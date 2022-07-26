King Salman receives letter from Tunisian president

RIYADH: King Salman received a written letter from Tunisian President Kais Saied on Tuesday regarding the strong and solid relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in various fields.
The letter was received by the Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khuraji in Riyadh during a meeting with Tunisia’s ambassador to the Kingdom Hisham Al-Forati.
The two officials discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them in various fields during the meeting.
KSrelief signs cooperation memorandum with British foreign office
The memorandum aims to enhance cooperation between the two parties in the field of humanitarian aid
Updated 26 July 2022
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office signed a memorandum of joint cooperation in the field of humanitarian aid on Tuesday.
The memorandum was signed by the British ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton and KSrelief’s assistant general supervisor of operations and programs Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.
The memorandum aims to enhance cooperation between the two parties in the field of humanitarian aid, in addition to exchanging information, experiences, documents, studies, research, training and capacity-building.
It also aims to build partnerships to achieve the strategic goals of both sides and facilitate the exchange of opinions and visits between specialists.
Nasser Al-Nafe, a spokesman for the center, said: “The memorandum will facilitate the exchange of ideas and visits between the two organizations, enhancing the partnership between KSrelief and the FCDO as they work to achieve their strategic goals.”
Earlier, the ambassador and KSrelief Supervisor General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah held a meeting to discuss issues related to humanitarian and relief affairs.
Saudi Arabia to experience torrential thunder, rain and dusty winds: NCM forecast
Rain and strong winds are forecast to hit parts of the Najran, Jazan, Asir and Baha regions, as well as Makkah heights, extending to coastal parts of Jeddah, Al-Laith and Qunfudah
The NCM added that thunderstorms and dusty winds are forecast for the southern parts of Riyadh and eastern regions
Updated 26 July 2022
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The southern and western parts of Saudi Arabia will experience torrential thunderstorms, while dusty winds and storms are predicted for southern parts of Riyadh and the east.
The National Center for Meteorology in its forecast on Tuesday said: “Moderate and thundershowers, rains accompanied by active winds is forecasted to hit some parts of Najran, Jazan, Asir and Baha regions, as well as Makkah heights, extending to coastal parts Jeddah, Al-Laith and Qunfudah.”
The NCM added that thunderstorms and dusty winds are forecast for the southern parts of Riyadh and eastern regions.
Some parts of Riyadh and the east will also witness “extreme temperatures,” it said.
Rains have been seen across the wider Gulf Cooperation Council area.
In the UAE, the National Centre of Meteorology issued an alert on Tuesday forecasting dust storms over the next 24 hours.
Al-Ahsa recorded the highest temperature for the day in Saudi Arabia, with the maximum recorded at 46 C, followed by Dammam, Hafr Al-Batin, and Al-Kharj, recording 45 C each.
Riyadh, Wadi Al-Dawasir, and Rafha recorded 44 C each, while Buraidah, Dawadmi, and Al-Majmaah recorded 43 C; Madinah, Makkah, Hail, Arar, Sharurah, and AlUla all recorded 41 C, and Jeddah and Qunfudhah 40 C.
The Saudi capital is bracing for another shift in weather, with the maximum temperature forecast of 40-41 C this weekend and rain forecast for next Sunday. This came as a relief for residents, after Riyadh experienced temperatures up to 47 C last week.
Abha and Al-Baha in the west recorded the lowest mercury levels in the Kingdom, with maximum temperature recorded at 25 C each, followed by Taif and Najran recording 34 C each, Al-Wajh 35 C, Jazan 36 C, Turaif and Al-Qiriyat 38 C each, and Tabuk, Yanbu, and Bisha 39 C each.
The NCM daily report said surface wind movement in the Red Sea will be southerly to southwesterly at a speed of 10-25 km per hour in the northern part, and at speeds of 15-30 km per hour in the central and southern parts, reaching up to 45 km per hour, with thunderstorms expected. The surface wind movement in the Arabian Gulf will be northwesterly to northerly, gradually turning northeasterly at speeds of 15-30 km per hour in northern parts and northeasterly to easterly, gradually turning southeasterly at 20-40 km per hour in southern parts.
