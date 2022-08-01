You are here

Return to nuclear deal remains the best outcome for US, Iran, the world: Blinken

Return to nuclear deal remains the best outcome for US, Iran, the world: Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses the UNGA during the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty review conference on August 1, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Return to nuclear deal remains the best outcome for US, Iran, the world: Blinken

Return to nuclear deal remains the best outcome for US, Iran, the world: Blinken
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: A return to the 2015 nuclear deal remains the best outcome for the United States, Iran and the world, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at global nonproliferation discussions at the United Nations on Monday.
Blinken also repeated a US warning that North Korea is preparing to conduct its seventh nuclear test.
US President Joe Biden said earlier that Washington was ready to outline a new nuclear arms deal with Russia and called on Moscow to demonstrate its ability to negotiate in good faith at the talks that began on Monday. 

Topics: Iran Iran nuclear deal US US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Arab League makes food security priority amid global crisis

Arab League makes food security priority amid global crisis
Updated 51 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Arab League makes food security priority amid global crisis

Arab League makes food security priority amid global crisis
  • Regional body commissioned Arab Organization for Agricultural Development to prepare integrated study for upcoming session
Updated 51 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Arab countries must become self-sufficient in order to achieve food security, a leading Arab League official has claimed.

According to the UN World Food Program, the ripple effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had resulted in rising food, fuel, and fertilizer prices, causing a global food crisis.

In a recent magazine article, the league’s assistant secretary-general and head of media and communication, ambassador Ahmed Rashid Khattabi, suggested the response of Arab states to the situation should be to step up production capacity, advance the agricultural sector, reform its structure, and increase profitability, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In Monday’s issue of Bait Al Arab, he said that the Arab League’s General Secretariat had made food security a top priority, commissioning the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development to prepare an integrated study for presentation at the league council’s upcoming session.

Topics: food security Arab League

US issues fresh Iran sanctions

US issues fresh Iran sanctions
Updated 22 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

US issues fresh Iran sanctions

US issues fresh Iran sanctions
  • The action freezes any US-based assets and generally bars Americans from dealing with them
  • Those that engage in certain transactions with the firms also risk being hit by sanctions
Updated 22 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Chinese and other companies it said were used by one of Iran’s largest petrochemical brokers to sell tens of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian products to East Asia, as Washington continues to crack down on Iranian oil sales to the region.
The US Treasury Department in a statement accused the designated companies of being used by Iran’s Arabian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Co. to facilitate the sale of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products from Iran to East Asia.
The United States imposed sanctions on six companies on Monday, according to the Treasury website, the latest salvo in its stepped-up effort to enforce US sanctions designed to slash Iran’s revenues from oil and petrochemicals.
The action freezes any US-based assets and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. Those that engage in certain transactions with the firms also risk being hit by sanctions.
Since taking office in January 2021, US President Joe Biden has been loathe to sanction Chinese entities engaged in the oil and petrochemical trade with Iran due to hopes of securing an agreement to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
Efforts to resurrect the deal — under which Iran had curbed its nuclear program in exchange for relief from US and other sanctions — have so far failed, leading the US administration to look for other ways to increase pressure on Iran.
“The United States continues to pursue the path of diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” the Treasury’s Under Secretary of for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement, referring to the 2015 deal by its formal name.
“Until such time as Iran is ready to return to full implementation of its commitments, we will continue to enforce sanctions on the illicit sale of Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals.”

Topics: Iran US sanctions petrochemicals

Iran arrests members of Baha'i faith on spying charge

Iran arrests members of Baha’i faith on spying charge
Updated 01 August 2022
AP

Iran arrests members of Baha’i faith on spying charge

Iran arrests members of Baha’i faith on spying charge
  • Iran’s intelligence ministry said that the suspects were linked to the Baha’i center in Israel, where the religious group’s international headquarters are located
  • In 2013, Iran’s top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged Iranians in a fatwa — a religious decree — to avoid all dealings with members of the banned Baha’i sect
Updated 01 August 2022
AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Iran’s intelligence ministry arrested several members of the Baha’i faith on spying charges, state TV reported Monday.
The ministry said in a statement that the suspects were linked to the Baha’i center in Israel, where the religious group’s international headquarters are located, and had collected and transferred information there.
It is rare for the ministry to report the arrests of members of the Baha’i. The report did not say how many had been detained. State TV footage showed one of the suspects saying he was being monitored by agents of the ministry.
The detentions raised concerns about potential crackdowns on followers of the religion. Members of the faith in Iran complain about occasional mistreatment and prosecutions in Iran.
Iran already bans the Baha’i, a religion founded in the 1860s by a Persian nobleman considered a prophet by his followers. Since the 19th century, many Iranians have converted to the Baha’i sect.
In 2013, Iran’s top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, urged Iranians in a fatwa — a religious decree — to avoid all dealings with members of the banned Baha’i sect. It supported similar fatwas in the past by other clerics.
Iran allows non-Muslims such as Christians and Jews to worship but has strict laws against seeking conversions to other religions.

