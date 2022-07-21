NRG Matters — China solar installations rise 137% during H1; DEWA to invest $10.8bn in electricity and water projects as demand for energy rises 

RIYADH: On a macro level, China solar installations have jumped by 137 percent during the first half of 2022, compared to a year earlier.

Looking at the bigger picture:

China's solar installations have more than doubled during the first half of 2022, Reuters reported, citing the China Photovoltaic Industry Association.

Up 137 percent from a year earlier, China has built nearly 31 gigawatts of new solar power capacity from January to June, with full-year installations on course to hit a record high.

Japan has lowered its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 36.6 yen ($0.26) a litre, down from 36.9 yen a week earlier, Reuters reported, citing the industry ministry.

The temporary subsidy plan was adopted in January to cushion the blow from high crude prices because of tight global supplies, later exacerbated by the Ukraine conflict.

Through a micro lens:

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp. has completed the pre-operational testing of the last unit of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, edging closer towards fully operating the four-unit complex.

The Abu Dhabi-owned firm said it finished the Hot Functional Testing of Barakah’s Unit 4, where components were checked for thermal expansion and vibration, Emirates News Agency reported.

Once UAE’s powerhouse Barakah Plant is fully operational, all four units will produce up to 25 percent of the country’s electricity needs and will prevent 22.4 million tons of carbon emissions every year.

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority is planning to invest 40 billion dirhams ($10.8 billion) in electricity and water projects in the emirate over the next five years.

The new investment will cover the Hassyan Power Complex and water projects at Hassyan, as well as completing other continuing projects in infrastructure and smart systems, Dubai Media Office reported.

This comes as energy demand in Dubai continues to grow, increasing 6.3 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2022.