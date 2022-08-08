You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Transport Ministry pushes for electrification with EV charging stations for staff

Saudi Transport Ministry pushes for electrification with EV charging stations for staff

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aims to ensure a safe environment for future generations, and several carbon emission reduction initiatives are progressing steadily in the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aims to ensure a safe environment for future generations, and several carbon emission reduction initiatives are progressing steadily in the Kingdom.
Short Url

https://arab.news/gybg6

Updated 08 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Transport Ministry pushes for electrification with EV charging stations for staff

Saudi Transport Ministry pushes for electrification with EV charging stations for staff
Updated 08 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Transport and Logistics has installed the first batch of electric charging stations at its Riyadh headquarters as the Kingdom continues its journey to achieve sustainability.

The stations, developed by electric charging infrastructure developer ABB, can be used by employees of the ministry and visitors, according to a LinkedIn post.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aims to ensure a safe environment for future generations, and several carbon emission reduction initiatives are progressing steadily in the Kingdom.

Last month, the Madinah municipality signed an agreement with Al-Sharif Holding Group to establish 12 electric charging stations at several key points in the city.

Recently, Kalyana Sivagnanam, group CEO of Petromin, during an exclusive interaction with Arab News said that its electric charging station arm Electromin is planning to open new charging stations, in addition to the already existing 100 stations in the country.

Topics: EV Saudi Arabia transport logistics sustainability

Related

Madinah to have 12 electric charging stations to promote EVs
Business & Economy
Madinah to have 12 electric charging stations to promote EVs

Emirates airline invests over $2bn to boost customer experience 

Emirates airline invests over $2bn to boost customer experience 
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates airline invests over $2bn to boost customer experience 

Emirates airline invests over $2bn to boost customer experience 
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based Emirates airline is investing over $2 billion to boost its inflight customer experience, according to a statement. 

The investment includes a program to retrofit over 120 aircraft with the latest interiors, in addition to an array of other service improvements across all cabins starting in 2022.

“While others respond to industry pressures with cost cuts, Emirates is flying against the grain and investing to deliver ever better experiences to our customers,” President Tim Clark said.

“Through the pandemic we’ve continued to launch new services and initiatives to ensure our customers travel with the assurance and ease, including digital initiatives to improve customer experiences on the ground,” he added. 

The airline’s latest initiatives include upgraded meal choices, new vegan menu, a “cinema in the sky” experience, cabin interior upgrades and sustainable choices. 

Topics: Emirates aviation Dubai Customer service

Related

Emirates announces third daily flight to Mauritius
Business & Economy
Emirates announces third daily flight to Mauritius

EU ban on Russian coal enters into force

EU ban on Russian coal enters into force
Updated 27 min 38 sec ago
AFP

EU ban on Russian coal enters into force

EU ban on Russian coal enters into force
Updated 27 min 38 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU’s total ban on coal imports from Russia comes into force from midnight Wednesday, at a time the bloc is grappling with soaring energy costs following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Leaders of the EU’s 27 countries agreed the embargo in April in their first move targeting Russia’s key energy exports over its war on its pro-Western neighbor.

The measure was subject to a 120-day grace period before full implementation, to allow pre-existing contracts to be fulfilled.

The EU up to last year imported some 45 percent of its coal — worth an estimated €4 billion ($4.1 billion) — from Russia.

Overall, the bloc slashed its consumption of the polluting fossil fuel from 1.2 billion tons to 427 million tonnes between 1990 and 2020 as it pushed to hit climate goals.

But the closure of many mines across the continent led to an increase in Europe’s dependence on imports.

Some countries including Germany and Poland that used it to produce electricity were particularly reliant on Moscow.

In the face of cuts to Russian gas deliveries in recent months, EU members such as Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Italy have stepped up their use of coal-fired power plants.

Adding to the energy crunch, an EU plan to cut natural gas use by 15 percent in the face of rocketing prices came into force earlier this week.

