts to diversify the Saudi economy and contribute to non-oil-related gross domestic product growth.

“We congratulate the PIF on the launch of a new aircraft-leasing company, AviLease, and are pleased to announce the signing of this agreement,” he said.

“As a Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, we see great opportunities for expansion, supported by the strategic location of Saudi Arabia and the prospects opened up by Vision 2030 for the air-transport sector.”

AviLease CEO Edward O’Byrne said: “Our company has global ambition and the robust financial backing of the PIF. We are ready to capitalize on the strong and growing Saudi market, to scale rapidly and become a leading aviation lessor.

“Our plan is to invest in the most technologically advanced aircraft, to enable airlines to operate the most fuel-efficient and environment-friendly fleet. We appreciate the confidence placed in us by the Flynas team and wish them continued success as we start our partnership with them.”

Bander Almohanna, the CEO and managing director of Flynas, believes the deal with AviLease will go a long way toward achieving the aims of the Kingdom’s strategy to connect Saudi Arabia with more than 250 global destinations by the end of the decade.

“These 12 new A320neo aircraft will help us continue to grow our modern and fuel-efficient fleet,” he said. “This commitment supports our business strategy and advances our company’s ambitious agenda with our new partner, AviLease.”

Russia seeking oil payments from India in dirhams

Photo/Shutterstock
Photo/Shutterstock
Updated 43 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

Russia seeking oil payments from India in dirhams

Photo/Shutterstock
Updated 43 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Russia is seeking payment in United Arab Emirates dirhams for oil exports to some Indian customers, three sources said and a document showed, as Moscow moves away from the US dollar to insulate itself from the effects of Western sanctions.
Russia has been hit by a slew of sanctions from the United States and its allies over its invasion of Ukraine in late February, which it terms a “special military operation.”
An invoice seen by Reuters shows the bill for supplying oil to one refiner is calculated in dollars while payment is requested in dirhams.
Russian oil major Rosneft is pushing crude through trading firms including Everest Energy and Coral Energy into India, now its second biggest oil buyer after China.
Western sanctions have prompted many oil importers to shun Moscow, pushing spot prices for Russian crude to record discounts against other grades.
That provided Indian refiners, which rarely bought Russian oil due to high freight costs, an opportunity to snap up exports at hefty discounts to Brent and Middle East staples.
Moscow replaced Saudi Arabia as the second biggest oil supplier to India after Iraq for the second month in a row in June.
At least two Indian refiners have already settled some payments in dirhams, the sources said, adding more would make such payments in coming days.
The invoice showed payments to be made to Gazprombank via Mashreq Bank, its correspondent bank in Dubai.
The United Arab Emirates, seeking to maintain what it says is a neutral position, has not imposed sanctions on Moscow, and the payments could add to the frustration of some in the West, who privately say the UAE’s position is untenable and siding with Russia..
The trading firms used by Rosneft have started asking for the dollar equivalent payment in dirhams from this month, the sources said.
Rosneft, Coral Energy and Everest Energy did not respond to Reuters emails seeking comment.
Russia wants to increase its use of non-Western currencies for trade with countries such as India, its foreign minister Sergi Lavrov said in April.
The country’s finance minister last month also said Moscow may start buying currencies of “friendly” countries, using such holdings to influence the exchange rate of the dollar and euro as a means of countering sharp gains in the rouble.
The Moscow currency exchange is preparing to launch trading in the Uzbek sum and the dirham.
Dubai, the Gulf’s financial and business center, has emerged as a refuge for Russian wealth.
India, also maintaining a neutral position, recongnizes insurance cover by Russian companies and has offered classification to ships managed by a Dubai-based subsidiary of Moscow’s top shipping group to enable trade.
India’s central bank last week introduced a new mechanism for international trade settlements in rupees, which many experts see as a way to promote trade with countries that are under Western sanctions, such as Russia and Iran.