The crown prince is visiting Greece and France and will discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields with the leaders of both countries. He will also discuss issues of common interest.
The visits come in response to invitations extended to Prince Mohammed and on the directives of King Salman who is keen to communicate with and strengthen relations between the Kingdom and friendly countries in all fields.
Last group of Sudanese Hajj pilgrims leave Jeddah Islamic Port
Jeddah port has also gifted 5,701 Hajj pilgrims with souvenirs as they left the Kingdom in five groups
Health services are available for emergency cases and modern shuttle buses transport passengers to their ships
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The last group of Sudanese Hajj pilgrims to arrive in Saudi Arabia through Jeddah Islamic Port has left the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The group of 1,018 pilgrims expressed happiness at the generous hospitality extended to them and the service provided by employees at the port as they left.
The port has also gifted 5,701 Hajj pilgrims with souvenirs as they left the Kingdom in five groups, and the departure process was made easy due to the port’s halls being equipped with the best technical services and the necessary facilities.
Health services are available for emergency cases and modern shuttle buses transport passengers to their ships at the port.
How Saudi-Greek bilateral relations have gone from strength to strength
The ties that bind the two countries are a continuation of centuries-old Greek-Arab relations
Relations have flourished in the last several years, resulting in the sealing of a large number of deals
Updated 26 July 2022
Lama Al-Hamawi
RIYADH: When Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Greece on Tuesday for talks with the Greek leadership, he will be building on already strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
The relationship is not limited to the political arena, but spans economic, commercial, investment, defense, security, cultural and tourism fields among others.
Even so, both sides continuously seek to identify new opportunities for cooperation with the aim of opening diverse fields of economic engagement, facilitating ongoing interactions between Saudi and Greek business sectors, and enabling commercial and investment partnerships within the framework of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.
In recent decades, investors from both countries have collaborated on a number of joint ventures, and bilateral trade has played a prominent role in the flowering of their commercial relationship.
In 2020, Greek exports to Saudi Arabia were valued at $339.04 million, while its imports from the Kingdom stood at $620.57 million, according to the UN Comtrade database on international trade.
Viewed through the prism of history, the ties that bind the two countries today are a continuation of Greek-Arab relations that date back centuries.
For proof, one need only look at the artifacts preserved in the Riyadh Museum for History and Archaeology, including Greek coins dating back more than 2,000 years.
More broadly, scholarly and architectural influences of ancient Greece can be seen to this day throughout the region, from Europe, the eastern Mediterranean and the Levant to Mesopotamia, Iran and even India.
Through the trade links and conquests of antiquity, Hellenistic ideas blended with those of Arab and later Muslim thinkers, in everything from mathematics and medicine to astronomy and philosophy.
Both Saudi Arabia and Greece are endowed with rich cultural diversity, with efforts underway by both countries to preserve it and share it with the world.
Vision 2030 is based on a new philosophy to revive the Arab and Islamic heritage of the Arabian Peninsula, and to enhance Saudi Arabia’s contribution to culture, arts and global civilization.
Today, the Kingdom’s most important export to Greece is crude oil, while the latter has been a longstanding supplier of cotton seeds, metals, pharmaceuticals, and food items such as margarine, processed goods, nuts and fruit.
Another area that has united both economies is construction. In the 1970s, when the booming city of Riyadh needed the skills of a master planner, authorities called in Constantinos Doxiadis, an architect and urban planner who had worked on several projects in his native Greece.
With Riyadh in the midst of oil-fueled economic and demographic growth, Doxiadis experimented with the idea of a US-style grid system, still in evidence in the city’s Al-Olaya district.
