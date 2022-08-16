You are here

Iraq's Sadr backtracks on call for huge protest

Iraq’s Sadr backtracks on call for huge protest
Members of the security forces snap pictures as Supporters of Iraq’s pro-Iran Coordination Framework set up tents on a bridge leading to the capital Baghdad’s Green Zone, on Aug.13, 2022. (AFP)
AFP

Iraq's Sadr backtracks on call for huge protest

Iraq’s Sadr backtracks on call for huge protest
  • The populist cleric's announcement came amid behind the scenes talks aimed at steering Iraq out of crisis
  • Sadr wants parliament dissolved to pave the way for new legislative elections
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s firebrand Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr backtracked Tuesday after earlier urging his supporters to join a massive rally as a standoff with his political rivals appeared to be getting worse.
The populist cleric’s announcement came amid behind the scenes talks aimed at steering Iraq out of crisis, with the country’s two branches of Shiite Islam jockeying for supremacy.
More than 10 months on from elections, Iraq still has no government, new prime minister or new president, because of disagreement between factions over forming a coalition.
Sadr wants parliament dissolved to pave the way for new legislative elections, but his rivals the pro-Iran Coordination Framework want to set conditions and are demanding a transitional government before new polls.
The cleric’s bloc emerged from last October’s elections as parliament’s biggest, but still far short of a majority.
Sadr, whose supporters have been staging a sit-in protest outside parliament in Baghdad’s high security Green Zone for more than two weeks, had called for a “million-man demonstration” in the capital on Saturday.
But on Tuesday he announced on Twitter “the indefinite postponement of Saturday’s protest.”
“If you had been betting on a civil war, I am betting on preserving social peace. The blood of Iraqis is more precious than anything else,” Sadr said.
Late on Monday, a committee organizing demonstrations in support of the Coordination Framework also announced new gatherings, but without setting a date.
The Coordination Framework launched their own Baghdad sit-in on Friday, camping out on an avenue in the capital.
The Coordination Framework comprises former paramilitaries of the Tehran-backed Hashed Al-Shaabi network and the party of former premier Nuri Al-Maliki, a longtime Sadr foe.
So far, the rival Shiite protests have been peaceful, with attempts at mediation ongoing.
Hadi Al-Ameri, leader of a Hashed faction, has also called for calm and for dialogue. He has had a series of meetings with political leaders including allies of Sadr.
Also on Tuesday, Finance Minister Ali Allawi who is in the current government submitted his resignation to the Council of Ministers, the INA state news agency reported.
Iraq has been ravaged by decades of conflict and endemic corruption.
It is blighted by ailing infrastructure, power cuts and crumbling public services, and now also faces water shortages as drought ravages swathes of the country.
Despite its oil wealth, many Iraqis are mired in poverty, and some 35 percent of young people are unemployed, according to the United Nations.

Topics: Iraq Baghdad Moqtada Sadr

Fire breaks out at church in Minya days after church blaze in Egyptian capital

Fire breaks out at church in Minya days after church blaze in Egyptian capital
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Fire breaks out at church in Minya days after church blaze in Egyptian capital

Fire breaks out at church in Minya days after church blaze in Egyptian capital
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Four ambulances were sent to the site of a fire that broke out in a church in Egypt’s Minya governorate on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said.

The fire at Anba Bishoy church comes two days after a blaze ripped through the Abu Sefein Coptic Church in Cairo’s Imbaba neighborhood on Sunday, killing 41 people.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, said that although the fire did not result in any deaths, a person was treated on the scene for suffocation but did not require hospital treatment.

Abdel Ghaffar said that ambulances will continue to be stationed at the scene until the the area is deemed safe in case of further developments.

He added the ambulances arrived at the site of the fire within six minutes of receiving an alert at 2.30 p.m.

The spokesman said that Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar is following the incident and has directed hospitals in the area to raise their degree of preparedness.

Topics: Egypt Minya fire Abu Sefein Church

Kuwait appoints Naser Al-Hain as UN representative

Kuwait appoints Naser Al-Hain as UN representative
Updated 2 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait appoints Naser Al-Hain as UN representative

Kuwait appoints Naser Al-Hain as UN representative
  • UN chief praises Kuwait’s humanitarian efforts
Updated 2 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

GENEVA: Kuwait has appointed Naser Al-Hain as its permanent representative to the United Nations.

The ambassador submitted his credentials to the head of the UN Office in Geneva, Tatiana Valovaya, on Monday, the Kuwait News Agency reported.

