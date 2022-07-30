US actress Zoey Deutch attends ‘Not Okay’ premiere in Elie Saab gown

DUBAI: Arab designers have been taking over red carpets in Hollywood with jaw-dropping designs, the latest being renowned Lebanese couturier Elie Saab.

This week, US actress Zoey Deutch had a remarkable fashion moment during the premiere of Hulu’s dark comedy “Not Okay” in New York City.

The 27-year-old star posed on the red carpet in a blue thigh-high dress from the designer’s Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection that featured voluminous ruffle sleeves and a plunging neckline.







The actress wore a blue dress from Elie Saab’s Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. (Getty Images)



Deutch, whose hair was in a slick-back bun, chose heels from Spanish label Manolo Blahnik that matched her dress color.

She opted for simple jewelry from US luxury label Tiffany & Co.

In the movie, which premiered on Friday, Deutch stars alongside US actor Dylan O’Brien, who wore a hot-pink suit to the event at Angelika Film Center.

The film tells the story of an ambitious young influencer Danni Sanders, played by Deutch, who wants to gain friends, followers and fame. She fakes a trip to Paris to gain the attention of her co-worker, played by Dylan O’Brien. Sanders gets caught up in the lie when a deadly attack hits the French city during her alleged trip.

“Not Okay,” directed by young US filmmaker Quinn Shephard, also stars actors Nadia Alexander, Mia Isaac, Karan Soni and Sarah Yarkin.

This is not the first time Deutch has stolen the show in an Elie Saab gown.







The teared, beaded dress by Elie Saab was given an envelope-pushing edge due to its sheer skirt. (AFP)



In 2018, the “Vampire Academy” actress turned heads in a lilac gown at the film industry’s biggest night, the Academy Awards.

The teared, beaded dress was given an envelope-pushing edge due to its sheer skirt.

Deutch rose to fame by starring in movies such as “Everybody Wants Some!!,” “Before I Fall,” “The Politician” and “Set It Up.”

Earlier this week, US singer and actress Sofia Carson also flaunted a deep-purple gown by Saab at the premiere of her new film “Purple Hearts.”

The dress, from the designer’s Fall 2022 collection, boasted a tightly pleated purple skirt, along with a floral-embellished bodice with a statement high collar in black.