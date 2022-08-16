You are here

American Airlines bets on supersonic travel with Boom jet deal

The deal brings Boom’s order book to 130 airplanes, including options, valued at about $26 billion, Boom Chief Executive Blake Scholl said in an interview.
The deal brings Boom's order book to 130 airplanes, including options, valued at about $26 billion, Boom Chief Executive Blake Scholl said in an interview.
Reuters

CHICAGO: American Airlines Group Inc. on Tuesday agreed to buy up to 20 jets from aircraft maker Boom Supersonic, becoming the second major US airline to bet on ultra-fast passenger travel in the last two years.

The deal brings Boom’s order book to 130 airplanes, including options, valued at about $26 billion, Boom Chief Executive Blake Scholl said in an interview.

The return of interest in supersonic jets comes nearly two decades after Concorde, flown by Air France and British Airways, was retired following a deadly crash and high costs of fuel and maintenance.

Last year, United Airlines Holdings Inc agreed to buy 15 Boom Overture aircraft provided they meet certain safety, operating and sustainability requirements. A similar condition was part of the American Airlines agreement as well.

American also has an option to purchase 40 more of the jets, each of which can carry 65 to 80 passengers, the companies said.

The four-engine Overture jet can fly from Miami to London in just under five hours, cutting the nearly nine-hour flight time between the cities by about half.

American Airlines spokesperson Matt Miller said it was too early to discuss ticket prices, given the aircraft isn't expected to carry its first passengers until 2029.

Supersonic jets have come under criticism from environmentalists for burning more fuel per passenger than comparable subsonic planes.

The Overture jet, being designed to run fully on sustainable aviation fuel or a blend, will be rolled out of Boom’s Greensboro, North Carolina factory in 2025, followed by test flights in 2026.

Third Bridge senior analyst Christopher Raite sounded a word of caution on Boom’s delivery target, saying the delay in conducting test flights for Boom’s other jet, the XB-1, signaled that delivery of the Overture will be delayed.

Topics: aviation American Airlines supersonic jets

87,467 families benefit from Saudi housing program in 2022

87,467 families benefit from Saudi housing program in 2022
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

87,467 families benefit from Saudi housing program in 2022

87,467 families benefit from Saudi housing program in 2022
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of families benefiting from Saudi Arabia’s Sakani housing options and financing solutions has reached 87,467 since the beginning of the year until the end of July. 

Some 104,492 families also received possession of their first homes during that period, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The program seeks to raise the proportion of housing ownership for Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030.

The Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund formed Sakani in 2017 to facilitate homeownership in the Kingdom through the creation of new housing stock, allocating plots and homes to nationals, and financing their purchase.

Earlier this year, Sakani program announced that it aims to enable 180,000 new families to benefit from the program’s housing options and solutions during 2022. 

Topics: Sakani Housing SaudiVision 2030

Oil prices drop over 1% on potential global recession concerns

Oil prices drop over 1% on potential global recession concerns
Updated 16 August 2022
Reuters

Oil prices drop over 1% on potential global recession concerns

Oil prices drop over 1% on potential global recession concerns
Updated 16 August 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell over 1 percent on Tuesday in volatile trading as economic data spurred concerns about a potential global recession, while the market awaited clarity on talks to revive a deal that could allow more Iranian oil exports.

Brent crude futures fell $1.41, or 1.5 percent, to $93.69 a barrel, after hitting a session high of $95.95. West Texas Intermediate crude decreased $1.33, or 1.5 percent, to $88.08 a barrel, after rising to $90.65.

The contracts fell about 3 percent in their previous sessions.

The EU is assessing Iran’s response to what the bloc has called its “final” proposal to save a 2015 nuclear deal, and consulting with the US, an EU spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Iran responded to the proposal late on Monday but neither Tehran nor the EU provided any details on the content of the reply.

“It is still unclear what Iran has told the EU last night, so some tricky items might impact the outcome of the nuclear deal,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

Weak economic indicators weighed on prices.

US homebuilding fell to the lowest level in nearly 1-1/2 years in July, weighed down by higher mortgage rates and prices for construction materials, suggesting the housing market could contract further in the third quarter.

“Oil traders reacted because of concerns about an economic slowdown and housing uses energy,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures group. “That caught us by surprise.”

China’s central bank cut lending rates to try to revive demand as the nation’s economy slowed unexpectedly in July after Beijing’s zero-COVID policy and a property crisis slowed factory and retail activity.

