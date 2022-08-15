You are here

  • Home
  • India In-Focus —  PM Modi says India aims to become developed nation in 25 years; India achieves ethanol target ahead of schedule; Ola plans electric cars in 2024 

India In-Focus —  PM Modi says India aims to become developed nation in 25 years; India achieves ethanol target ahead of schedule; Ola plans electric cars in 2024 

Update India In-Focus —  PM Modi says India aims to become developed nation in 25 years; India achieves ethanol target ahead of schedule; Ola plans electric cars in 2024 
Speaking from the Red Fort in Delhi as India celebrates its 75th year of independence, PM Narendra Modi exhorted its young people to “aim big” . (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/68w7p

Updated 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus —  PM Modi says India aims to become developed nation in 25 years; India achieves ethanol target ahead of schedule; Ola plans electric cars in 2024 

India In-Focus —  PM Modi says India aims to become developed nation in 25 years; India achieves ethanol target ahead of schedule; Ola plans electric cars in 2024 
Updated 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: India will aim to become a developed nation within 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a national day address on Monday, with policies to support domestic production in power, defense and digital technology.

Speaking from the Red Fort in Delhi as India celebrates its 75th year of independence from British colonial rule, Modi exhorted its young people to “aim big” and give their best years for the cause of the country.

“We must turn India into a developed country in the next 25 years, in our lifetime,” said the 71-year-old Modi, wearing a turban in the colors of the Indian flag, in his 75-minute-speech in Hindi.

“It’s a big resolution, and we should work toward it with all our might.”

Ethanol target achieved ahead of schedule  

India has achieved the target of blending 10 percent sugarcane-extracted ethanol in petrol ahead of schedule, said Modi. 

During his Independence Day speech, the prime minister added that India should be self-sufficient in the energy sector. 

He noted that embracing renewables and promoting hydrogen-based energy could help energy independence. 

Paperless domestic travel becoming a reality at Delhi airport

The Indian government’s ambitious Digi Yatra, aimed at paperless domestic travel is becoming a reality at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. 

Delhi International Airport Ltd., also known as DIAL, on Monday announced the soft launch of a beta version of the Digi Yatra app for Android users. 

DIAL added that the app will be available for iOS users in another few weeks. 

“The face of passengers will act as their documents, like ID proof, vaccine proof, and also act as boarding passes,” said DIAL in a statement. 

The statement added that this paperless system will also enhance the safety and security at the airport, as the passenger data is validated with the departure control system. 

Ride-hailing firm Ola plans to start producing electric cars in 2024

Indian ride-hailing firm Ola Electric plans to start producing electric cars in India in 2024 with a range of up to 500 km, its CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said on Monday.

Ola, which is backed by Japan’s Softbank Group and currently makes e-scooters, did not give an investment figure or production target.

Aggarwal said that while companies like Tesla are leading the way in building electric vehicles more suited for Western markets, India can lead in the area of small cars, scooters and motorbikes for which global demand is higher.

Ola’s electric car with the most advanced features would go from 0 to 100 km per hour in four seconds, he said.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: India Oil Modi PM

Related

India In-Focus — Billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62; US says India hid Russian origin of fuel shipped to US
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62; US says India hid Russian origin of fuel shipped to US
India In-Focus — Shares hit 4-month high; HDFC to issue nearly 1-year CP; India to produce ethanol from farm waste
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Shares hit 4-month high; HDFC to issue nearly 1-year CP; India to produce ethanol from farm waste

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fluctuate; Dubai’s Nexus project obtains first crypto license

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fluctuate; Dubai’s Nexus project obtains first crypto license
Updated 16 min 31 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fluctuate; Dubai’s Nexus project obtains first crypto license

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fluctuate; Dubai’s Nexus project obtains first crypto license
Updated 16 min 31 sec ago
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Monday, rising by 1.21 percent to $24,863 as of 7:56 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,984 falling by 0.26 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

On Bitstamp, Bitcoin rose to $25,212, the highest since June 13, before falling to $24,863.

Dubai’s Nexus project obtains first crypto license

Nexus Dubai, the decentralized financial payment system disrupting traditional payment systems on the blockchain, has secured the first license in the world for a cryptocurrency exchange business in Dubai, according to a statement.

The project aims to facilitate better interconnectivity and digital technology advancements in the UAE, as well as accelerate the development of digital payments, the statement said.

Tatsuya Takizawa, founder and CEO of NXD,  said in a statement: “The fact that we were able to register the license in Dubai is a major milestone, and also proves Nexus Dubai’s commitment to compliance. We aim to have NXD services in use throughout the UAE within three years.”

