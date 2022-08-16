Iraq’s Sadr backtracks on call for huge protest

Fire breaks out at church in Minya days after church blaze in Egyptian capital

CAIRO: Four ambulances were sent to the site of a fire that broke out in a church in Egypt’s Minya governorate on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said.

The fire at Anba Bishoy church comes two days after a blaze ripped through the Abu Sefein Coptic Church in Cairo’s Imbaba neighborhood on Sunday, killing 41 people.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, said that although the fire did not result in any deaths, a person was treated on the scene for suffocation but did not require hospital treatment.

Abdel Ghaffar said that ambulances will continue to be stationed at the scene until the the area is deemed safe in case of further developments.

He added the ambulances arrived at the site of the fire within six minutes of receiving an alert at 2.30 p.m.

The spokesman said that Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar is following the incident and has directed hospitals in the area to raise their degree of preparedness.