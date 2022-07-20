You are here

  • Home
  • Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Crypto platforms eye Italy as next location for services

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Crypto platforms eye Italy as next location for services

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Crypto platforms eye Italy as next location for services
Bitcoin and Ethereum was both up (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mk8b3

Updated 20 July 2022
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Crypto platforms eye Italy as next location for services

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Crypto platforms eye Italy as next location for services
Updated 20 July 2022
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 7.19 percent to $23,422.80 as of 8:10 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,563.71 rising by 3.10 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Crypto platforms eye Italy

Crypto.com and Trade Republic have become cryptocurrency operators in Italy, following in the footsteps of rivals Binance and Coinbase, Reuters reported.

Italian authorities created a registry in February with brokerage regulator Organismo degli Agenti e dei Mediatori to list cryptocurrency operators with a stable presence in the country that meet certain requirements to protect savers.

Among OAM’s responsibilities is overseeing financial agents and credit brokers in Italy and enforcing anti-money laundering laws.

Co-founder and CEO of Singapore-based Crypto.com Kris Marszalek said: “We are excited to receive this registration in Italy and view it as a major step forward for Crypto.com.”

“We are committed to building lasting growth in the region and will continue working with regulators,” he said.

Following its entry into the Greek market, Crypto.com now has its sights set on the Italian market.

German investment platform Trade Republic recently launched crypto services in Spain as well.

It also offers shares, derivatives, and exchange-traded funds, all cleared by Italy’s market regulator Consob.

With input from Reuters.

Topics: crypto moves bitcoin Ethereum

Related

Crypto Moves — Celsius turns to bitcoin mining amid bankruptcy; Dutch central bank fines Binance $3.35m  
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Celsius turns to bitcoin mining amid bankruptcy; Dutch central bank fines Binance $3.35m  
Update Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; NFT marketplace OpenSea cuts jobs
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; NFT marketplace OpenSea cuts jobs

Higher oil production drives UAE’s economy 8.2% higher during Q1

Higher oil production drives UAE’s economy 8.2% higher during Q1
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

Higher oil production drives UAE’s economy 8.2% higher during Q1

Higher oil production drives UAE’s economy 8.2% higher during Q1
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Higher oil production has increased UAE’s total real gross domestic product by an estimated 8.2 percent on an annual basis during the first quarter of 2022, Emirates News Agency reported, citing the country's central bank.  

Alongside the increase in oil production, the performance was attributed to improvement in real non-oil GDP as well, expecting real GDP to grow by 5.4 percent and 4.2 percent in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Hydrocarbon GDP climbed an estimated 13 percent on an annual basis during the first three months, in line with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ agreements, the central bank added. 

 

Topics: GDP UAE Oil

Related

UAE in-focus — Moody’s downgrades Sharjah’s rating to Ba1; Microsoft launches mixed reality headset
Business & Economy
UAE in-focus — Moody’s downgrades Sharjah’s rating to Ba1; Microsoft launches mixed reality headset

Saudi Arabia boosted surplus oil production capacity during pandemic: Minister of Investment

Saudi Arabia boosted surplus oil production capacity during pandemic: Minister of Investment
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia boosted surplus oil production capacity during pandemic: Minister of Investment

Saudi Arabia boosted surplus oil production capacity during pandemic: Minister of Investment
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia pumped a large amount of its surplus oil production capacity when the market was battling a range of issues such as the pandemic, geopolitical tensions and a production drop thanks to US policies, according to Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.

“The spare capacity, of course, is designed to be spared from the average production. The Kingdom has responded to crisis situations; Covid, a decline in production because of policies of US, the decline in production in other countries due to sanctions, ” Al-Falih told Bloomberg. 

He added: “Our spare capacity has come to the market...a significant amount of it to save the market.” 

Al-Falih, however, noted that the remaining spare capacity in the Kingdom is less than its initial levels, as Saudi Arabia pumped more surplus oil into the market in the last two years. 

Al-Falih added that the Kingdom, under the leadership of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has taken exceptional measures at the local level, indicating that it will abide by its commitments and raise its production capacity to 13 million barrels per day when needed.

During the interview, Al-Falih also noted that the Public Investment Fund’s strategy is not just to expand its assets under management, but also to selectively invest in various sectors that have opportunities in Saudi Arabia. 

He also invited global companies to invest in the Kingdom. 

“Saudi Arabia is a great platform for companies from around the world to invest in. The Kingdom has reliability in terms of its regulations and pro-business policies,” added Al-Falih. 

Topics: Khalid Al-Falih Oil

Related

Update Oil Updates — Crude eases; ConocoPhillips CEO warns of supply shortages; Nigeria’s NNPC eyeing IPO
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude eases; ConocoPhillips CEO warns of supply shortages; Nigeria’s NNPC eyeing IPO

Point-of-Sale transactions decrease for 6th week in a row in Saudi Arabia

Point-of-Sale transactions decrease for 6th week in a row in Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

Point-of-Sale transactions decrease for 6th week in a row in Saudi Arabia

Point-of-Sale transactions decrease for 6th week in a row in Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The value of weekly point-of-sale transactions declined by 33.3 percent across all sectors in Saudi Arabia, according to the weekly POS report by the Saudi central bank, also known as SAMA.