During the first five months of 2022, the amount of electricity Germany produces from coal rose by 20 percent, according to energy analyst Rystad.

The embargo on Russia has pushed the EU to step up imports from other sources, including the US, Australia, South Africa and Indonesia.

But ending imports of Russian coal has already proved complicated for traditional mining nation Poland, which imported roughly 10 million tons from Moscow each year.

Its government imposed a total ban on Russian coal imports in mid-April, causing severe shortages and a surge in prices.

The cost of a ton of coal in Poland rose around fourfold from a year ago, leading to protests from the three million Poles still using it to heat their homes.

Topics: EU Russia-Ukraine Conflict coal energy

Related

India In-Focus — India’s Russian coal buying peaks; EU resumes talk for free trade agreement 
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — India’s Russian coal buying peaks; EU resumes talk for free trade agreement 

US consumer prices unchanged in July as cost of gasoline plunges

US consumer prices unchanged in July as cost of gasoline plunges
Updated 38 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

US consumer prices unchanged in July as cost of gasoline plunges

US consumer prices unchanged in July as cost of gasoline plunges
Updated 38 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US consumer prices were unchanged in July due to a sharp drop in the cost of gasoline, delivering the first notable sign of relief for weary Americans who have watched inflation climb over the past two years.

The Consumer Price Index was flat last month after advancing 1.3 percent in June, the Labor Department said on Wednesday in a closely watched report that nevertheless showed underlying inflation pressures remain elevated as the Federal Reserve mulls whether to embrace another super-sized interest rate hike in September.

The reading was the largest month-on-month deceleration of price increases since 1973 and followed on the heels of a roughly 20 percent drop in the cost of gasoline. Prices at the pump spiked in the first half of this year due to the war in Ukraine, hitting a record-high average of more than $5 per gallon in mid-June, according to motorist advocacy group AAA.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.2 percent rise in the monthly CPI in July. The Fed has indicated that several monthly declines in CPI growth would be needed before it lets up on the aggressive monetary policy tightening it has delivered to tame inflation currently running at a four-decade high.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Consumer Price Index was flat last month after advancing 1.3 percent in June.

Food is one component of the CPI that remained elevated in July.

Real average weekly earnings rose 0.5 percent in July.

But the lower-than-expected CPI data ignited a strong rally in equity markets, with the S&P 500 index up 1.5 percent in mid-morning trading. Investors immediately pared bets the Fed would deliver a third straight 75-basis-point rate hike at its Sept. 20-21 meeting, instead seeing the US central bank likely to opt for a half-percentage-point hike.

“This is not yet the meaningful decline in inflation the Fed is looking for. But its a start and we expect to see broader signs of easing price pressures over the next few months,” said Paul Ashworth, chief US economist at Capital Economics.

US consumer prices have been surging due to a number of factors, including snarled global supply chains, massive government stimulus early in the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Food is one component of the CPI that remained elevated in July, rising 1.1 percent last month after climbing 1 percent in June.

In the 12 months through July, the CPI increased by a weaker-than-expected 8.5 percent following a 9.1 percent rise in June. Underlying inflation pressures, which exclude volatile food and energy components, also showed some green shoots despite remaining strong.

The so-called core CPI rose 0.3 percent in July, a 10-month low, after climbing 0.7 percent in June, helped by an almost 8 percent fall in the cost of airline fares, but still increased 5.9 percent in the 12 months through July, matching the pace in June.

Inflation in the cost of rent and owners’ equivalent rent of primary residence, which is what a homeowner would receive from renting a home, rose at almost the same pace as in June. Shelter costs comprise about 40 percent of the core CPI measure.

Tight labor market 

A separate Labor Department report on Wednesday showed real average weekly earnings rose 0.5 percent in July, the first monthly increase since last September and largest gain since January 2021.

Inflation pressures until recently had been concentrated in goods, but consumers have refocused spending on services as the pandemic eased. Fed policymakers are fearful that accelerating service-sector inflation will be more difficult to unravel.

