Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Crypto platforms eye Italy as next location for services

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 7.19 percent to $23,422.80 as of 8:10 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,563.71 rising by 3.10 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Crypto platforms eye Italy

Crypto.com and Trade Republic have become cryptocurrency operators in Italy, following in the footsteps of rivals Binance and Coinbase, Reuters reported.

Italian authorities created a registry in February with brokerage regulator Organismo degli Agenti e dei Mediatori to list cryptocurrency operators with a stable presence in the country that meet certain requirements to protect savers.

Among OAM’s responsibilities is overseeing financial agents and credit brokers in Italy and enforcing anti-money laundering laws.

Co-founder and CEO of Singapore-based Crypto.com Kris Marszalek said: “We are excited to receive this registration in Italy and view it as a major step forward for Crypto.com.”

“We are committed to building lasting growth in the region and will continue working with regulators,” he said.

Following its entry into the Greek market, Crypto.com now has its sights set on the Italian market.

German investment platform Trade Republic recently launched crypto services in Spain as well.

It also offers shares, derivatives, and exchange-traded funds, all cleared by Italy’s market regulator Consob.

With input from Reuters.