Oil output in biggest US shale oil basin predicted to rise in August to highest on record

Oil output in biggest US shale oil basin predicted to rise in August to highest on record
Updated 19 July 2022
Reuters

Oil output in biggest US shale oil basin predicted to rise in August to highest on record

Oil output in biggest US shale oil basin predicted to rise in August to highest on record
Updated 19 July 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil output in the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the biggest US shale oil basin, is due to rise 78,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a record 5.445 million bpd in August, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its productivity report on Monday.

Total output in the major US shale oil basins will rise 136,000 bpd to 9.068 million bpd in August, the highest since March 2020, EIA projected.

In the Bakken in North Dakota and Montana, EIA projected oil output will rise 19,000 bpd to 1.192 million bpd in August, the most since December 2020.

In the Eagle Ford in South Texas, output will rise 25,000 bpd to 1.205 million bpd in August, the highest since April 2020.

Total natural gas output in the big shale basins will increase 0.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to a record 93.0 bcfd in August, EIA forecast.

In the biggest shale gas basin, EIA said, output in Appalachia in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia will rise to 35.3 bcfd in August, the highest since hitting a record 36.0 bcfd in December 2021.

Gas output in the Permian and the Haynesville in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas will also rise to record highs of 20.5 bcfd and 15.5 bcfd in August, respectively.

But productivity in the biggest oil and gas basins has declined every month since setting records of new oil well production per rig of 1,545 bpd in December 2020 in the Permian, and new gas well production per rig of 33.3 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) in March 2021 in Appalachia.

In August, EIA expects new oil well production per rig will drop to 1,107 bpd in the Permian, the lowest since August 2020, and new gas well production per rig will drop to 27.6 mmcfd in Appalachia, the lowest since August 2020.

EIA said producers drilled 938 wells, the most since March 2020, and completed 964, the most since October 2021, in the biggest shale basins in June.

That left total drilled but uncompleted (DUC) wells down 26 to 4,245, the lowest since at least December 2013, according to EIA data going back that far. The number of DUCs available has fallen for 24 consecutive months.
 

Dubai crown prince announces launch of new metaverse strategy

Dubai crown prince announces launch of new metaverse strategy
Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

Dubai crown prince announces launch of new metaverse strategy

Dubai crown prince announces launch of new metaverse strategy
  • Strategy aims to generate $1 billion and create 40,000 jobs
Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the crown prince of Dubai and chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, announced the launch of the Dubai Metaverse Strategy on Monday, the Emirates News Agency reported.
It promotes the advancement of Web3 technology and its applications to create new government work models and growth in critical sectors such as tourism, education, retail, remote work, healthcare, and legal.
It aims to contribute AED4 billion ($1 billion) to the national economy and support 40,000 virtual jobs over the next five years.


“We launched the Dubai Metaverse Strategy today, which aims to foster innovation in new technology. Dubai is home to over 1,000 companies operating in the metaverse and blockchain sector, which contributes $500m to our national economy,” he said. “With the early adoption of metaverse technology, Dubai seeks to become one of the top 10 metaverse economies and a global frontrunner in adopting digital solutions.”
The strategy aims to create global standards for creating safe and secure platforms for users and create metaverse infrastructure and regulations to accelerate the adoption of these technologies.
The key pillars of the strategy are extended reality (which combines the physical and virtual worlds), augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality, and digital twins (a virtual representation of an object or system).
It also aims to improve human thinking processes through leveraging real-time data, utilizing machine learning, IoT, AI simulation, and blockchain.
The technology pillars of the strategy are data, network, cloud, and edge computing, which focus on real-world data acquisition, validation, storage, processing, and management.
Other pillars include promoting full 5G network deployment to enable edge computing and provide on-demand computer system resources.
Instead of using the cloud, edge computing allows data to be collected, stored, and processed locally via smart devices and local networks.
VR and AR are two key enablers of the metaverse, accounting for 6,700 jobs and contributing $500 million to the UAE economy. Both are expected to grow significantly in the future.
Globally, the value of venture capital and private equity financing in the metaverse is expected to reach $13 billion in 2021. Metaverse real estate sales exceeded $500 million last year.
Earlier this year, the Dubai government established a task force to monitor the latest developments in the digital economy as it seeks to capitalize on opportunities in the metaverse.
Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the deputy ruler of Dubai, deputy prime minister, and minister of finance, issued the directives to set up the task force

