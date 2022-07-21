You are here

  • Home
  • Commodities Update — Gold slips to near one-year low; Corn drops, wheat firm; Copper retreats

Commodities Update — Gold slips to near one-year low; Corn drops, wheat firm; Copper retreats

Commodities Update — Gold slips to near one-year low; Corn drops, wheat firm; Copper retreats
Wheat edged up as the market awaited Egyptian wheat purchase negotiations. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rfcxb

Updated 27 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold slips to near one-year low; Corn drops, wheat firm; Copper retreats

Commodities Update — Gold slips to near one-year low; Corn drops, wheat firm; Copper retreats
Updated 27 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices fell on Thursday to their lowest in nearly a year, as prospects of more interest rate hikes by major central banks to combat soaring inflation weighed on bullion’s appeal.

Although gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest.

Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,691.84 per ounce by 0313 GMT, after falling to its lowest since early August 2021 at $1,689.40 earlier in the session.

US gold futures fell 0.6 percent to $1,690.40 per ounce.

Silver falls

Spot silver fell 0.6 percent to $18.54 per ounce, while platinum dipped 0.5 percent to $854.03.

Palladium rose 0.3 percent to $1,867.20.

Corn down

Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Thursday as forecasts for rains in dry parts of the US Midwest raised hopes of a bumper crop.

Wheat edged up as the market awaited Egyptian wheat purchase negotiations as well as talks on a possible deal to resume sea grain shipments from war-torn Ukraine.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.7 percent to $5.85-3/4 a bushel, as of 0223 GMT and soybeans lost 0.3 percent to $13.28 a bushel.

Wheat gained marginally to $8.19-3/4 a bushel.

Copper retreats

Copper retreated on Thursday, weighed down by concerns of a further slowdown in demand as US housing data cemented fears about a global recession.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was done 1.19 percent to $7,290 a ton by 0312 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.53 percent to $8,287.62 a ton.

Among other metals, LME zinc fell 1.4 percent to $2,965.5 a ton and lead declined 0.9 percent to $2,015 a ton.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodities CORN Gold silver

Related

Commodities Update — Gold eases; Corn, soybeans ease; Copper strongly rebounds
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold eases; Corn, soybeans ease; Copper strongly rebounds
Commodities Update — Gold rises; Wheat recovers from 5-month low; Copper climbs  
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold rises; Wheat recovers from 5-month low; Copper climbs  

Saudi miner Amak plans copper, zinc production boost in 2023

Saudi miner Amak plans copper, zinc production boost in 2023
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi miner Amak plans copper, zinc production boost in 2023

Saudi miner Amak plans copper, zinc production boost in 2023
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., also known as Amak, is planning to boost its production of copper and zinc in 2023, CEO Yahia AlShangiti told Argaam.

The plan entails expanding Al Masane mine’s production output for copper by 40 percent and zinc by 80 percent by the end of next year, he noted.

According to the executive, Amak’s commodities highly contribute to its revenues, as copper accounted for nearly 38 percent of sales, while zinc, gold, and silver contributed 27, 34, and 1 percent, respectively, by the end of June.

Most recently, the Saudi-listed miner announced its intention to hike capital by SR240 million ($64 million) to SR900 million through the issuance of bonus shares.

Commenting on the capital raise plan, AlShangiti said it aims to support Amak’s financial position according to its strategy, expansion, and growth.

Topics: Amak Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co

Related

Saudi miner Amak eyes capital hike to $240m to fund expansion 
Business & Economy
Saudi miner Amak eyes capital hike to $240m to fund expansion 

Saudi Arabia leads Mideast region with over 37k hotel rooms under construction 

Saudi Arabia leads Mideast region with over 37k hotel rooms under construction 
Updated 8 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia leads Mideast region with over 37k hotel rooms under construction 

Saudi Arabia leads Mideast region with over 37k hotel rooms under construction 
Updated 8 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia leads the hotel construction market in the Middle East with some 37,654 rooms being built at the end of the second quarter of 2022, according to data released by global hospitality insight provider STR. 