There are currently multiple crypto exchanges where Nexus Dubai is listed, including MEXC Global, BingX, BYBIT, and Bitget. On Gate.io, a leading cryptocurrency exchange with over 1400 cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, the NXD token is now available for trading, the statement said.

Using the UAE merchant network, NXD, in partnership with different companies there, allows users to make payments easily in retail stores, restaurants, hotels, and more.

Acala’s stablecoin falls 99 percent after hackers issue 1.3b tokens

The stablecoin of decentralized finance platform Acala, a USD, depegged on Sunday after hackers exploited a bug to mint 1.28 billion tokens, according to Coindesk.

The Acala team disabled the transfer functionality of “erroneously minted aUSD” remaining on the Acala chain after discovering the exploit, Coindesk said.

Approximately 1.27 billion aUSD are still in a wallet believed to belong to the attacker.

Several other users have allegedly stolen thousands of dollars worth of DOT from the liquidity pool in addition to the attacker who made 1.28 billion aUSD.

Coinbase defines DOT as "a protocol that connects blockchains — allowing value and data to be sent across previously incompatible networks." 

Since its launch earlier this year, aUSD has successfully held its soft peg to the US dollar.

As a result of the attack, aUSD’s price plummeted from $1.03 per token to $0.09 per token.

Whether or not Acala will be able to restore the aUSD peg remains unclear, Coindesk concluded.

Topics: CRYPTO bitcoin nexus dubai

Related

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Dutch detain suspected Tornado Cash developer
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Dutch detain suspected Tornado Cash developer
China’s Huobi founder looks to sell stake in crypto exchange firm for over $1bn: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
China’s Huobi founder looks to sell stake in crypto exchange firm for over $1bn: Bloomberg

Saudi Real Estate Fund signs more than 58,000 financing contracts in first half 

Saudi Real Estate Fund signs more than 58,000 financing contracts in first half 
Updated 33 min ago
Arab News

Saudi Real Estate Fund signs more than 58,000 financing contracts in first half 

Saudi Real Estate Fund signs more than 58,000 financing contracts in first half 
Updated 33 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Real Estate Development Fund signed more than 58,000 financing contracts, offering various financing and housing options for housing support programs throughout the Kingdom during the first half of this year.

Mansour Madi, CEO of REDF, stressed the fund's keenness to enhance the opportunities for ‘Sakani’ beneficiaries to obtain housing support programs, providing more solutions and options, and according to their needs and financial capabilities to own adequate housing.

He added that the fund provided financing contracts to about 33 percent of the total beneficiaries. 

REDF also offers more than nine different options, including four subsidized mortgage products, and five housing support packages, through more than 43 electronic services, in addition to a real estate advisor service and self-service devices.

 

Topics: Saudi real eatate Development fund

Related

Saudi Real Estate Fund and NCB to provide financing services across the Kingdom
Business & Economy
Saudi Real Estate Fund and NCB to provide financing services across the Kingdom
Saudi real estate fund makes Californian investment
Business & Economy
Saudi real estate fund makes Californian investment

PIF-owned SALIC wins contract to import 180K tons of wheat

PIF-owned SALIC wins contract to import 180K tons of wheat
Updated 41 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-owned SALIC wins contract to import 180K tons of wheat

PIF-owned SALIC wins contract to import 180K tons of wheat
Updated 41 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization has awarded the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co. a contract to import 180,000 tons of wheat between October 2022 and February 2023. 

The cargo constitutes the last batch of wheat purchased from Saudis who invested in agricultural assets abroad, according to a statement.

The consignment will be distributed among three ships that will reach Saudi Arabia through its different ports. The first shipment of 60,000 tons of wheat will reach the Kingdom in October while the remaining consignment will arrive in February 2023.

The contracting of this shipment comes within the framework of maintaining the strategic stocks of grain at safe levels and diversifying wheat purchase sources. 

Owned by the Public Investment Fund, SALIC was established in 2011 to secure food supplies for the Kingdom.

Topics: SAGO wheat SALIC import food security

Related

SAGO awards SALIC contract to import 300k tons of wheat
Business & Economy
SAGO awards SALIC contract to import 300k tons of wheat

UAE In-Focus — RAK chamber members export totaled $435m in Q2; Gulf Navigation wins refinance deal

UAE In-Focus — RAK chamber members export totaled $435m in Q2; Gulf Navigation wins refinance deal
Updated 56 min 6 sec ago
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus — RAK chamber members export totaled $435m in Q2; Gulf Navigation wins refinance deal

UAE In-Focus — RAK chamber members export totaled $435m in Q2; Gulf Navigation wins refinance deal
Updated 56 min 6 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Exports of companies registered with the Ras Al-Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry hit 1.64 billion dirhams ($435 million) in the second quarter of 2022, the Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

In addition, the chamber issued 5,871 certificates of origin, predicting that this number will reach 2,203 certificates in June, WAM said.

