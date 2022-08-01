You are here

  • Home
  • Crypto Moves — Ethereum and Bitcoin fall; Barcelona auctions NFT of Cruyff goal

Crypto Moves — Ethereum and Bitcoin fall; Barcelona auctions NFT of Cruyff goal

Crypto Moves — Ethereum and Bitcoin fall; Barcelona auctions NFT of Cruyff goal
“In a Way, Immortal” is the name of the NFT sold by Barcelona (FC Barcelona)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6yqvs

Updated 17 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves — Ethereum and Bitcoin fall; Barcelona auctions NFT of Cruyff goal

Crypto Moves — Ethereum and Bitcoin fall; Barcelona auctions NFT of Cruyff goal
Updated 17 sec ago
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Monday, falling by 1.73 percent to $23,4.5, as of 7:58 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,695 falling by 0.53 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Barcelona auctions NFT of Cruyff goal for $693,000

As part of its efforts to combat massive debt, Barcelona auctioned off a digital artwork depicting a goal by Johan Cruyff for SR2.6 million ($693,000), according to the Associated Press.

The club’s first non-fungible token sold for SR2 million at an auction conducted by Sotheby’s in New York on Friday.

The final sale price was SR2.6 million due to the auctioneer’s fees.

This artwork depicts Cruyff’s memorable goal from 1973 when he soared through the air with his leg outstretched. “In a Way, Immortal” is the name of the NFT, which was inspired by a quote by Cruyff, the legendary player and coach at Barcelona, AP added.

To pay off its SR3.8 billion debt, Barcelona has been looking for new sources of revenue. Additionally, Camp Nou recently sold off 25 percent of its Spanish league television rights for 25 years, including its naming rights to Spotify.

Ethereum co-founder criticizes metaverse efforts

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin took to Twitter on Saturday to comment on the “existing corporate attempts to create a metaverse.”

 Buterin stated that a metaverse will happen, but he does not believe the current attempts will succeed, according to Bitcoin.com.

“The ‘metaverse’ is going to happen, but I don’t think any of the existing corporate attempts to intentionally create the metaverse are going anywhere,” Buterin said.

The Ethereum co-founder added: “It’s that we don’t really know the definition of ‘the metaverse’ yet, it’s far too early to know what people actually want. So anything Facebook creates now will misfire.”

Topics: crypto moves Ethereum bitcoin Barcelona

Related

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Binance sells NFT tickets for Italian soccer club Lazio
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; Binance sells NFT tickets for Italian soccer club Lazio
Crypto Moves — Ethereum and Bitcoin rise; New rights for UK crypto assets 
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Ethereum and Bitcoin rise; New rights for UK crypto assets 

China In-Focus — PMI says July activity growth slowed; Nio to make power products for Europe

China In-Focus — PMI says July activity growth slowed; Nio to make power products for Europe
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — PMI says July activity growth slowed; Nio to make power products for Europe

China In-Focus — PMI says July activity growth slowed; Nio to make power products for Europe
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: China’s factory activity expanded at a slower pace in July, as growth momentum softened in output, new orders and employment, a private sector poll showed on Monday.

The Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index eased to 50.4 in July from 51.7 in the previous month. The reading was well below analysts’ expectations for a slight dip to 51.5.

The 50-point index mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

China’s major manufacturing hubs, including the commercial hub Shanghai, saw a solid rebound in June from widespread COVID-19 lockdowns in spring.

Yet the recovery has started to fade amid fresh virus flare-ups and weakening domestic and global demand, as well as a prolonged property market slump.

The findings were slightly better than the government’s official PMI on Sunday that showed China’s factory activity unexpectedly contracting in July. 

The Caixin survey is believed to focus more on smaller, export-oriented companies.

Nio to make power products for Europe at its first overseas plant

Chinese electric car maker Nio plans to open its first overseas plant in September to make power products for the European market as it accelerates expansion abroad.

The plant, in Pest, Hungary, will develop and manufacture power products such as battery-swapping stations to serve European users, Nio said in a statement late on Friday.

