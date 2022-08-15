RIYADH: India will aim to become a developed nation within 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a national day address on Monday, with policies to support domestic production in power, defense and digital technology.

Speaking from the Red Fort in Delhi as India celebrates its 75th year of independence from British colonial rule, Modi exhorted its young people to “aim big” and give their best years for the cause of the country.

“We must turn India into a developed country in the next 25 years, in our lifetime,” said the 71-year-old Modi, wearing a turban in the colors of the Indian flag, in his 75-minute-speech in Hindi.

“It’s a big resolution, and we should work toward it with all our might.”

Ethanol target achieved ahead of schedule

India has achieved the target of blending 10 percent sugarcane-extracted ethanol in petrol ahead of schedule, said Modi.

During his Independence Day speech, the prime minister added that India should be self-sufficient in the energy sector.

He noted that embracing renewables and promoting hydrogen-based energy could help energy independence.

Paperless domestic travel becoming a reality at Delhi airport

The Indian government’s ambitious Digi Yatra, aimed at paperless domestic travel is becoming a reality at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi.

Delhi International Airport Ltd., also known as DIAL, on Monday announced the soft launch of a beta version of the Digi Yatra app for Android users.

DIAL added that the app will be available for iOS users in another few weeks.

“The face of passengers will act as their documents, like ID proof, vaccine proof, and also act as boarding passes,” said DIAL in a statement.

The statement added that this paperless system will also enhance the safety and security at the airport, as the passenger data is validated with the departure control system.

Ride-hailing firm Ola plans to start producing electric cars in 2024

Indian ride-hailing firm Ola Electric plans to start producing electric cars in India in 2024 with a range of up to 500 km, its CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said on Monday.

Ola, which is backed by Japan’s Softbank Group and currently makes e-scooters, did not give an investment figure or production target.

Aggarwal said that while companies like Tesla are leading the way in building electric vehicles more suited for Western markets, India can lead in the area of small cars, scooters and motorbikes for which global demand is higher.

Ola’s electric car with the most advanced features would go from 0 to 100 km per hour in four seconds, he said.

(With input from Reuters)