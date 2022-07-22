You are here

Tunisians to vote on constitution on Monday
A billboard in Tunis encourages people to vote on the referendum. (AFP)
AFP

Tunisians to vote on constitution on Monday
  • The referendum takes place a year to the day after Saied sacked the government and suspended parliament
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisians will vote on Monday on a constitution that would give President Kais Saied more powers, a key moment in his plan to overhaul the political system.

The referendum takes place a year to the day after Saied sacked the government and suspended parliament.

His opponents have called for a boycott, but while observers have predicted most Tunisians will snub the poll, few doubt the charter will pass.

“The biggest unknown in this referendum is the turnout and whether it will be low or very low,” said analyst Youssef Cherif.

Those who vote yes “will do so either because they like the president or because they hate those who have governed Tunisia” since the 2011 uprising that toppled Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, he added.

The text aims to replace the mixed presidential-parliamentary system enshrined in a 2014 constitution, which saw Tunisia praised as the sole democracy to emerge from the 2011 Arab uprisings.

The leader of Saied’s “new republic” would have ultimate executive power and would appoint a government without the need for a confidence vote in parliament.

The president would also head the armed forces and appoint judges, who would be banned from striking.

Saied’s rivals, including the Ennahdha party that has dominated Tunisian politics since 2011, accuse him of dragging the country back to autocracy.

The process leading up to the referendum has also been widely criticized.

“People don’t know what they’re voting on, or why,” Cherif said.

Political analyst Hamadi Redissi said that, unlike in 2014, there was little debate involving all stakeholders over the text that was “hastily written in just a few weeks.”

Saied, who since last year has ruled by decree and seized control of the judiciary and the electoral board, held an online public consultation ostensibly meant to guide a committee in drafting a new constitution.

But Sadeq Belaid, the legal expert who led that process has disavowed Saied’s draft, saying it was “completely different” from what his committee had submitted and warning it could install “a dictatorial regime.”

Saied released a slightly amended document little more than two weeks before the vote, but even under the new draft, the president would be virtually impossible to force out of office.

Redissi said the country would not become like China or Egypt but could end up resembling Turkey or Russia.

Isabelle Werenfels, researcher at German think tank SWP, warned Tunisia was “moving toward a closed system.”

“If you look at the ongoing dismantling of institutions for monitoring freedom, democracy, and new rules, it looks like the net is tightening,” she said.

Campaigning by those registered to publicly express a position on the constitution has been lukewarm.

Just seven organizations or people are registered for the “no” campaign, compared with 144 for “yes.”

Billboards bearing the Tunisian flag have appeared in Tunis carrying a sentence from an open letter published by Saied, urging a “yes” vote “so the state does not falter and so the goals of the revolution are achieved.”

While recent elections have seen low participation, Saied himself, a former legal scholar seen as incorruptible and removed from the widely mistrusted political elite, was elected in a 2019 landslide on 58 percent turnout.

Today, Tunisians are dealing with grinding economic woes aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, and “very few people are interested in politics,” Cherif said.

Saied will urgently need to find solutions for an economy dogged by high inflation, youth unemployment as high as 40 percent and a third of the population facing poverty.

The country is in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package, but experts have warned that the liberalizing reforms the lender is likely to demand in exchange could spark social unrest.

Meanwhile, fears are growing for Tunisia’s widely praised, if faulty, democracy.

Freedom House and The Economist had already reclassified Tunisia from “free” to “partially free,” Cherif noted.

“The fact that people can express themselves freely or go and vote ‘no’ without going to prison shows that we’re not in a traditional dictatorship,” he said.

But, he added, “this constitution could create an authoritarian regime resembling the regimes Tunisia experienced before 2011.”

Topics: Tunisians Tunis Tunisia elections

Smoldering Beirut port silo at risk of collapse as grain ignites

Smoldering Beirut port silo at risk of collapse as grain ignites
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Smoldering Beirut port silo at risk of collapse as grain ignites
  • Fire rages as Lebanon suffers from worsening wheat and bread shortages
  • Silos survived deadly port blast and ‘stand as a witness to a crime that affected everyone’
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A massive silo holding thousands of tons of grain at Beirut port is at risk of collapse because of a fire that has been smoldering for weeks amid Lebanon’s summer heat.

Flames and thick black smoke could be seen rising from the silo after the blaze flared up on Friday.

The fire prompted a warning by Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati to “workers and members of the civil defense and the fire brigade not to approach the location for their safety and to avoid endangering their lives.”

