You are here

  • Home
  • Commonwealth Games set for glitzy launch in Birmingham

Commonwealth Games set for glitzy launch in Birmingham

Commonwealth Games set for glitzy launch in Birmingham
More than 5,000 athletes from 72 nations and territories will be vying for medals in 19 sports over a jampacked 11 days during the Commonwealth Games. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8rzur

Updated 42 sec ago
AFP

Commonwealth Games set for glitzy launch in Birmingham

Commonwealth Games set for glitzy launch in Birmingham
  • The Games, held every four years, are often criticized as a quirky sporting relic but will be launched in style at Thursday’s opening ceremony, headlined by 1980s pop band Duran Duran, formed in Birmingham
Updated 42 sec ago
AFP

BIRMINGHAM: More than 5,000 athletes are primed for action in the English city of Birmingham from Friday at a Commonwealth Games lacking several track and field stars but still boasting elite performers.

Competitors from 72 nations and territories — many of which are former British colonies — will be vying for medals in 19 sports over a jampacked 11 days in the Midlands.

Away from the marquee athletics and swimming events, women’s Twenty20 cricket makes its debut and 3x3 basketball will feature for the first time while sedate lawn bowls is a fixture.

There is an integrated para sports program in some events.

The Games, held every four years, are often criticized as a quirky sporting relic but will be launched in style at Thursday’s opening ceremony, headlined by 1980s pop band Duran Duran, formed in Birmingham.

Sporting powerhouse Australia have topped the medals table at every Games since 1990 except in 2014, when England finished top in Glasgow — the last time the event was held on British soil.

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland compete as separate teams during the Commonwealths rather than as a combined British outfit.

In the pool, Emma McKeon, Ariarne Titmus, Kaylee McKeown and teenage sensation Mollie O’Callaghan will lead the charge for a star-studded Australian team.

Double Olympic champion Titmus, 21, opted out of the recent world championships in Budapest to keep herself fresh for Birmingham.

“I am so excited and I think we’ve got a great team going in. It’s insane the depth we have,” said the Commonwealth Games 400 meters and 800m freestyle champion.

McKeon, 28, who won seven medals — including four golds — at last year’s Olympics in Tokyo, boasts a phenomenal Commonwealth Games record, with eight gold and four bronze medals in two appearances.

Headlining for England will be breaststroke superstar Adam Peaty, who missed the recent world championships with a foot injury.

“I feel really good in myself, I feel really good in my fitness,” he told Sky Sports. “But now it’s all about getting that cash out of the bank and seeing where I’m at.”

He said he was relishing competing in front of home fans.

“I was born in the Midlands, probably die in the Midlands, it’s my home.”

The Commonwealth Games comes hot on the heels of the world athletics championships in Eugene, Oregon, which only finished on Sunday.

The worlds were rescheduled from last year after the coronavirus pandemic forced a delay to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but that has created a headache for athletes in a crowded schedule.

Olympic champions Andre De Grasse, Kirani James and Neeraj Chopra will definitely be absent from Birmingham.

Chopra, who won javelin gold for India in Tokyo last year, said he was “hurt” at not being able to defend his Commonwealth title after suffering a groin strain during the world championships, where he won silver.

There are major doubts over the participation of Jamaican sprint trio Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, who swept the 100m podium in Oregon.

Jackson, who previously suggested she would be competing in Birmingham, followed up her 100m silver at the worlds by running the second-fastest time in history in the 200m.

In another blow, British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith announced on Wednesday she had withdrawn from the England team due to a hamstring injury she sustained in Oregon “due to the short turnaround.”

But there will still be star power at the Alexander Stadium, with Australian high jumper Eleanor Patterson and javelin thrower Kelsey-Lee Barber arriving as newly minted world champions.

Jake Wightman, who shocked Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen to win 1,500m gold in the US, will be one of big draws for home fans in the absence of Asher-Smith, with Scottish Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir another major name.

Cricket last featured at the Commonwealth Games in 1998 but the women will take part for the first time in Birmingham, with Meg Lanning’s Australia hot favorites to win the T20 competition.

Former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas will compete for Wales and Australian cycling sprint ace Caleb Ewan will also feature after a disappointing Tour.

Mark Cavendish, riding for the Isle of Man rather than under the British flag, will have something to prove after missing out on selection for the Tour de France this year.

