You are here

  • Home
  • Russian officials trained in Iran as part of drone deal, US says

Russian officials trained in Iran as part of drone deal, US says

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on during a joint press conference with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts following their summit in Tehran on July 19, 2022. (AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on during a joint press conference with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts following their summit in Tehran on July 19, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mke4b

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Russian officials trained in Iran as part of drone deal, US says

Russian officials trained in Iran as part of drone deal, US says
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Russian officials trained in Iran in recent weeks as part of an agreement on the transfer of drones between the two countries, the US State Department said on Thursday.
US officials said last month that Washington had information that Iran was preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred drones, including some that are weapons capable, and that Russian officials had visited Iran to view attack-capable unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
The claim raised concerns that Iran, which has supplied drones to its allies in the Middle East, was now giving support to Russia for its war in Ukraine.
Iran’s foreign minister at the time denied the claim, including in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart.
US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters during a phone briefing on Thursday that Russian officials had conducted training on drones in Iran “in the last several weeks.”
The United States would “vigorously enforce” its sanctions on both Russian and Iranian weapons trading, he said. The transfers of drones between the two countries was “potentially sanctionable under numerous authorities,” Patel said.
“We remain incredibly concerned about Iran’s use and proliferation of UAVs. They have been used to attack US forces, our partners in the region, and international shipping entities,” Patel said. 

Topics: Russia Iran

Related

Iran says ‘fiction’ US’s claim of plot to kill former White House official John Bolton
Middle-East
Iran says ‘fiction’ US’s claim of plot to kill former White House official John Bolton
9 Russian planes destroyed in ‘first Ukraine attack’ on Crimea
World
9 Russian planes destroyed in ‘first Ukraine attack’ on Crimea

UN rights chief sounds alarm at number of Palestinian children killed, condemns lack of accountability

UN rights chief sounds alarm at number of Palestinian children killed, condemns lack of accountability
Updated 14 min 17 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

UN rights chief sounds alarm at number of Palestinian children killed, condemns lack of accountability

UN rights chief sounds alarm at number of Palestinian children killed, condemns lack of accountability
  • High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said a ‘climate of impunity’ is driving endless cycles of violence
  • So far this year 37 Palestinian children have been killed, including 19 during the intense fighting between Israel and Islamic Jihad last weekend
Updated 14 min 17 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The UN’s human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, on Thursday expressed alarm at the “unconscionable” number of Palestinian children who have been killed or injured this year, and called for all incidents to be thoroughly investigated.

The figures soared last weekend during intense fighting between Israeli authorities and the Islamic Jihad group, and subsequent Israeli enforcement operations in the West Bank.

In the past week alone, 19 Palestinian children were killed in the Occupied Territories, raising the death toll since the start of the year to 37.

“Inflicting hurt on any child during the course of conflict is deeply disturbing, and the killing and maiming of so many children this year is unconscionable,” said Bachelet, the UN’s high commissioner for human rights.

A number of Israeli military strikes hit “prima facie civilian objects,” she added, resulting in deaths and damage to infrastructure.

“International humanitarian law is clear,” she said. “Launching an attack which may be expected to incidentally kill or injure civilians, or damage civilian objects, in disproportionate manner to the concrete and direct military advantage anticipated, is prohibited. Such attacks must stop.”

Bachelet also highlighted the violations of international humanitarian law by Palestinian armed groups who “launched hundreds of rockets and mortars in indiscriminate attacks, causing civilian casualties and damage to civilian objects in Israel as well as in Gaza.”

According to Israeli authorities, 70 Israelis were injured during the fighting.

While the ceasefire that halted the latest violent escalation in Gaza is holding, tensions remain extremely high in the West Bank, where four Palestinians were killed and 90 injured on Aug. 9 by shots fired by Israeli forces.

Among the fatalities was a 16-year-old boy shot by Israeli soldiers during an arrest raid in Nablus, which also left 76 people injured. Another 16-year-old boy was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint in Hebron after some Palestinians threw rocks and fireworks at them.