Topics: Iran Baha’i Israel Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

US envoy signals optimism on Lebanese-Israeli maritime border deal

US envoy signals optimism on Lebanese-Israeli maritime border deal
Updated 01 August 2022
Reuters

US envoy signals optimism on Lebanese-Israeli maritime border deal

US envoy signals optimism on Lebanese-Israeli maritime border deal
  • Amos Hochstein makes comments after meeting Lebanon’s top leaders at the presidential palace
Updated 01 August 2022
Reuters

BEIRUT: The US official mediating a maritime border dispute between Lebanon and Israel said on Monday he remained optimistic about making progress toward a deal and looked forward to returning to the region to make a “final arrangement.”
Amos Hochstein made the comments after meeting Lebanon’s top leaders at the presidential palace, as he presses efforts to clinch a rare agreement between enemy states that should allow both to develop offshore energy resources.
“I remain optimistic that we can make continuous progress as we have over the last several weeks and I look forward to being able to come back to the region to make the final arrangement,” Hochtein said.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati gave a thumbs up as he emerged from the meeting that also included President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.
Lebanese deputy parliament speaker Elias Bou Saab said the negotiations were now moving “within a short timeframe.”
“The atmosphere was positive. Everyone came out of the meeting satisfied and, God willing, over the next few weeks we will begin to see results,” he told journalists after the meeting.
Lebanese officials have not said what, if anything, Hochstein proposed during the meeting.
A senior Israeli official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity on Sunday, said Hochstein would present a new Israeli proposal that “includes a solution that would allow the Lebanese to develop the gas reserves in the disputed area while preserving Israel’s commercial rights.”
This would entail “some drilling there” by the Lebanese, the Israeli official said without elaborating.
The United States in 2020 stepped up long-running efforts to mediate an agreement between Israel and Lebanon in indirect talks.
Tensions over the issue escalated in June when a ship arrived in an area deemed by Lebanon to be part of the disputed zone to begin developing a field for Israel.
Israel said the area in question — Karish — was firmly in its exclusive economic zone.
The heavily armed Lebanese group Hezbollah — which is backed by Iran and has fought numerous conflicts with Israel — has threatened military action if Lebanon is prevented from exploiting what it deems to be its offshore rights.
But it has also said it will respect the decision of the Lebanese government.
Lebanon and Israel are located in the Levant Basin, where a number of big sub-sea gas fields have been discovered since 2009. Israel already produces and exports gas.
But while Israel has moved ahead, Lebanese hopes of producing energy have been hamstrung by political paralysis.

Topics: US Lebanon Israel

Five killed, 50 injured after diesel truck catches fire in southern Libya

Five killed, 50 injured after diesel truck catches fire in southern Libya
Updated 01 August 2022
Reuters

Five killed, 50 injured after diesel truck catches fire in southern Libya

Five killed, 50 injured after diesel truck catches fire in southern Libya
Updated 01 August 2022
Reuters

TRIPOLI: At least five people were killed and 50 injured late on Sunday when a fire broke out in a truck transporting diesel fuel to a town in southern Libya, medical and security sources told Reuters.
Pictures posted on the Internet by local residents showed a charred truck and several other charred vehicles on both sides of the road in the Ezwaiya area of Bent Bayya municipality.
The three medical sources said five bodies were found burned either inside or near vehicles, adding that the death toll was expected to rise as there were serious cases among the injured. It was not clear if the driver of the truck was among the victims.
“The truck was involved in a traffic accident and overturned,” the security source said.
The source said that after the truck overturned but before it set on fire some people from other cars had approached it to try and take fuel from the truck’s tank. “(Those) citizens approached it to refuel without realizing the magnitude of the danger,” the source said. “Unfortunately, the fire broke out in the truck and resulted in the casualties.”
Libya has suffered a fuel shortage since 2014 when the country was divided by a civil war in which rival factions are battling for power following an uprising that toppled long time leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
In many cities citizens have to wait in long queues, sometimes for hours, to refuel their vehicles.
Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah, prime minister of the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity, said in a tweet that authorities were “closely following the disaster in Bent Bayya municipality.”
Dbeibah said that instructions were given to transfer the injured people to major hospitals.

Topics: Libya

