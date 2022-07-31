You are here

TASI continues to gain on solid earnings: Opening bell

TASI continues to gain on solid earnings: Opening bell
The main index, TASI, started 0.62 percent higher at 12,155, while the parallel market, Nomu, started flat at 20,958. (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI continues to gain on solid earnings: Opening bell

TASI continues to gain on solid earnings: Opening bell
Updated 15 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened the week in positive territory on the back of rising oil prices and solid company earnings.

This is despite a 0.75 percent interest rate hike by the Gulf Cooperation Council's central banks last week.

The main index, TASI, started 0.62 percent higher at 12,155, while the parallel market, Nomu, started flat at 20,958, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, was up 0.89 percent, after its net profit rose 12 percent, hitting SR8.4 billion ($2.2 billion) in the first half of 2022.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, added 0.57 percent, following the news last week that its net profit nearly doubled in the first half.

Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, added 0.95 percent, while the Kingdom oil giant Aramco started the day 0.13 percent higher.

Saudi-listed Nama Chemicals Co. increased 0.81 percent after it saw its profit jump by 207 percent in the first half of 2022 to SR60 million.

SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. rose 2.86 percent, leading the gainers, while City Cement Co. was down 0.79 percent, leading the fallers.

United Cooperative Assurance Co. edged up 2.62 percent last week, erasing some of its losses from last week.

Brent crude ended Friday at $103.97 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate settled at $98.62.

Topics: TASI Tadawul shares stock

Commodities Update — Gold rebounds; Soybeans climb; Copper at 3-week high; China approves trading of soybean and soyoil options

Commodities Update — Gold rebounds; Soybeans climb; Copper at 3-week high; China approves trading of soybean and soyoil options
Updated 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold rebounds; Soybeans climb; Copper at 3-week high; China approves trading of soybean and soyoil options

Commodities Update — Gold rebounds; Soybeans climb; Copper at 3-week high; China approves trading of soybean and soyoil options
Updated 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold bounced to a fresh multi-week peak on Friday with its safe-haven allure getting a fillip as the dollar gave up initial gains following another jump in US inflation, with the current price range also seemingly attracting bids for bullion.

Spot gold is currently priced at $1,765.94 per ounce, while US gold futures are settled at $1,781.80. 

Soybeans up, wheat falls

Chicago soybeans rallied on Friday and were set for their biggest weekly rise in 22 years as forecasts of hot and dry weather in the US Midwest raised supply concerns, while strong soymeal demand added support.

Corn made its biggest weekly gain in nearly five months, while wheat finished the week higher after two weeks of decline.

The Chicago Board of Trade’s most-active soybean contract Sv1 added 27-3/4 cents to $16.37 a bushel, climbing 11.99 percent, its biggest weekly climb since July 23, 1999.

CBOT’s most-active corn added 1 cent to $6.20 a bushel, making its biggest weekly rise since March 4, while wheat fell 9-1/4 cents to $8.07-3/4 a bushel.

Copper up

Copper prices touched their highest levels in three weeks on Friday amid renewed supply concerns and after US central bank authorities signaled slower interest rate rises.

The metal mainly used in power and construction has a tight supply backdrop, with inventories sliding and miners scaling back production plans.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange settled up 2 percent to $7,917.50 a ton on Friday, its highest since July 8. 

China approves trading of some soybean and soyoil options

China’s securities regulator has approved the trading of some soybean and soyoil options on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, it said on Friday.

Trading will begin on Aug. 8, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: commodities CORN Gold silver

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Updated 15 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Updated 15 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks settled higher on Thursday, following a 0.75 percent interest rate hike by the Gulf Cooperation Council's central banks on Wednesday.

The rise was bolstered by banking stocks after posting strong earnings for the first half of 2022.

The main index, TASI, was up 0.9 percent to 12,155, while the parallel Nomu market ended 0.6 percent higher at 20,952.

Gulf stock exchanges were mixed, led by a 1.3 percent rise in Dubai’s DFMGI.

Qatar and Oman recorded fractional gains, while Abu Dhabi and Kuwait slipped by 0.1 and 0.4 percent, respectively. The Bahraini index, on the other hand, finished flat.

Apart from the GCC, Egypt’s main stock index added 0.9 percent on Thursday.

UAE indexes were buoyed by a rise in oil prices on Friday, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai both advancing 1.1 percent.

Brent crude exited the week at $103.97 a barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate settled at $98.62 a barrel.