Recent high temperatures are believed to have caused wheat in the silo — one of two massive structures that withstood the deadly blast at Beirut’s port two years ago — to ferment, igniting thousands of tons of grain.

Reports by the ministries of interior, economy, public works and environment have warned that “parts of the left side of the silo might be at risk of collapse.”

The threat to the silo is causing growing alarm among port workers and management of the facility.

Smoke and flames at the site also revive the painful memory of the deadly explosion that shook the port on Aug. 4, 2020.

Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi has asked the fire brigade and civil defense to immediately start “cooling down” the wheat silos.

While the Lebanese look on helplessly as the last of the wheat stored in the silo burns, mills and bakeries around the country are struggling with an acute shortage of subsidized flour used to make Lebanese pita bread.

Caretaker Economy Minister Amin Salam said that 50,000 tons of wheat will arrive in Lebanon in the coming 10 days, ensuring a six-week supply.

Seven mills out of 11 have closed because they ran out of subsidized wheat, according to a bakery owners’ syndicate.

The presence of more than 500,000 tourists in Lebanon is adding to the strain on bread supplies, it added.

Meanwhile, the silo fire has revived simmering tensions between families of the port blast victims and government bodies.

Last April, government agencies recommended the silos be demolished due to the risks the structures pose to the surrounding area.

However, families and activists reject the demolition, saying that it will destroy “one of the main landmarks of the biggest explosion witnessed by Lebanon,” according to the Order of Engineers.

The silos “stand as a witness to a crime that affected everyone,” it said.

The Order of Engineers has called for work to “consolidate the affected silos.”

Experts say that the fire will die down eventually, but have warned against using water to fight the blaze, saying this might accelerate the fermentation process.

Political, security, judicial and military officials continue to blame each other for the port explosion.

Judicial investigations into the crime were suspended last November, due to political interventions and lawsuits filed against judge Tarek Bitar, who is heading the inquiry.

Defendants, including former MPs and ministers, are calling for Bitar to be removed from the case.

In a briefing submitted to the Security Council on Thursday, the UN special coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, highlighted “the absence of progress in the judicial measures related to the Beirut port explosion case, which further saddens the families of the dead and wounded.”

Wronecka demanded that “hindrances obstructing the judicial course be removed, and a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the case be carried out.”

Topics: Lebanon Lebanon crises Order of Engineers Najib Mikati

Israeli couple arrested after man dies in pool sinkhole

Israeli couple arrested after man dies in pool sinkhole
AP

Israeli couple arrested after man dies in pool sinkhole
  • The man and woman, both in their sixties, are suspected of causing death by negligence
  • The incident happened during a private party the couple hosted at their house
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli police said Friday they placed a couple under house arrest, a day after a man attending a party at their villa died after being sucked into a sinkhole that formed at the bottom of their swimming pool.
The man and woman, both in their sixties, are suspected of causing death by negligence, police said. They were arrested on Thursday night and a court decided to release them Friday under “restrictive conditions of house arrest” for five days.
The incident happened during a private party the couple hosted at their house in the town of Karmi Yosef, 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the city of Tel Aviv.
Mobile phone video from the scene shows floaties and water being sucked to the bottom, at the center of the pool, as people sitting by the poolside shout in Hebrew.
A man is seen approaching the sinkhole, slips and is almost pulled in before he backs away.
The police said the deceased 30-year-old was found following a search mission in which Israeli police, emergency crews and the army took part.
Israeli media cited witnesses as saying the party was attended by nearly 50 people, of whom six were in the pool, and also reported that the homeowner had built the pool without proper licensing.

Topics: Israel sinkhole police

Two armed drones downed near Turkish base in Iraq: mayor

Two armed drones downed near Turkish base in Iraq: mayor
AFP

Two armed drones downed near Turkish base in Iraq: mayor
  • The Turkish army has maintained dozens of outposts over the past 25 years in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region
AFP

IRBIL: Two bomb-laden drones targeting a Turkish military base in northern Iraq were shot down Friday, a local mayor said, amid heightened tensions days after nine Iraqi civilians died in shelling blamed on Turkey.
The Turkish army has maintained dozens of outposts over the past 25 years across northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region as part of its campaign against rebels.
“Two bomb-laden drones that attacked the Turkish base in the village of Bamerne this morning were shot down without causing any casualties,” the village’s mayor, Miran Ismail, told AFP.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but a pro-Iran Telegram channel popular among pro-Tehran armed factions in Iraq praised an action of “the Iraqi resistance.”
On Wednesday, artillery strikes on a recreation area in Kurdistan killed nine civilians, including women and children, and wounded another 23.
Most of the casualties were tourists from southern or central Iraq who took to mountainous northern regions of the country to escape the summer heat.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi blamed Turkey for the attack and warned that Baghdad reserves the “right to retaliate.”
But Turkey denied responsibility and instead accused rebels of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
The tragedy, condemned by much of Iraq’s political class, provoked public indignation and sparked angry demonstrations.