Topics: Commonwealth Games

Related

Commonwealth Games defy doomsayers to remain afloat
Sport
Commonwealth Games defy doomsayers to remain afloat

Reusser wins women’s Tour de France fourth stage, Vos retains lead

Reusser wins women’s Tour de France fourth stage, Vos retains lead
Updated 28 July 2022
AFP

Reusser wins women’s Tour de France fourth stage, Vos retains lead

Reusser wins women’s Tour de France fourth stage, Vos retains lead
  • With 15km to go, Reusser, European road time-trial champion, made an attack from a big leading bunch as the riders returned to normal roads
Updated 28 July 2022
AFP

BAR-SUR-AUBE, France: Swiss rider Marlen Reusser won the women’s Tour de France fourth stage on Wednesday as Dutchwoman Marianne Vos retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey in fifth place.

Team SD Worx’s Reusser, 30, broke away with 15km left after four gravel sections in the Champagne wine region with Evita Muzic in second place and Belarusian Alena Amialiusik in third.

“I think here in this Tour every day is hard, at least for me,” former doctor Reusser told Eurosport.

“This stage suited the kind of rider I am with these gravel sections.

“The team had a plan to do a hard race and not let it come down to an easy finale. We just said attack and one would go. I was lucky it was me,” she added.

The 35-year-old Vos, who took over the yellow jersey with victory in stage two on Monday keeps a 16sec advantage over her closest rivals in Italian Silvia Persico and Pole Katarzyna Niewiadoma.

Spanish veteran Mavi Garcia lost more than 1min 30sec in the general standings after issues on the uneven surface which included crashing with a team car as riders suffered numerous punctures but Vos and her fellow Jumbo-Visma riders survived unscathed.

“We spent a lot of energy to stay in front and you had to really fight for a position before the gravel sections and the climbs as well,” Vos told reporters.

“We weren’t very concerned, we had to stay in front and stay out of trouble. We did, so I’m happy about that,” she added.

This is the longest edition of the women’s Tour, after Amaury Sports Organization, who run the men’s race, started with a one-stage event in 2014.

During the dust-filled gravel sections, which passed through the world-renowned vineyards in eastern France, the likes of Tuesday’s stage winner Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and yellow jersey contender Niewiadoma suffered punctures before rejoining the peloton.

With 15km to go, Reusser, European road time-trial champion, made an attack from a big leading bunch as the riders returned to normal roads.

Niewiadoma’s Canyon-SRAM team-mate Amialiusik, racing as a neutral rider after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, then followed the Swiss as the group broke up.

Frenchwoman Muzic, aged just 23, completed the breakaway.

Reusser claimed the three-second bonus atop Cote des Bergers with less than 10km to go and was first over the final climb of the day on Cote du Val Perdu, with 5km left.

She dominated the closing stages and pointed at her team name on her dust-covered jersey then held her arms wide open as she crossed the finish line in Bar-sur-Aube.

Thursday’s fifth stage is a flat 175.6km ride from Bar-le-Duc eastwards to Saint-Die-des-Vosges near the German border.

The eight-day race finishes on Sunday on La Super Planche des Belles Filles, where two-time winner Tadej Pogacar claimed stage victory during the men’s Tour earlier this month.

Topics: women’s Tour de France Marianne Vos Marlen Reusser Team SD Worx

Related

Ludwig wins stage 3 of women’s Tour de France, Vos stays in yellow
Sport
Ludwig wins stage 3 of women’s Tour de France, Vos stays in yellow
‘Wonderful day’ for Marianne Vos as she wins Stage 2 of women’s Tour de France
Sport
‘Wonderful day’ for Marianne Vos as she wins Stage 2 of women’s Tour de France

Luis Suarez signs short-term deal to rejoin boyhood club Nacional

Luis Suarez signs short-term deal to rejoin boyhood club Nacional
Updated 28 July 2022
AFP

Luis Suarez signs short-term deal to rejoin boyhood club Nacional

Luis Suarez signs short-term deal to rejoin boyhood club Nacional
  • The former Liverpool and Barcelona star is Uruguay’s all-time top goalscorer and set to compete at his fourth World Cup later this year
  • Three clubs in Turkey and one in Italy were reported to be after the high profile forward, while there were also said to be offers from Major League Soccer and River Plate in Argentina
Updated 28 July 2022
AFP

MONTEVIDEO: Luis Suarez has signed a short-term contract to rejoin his boyhood club Nacional in Uruguay ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, the club’s president said on Wednesday.