State media quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying that China will reasonably step up macro policy support for the economy.

Barclays lowered its Brent price forecasts by $8 per barrel for this year and next, as it expects a large surplus of crude oil over the near-term due to “resilient” Russian supplies.

Topics: Oil WTI Brent

Saudi Cabinet authorizes transport minister to discuss MoUs with Bahrain

Saudi Cabinet authorizes transport minister to discuss MoUs with Bahrain
Updated 16 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet authorizes transport minister to discuss MoUs with Bahrain

Saudi Cabinet authorizes transport minister to discuss MoUs with Bahrain
Updated 16 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday authorized the minister of transport and logistic services to discuss with Bahrain two draft agreements to boost cooperation in the fields of road safety and maintenance. 

During the meeting, the council of ministers also authorized the chairman of Education and Training Evaluation Commission to discuss with the UAE a draft initial agreement to cooperate in the development of assessment, measurement and accreditation tools.

The ministers also approved two agreements in the fields of employment and domestic workers with Burundi, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The Cabinet has also authorized the health minister to discuss a draft memorandum of understanding with the Uzbek side for cooperation in the field. 

It also approved the rules governing the competency and contractor program.

Topics: Cabinet ministers transport Health Education

UAE-based Dukkantek secures $10m in pre-series A funding 

UAE-based Dukkantek secures $10m in pre-series A funding 
Updated 16 August 2022
Arab News

UAE-based Dukkantek secures $10m in pre-series A funding 

UAE-based Dukkantek secures $10m in pre-series A funding 
Updated 16 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dukkantek, a UAE-based store management platform, raised $10 million in a pre-series A funding round led by venture capital firm, BECO Capital, with the participation from Rocketship and Colle Capital.

“This second round of funding comes at the perfect time as we are looking to explore growth (opportunities) in additional markets, increase our team size and further advance our technology,” Sanad Yaghi, the co-founder of Dukkantek, said in a statement.

The company raised a total amount of $15.2 million after its $5.2 million seed round in October 2021.

Founded in January 2021, it uses digital transformations and end-to-end technology to support businesses with their operations, Wamda reported.

The funding round also saw participation from strategic investors including Comma Capital, AMK Investment Office, Chaos Ventures, and Wamda Capital.

Topics: UAE funding Investment expansion

Egypt In-Focus: Foreign debt repayments reach $20bn; five more commodities added to ration cards 

Egypt In-Focus: Foreign debt repayments reach $20bn; five more commodities added to ration cards 
Updated 16 August 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

Egypt In-Focus: Foreign debt repayments reach $20bn; five more commodities added to ration cards 

Egypt In-Focus: Foreign debt repayments reach $20bn; five more commodities added to ration cards 
Updated 16 August 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

CAIRO: Egypt paid around $16.5 billion in external debt installments, as well as $3.5 billion interest on these debts, during the first nine months of the last fiscal year, according to the central bank’s data.

The country’s total foreign debt repayments during the last fiscal year, $20 billion, is up from $10.9 billion during the same period the previous year. 

Wheat procurement

Ukrainian officials are working to release a detained vessel carrying Ukrainian wheat purchased by the Egyptian government, Ukraine’s Mideast envoy told Reuters.

The vessel, Emmakris III, was detained last month at the request of Ukraine’s prosecutor general to investigate its alleged Russian owner, court documents seen by Reuters showed.

“We are working in coordination with all the responsible authorities in Ukraine and in Egypt, to see that this ship is allowed to set sail as soon as possible,” Ukraine’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Maksym Subkh said.

Commodity support

The Supply Ministry has issued a directive to add five more commodities to the list of supplies eligible for purchase through ration cards, according to a Cabinet statement. 

Ration card holders will be able to purchase these commodities at lower-than-market prices starting 1 September. 

The commodities are ghee, flour, tahini, tuna and jam. 

e-Finance is working with the PIF

Cairo’s digital payments developer e-Finance will provide financial and digital services to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s new Egypt investment arm, its chairman Ibrahim Sarhan said in an interview with Asharq. 

The Saudi Egyptian Investment Co., a subsidiary of the PIF, has acquired a 25 percent stake in e-Finance for financial and digital investments, as part of a deal to acquire stakes in four Egyptian-listed companies worth $1.3 billion.

Topics: Egypt debt repayment wheat rationing PIF

