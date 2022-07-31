You are here

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
The main index, TASI, was up 0.9 percent to 12,155, while the parallel Nomu market ended 0.6 percent higher at 20,952. (Shutterstock)
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks settled higher on Thursday, following a 0.75 percent interest rate hike by the Gulf Cooperation Council's central banks on Wednesday.

The rise was bolstered by banking stocks after posting strong earnings for the first half of 2022.

The main index, TASI, was up 0.9 percent to 12,155, while the parallel Nomu market ended 0.6 percent higher at 20,952.

Gulf stock exchanges were mixed, led by a 1.3 percent rise in Dubai’s DFMGI.

Qatar and Oman recorded fractional gains, while Abu Dhabi and Kuwait slipped by 0.1 and 0.4 percent, respectively. The Bahraini index, on the other hand, finished flat.

Apart from the GCC, Egypt’s main stock index added 0.9 percent on Thursday.

UAE indexes were buoyed by a rise in oil prices on Friday, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai both advancing 1.1 percent.

Brent crude exited the week at $103.97 a barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate settled at $98.62 a barrel.

Stock news

Al Rajhi Bank’s net profit surged 21 percent to SR8.4 billion ($2.2 billion) due to an increase in net income during the first half of 2022

Kingdom Holding Co. acquired a SR1.06 billion stake in UK-based insurer Pheonix Group, serving over 13 million customers across the UK and Europe

United International Transportation Co.’s, or Budget Saudi, board of directors proposed buying back up to 7.12 million shares to hold them in treasury

Budget Saudi announced a slight profit surge of 5 percent to SR123 million for the first half of 2022, along with dividends of SR0.5 per share for the same period

Saudi Cable Co. announced the termination of the contract of its CEO Abdulhadi Abu Al-Khair, who will retain his membership in the company’s board

Nama Chemicals Co. saw its profit jump by 207 percent to SR60 million in the first half of 2022

National Medical Care Co. signed a memorandum of understanding with Smartmed Investment Co. to fully acquire Jiwar Medical Services Co.

Mohammed Hasan AlNaqool Sons Co. obtained Shariah-compliant financing worth SR15 million

The Saudi Investment Bank, or SAIB, saw its profit rise 21 percent to SR608 million, supported by higher operating income in the first half of 2022

Calendar

August 1, 2022

Future Care Trading Co. will start trading its shares on Nomu

August 14, 2022

Saudi Aramco will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2022

Topics: Saudi Tadawul stock shares

MENA Project Tracker — ADNOC acquires 50% of TotalEnergies; Al Seer records $240m in Q2

MENA Project Tracker — ADNOC acquires 50% of TotalEnergies; Al Seer records $240m in Q2
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

MENA Project Tracker — ADNOC acquires 50% of TotalEnergies; Al Seer records $240m in Q2

MENA Project Tracker — ADNOC acquires 50% of TotalEnergies; Al Seer records $240m in Q2
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: ADNOC Distribution — largest fuel distributor in the UAE — in accordance with TotalEnergies Marketing Afrique SAS has acquired a 50 percent stake valued at $186 million in TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt.

The deal entails establishing 240 fuel retail stations, over 100 convenience stores, and 250 lube changing stations, in addition to supplying wholesale fuels and aviation fuel, reported Trade Arabia.

Furthermore, it will provide services such as car washes and lubricant operations.

“The rich experience of the leading fuel distributor in the UAE will bring substantial added value to TotalEnergies Egypt,” said Thierry Pflimlin, president marketing & services at TotalEnergies.

Al Seer Marine records $240 million in second quarter 

Al Seer Marine — one of the leading maritime companies — has recorded a $240.4 million profit in the second quarter of 2022, a 115 percent increase year-on-year.

This comes following many smart investments, improvements in transportation services, and the purchase of very large gas carriers, according to Trade Arabia.

“We have remained vigilant in unprecedented market conditions to remedy any obstacle and to capitalize on opportunities in the maritime industry to build further scale and drive revenue,” stated Guy Neivens, CEO of Al Seer Marine.