The UAE follows Saudi Arabia with 31,671 rooms under construction as both the Gulf states have been at the forefront of developing new hotels to cater to the growing hospitality and tourism demand.  

The overall Middle East region has 127,397 hotel rooms being built as of June — 6.2 percent down from the same period last year. 

The total number of rooms being developed in the region, which includes those under construction and in planning, stands at 237,636, down 0.6 percent compared to the second quarter of the previous year. 

Globally, the hotel pipeline activity witnessed a fall, with each of the four world regions tracked by STR showing a year-over-year decline at the end of the second quarter.

In Europe, 207,315 rooms are currently under construction, down 12.6 percent from the second quarter of 2021. 

Whereas in the Americas, some 202,250 rooms are currently being built as of the second quarter of 2022, down 16.1 percent from the same period last year. 

The Asia Pacific region, however, witnessed positive growth, with 486,412 rooms under construction as of June 2022, up 2.1 percent from the previous year.

Topics: STR hotels construction Saudi UAE Middle East

Related

According to Thamer Alrajeeb, the cornerstone of the development of hotel investment in Saudi Arabia’s various regions lies in facilitating the financing process for investors in the sector. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Investor interest in Saudi hotel sector is growing, so why are there so few rooms outside cities?
Exclusive Radisson plans fourfold increase in Saudi hotels with Kingdom’s growth second to China video
Business & Economy
Radisson plans fourfold increase in Saudi hotels with Kingdom’s growth second to China

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down: Tesla sold 75% of its Bitcoin

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down: Tesla sold 75% of its Bitcoin
Updated 39 min 18 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI 

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down: Tesla sold 75% of its Bitcoin

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down: Tesla sold 75% of its Bitcoin
Updated 39 min 18 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI 

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Thursday, falling by 1.89 percent to $22,939 as of 11:01 a.m. Riyadh time. 

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,488 down by 2.68 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Tesla sold about 75% of its Bitcoin holdings

Electric car company Tesla released its second-quarter earnings report, revealing it has converted nearly 75 percent of its Bitcoin into fiat currency.

The cryptocurrency sales leaves the company with $218 million in digital assets.

“As of the end of Q2, we have converted approximately 75 percent of our bitcoin purchases into fiat currency. Conversions in Q2 added $936M of cash to our balance sheet,” the company said. 

“We are certainly open to increasing our Bitcoin holdings in the future,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk said. 

Musk added: “We have not sold any of our dogecoin.”

Topics: crypto moves bitcoin ether Tesla

Related

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Crypto platforms eye Italy as next location for services
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Crypto platforms eye Italy as next location for services
Crypto Moves — Celsius turns to bitcoin mining amid bankruptcy; Dutch central bank fines Binance $3.35m  
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Celsius turns to bitcoin mining amid bankruptcy; Dutch central bank fines Binance $3.35m  

Saudi stocks begin in green, extending rebound: Opening bell

Saudi stocks begin in green, extending rebound: Opening bell
Updated 21 July 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks begin in green, extending rebound: Opening bell

Saudi stocks begin in green, extending rebound: Opening bell
Updated 21 July 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks began the week’s final session on a positive note, recovering from a recent selloff sparked by interest rate hikes around the globe to tame inflation.

The main index, TASI, started 29 percent higher at 11,808, while the parallel market, Nomu, started almost flat at 20,768 as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

Naseej International Trading Co. gained 5.14 percent, leading gainers, followed by Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Co. with a gain of 3.47 percent.

Leading the fallers was Yanbu Cement Co. with a 1.76 percent decline, followed by Takween Advanced Industries Co. dropping 0.34  percent.

Saudi oil giant Aramco added 0.13 percent, while Saudi National Bank, one of the Kingdom’s biggest lenders, rose 1.32 percent.

Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, fell 0.47 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi rose 0.80 percent.

Among the biggest information technology companies, Elm Co. was down 0.42 percent, while Al Moammar Information Systems Co. was up 0.72 percent.

Saudi Kingdom Holding climbed 2.22 percent, following the announcement that it has invested SR1.01 billion ($268 million) in UK-based M&G plc.

Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. saw its shares rise by 1.53 percent, after its first-half profit soared 44 percent.

Arabian Centres Co. rose 1.34 percent, after it inked a SR970 million deal to develop a mall in Al-Khobar.

In energy trading, Brent crude hit $106.15 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $102.26 a barrel, as of 10:04 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Tadawul

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Saudi construction spending reaches $12.3bn in Q1 2022: US Saudi Business Council

Saudi construction spending reaches $12.3bn in Q1 2022: US Saudi Business Council
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi construction spending reaches $12.3bn in Q1 2022: US Saudi Business Council

Saudi construction spending reaches $12.3bn in Q1 2022: US Saudi Business Council
Updated 21 July 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: The value of construction contracts awarded in Saudi Arabia reached SR46 billion ($12.3 billion) in the first quarter of 2022, signaling a robust start to the year, according to a US Saudi Business Council index which tracks spending in the sector.

The USSBC Contract Awards Index grew to 212.31 points in the first three months of the year, meaning the Kingdom’s construction activity is expected to rise in the coming period. 

Saudi Arabia bounced back strongly after the sharp drop of 2020, when the value of awarded contracts had plummeted to SR80 billion.

It was then revived to SR142 billion in 2021, and has been accelerating since. 

According to the report, this quarter’s CAI data indicated four months above 200 points, and 12 whole months above the 100 point threshold.

Between 2021 and 2022, the CAI saw a 130 percent rise year on year, signaling a 120 point increase in that period.

The Kingdom was able to foster that growth due to a resilient oil market, a growing number of capital developments, and the implementation of an array of distinct strategies.

“The growth of the Kingdom’s economy, which witnessed sizeable increases to GDP (gross domestic product) due to global oil market dynamics and steady strengthening of its non-oil GDP, will keep the construction sector active” said Albara’a Alwazir, director of economic research at the US-Saudi Business Council.

The leading sector in awarded contracts yet again was oil and gas, totaling SR15.1 billion worth of contracts in the first quarter of this year, accounting for a third of the aggregate amount.

In 2021, the oil and gas sector was also in the lead closing the year at SR43.5 billion, whereas the year-on-year rise was by 290 percent standing at SR11.2 billion.

In addition, real estate witnessed a 20 percent quarterly increase, and a 126 percent yearly increase in the first four months of this year.

Mixed-use market, which dominated 42 percent of all real estate, accounted for SR4 billion in Q1 2022. Commercial real estate totaled SR3.2 billion, or 34 percent of aggregate real estate, residential real estate totaled SR1.4 billion, or 14 percent, whereas hospitality accounted for SR990 million, or 10 percent.

In the power sector, the growth stood at SR1.7 billion, or 33 percent year-on-year in 2022; however, it decreased by SR5.4 billion, or 43 percent compared to the fourth quarter of this year.

According to the Business Council report, Saudi Arabia’s construction activity saw a strong start in 2022, and is expected to advance further during the rest of the year.

“A pickup in capital expenditure is anticipated for the remainder of 2022, as numerous state social and physical infrastructure projects that were earmarked in the budget will commence.” stated the report.

Topics: Saudi construction

Related

Moody’s expects Saudi economy to grow an average of 3.9% for next four years
Business & Economy
Moody’s expects Saudi economy to grow an average of 3.9% for next four years

Latest updates

Commodities Update — Gold slips to near one-year low; Corn drops, wheat firm; Copper retreats
Commodities Update — Gold slips to near one-year low; Corn drops, wheat firm; Copper retreats
Saudi miner Amak plans copper, zinc production boost in 2023
Saudi miner Amak plans copper, zinc production boost in 2023
Charles Oliveira to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi
Charles Oliveira to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi
Saudi Arabia leads Mideast region with over 37k hotel rooms under construction 
Saudi Arabia leads Mideast region with over 37k hotel rooms under construction 
Daring fake Indian cricket competition reminder of game’s historic relationship with betting
Daring fake Indian cricket competition reminder of game’s historic relationship with betting

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.