Nio will speed up construction of battery swapping stations in Europe with a view to expanding sales of its cars in countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark in the second half of this year.

Nio started shipping its ES8s to Norway in 2021 and has opened a showroom in Oslo.

The company has been touting its after-sales services with city-center showrooms and battery service networks as important competitive advantages.

Nio has said it planned to establish 4,000 battery swapping stations worldwide, a quarter of them outside China.

Alibaba strives to keep New York listing amid audit dispute

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. on Monday said it would work to maintain its New York Stock Exchange listing after the Chinese e-commerce giant was placed on a delisting watchlist by US authorities.

The company on Friday became the latest of more than 270 firms to be added to the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s list of Chinese companies that might be delisted for not meeting auditing requirements. 

The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act is intended to address a long-running dispute over the auditing compliance of US-listed Chinese firms.

It aims to remove foreign companies from US exchanges if they fail to comply with American auditing standards for three consecutive years.

“Alibaba will continue to monitor market developments, comply with applicable laws and regulations and strive to maintain its listing status on both the NYSE and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange,” it said in a statement to the Hong Kong bourse.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: China in-focus Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI)

Related

China In-Focus — Factory activity contracts in July; British businesses turning away from China
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Factory activity contracts in July; British businesses turning away from China
China In-Focus — Stocks flat; Jack Ma to give up control of Ant Group; Asian giant targets $148bn in financing for cash-strapped developers
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Stocks flat; Jack Ma to give up control of Ant Group; Asian giant targets $148bn in financing for cash-strapped developers

India In-Focus — Shares up; Yes Bank among gainers; India blocks Krafton’s game on data concerns

India In-Focus — Shares up; Yes Bank among gainers; India blocks Krafton’s game on data concerns
Updated 8 min 26 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares up; Yes Bank among gainers; India blocks Krafton’s game on data concerns

India In-Focus — Shares up; Yes Bank among gainers; India blocks Krafton’s game on data concerns
Updated 8 min 26 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Indian shares kicked off August trading on a positive note on Monday, after clocking their best month since November 2020 in the previous session.

Among the gainers was Yes Bank, which jumped more than 5 percent following its decision last week to raise $1.1 billion.

The lender also said late on Friday that it would sell up to 10 percent stake to US private-equity firms Carlyle Group Inc. and Advent International. 

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.3 percent at 17,210.35, as of 0352 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.27 percent to 57,723.67. 

The benchmark indexes posted their first monthly gain in four, advancing more than 8 percent each in July.

India blocks Krafton’s game on concerns over data sharing in China

India’s government blocked a popular battle-royale format game from Krafton Inc., a South Korean company backed by China’s Tencent, as it was concerned about its data sharing and mining in China, an Indian government source said.

New Delhi used powers it has under India’s information technology law to block Battlegrounds Mobile India, relying on a provision it has invoked since 2020 to ban several other Chinese apps on national security concerns, said the government official and another source with direct knowledge.

The Indian government has not publicly announced the blocking. But the app was removed from Alphabet Inc’s Google Play Store and Apple Inc’s App Store as of Thursday evening in India.

The removal of BGMI, which had more than 100 million users in India, comes after the South Asian country’s 2020 ban of another Krafton title, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Topics: India In-Focus Yes Bank Krafton

Related

India In-Focus — Tullow Oil in talks with Indian groups; Yes Bank to raise $1.1bn; Ola and Uber deny report of merger talks
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Tullow Oil in talks with Indian groups; Yes Bank to raise $1.1bn; Ola and Uber deny report of merger talks
India In-Focus — Stocks hit 3-month high; Egypt and India sign MoU to build green hydrogen unit; Reliance joins India’s Olympic body
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Stocks hit 3-month high; Egypt and India sign MoU to build green hydrogen unit; Reliance joins India’s Olympic body

Saudi May refined oil output inches lower than April, exports rise 3.7%: JODI

Saudi May refined oil output inches lower than April, exports rise 3.7%: JODI
Updated 15 min 40 sec ago
By Hala Hisham Koura

Saudi May refined oil output inches lower than April, exports rise 3.7%: JODI

Saudi May refined oil output inches lower than April, exports rise 3.7%: JODI
Updated 15 min 40 sec ago
By Hala Hisham Koura

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s refinery output inched lower to 2.88 million barrels per day in May from 2.89 mbpd in April even as oil product exports increased 3.7 percent from 1.47 mbpd in April to 1.53 mbpd in May, revealed the Joint Organizations Data Initiative.