Saudi startup FOODICS signs strategic fintech partnership with Alinma Bank to empower SMEs in the Kingdom

Saudi startup FOODICS signs strategic fintech partnership with Alinma Bank to empower SMEs in the Kingdom
Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi startup FOODICS signs strategic fintech partnership with Alinma Bank to empower SMEs in the Kingdom

Saudi startup FOODICS signs strategic fintech partnership with Alinma Bank to empower SMEs in the Kingdom
Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: One of the largest cloud-based fintech platforms for restaurants in Saudi Arabia, FOODICS, has signed a strategic partnership with one of the leading banks in digital payments, Alinma Bank.

The partnership aims to empower small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom by allowing them to sell from anywhere at any time and accept payments on the go.

“We are delighted to be joining forces with the leading cloud-based technology and payments platform FOODICS to further enable business owners to accelerate their development on all fronts,” Abdullah AlKhalifa, CEO at Alinma Bank, said in a statement,

The partnership will enable business owners to daily settlements of customer payments twice a day to provide them with better cash flow.

Since its inception in 2014, FOODICS has processed over 6 billion orders through its platform. It also raised $170 million in its series C funding round.

Japan concrete company partners with Saudi firm Al Saedan

Japan concrete company partners with Saudi firm Al Saedan
Updated 18 July 2022
Khaldon Azhari

Japan concrete company partners with Saudi firm Al Saedan

Japan concrete company partners with Saudi firm Al Saedan
Updated 18 July 2022
Khaldon Azhari

FUKUSHIMA: Aizawa High Pressure Concrete Co., Ltd., and Al Saedan for Development, a leading real estate development group from Saudi Arabia, have established a joint venture to produce and construct pre-stressed concrete structural components in the Riyadh metropolitan area.

The joint venture was revealed at a press conference in Fukushima prefecture with the chairs of the two companies, Yoshihiro Aizawa and Machael Bint Abdullah bin Saedan.

“Today, as the third generation of a long-established family that has developed the real estate sector of the Kingdom, we begin collaborating in the Kingdom with expertise and talent from the world’s advanced countries,” bin Saedan said. “Our journey has just begun as we look to provide a better future for our children, working with countries around the world and building a new tomorrow with Saudi hands and international expertise.”

Yoshihiro Aizawa looked forward to the collaboration: “I am excited to be able to make new challenges in step with Saudi Vision 2030. The history of Family Enterprise, which has continued since the founding of Saudi Arabia, overlaps with the history of our company, which was founded in 1935. We will work together to create new value for the Saudi construction sector.”

According to a statement issued by the Japanese company, the venture aims “to make PC construction widely popular as a durable and clean new skeleton construction alternative to the traditional on-site construction in Saudi, where a large amount of housing is expected.”

The total number of concrete villas the Saudi government plans to order over the next 10 years will be around 400,000.

In the first phase, a factory will be built at the Modon Industrial Complex near Riyadh. At the same time, Aizawa will promote technology transfer to Saudi Arabia for digital cloning and concrete 3D printers.

Aizawa will develop and implement an engineer development program for Saudis at the Fukushima RDM Center to establish independent construction methods by Saudis independent of foreign workers. The plan is to train 100 Saudi engineers at the Fukushima RDM Center.

Aizawa was founded in Hokkaido in 1935. The company is trying to transform the traditional material industry into an innovation marketing group based on smart materials.

The Al-Saedan family has led the development of land in the Saudi capital since its inception in 1934 and has long contributed to the development of the country’s real estate sector, including the development of Saudi’s first high-rise building, the “Elegance Tower.”

In the Saudi Vision 2030 announced in April 2016, the Saudi government designated the housing program as one of its important policies.