“The widespread use of live ammunition by Israeli forces in law enforcement operations across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in 2022 has led to an alarming increase in Palestinian fatalities,” Bachelet said.

So far this year, 74 Palestinians have been killed, many as a result of the use of lethal force by Israeli authorities in a manner described by the UN Human Rights Office in the Occupied Territories as a violation of international human rights law.

Bachelet called for “prompt, independent, impartial, thorough and transparent investigations” into all incidents in which any person is killed or injured.

“An almost total lack of accountability persists in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, whether for violations of international humanitarian law by all parties in hostilities in Gaza, or for recurring Israeli violations of international human rights law and the law of occupation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, including incidents of unnecessary and disproportionate use of force,” she said.

“This climate of impunity, along with the long-standing violations, drives the cycle of violence and the recurrence of violations.

“The situation in Palestine is extremely fragile. The utmost restraint is necessary to prevent further bloodshed, including by ensuring that firearms are used strictly in compliance with international standards.”

Topics: Gaza Israel Michelle Bachelet Khalil Awawdeh Liyan Al-Shaer

Related

Special Battered Gaza counts the cost as three-day Israeli assault kills 44
Middle-East
Battered Gaza counts the cost as three-day Israeli assault kills 44
Hisham Abu Hawash (R), a Palestinian prisoner who was on a hunger strike in an Israeli prison, embraces his son upon his release in Hebron on February 24,2022. (AFP)
Middle-East
Hunger striker’s release highlights plight of Palestinian prisoners

Crew of Lebanese Army boat rescued after vessel catches fire during security operation

Crew of Lebanese Army boat rescued after vessel catches fire during security operation
Updated 11 August 2022
Arab News

Crew of Lebanese Army boat rescued after vessel catches fire during security operation

Crew of Lebanese Army boat rescued after vessel catches fire during security operation
  • Navy boats and Lebanese Civil Defense teams responded to assist the stricken vessel
Updated 11 August 2022
Arab News

BEIRUT: The crew of a Lebanese Army speed cruiser that was taking part in a security operation off Al-Saadiyat coast on Thursday had to be rescued after their vessel caught fire, according to a statement by the army.

Later it was revealed that seven crew members were saved from the burning vessel.
Other navy boats and Lebanese Civil Defense teams responded to assist the stricken vessel and help put out the fire.

No casualties were reported.

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese army fire

Related

Iraq to supply Lebanon with fuel for electricity for another year: Lebanese PM
Business & Economy
Iraq to supply Lebanon with fuel for electricity for another year: Lebanese PM
Order to seize Lebanon MPs’ property over port blast
Middle-East
Order to seize Lebanon MPs’ property over port blast

UAE to issue new-generation Emirati passports

UAE to issue new-generation Emirati passports
Updated 11 August 2022
Arab News

UAE to issue new-generation Emirati passports

UAE to issue new-generation Emirati passports
  • Part of efforts to use technology in reinforcing identification of personal identity and eliminating forgery
Updated 11 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE will issue a new generation of Emirati passports from Sept. 1, authorities said on Thursday.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) said the new passports, equipped with the latest technologies, will have advanced security features.

 

 

The new-generation passports are part of efforts to use technology in reinforcing identification of personal identity and eliminating forgery or fraud, according to Ali Muhammad Al-Shamsi, Chairman of ICP, in a report from state news agency WAM.

The complex security specifications feature a polycarbonate introduction page, laser technologies and “three-dimensional tangible elements.”

Authorities said holders of the current passports can still use their travel document until expiry.

Topics: UAE

Related

UAE passport ranked world's most powerful
Middle-East
UAE passport ranked world's most powerful
UAE ends need for physical residency visa, Emirates ID will be used instead
Middle-East
UAE ends need for physical residency visa, Emirates ID will be used instead

Egypt warns of cracks in Ethiopian dam

Egypt warns of cracks in Ethiopian dam
Updated 11 August 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt warns of cracks in Ethiopian dam

Egypt warns of cracks in Ethiopian dam
  • Cairo, Khartoum fear it will reduce their share of Nile waters
  • Egypt says it will take all necessary measures to protect national security
Updated 11 August 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: In a letter to the UN Security Council, Egypt has warned of cracks in the concrete facade of the sub-dam linked to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Cairo said this is particularly alarming due to Ethiopia’s failure to comply with its duty to conduct the required environmental and socioeconomic impact studies.