Sales have been down for the sixth consecutive week, but the Eid-el Adha week was significantly lower than others.

 

The data covers POS transactions from the period between June 5 and July 16.

The three sectors that hold the highest weight in terms of sales value are restaurants and cafés, food and beverages, and miscellaneous goods and services, as per data compiled by Arab News.

From those sectors mentioned above, sales decreased in all three — restaurants and cafés by 13.2 percent, food and beverages by 24.5 percent, and miscellaneous goods and services by 38.2 percent over the last week.

Education shows the sharpest weekly decline in sales transactions of 92.6 percent, which could be ascribed to the start of summer holidays.

Similarly, clothing and footwear has exhibited a 61.1 weekly decline in sales — a consistent trend with its year-on-year decrease of 44.7 percent in May, according to Sama’s most recent monthly report.

Telecommunication, transportation, and health have also decreased by 47.8, 45.0, and 38.2 percent respectively.

Hotels are the only sector indicating a positive value of POS, as their value has increased by 7.2 percent over the past week.

As for the different cities of the Kingdom, all have experienced a weekly decline in POS transactions.

Those showing the highest decrease in value of pos transactions are Tabouk at 44.0 percent and Dammam at 41.1 percent.

Next in line is Hail at a decline of 38.3 percent weekly, followed by Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, which has decreased by 37.1 percent in value of POS transactions.

The second most populated city — Jeddah— met with the same fate, as the value of transactions decreased by 29.4 percent.

Madinah also displayed a massive decrease of 31.7 percent, while Makkah exhibited the smallest decrease of 22.3 percent. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Topics: point of sale

Related

Saudi point-of-sale transactions plunge in post-Ramadan month 
Business & Economy
Saudi point-of-sale transactions plunge in post-Ramadan month 

Arabs contribute 30% of global medical tourism spending of $100bn 

Arabs contribute 30% of global medical tourism spending of $100bn 
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

Arabs contribute 30% of global medical tourism spending of $100bn 

Arabs contribute 30% of global medical tourism spending of $100bn 
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabs are responsible for around 30 percent of the $100 billion spent on medical tourism across the world each year, said the president of the Arab Tourism Organization.

Bandar Al-Fihaid said that the medical tourism market is expected to reach more than $200 billion over the next 10 years, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

He explained that the increase in revenues signals the importance of developing these sectors in the Arab region and benefits from its impacts on the economy and investment. 

Al-Fihaid cited examples of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and Tunisia which have put long-term plans to lay the foundations for medical and recovery tourism. 

Topics: ARab medical tourism

GCC infrastructure index dragged down by 3% decline in Saudi Arabia

GCC infrastructure index dragged down by 3% decline in Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

GCC infrastructure index dragged down by 3% decline in Saudi Arabia

GCC infrastructure index dragged down by 3% decline in Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The value of the Gulf Projects Index of infrastructure spending dropped by 1.5 percent between 3 June and 1 July, according to MEED Projects.

This was led by Saudi Arabia, one of the region's largest markets with $1.34 trillion in projects planned and underway, declining by 3 percent.

It was followed by UAE, which had $626 billion in ongoing and planned projects, down 1.9 percent, while Kuwait and Iraq both declined by 1.4 percent and 1.5 percent respectively,

During the period, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Iran experienced positive growth, with Qatar posting the strongest growth, of a 5 percent increase, followed by Oman, with a 3 percent rise.

Qatar's total was boosted by new projects, including the Doha Metro expansion for QRail and the Ruya oil field development by North Oil Company.

Iran and Bahrain each experienced marginal growth, improving by 0.75 percent and 0.15 percent respectively.

The decline in The Gulf Projects Index in June was in line with a broader trend, as it dropped by 10 percent in the last year, with a total value of $3.3 trillion, down from $3.7 trillion a year ago.

 

Topics: GCC infrastructure

Related

Saudi Arabia leads GCC with 77% growth in project contract awards in Q2
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia leads GCC with 77% growth in project contract awards in Q2

Latest updates

Google faces $1 bln UK trial over app store pricing
Google faces $1 bln UK trial over app store pricing
Houthis besiege, attack small village in Yemen’s Al-Bayda
Houthis besiege, attack small village in Yemen’s Al-Bayda
14,000 people displaced following tribal clashes in the Sudanese Blue Nile region: UN report
14,000 people displaced following tribal clashes in the Sudanese Blue Nile region: UN report
UAE consumers buying wider brand range than pre-pandemic, says NielsenIQ survey
UAE consumers buying wider brand range than pre-pandemic, says NielsenIQ survey
Google yet to register for Indonesia’s new licensing rules
Google yet to register for Indonesia’s new licensing rules

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.