Suarez revealed on social media on Tuesday that he had a preliminary agreement to return to the outfit where he started his career and on Wednesday, Nacional president Jose Fuentes told Sport 890 radio station that the 35-year-old star has signed a five-month contract.

Suarez and the club president both said on Tuesday that some details still needed to be ironed out but Fuentes told Sport 890: “It’s already done, it’s already resolved.”

The former Liverpool and Barcelona star is Uruguay’s all-time top goalscorer and set to compete at his fourth World Cup later this year.

Fuentes said Suarez should arrive in Uruguay this weekend and could make his debut as early as Tuesday in the Copa Sudamericana — South America’s equivalent to the Europa League — against Brazilians Atletico Goianiense.

The president said Suarez had received several other offers “but he told me that he had decided to come to Nacional.”

Suarez was believed to be intent on remaining in Europe but was looking for a club that could guarantee him first team football in the buildup to the World Cup, due to kick-off on Nov. 21.

Three clubs in Turkey and one in Italy were reported to be after the high profile forward, while there were also said to be offers from Major League Soccer and River Plate in Argentina.

But fans of Nacional had flooded social media with a massive campaign to convince the prodigal son to return.

Last Thursday in a match against Cerrito, 15,000 Nacional fans donned Suarez face masks and began applauding after nine minutes — in reference to his preferred shirt number.

On Tuesday, he thanked fans for “the great affection shown to me and my family these last few days,” and said it had made it impossible “to reject the possibility of returning to play for Nacional.”

“Now we’re going to begin working on his arrival. We’re going to celebrate his arrival as he deserves,” said Fuentes.

Suarez, who left Atletico Madrid at the end of last season and still lives in Spain, began his career at Nacional, making his debut aged 18 in May 2005.

After winning two Uruguayan titles with Nacional, he moved to Groningen in the Netherlands while still a teenager and then on to Ajax a year later.

There he caught the eye of Liverpool and after three and a half seasons in England he moved to Barcelona for a fee worth more than &euro;80 million.

He enjoyed his most successful spell in Catalonia, winning four Spanish league titles and the Champions League in 2015, while he won La Liga again with Atletico in 2021.

He earned notoriety at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa when his last gasp illegal goalline clearance in the quarterfinals against Ghana prevented the Black Stars from becoming the first ever African nation to reach the last four of the tournament.

Suarez was sent off for a deliberate handball but Uruguay survived the subsequent spot kick and then progressed on penalties.

Four years later in Brazil he disgraced himself by biting Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini, for which he received a record nine-match ban from world football governing body FIFA — it was the third time he had bitten an opposing player.

Topics: Luis suarez Nacional de Montevideo Nacional Uruguay

Related

Luis Suarez looks to return to his soccer roots in Uruguay
Sport
Luis Suarez looks to return to his soccer roots in Uruguay
Luis Suarez just the type of player Saudi clubs should target
Sport
Luis Suarez just the type of player Saudi clubs should target

Prolific Popp sends Germany into Euro 2022 final against England

Prolific Popp sends Germany into Euro 2022 final against England
Updated 28 July 2022
AFP

Prolific Popp sends Germany into Euro 2022 final against England

Prolific Popp sends Germany into Euro 2022 final against England
  • “I am enjoying these moments a lot more. I enjoy football a lot more,” said Popp after setting a new record by becoming the first woman to score in five consecutive women’s Euro matches
  • Popp’s side will face hosts England in front of an expected record crowd for a women’s Euro match of 87,000 at Wembley on Sunday
Updated 28 July 2022
AFP

MILTON KEYNES, UK: Germany captain Alexandra Popp said she is savoring a starring role at Euro 2022 all the more following years of injury struggles after scoring twice to beat France 2-1 in Wednesday’s semifinal.

Popp’s side will face hosts England in front of an expected record crowd for a women’s Euro match of 87,000 at Wembley on Sunday.

Just making it to the Euro was a success for the Wolfsburg striker after missing the two previous European Championships through injury.