The letter, sent to the UNSC president, said Egypt’s Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Mohamed Abdel-Aty had received a message about Ethiopia’s intention to unilaterally resume filling the GERD during the current rainy season.

Abdel-Aty said Ethiopia’s decision comes in the absence of an agreement between it and Egypt and Sudan on the rules governing the filling and operation of the dam, constituting a violation of the 2015 Declaration of Principles signed by the three countries.

He stressed that Cairo holds Ethiopia fully responsible for any significant harm that may be caused to Egypt by these repeated violations.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said the country reserves its right guaranteed in the UN Charter to take all necessary measures to ensure and protect its national security, including against any harm that Ethiopia’s unilateral measures may cause.

The GERD has raised tensions between Ethiopia on one hand and Egypt and Sudan on the other.

The latter two countries are demanding a legally binding agreement on the filling and operation of the dam, which they fear will reduce their share of the Nile’s waters.

Battle for the Nile
How will Egypt be impacted by Ethiopia filling its GERD reservoir ?
Enter
keywords

 

Topics: Egypt GERD

Related

Analysis Battle for the Nile: Why Ethiopia’s GERD reservoir filling may be just the start of Egypt’s worries
Middle-East
Battle for the Nile: Why Ethiopia’s GERD reservoir filling may be just the start of Egypt’s worries
Egypt will defend its citizens with ‘all means available’ if their livelihoods are threatened by GERD: Sameh Shoukry
Middle-East
Egypt will defend its citizens with ‘all means available’ if their livelihoods are threatened by GERD: Sameh Shoukry

UK police seek urgent help locating boy last seen in Turkey

UK police seek urgent help locating boy last seen in Turkey
Updated 11 August 2022
Arab News

UK police seek urgent help locating boy last seen in Turkey

UK police seek urgent help locating boy last seen in Turkey
  • 4-year-old George Jack Temperley-Wells visited Antalya with his mother to see his father
Updated 11 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Police in the UK have asked for help to locate a 4-year-old boy who is thought to be missing after traveling to Turkey.

George Jack Temperley-Wells is believed to have gone to visit his father Scott Nigel Wells in the city of Antalya on June 29 with his mother Brogan Elizabeth Temperley. Antalya is a popular summer holiday destination for Britons.

Durham Police said anyone in contact with Temperley should notify authorities in Turkey or the UK immediately with information on her whereabouts, adding that they have serious concerns for the welfare of her son.

The police said the boy has red hair, a pale complexion and dark eyes, while his mother is described as being slim with long dark hair and dark eyes.

The force released two images of the trio dining in the area at a restaurant recently, where they were seen smiling together.

People in Turkey with information should visit their nearest police station or call 112/115. Anyone in the UK with information should contact Durham Constabulary on 101, and quote the incident number 325 for June 30.

Topics: UK Turkey

Related

Turkish Airlines takes children to Antalya resort
Corporate News
Turkish Airlines takes children to Antalya resort
Antalya: Second Turkish destination for AirArabia
Business & Economy
Antalya: Second Turkish destination for AirArabia

Latest updates

Outgoing Danish ambassador reflects on his time in Saudi Arabia
Outgoing Danish ambassador reflects on his time in Saudi Arabia
Barcelona sell off assets to make signings in attempt to restore glory days
Barcelona sell off assets to make signings in attempt to restore glory days
With gas pumps all but dry, Sri Lankans pedal through crisis
With gas pumps all but dry, Sri Lankans pedal through crisis
UN chief urges demilitarized zone around Ukraine nuclear power plant
UN chief urges demilitarized zone around Ukraine nuclear power plant
UN rights chief sounds alarm at number of Palestinian children killed, condemns lack of accountability
UN rights chief sounds alarm at number of Palestinian children killed, condemns lack of accountability

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.