Topics: Iraq #turkey Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK)

9 civilians killed in militia clashes in Libya capital

9 civilians killed in militia clashes in Libya capital
AFP

9 civilians killed in militia clashes in Libya capital
  • Gunbattle erupted late Thursday in Ain Zara, a densely populated neighborhood of eastern Tripoli
AFP

TRIPOLI: At least nine people were killed overnight Thursday-Friday in heavy clashes between militias in the Libyan capital Tripoli, emergency services said.
Updating an earlier toll, emergency services told Al-Ahrar television a child was among the nine dead and that 25 other people — including civilians — were wounded, several of them seriously.
Tensions have been rising for months as two prime ministers vie for power in the North African country, raising fears of renewed conflict two years after a landmark truce ended a ruinous attempt by eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar to seize Tripoli by force.
The latest fighting started with a gunbattle late Thursday in Ain Zara, a densely populated neighborhood of eastern Tripoli, between the Al-Radaa force and the Tripoli Revolutionaries Brigade, media reports said.
It later spread into other areas, trapping 60 students in university dormitories until they were rescued, Osama Ali of the ambulance service told Al-Ahrar, a news channel.
Hundreds of women attending wedding ceremonies in the Fornaj district were also trapped.
“We spent the night in the basement. Our children were terrified,” one resident, Mokhtar Al-Mahmoudi, told AFP.
Both groups involved in the fighting are nominally loyal to Abdulhamid Dbeibah’s Government of National Accord, appointed last year as part of a United Nations-backed peace process to end more than a decade of violence in oil-rich Libya.
Dbeibah has refused to cede power to Fathi Bashagha, named in February as prime minister by a parliament based in Libya’s east after he made a pact with Haftar.
In mid-May Bashagha tried to take up office in the capital but sparked clashes between armed groups supporting him and those backing Dbeibah.
In early July he told AFP that he still intended to enter Tripoli “in the coming days.”
Clashes on June 10, involving different militias than this time, left one person dead, a security source said.
But the latest fighting was the first in months to cause civilian casualties in the capital.
Images posted on social media showed dozens of vehicles abandoned, their doors open in the middle of the road, by drivers fleeing the violence.
The unrest forced flights by Libyan Airlines and another carrier, Alamia, to be diverted from Tripoli’s Mitiga airport to Misrata, around 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of the capital.
Libya has been gripped by insecurity since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi, leaving a power vacuum armed groups have been wrangling for years to fill.

Topics: Libya

UK failing to sanction Iranians responsible for arrests: MPs

UK failing to sanction Iranians responsible for arrests: MPs
Arab News

UK failing to sanction Iranians responsible for arrests: MPs
  • ‘If the UK had taken action against these individuals, they may have thought twice about abusing British hostages’
Arab News

LONDON: The British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office is failing to sanction Iranians linked to the regime who are responsible for arresting and intimidating British nationals, MPs have said.

Labour MP Chris Bryant, a member of the foreign affairs select committee, said that those responsible for the arrest of British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe have not faced sanctions from the FCDO despite being named in September.

Bryant listed broadcaster Ameneh Sadat Zabihpour and Hossein Taeb, who has led the intelligence wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, among a group of 10 Iranians who should face sanctions for hostage taking and intimidation.

He told the British Parliament’s House of Commons that Zabihpour “is known for eliciting false confessions from prisoners in front of camera during interrogations,” adding that the broadcaster was present at the airport just before Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released.

Bryant said the state TV journalist was seen filming Zaghari-Ratcliffe as Iranian officials attempted to force a confession from her. 

Taeb ran the political prisoner department at Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, where the mass arrests and torture of hundreds of prisoners had taken place, The Guardian reported.

Bryant said that Taeb was the driving force behind hostage operations within the IRGC.

He added that Taeb had blocked the release of hundreds of dual nationals who had been kept confined in Iran and was responsible for extracting Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s false confession. 

Bryant said: “If the UK had taken action against these individuals in September or in December, they may have thought twice about abusing British hostages. Government inaction always has a price.”

Topics: UK Iran