Gas or diesel oil, which makes up nearly 42 percent and is the largest contributor to refinery oil production, experienced a 4.3 percent decline in its monthly output after two months of growth in March and April. It went down from 1.26 mbdp in April to 1.20 mbpd in May, in contrast to a 13.9 percent yearly growth.

Motor and aviation gasoline, the second highest contributor to refinery oil production, declined from an 8.8 percent growth in March to a 1.22 percent growth in April, reaching a negative increase of 0.45 percent in May. In absolute terms, it decreased by 3,000 bpd to 661,000 bpd in May but showed a 22.9 percent annual increase from May 2021.

Monthly fuel oil production increased by 0.6 percent, a minor increase than its 3 percent rise in April, but a recovery compared to its 4.9 percent fall in March 2022. It grew from 515,000 bpd in April to 518,000 bpd in May. Additionally, it surged by 26.3 percent this year. Fuel oil is essential as it makes up 18 percent of total refinery oil production.

Furthermore kerosene, which includes jet fuel type, registered a 27.4 percent monthly increase in May 2022, while naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas fell 0.8 percent and 14.5 percent, respectively, during the same period. The “other” oil products grew 10.2 percent month-on-month in May, adding another 13,000 bpd.

Exports of refinery oil

Refinery oil exports reported an 18.7 percent increase to 1.53 mbpd in May. Gas or diesel oil — the largest contributor at 45.6 percent of total refined oil exports — displayed a growth of 6.6 percent or 43,000 bpd to 696,000 bpd in May, after two consecutive months of decline in diesel oil exports. Similarly, it showcased a 9.4 percent yearly growth from May last year.

Moving on to motor and aviation gasoline, although it declined by 3.7 percent or the equivalent of 12,000 bpd to 311,000 bpd, it showed a positive trend from February through April.

In addition to that, motor and aviation gasoline — which constitutes 20.4 percent of total exports — surged by 72.8 percent annual growth.

The third largest exported oil product is fuel oil, which experienced no month-on-month growth but went up by 8.4 percent over the last year.

Naphtha — which accounts for 9.3 percent of exports — went up by 40.6 percent from last month.

Another oil product type that makes up a small percentage of exports is kerosene, which declined by 9.8 percent month-on-month in exports from April.

Closing stock

Moving on to the Kingdom’s closing stock, all oil products saw a significant decrease in their stocks.  

Total oil products decreased by 5.6 million barrels in April to 91.3 million barrels in May, the lowest stock level since November 2020.

The decline in total stocks was due to a 2.7 million barrels decrease in the supplies of gas or diesel, which went from 33.3 million barrels in April to 30.6 million barrels in May.

Similarly, motor and aviation gasoline decreased from 31.7 million in April to 30.5 million barrels the following month.

Fuel oil suffered the same fate, decreasing by 1.8 million barrels in stocks from 8.6 million in April to 7.1 million barrels in May.

Topics: Saudi Oil output exports jodi

Related

Update Saudi Arabia trailed as the second-largest crude supplier to China, with May volumes up 9 percent on year at 7.82 million tons.
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s oil exports hit 25-month high in April: JODI
Update Saudi Arabia crude oil exports sees biggest rise since October 2021: JODI
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia crude oil exports sees biggest rise since October 2021: JODI

TASI begins August in positive territory: Opening bell

TASI begins August in positive territory: Opening bell
Updated 01 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI begins August in positive territory: Opening bell

TASI begins August in positive territory: Opening bell
Updated 01 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index opened in positive territory in the first trading session of August after rebounding in July to finish the month up 5.9 percent, spurred by higher crude oil prices.