Stock news

Al Rajhi Bank’s net profit surged 21 percent to SR8.4 billion ($2.2 billion) due to an increase in net income during the first half of 2022

Kingdom Holding Co. acquired a SR1.06 billion stake in UK-based insurer Pheonix Group, serving over 13 million customers across the UK and Europe

United International Transportation Co.’s, or Budget Saudi, board of directors proposed buying back up to 7.12 million shares to hold them in treasury

Budget Saudi announced a slight profit surge of 5 percent to SR123 million for the first half of 2022, along with dividends of SR0.5 per share for the same period

Saudi Cable Co. announced the termination of the contract of its CEO Abdulhadi Abu Al-Khair, who will retain his membership in the company’s board

Nama Chemicals Co. saw its profit jump by 207 percent to SR60 million in the first half of 2022

National Medical Care Co. signed a memorandum of understanding with Smartmed Investment Co. to fully acquire Jiwar Medical Services Co.

Mohammed Hasan AlNaqool Sons Co. obtained Shariah-compliant financing worth SR15 million

The Saudi Investment Bank, or SAIB, saw its profit rise 21 percent to SR608 million, supported by higher operating income in the first half of 2022

Calendar

August 1, 2022

Future Care Trading Co. will start trading its shares on Nomu

August 14, 2022

Saudi Aramco will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2022

Topics: Saudi Tadawul stock shares

Nama Chemicals' profit surges 207% to $16m in H1 2022

Nama Chemicals' profit surges 207% to $16m in H1 2022
Updated 37 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Nama Chemicals' profit surges 207% to $16m in H1 2022

Nama Chemicals' profit surges 207% to $16m in H1 2022
Updated 37 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Nama Chemicals Co. saw its profit jump by 207 percent in the first half of 2022.

Its profit peaked at SR60 million ($16 million), compared to SR20 million in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.

The profit hike was coupled with an increase in revenue of 15 percent to SR327 million compared to the same period of last year.

The firm attributed the increase in profit to an improvement in average profit margins on some finished products, and a reduction in zakat provision, despite a decrease in sold quantities.

Topics: Saudi Chemical Profit Tadawul

National Medical Care hires GIB Capital to advise on potential Jiwar acquisition

National Medical Care hires GIB Capital to advise on potential Jiwar acquisition
Updated 43 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

National Medical Care hires GIB Capital to advise on potential Jiwar acquisition

National Medical Care hires GIB Capital to advise on potential Jiwar acquisition
Updated 43 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed hospital operator National Medical Care Co. has appointed GIB Capital to advise on the potential acquisition of Jiwar Medical Services Co.

Known as Care, the company also signed a memorandum of understanding with Smartmed Investment Co. which fully owns Jiwar, according to a bourse filing.

The non-binding deal will be valid for six months and is subject to obtaining the necessary approvals for the proposed acquisition.

Care hasn’t disclosed the final value of the transaction, noting that the financial impact will be announced upon completion of negotiations and legal procedures.

Topics: Tadawul

Oil Updates — Crude up; Nigeria spent $3.8bn on fuel subsidies; 1 dead, 1 missing due to storm in Mexican refinery

Oil Updates — Crude up; Nigeria spent $3.8bn on fuel subsidies; 1 dead, 1 missing due to storm in Mexican refinery
Updated 47 min 20 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude up; Nigeria spent $3.8bn on fuel subsidies; 1 dead, 1 missing due to storm in Mexican refinery

Oil Updates — Crude up; Nigeria spent $3.8bn on fuel subsidies; 1 dead, 1 missing due to storm in Mexican refinery
Updated 47 min 20 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices settled up more than $2 a barrel on Friday as attention turned to next week’s OPEC+ meeting and dimming expectations that the producer group will imminently boost supply.

Brent crude futures contract for September, which expire on Friday, jumped more than $3 a barrel during the session and then pared gains to settle at $110.01 a barrel, up $2.87, or 2.7 percent. The more active October contract was up $2.14, or 2.1 percent, at $103.97.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at $98.62 a barrel, rising $2.20, or 2.3 percent, after jumping more than $5 a barrel.

Nigeria spent $3.8 bln on fuel subsidies in H1

Nigeria spent 1.59 trillion naira ($3.83 billion) on fuel subsidies in the first half of the year and accrued a $1.2 billion funding shortfall for oil and natural gas projects, a report by state oil company the Nigerian National Petroleum Co. showed this week.

The report, which was presented to the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee on Tuesday and seen by Reuters, underscores Nigeria’s budgetary trouble from spiraling fuel costs and limited oil production.

The document showed that as a result of rising subsidy costs, NNPC had not remitted money to federal accounts all year. Last year, Nigeria was spending about 100 billion naira per month on fuel subsidies.

Mexico’s Pemex says 1 dead, 1 missing after incident at Madero refinery

Mexican national oil company Pemex said one person was dead and another missing on Friday after an “incident” caused by a storm at the Madero refinery in the state of Tamaulipas.

Lightning caused a truck on site to burst into flames, Pemex said in a statement, causing an oil well to also catch on fire.

Around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, the body of an employee of contractor Amarelo Power was found, Pemex said, while an employee of contractor GMG was missing.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC Nigeria