Topics: MENA Projects ADNOC

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Binance sells NFT tickets for Italian soccer club Lazio

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Binance sells NFT tickets for Italian soccer club Lazio
Updated 20 min 6 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI 

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Binance sells NFT tickets for Italian soccer club Lazio

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Binance sells NFT tickets for Italian soccer club Lazio
Updated 20 min 6 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI 

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Sunday, up 0.06 percent to $23,779 as of 1:18 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,703, up 1.15 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Lazio fans buy NFT tickets from Binance

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, announced it’s launching sales of non-fungible token, or NFT, tickets for the matches of the Italian football club ‘S.S. Lazio’ during the upcoming season in the Italian Serie A championship. 

Serie A is a professional league competition for football clubs located at the top of the Italian football league system. 

Buyers will use the NFTs to visit the legendary Stadio Olimpico, Rome’s largest sports facility and watch the home games of their favorite team, Bitcoin.com reported. 

The ticket owners will also be able to benefit from many discounts, including 10 percent on any product sold in the Lazio store and 20 percent on the tickets for the club’s matches in Europa League, the annual competition organized by the Union of European Football Associations. 

Besides the discounts, supporters who purchase the digital tickets will also have the opportunity to win fan tokens and gain access to a number of exclusive events, according to Bitcoin.com. 

The digital asset exchange said that NFT tickets would help solve some of the known issues in the traditional ticket distribution system, where non-fungible tokens allow avoiding ticket duplication, preventing fraud and issues of loss or damage.

Topics: CRYPTO bitcoin NFT

UAE national banks provided $190bn credit facilities to business sector 

UAE national banks provided $190bn credit facilities to business sector 
Updated 23 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

UAE national banks provided $190bn credit facilities to business sector 

UAE national banks provided $190bn credit facilities to business sector 
Updated 23 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE national banks provided 696.7 billion dirhams ($190 billion) credit facilities to the business and industrial sector in the first four months of 2022, news agency WAM reported citing data from the central bank.

This is a 1.92 percent, or 13.1 billion dirhams, growth over 683.6 billion dirhams allocated during the same period last year. 

The apex bank noted that the cumulative balance of credit provided by national banks to the sector on a year-on-year basis grew by 2.14 percent or 14.6 billion dirhams.

The value of credit facilities extended by the national banks to the business and industrial sector accounted for 89.1 percent of the gross accumulative credit balance, which stood at 782.5 billion dirhams, compared to the same period in the previous year, the report added.

The share of foreign banks stood at 10.9 percent or 85.8 billion dirhams.

Topics: UAE Banks credits business

Saudi recruiter iHR sets IPO price range at $8-9 

Saudi recruiter iHR sets IPO price range at $8-9 
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi recruiter iHR sets IPO price range at $8-9 

Saudi recruiter iHR sets IPO price range at $8-9 
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Recruitment service provider International Human Resources has set its initial public offering price range at SR31-34 ($8-9) as it plans to float a 20 percent stake on Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange.

Known as Aldawliah, the company will confine the IPO to qualified investors, who will be allocated up to 500,000 shares starting July 31 until Aug. 2, according to a bourse filing.

Yaqeen Capital had earlier been selected to advise on the offering.

Established in 2005, iHR offers human resources solutions and employment-related consultancy to businesses.

Topics: Saudi recruiter

Theeb Rent A Car launches second branch as part of Saudi expansion 

Theeb Rent A Car launches second branch as part of Saudi expansion 
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

Theeb Rent A Car launches second branch as part of Saudi expansion 

Theeb Rent A Car launches second branch as part of Saudi expansion 
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News


RIYADH: Saudi Stock Exchange-listed Theeb Rent A Car has opened its second branch in Hail city, north-western of Saudi Arabia, in line with its expansion plans to cover all the Kingdom cities, areas, and provinces.

In this way, the company intends to enhance the services it offers to individuals, businesses, and government agencies, it said in a statement.

"We seek to implement our strategy in expanding across the Kingdom, as well as achieving service excellence and high quality that satisfy our customers.” Manager, Marketing Department, Muhammad Othman Al-Kadi, said.

Founded in 1991 with over 23,000 vehicles, the company has cumulative experience in the car rental industry spanning over 30 years.

 

Topics: Saudi Car rental expansion