Al-Hain acknowledged the UN’s pivotal contributions in a variety of fields and in particular its humanitarian efforts.

Valovaya praised Kuwait’s humanitarian efforts and emphasized the country’s strong ties to the UN and other international organizations.

Al-Hain is a time-served diplomat and has represented his country at multiple international events.

Topics: Kuwait United Nations

Daesh leader killed in Sinai

Daesh leader killed in Sinai
Updated 38 min 48 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

Daesh leader killed in Sinai

Daesh leader killed in Sinai
  • Hamza Adel Al-Zamili, a Palestinian, was considered one of the most prominent leaders of Daesh’s Sinai branch
  • Al-Zamili planned the massacre at Al-Rawda Mosque in North Sinai in November 2017, which resulted in the deaths of 305 people, including 27 children
Updated 38 min 48 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The Egyptian military, in cooperation with the Federation of Sinai Tribes, has killed a Daesh leader in the village of Gelbana in North Sinai.

Hamza Adel Al-Zamili, a Palestinian, was considered one of the most prominent leaders of Daesh’s Sinai branch.

He was born in 1992 and infiltrated Sinai from the Gaza Strip, joining Daesh with his brother, who was killed in fighting against the Egyptian military.

Al-Zamili reportedly fled Gaza after being accused of shoplifting and drug trafficking. He planned the massacre at Al-Rawda Mosque in North Sinai in November 2017, which resulted in the deaths of 305 people, including 27 children.

Topics: Egypt Sinai Daesh Hamza Adel Al-Zamili

Iraq’s finance minister resigns over political crisis

Iraq’s finance minister resigns over political crisis
Updated 16 August 2022
AP

Iraq's finance minister resigns over political crisis

Iraq’s finance minister resigns over political crisis
  • The officials said Finance Minister Ali Allawi resigned during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday to protest the political conditions
  • Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar will become acting finance minister
Updated 16 August 2022
AP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s finance minister resigned Tuesday, two government officials said, over the country’s worst political crisis in years involving an influential Shiite cleric and his Iran-aligned rivals.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said Finance Minister Ali Allawi resigned during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday to protest the political conditions. They said Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar will become acting finance minister.
Allawi’s decision came weeks after members of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr’s parliamentary bloc resigned from parliament and his supporters stormed the parliament building in Baghdad. Al-Sadr later demanded that parliament be dissolved and early elections held.
Al-Sadr won the largest share of seats in the election last October but failed to form a majority government that excluded his Iran-aligned rivals.
Al-Sadr’s political rivals in the Coordination Framework, an alliance of Iran-backed parties, said earlier that parliament would have to convene to dissolve itself. They called the Al-Sadr supporters’ storming of parliament a “coup” and have held demonstrations in support of the government.
Iraq’s political impasse, now in its 10th month, is the longest in the country since the 2003 US-led invasion reset the political order.

Topics: Iraq Finance Minister Ali Allawi

Lebanon bank siege gunman released 

Lebanon bank siege gunman released 
Updated 16 August 2022
Arab News

Lebanon bank siege gunman released 

Lebanon bank siege gunman released 
  • Lebanon’s Attorney General released the man after the bank dropped the lawsuit against him, Al Arabiya TV reported
Updated 16 August 2022
Arab News

Bassam Al-Sheikh Hussein, the Lebanese man who was hailed a hero for taking hostages at gunpoint in a Beirut bank while demanding the release of his frozen funds to pay for his father’s medical treatment, has been released, according to TV news channel Al Arabiya. 

Lebanon’s Attorney General released the man after the bank dropped the lawsuit against him, Al Arabiya TV reported on Tuesday. 

Details on charges against him have yet to be released. 

Crowds gathered outside the bank to show their support for Bassam Al-Sheikh Hussein. (File/AFP) 

The man – who held eight employees hostage inside the Federal Bank branch in the capital city – was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 11, after a seven-hour standoff, despite the promise that he would be allowed to walk free. 

The 42-year-old surrendered after authorities told his family he would be given $35,000 of his money and would only be held for questioning. The Lebanese central bank had imposed a freeze on all deposits in 2019. 

According to media reports at the time, Al-Sheikh Hussein had been armed with a pump-action shotgun and gasoline, which he said he would use to set himself alight. 

Crowds gathered outside the bank on Thursday to show their support and applauded the man as authorities took him into custody. 
 

Topics: Lebanon Beirut