There was little relief on that front, with prices for services excluding energy-related items rising at a 5.5 percent annual rate in July, the same pace as in the prior month, although there was a decline in the monthly reading.

Wednesday’s inflation reading followed the release last Friday of the Labor Department’s monthly employment report, which showed stronger-than-expected job growth and wage gains in July. The economy created 528,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell back to its pre-pandemic low. That employment data will make it harder for the Fed to bring the economy into balance soon.

Labor market tightness is also underscored by the fact that, although US job openings fell to a nine-month low in June, there were still almost two jobs for every unemployed person.

Topics: US economy labor market CPI Inflation Data

Related

US economy contracts in first quarter; outlook fuzzy
Business & Economy
US economy contracts in first quarter; outlook fuzzy

Boeing makes first 787 Dreamliner delivery since May 2021

Boeing makes first 787 Dreamliner delivery since May 2021
Updated 57 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

Boeing makes first 787 Dreamliner delivery since May 2021

Boeing makes first 787 Dreamliner delivery since May 2021
Updated 57 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: American Airlines on Wednesday said it had taken delivery of its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner since April 2021, a milestone for the planemaker.

American Airlines Chief Executive Robert Isom confirmed the delivery in an Instagram post, saying: “This is the first of nine 787s we expect to receive this year.”

Reuters first reported on Monday that the Federal Aviation Administration had cleared the way for the delivery of the first plane after Boeing halted deliveries in May 2021 after the FAA raised concerns about its proposed inspection method. In September 2020, the FAA said it was investigating manufacturing flaws in some 787 jetliners.

Topics: aviation Boeing

Related

Boeing sees $14.9bn in growth opportunity in Saudi Arabia over next 5 years graphic
Business & Economy
Boeing sees $14.9bn in growth opportunity in Saudi Arabia over next 5 years

SAMI ranked among top 100 defense firms after 2,898% hike in revenue

SAMI ranked among top 100 defense firms after 2,898% hike in revenue
Updated 10 August 2022
Arab News

SAMI ranked among top 100 defense firms after 2,898% hike in revenue

SAMI ranked among top 100 defense firms after 2,898% hike in revenue
Updated 10 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Military Industries has made it to the list of the 100 largest defense companies for the year 2022, according to Defense News rating.

SAMI, ranked 98, has seen a massive 2,898 percent jump in revenue in 2021, compared to a year earlier. 

The state-owned firm’s revenue jumped from roughly $20 million in 2020 to $605 million in 2021.

The increase in revenue and the company’s global ranking follow its acquisition of the Advanced Electronics Co. in December 2020. 

In line with Vision 2030, the Saudi government has been consolidating companies within SAMI to achieve a 50 percent technology transfer target. 

SAMI has also attributed its growth to its weapons and missiles business, its emerging technologies division, in addition to its joint ventures including Saudi Aircraft Accessories and Components Co., Navantia and Thales.

Data for the Top 100 list comes from information solicited from companies, their annual reports, analysts and from research by Defense News.

Topics: SAMI Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI)

Related

Exclusive SAMI and BAE Systems announcement to boost Saudi defense industry ‘soon’: CEO video
Business & Economy
SAMI and BAE Systems announcement to boost Saudi defense industry ‘soon’: CEO
SAMI signs deals with ST Engineering and Airbus Helicopters during Farnborough Airshow 
Business & Economy
SAMI signs deals with ST Engineering and Airbus Helicopters during Farnborough Airshow 

Latest updates

Zamalek president jailed for insulting rival
Emirates airline invests over $2bn to boost customer experience 
Emirates airline invests over $2bn to boost customer experience 
Newcastle keepers under the spotlight, as Eddie Howe looks to trim his squad
Newcastle keepers under the spotlight, as Eddie Howe looks to trim his squad
Iraq’s Sadr tells judiciary to dissolve parliament in a week
Iraq’s Sadr tells judiciary to dissolve parliament in a week
EU ban on Russian coal enters into force
EU ban on Russian coal enters into force

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.