The 31-year-old battled back from two knee surgeries in the past 15 months to make the tournament and has exploded in England with six goals in five games.

“I am enjoying these moments a lot more. I enjoy football a lot more,” said Popp after setting a new record by becoming the first woman to score in five consecutive women’s Euro matches.

“It doesn’t mean I didn’t enjoy it before, but it became a bit pedestrian. Now to have the moments on the pitch, I really value that a lot.

“It makes it very special to be here with such a performance individually, but also as a team being so successful.”

Popp’s double also took her level with England’s Beth Mead on six goals in the battle for the Golden Boot, matching the record for a single women’s European Championship held by Inka Grings from Euro 2009.

That tournament ended in a German rout over England in the final and Die Nationalelf will be hoping for a repeat as they aim to upset the hosts.

“England versus Germany is a classic,” said German boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

“We will play at Wembley in front of 80 or 90,000 people. Most will be supporting England but we accept the challenge. It will be a incredible final.”

In contrast to Germany’s pedigree as eight-time winners of the women’s Euro, France were in the last four for the first time.

Les Bleues were left to regret a series of missed chances early in the second half as they lacked a clinical goalscorer without the injured Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

“Unfortunately we weren’t efficient tonight,” said France coach Corinne Diacre. “We weren’t able to hone in on the goalscoring chances we had.”

Popp gave France a warning of what was to come when her powerful free-kick from the edge of the area was brilliantly clawed away by Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

The French goalkeeper was helpless five minutes before half-time when Svenja Huth’s cross picked out Popp, who smashed home a volley into the roof of the net.

However, the lead lasted just five minutes in unfortunate circumstances for German goalkeeper Merle Frohms.

Kadidiatou Diani’s fierce strike from outside the box came crashing off the post into the back of the Wolfsburg stopper and into her own net.

Frohms more than made amends at the start of the second period with a brilliant save to her left to turn Wendie Renard’s header behind.

Selma Bacha’s goalbound effort also rebounded behind off Kathrin-Julia Hendrich’s face and Diani’s shot from a narrow angle stung the palms of Frohms.

But France failed to make that bright spell count and were made to pay by Popp’s predatory instincts.

Another Huth cross was hung high into the Milton Keynes sky and Popp timed her leap perfectly to power a header into the ground and past Peyraud-Magnin.

Topics: Women Euro 2022 Alexandra Popp Germany England

Related

England thrash Sweden to reach women’s Euro 2022 final
Sport
England thrash Sweden to reach women’s Euro 2022 final
Germany beat Austria to reach women’s Euro 2022 semifinals
Sport
Germany beat Austria to reach women’s Euro 2022 semifinals

Harden, 76ers make it official on 2-year, $68 million deal

Harden, 76ers make it official on 2-year, $68 million deal
Updated 28 July 2022
AP

Harden, 76ers make it official on 2-year, $68 million deal

Harden, 76ers make it official on 2-year, $68 million deal
  • Daryl Morey, team president of basketball operations, posted a photo on Instagram of him posing alongside Harden as the 10-time All-Star guard known as “The Beard” signed his contract
Updated 28 July 2022
AP

PHILADELPHIA: James Harden decided to grow his beard and shear his annual salary in Philadelphia.

Harden signed a deal worth slightly over $68 million, paying him about $33 million this season with a $35 million player option for the 2023-24 season. Harden, though, will make about $14.5 million less this coming season than he could have earned under his previous deal. Harden had a $47.4 million option for this coming season that he declined last month, saying he wanted to give the 76ers flexibility to improve their roster and compete for a championship.

“This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal,” Harden said Wednesday. “From my first day with the 76ers organization, the team and the fans have helped me feel at home here in Philadelphia. I’m excited to build off of last season and I can’t wait to get out on the court with the guys and start this journey.”

Daryl Morey, team president of basketball operations, posted a photo on Instagram of him posing alongside Harden as the 10-time All-Star guard known as “The Beard” signed his contract.

“Now this looks like a job for we, ” Morey wrote.

Harden’s plans have been clear since Philadelphia’s season ended: He was committed to staying with the 76ers and committed to help them get better.

“Taking less money this year to sign as many players as we needed to help us contend and be the last team standing was very, very important to me,” Harden said in an interview this month with The Associated Press. “I wanted to show the organization, the Sixers fans and everybody else who supports what we’re trying to accomplish, what I’m trying to accomplish individually, that this is what I’m about.”