However, the Saudi-Greek relationship extends far beyond brick and mortar. In April 2021, Greece signed an agreement to lend the Kingdom a Patriot air defense battery, which was delivered in September that year, representing a major step forward in defense cooperation.
That same month, assistance provided to Greek authorities by the Saudi drug-enforcement agency led to the discovery of a huge shipment of processed cannabis at Greece’s main port of Piraeus.
According to some estimates, the seized narcotics had a potential street value of €33 million ($33.7 million). This sharing of intelligence marked a new chapter in expanding bilateral cooperation.
The following month, Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan landed in Athens on a two-day official visit to discuss aspects of cultural cooperation.
In September 2021, the Council of Saudi Chambers signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a Saudi-Greek Business Council to enhance bilateral trade and investment.
In October that year, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Greek prime minister, in Riyadh to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations.
Following the meeting, the two sides issued a joint statement agreeing to discuss establishing a joint investment fund, and to strengthen cooperation in a number of key sectors.
On defense and security cooperation, the two sides agreed to hold joint military exercises and maneuvers, and to coordinate and exchange expertise. They also agreed to cooperate on localizing technology and the military industries.
This was followed in December by the signing of a cooperation agreement in the field of maritime transport, with a view to developing commercial maritime navigation, increasing traffic of commercial ships and encouraging trade.
In January this year, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi minister of foreign affairs, met with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Athens to discuss safeguarding the law of the sea and freedom of navigation.
They also reaffirmed their commitment to efforts to prevent Iran from gaining access to nuclear weapons.
In March, Saudi Arabia and Greece signed an MoU paving the way for innovations in renewable energy, including green and blue hydrogen, and the development of a fiber-optic cable network that will connect data from Southeast Asia to central Europe.
Between March 12 and 14, a Greek ministerial and business delegation visited Saudi Arabia, making a stop at AlUla, the Kingdom’s most famous UNESCO World Heritage site and the location of a major new tourism development.
The Saudi-Greek Investment Forum, held on March 13, showcased investment opportunities in both countries and resulted in hundreds of bilateral business meetings.
That same month, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih headed a trade delegation to Greece to expand the strategic partnership and enhance investment and trade between the two countries.
“Our visit to Greece comes within the framework of the crown prince’s directives to strengthen and deepen the Saudi-Greek partnership, and to exploit the potentials and opportunities available on both sides in the economic, investment, commercial, cultural, tourism and other fields,” Al-Falih said at the time.
Further investments and strategic partnerships are expected to be announced during the crown prince’s visit to Athens.
FASTFACT
A brief history of modern Greece
The Greek War of Independence, which began in 1821, led to the creation of the modern Greek state, which was recognized by the Ottomans in 1829 and by the international community in 1830.
Greece’s territory grew between 1864 and 1947, and in 1981 it became a full member of the European Community, enhancing the stability of the country’s democracy and establishing it as a critical state in the Balkans and eastern Mediterranean.
Barely two centuries after the war of independence, Greece is viewed as a pillar of stability and prosperity for the wider region of southern Europe and the eastern Mediterranean, and an EU member state. In recent years,
Greece has instituted key infrastructural upgrades, including the digital state and new labor framework, transforming itself into a very competitive investment destination. Nonetheless, Greece has faced its share of internal and external crises.
For most of its modern history it has been deeply polarized, financially dependent and indebted to foreign creditors, and facing external threats. The debt crisis of 2009 onward brought the nation to the very brink of crashing out of the eurozone.
Greece was in the process of a slow return to growth after years of austerity when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020. This coincided with another turbulent period in Greek-Turkish relations.
The two states have a long and troubled history. Indeed, modern Turkey was established on the back of a victory against Greek forces in the aftermath of the First World War. The participation of both states in NATO since 1952 has not eased relations since they each have outstanding issues concerning the Aegean Sea and Cyprus. The two disagree on the boundaries of their territorial waters and, in turn, disagree on the extent of their exclusive economic zones.