The main index, TASI, started Monday 0.25 percent higher at 12,229, while the parallel market, Nomu, started 0.61 percent down at 21,260, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

Brent crude traded at $103.48 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate settled at $97.68, as of 9:59 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi United Wire Factories Co., known as Aslak, gained 1.29 percent, after its first-half profits surged 40 percent to SR42 million ($11.2 million).

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. added 0.13 percent, despite reporting that its losses widened by 158 percent to SR4.2 million during the first half.

Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, dropped 0.59 percent, while the Kingdom’s oil giant Aramco started the day flat.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, was up 0.34 percent, despite closing on Sunday in the red after a 12 percent rise in its net profit in 2022, reaching SR8.4 billion.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, added 0.72 percent following the news last week that its net profit nearly doubled in the first half.

Topics: TASI Tadawul shares Saudi

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
TASI bounces back from its biggest 2022 monthly decline: Monthly Recap
Business & Economy
TASI bounces back from its biggest 2022 monthly decline: Monthly Recap

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI, logged a monthly gain of 5.9 percent in July following two straight months of losses, bolstered by rising oil prices.

TASI rose 0.4 percent in the previous session to exit the month at 12,199, and the parallel Nomu market added 2 percent to 21,391.

This came in line with gains in fellow Middle Eastern bourses on Sunday, led by Qatar’s QSI which surged 1.9 percent.

Egypt’s blue-chip index was up 1 percent, followed by Oman with a 0.8 percent gain, while the Bahraini bourse edged 0.7 percent lower.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $103.38 a barrel by 9:16 a.m. Saudi time on Monday, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $97.62 a barrel.

The Kingdom’s gross domestic product grew at the fastest rate since 2011 at 11.8 percent in the second quarter of 2022, fueled by oil sector growth, according to flash estimates by the General Authority for Statistics.

Stock news

SABB Takaful received the Saudi Central Bank’s approval for the merger with rival insurer Walaa Insurance, following a binding agreement between both parties last February

The National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, known as Bahri, posted a 134 percent increase in profit to SR193 million ($51 million) for the first half of 2022

Bahri announced the full redemption of its SR3.9 billion Riyal-denominated sukuk on July 30

Profits of United Wire Factories Co., or Aslak, were up 40 percent in the first half of 2022 to SR42 million

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. won a SR95 million contract to provide oil and gas steel pipes to Uruguay-based Tenaris Global Services

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co.’s losses widened by 158 percent to SR4.2 million during the first half of the year

Unitholders of Alkhabeer REIT are set to receive SR0.125 per share in cash dividends for the second quarter of 2022

Zahrat Al Waha for Trading Co. reported a 73 percent profit drop to SR9.9 million for the first half of 2022

Calendar

August 1, 2022

Future Care Trading Co. will start trading its shares on Nomu

August 2, 2022

Close of International Human Resources Co.’s IPO book building

August 14, 2022

Saudi Aramco will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2022

Topics: Tadawul TASI stocks shares

Related

TASI rises on banking stocks despite interest rate hikes: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI rises on banking stocks despite interest rate hikes: Closing bell
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Latest updates

Crypto Moves — Ethereum and Bitcoin fall; Barcelona auctions NFT of Cruyff goal
Crypto Moves — Ethereum and Bitcoin fall; Barcelona auctions NFT of Cruyff goal
Iraqi woman acting like legislator in parliament sit-in triggers reactions
Iraqi woman acting like legislator in parliament sit-in triggers reactions
Husband of Briton freed from Iranian jail helped geologist’s Iraq release
Husband of Briton freed from Iranian jail helped geologist’s Iraq release
China In-Focus — PMI says July activity growth slowed; Nio to make power products for Europe
China In-Focus — PMI says July activity growth slowed; Nio to make power products for Europe
India In-Focus — Shares up; Yes Bank among gainers; India blocks Krafton’s game on data concerns
India In-Focus — Shares up; Yes Bank among gainers; India blocks Krafton’s game on data concerns

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.