Harden vowed to return to for after battling a lingering hamstring injury that cut his production with the Brooklyn Nets, and later the Sixers, after he was acquired in a trade-deadline deal.

“Over the last two years we have taken major steps toward our ultimate goal of becoming champions,” said coach Doc Rivers. “James shares our drive to win a title, and he believes being a 76er gives him the best opportunity to do that. Together, we will work tirelessly to achieve our goal.”

A member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, Harden averaged 22 points this season for Brooklyn and Philadelphia, his lowest since he became a starter in the 2012-13 season. He turns 33 in August.

Harden, a three-time scoring champion, told the AP he was nonplussed about taking “less” money to return and chase a championship in Philly.

“For any other players, that’s a max contract,” he said of his lower numbers, “but it’s like, for me, I was not the same James Harden.

The 76ers lost to top-seeded Miami in the second round of the playoffs. Harden had four turnovers, four baskets and did not score in the second half in the decisive Game 6 loss. They haven’t advanced past the second round since 2001. Their last NBA championship came in 1983.

“Coming back and being the aggressor, the scorer first and then the playmaker, is something that I need for myself,” he said.

Harden has appeared in 942 games (728 starts) with Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Houston and Oklahoma City and holds averages of 24.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals.

Topics: james harden Philadelphia 76ers basketball

Related

James Harden scores 34 as Houston Rockets beat Minnesota Timberwolves 126-108
Sport
James Harden scores 34 as Houston Rockets beat Minnesota Timberwolves 126-108
James Harden, Clint Capela lead Houston Rockets to 130-104 win over Denver Nuggets
Sport
James Harden, Clint Capela lead Houston Rockets to 130-104 win over Denver Nuggets

Asia Cup moved out of crisis-hit Sri Lanka to UAE

Asia Cup moved out of crisis-hit Sri Lanka to UAE
Updated 28 July 2022
AFP

Asia Cup moved out of crisis-hit Sri Lanka to UAE

Asia Cup moved out of crisis-hit Sri Lanka to UAE
  • Sri Lanka recently hosted Australia in a bilateral series and is currently playing Pakistan in the second Test at Galle
Updated 28 July 2022
AFP

COLOMBO: The Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament will be staged in the United Arab Emirates after the tournament was moved from Sri Lanka due to political turmoil in the island nation, the Asian Cricket Council said Wednesday.
Sri Lanka has witnessed months of food and fuel shortages, blackouts and runaway inflation in the wake of its worst financial crisis on record.
“Considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, the ACC after extensive deliberation has unanimously concluded that it would be appropriate to relocate the tournament from Sri Lanka to UAE,” said an ACC statement.
Sri Lanka recently hosted Australia in a bilateral series and is currently playing Pakistan in the second Test at Galle.
“We were really looking forward to hosting our Asian neighbors in Sri Lanka for the much-anticipated Asia Cup,” SLC president Shammi Silva said.
“While I fully stand by the ACC’s decision to shift the Asia Cup to UAE considering the current context and magnitude of the event, Sri Lanka cricket will work closely with the ACC and the Emirates Cricket Board to ensure that we still have an exciting edition of the Asia Cup“
The six-team Asia Cup, last held in 2018 as a 50-over tournament, will be played in the T20 format between August 27 and September 11.
The UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong will play the qualifying round of matches.
The winner of the qualifiers will join heavyweights Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the main draw.

Topics: asia cup UAE Sri Lanka Asia Cup Twenty20 Twenty20

Related

Latest updates

Commonwealth Games set for glitzy launch in Birmingham
Commonwealth Games set for glitzy launch in Birmingham
Egypt and India sign MoU to build a green hydrogen factory worth $8bn
Egypt and India sign MoU to build a green hydrogen factory worth $8bn
Saudi telecom operator Mobily's profits up 45% in H1 on higher revenue
Saudi telecom operator Mobily's profits up 45% in H1 on higher revenue
Saudi telecom operator Mobily's profits up 45% in H1 on higher revenue
Saudi telecom operator Mobily's profits up 45% in H1 on higher revenue
Saudi food security committee allocates $2.6bn to counter global price rise
Saudi food security committee allocates $2.6bn to counter global price rise

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.