According to the report, 185 commercial establishments, 193 professional entities, eight industrial units, one service establishment and one agricultural company were registered in the second quarter of 2022.

Also in June, 158 new licenses were issued to establishments, while 3,592 licenses were renewed, and 234 licenses were canceled. A total of 255 new licenses were issued to companies in the wholesale and retail commerce sector.

As of the end of the second quarter of 2022, estimated and planned new investment capital exceeded 279 million dirhams, not including 55 establishments in free zones and 18 branches of local and foreign companies, while 390 people were estimated to be employed by these new businesses. Forty-two countries made new investments, WAM added.

Refinance of petchem tankers 

The Gulf Navigation Holding Co. completed the refinance of five petrochemical tankers, rated crucial, according to a statement.

The refinancing will help the company reduce its long-term debt load, it added.

Ali Abouda, the company’s CFO, said: “This agreement will establish a strong and prosperous relationship with our new partner, Jiangsu Financial Leasing Co., to which we are grateful for its belief in the company’s ability to grow and expand its operations.”

A petrochemical tanker has a tonnage capacity of 46,000 DWT and can transport a variety of liquids, such as petrochemicals, oils, and oil derivatives. Due to the scale of energy demand, this category of shipping is considered to have outsized prospects in the near term.

Alaan launches business card 

Alaan, a UAE-based corporate spend-management fintech, has launched an industry-first business cashback card, according to a statement.

Seed funding for the startup was around 9.2 million dirhams to build a platform that would enable companies to pay for invoices and spend money using modern corporate cards. Alaan cards reward business customers with cash back of up to 2 percent, it added.

Parthi Duaisamy, the CEO and cofounder of Alaan, said: “Consumers have long had access to such cards in the UAE, but that has not been the case for SMEs and corporates.”

Alaan, the statement added, also issues virtual cards for e-commerce transactions, SaaS subscriptions, vendor payments, and in-store purchases.

Merchant-locked cards can only be used at certain merchants, such as fuel stations, and can be set up with daily or monthly spending limits.

Through seamless integration with various accounting solutions, the platform eliminates expense reports, petty cash, and bookkeeping tasks.

In multiple markets throughout the Middle East, Alaan is expanding its headcount and scale, it concluded.

Topics: Dubai Ras Al-Khaimah chamber of commerce business Commerce

Related

UAE In-Focus — SWVL announces a $20m private placement; Dubai developer plans to raise $4.6bn loan
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — SWVL announces a $20m private placement; Dubai developer plans to raise $4.6bn loan

Saudi healthcare group Mouwasat to add two more hospitals to its network

Saudi healthcare group Mouwasat to add two more hospitals to its network
Updated 15 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi healthcare group Mouwasat to add two more hospitals to its network

Saudi healthcare group Mouwasat to add two more hospitals to its network
Updated 15 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Mouwasat Medical Services is set to add two more hospitals to its network to reach nine facilities, Managing Director Mohammed Al-Saleem told CNBC Arabia.

The two facilities will be added following the acquisition of Jeddah Doctors Co. and the opening of a new hospital in Yanbu.
The company also plans to establish a hospital in Riyadh, details of which will be revealed once all the formalities are completed, he added.

During the second quarter of 2022, the group’s net profit decreased 5.8 percent to SR141 million ($37.56 million), from SR150 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The official said the group witnessed pressure on profits in the first quarter, as a result of the expenses related to the operation of its new hospital in Madinah.

The Madinah hospital began operations on June 30, and is expected to generate revenue in the upcoming quarter, resulting in higher profits.

The group also recently acquired 100 percent of the Protocol Hospital in Egypt.

Topics: Saudi Arabia HEALTH CARE acquisition expansion

Related

Saudi Mouwasat to acquire 51% of Jeddah Doctors for $27m
Business & Economy
Saudi Mouwasat to acquire 51% of Jeddah Doctors for $27m

Latest updates

Aid to Afghanistan should resume: Ex-British Army chief
Aid to Afghanistan should resume: Ex-British Army chief
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fluctuate; Dubai’s Nexus project obtains first crypto license
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fluctuate; Dubai’s Nexus project obtains first crypto license
US-led Kabul airlift conducted amid ‘chaos and confusion’: Report
US-led Kabul airlift conducted amid ‘chaos and confusion’: Report
Part-Arab model Immam Hammam stuns in Tiffany & Co. global campaign
Part-Arab model Immam Hammam stuns in Tiffany & Co. global campaign
Saudi Real Estate Fund signs more than 58,000 financing contracts in first half 
Saudi Real Estate Fund signs more than 58,000 financing contracts in first half 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.