Saudi Arabia issues over 4.4k licenses, attracting $932m investment in Q2

Saudi Arabia issues over 4.4k licenses, attracting $932m investment in Q2
The Kingdom has put forth many efforts to attract investors to its highly competitive and safe business environment, and the goal has been achieved. (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

Saudi Arabia issues over 4.4k licenses, attracting $932m investment in Q2

Saudi Arabia issues over 4.4k licenses, attracting $932m investment in Q2
Updated 16 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has recorded a massive jump of 673.4 percent in the number of investment licenses, with 4,455 licenses issued in the second quarter of 2022 in comparison to 576 in the same period last year, the latest government data showed. 

The five leading sectors which accounted for most of these licenses include wholesale and retail with 2,713, construction with 528, manufacturing with 349, accommodation and food services with 276, and professional, scientific and technical services with 153 investment licenses, reveals the Economic and Investment Monitor report by the Ministry of Investment, known as MISA.

A company willing to engage in financial activity within the country has to acquire an investment license, which is issued by the state body of the country— the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority, known as SAGIA, in this case.

While Saudi Arabia is pumping huge investments into the domestic economy from its state coffers, the Kingdom is also pushing to attract more foreign direct investments and partnerships while enhancing the business environment within the country as part of a wider diversification strategy under Vision 2030. 

These efforts have seen Saudi Arabia sealing 49 deals in the second quarter of 2022, up from 37 deals in the first quarter, generating an additional SR3.5 billion ($932 million) in investments and creating 2,000 new jobs.

When looking at the data, the sectors with the highest closed deals were the entrepreneurship and innovation sector which had 34 deals to its name, followed by education and training with six deals. The real estate sector followed that with four deals.

Among the top countries that are investing in Saudi Arabia, the UK leads the list followed by the UAE, Jordan and the US. 

The Kingdom has put forth many efforts to attract investors to its highly competitive and safe business environment, and the goal has been achieved, the report stated.

As part of the strategy to offer seamless services to investors, MISA — since its establishment in February 2021 — has been offering e-services which have gone up to 42,000 in the second quarter of this year, up from 18,000 during the same period in 202O.

Moreover, MISA said it helped raise awareness and draw investors to the diverse Saudi market through organizing and attending more than 15 events in the second quarter.

Its efforts also included introducing and incorporating new legislative laws, making Saudi Arabia a great place for investments, the report added.

These efforts played a part in Saudi Arabia claiming high ranks highly in various global indicators, such as Global Innovation Index, Consumer Confidence Index, and Edelman Trust Index, the report said.

While Saudi Arabia is growing at a massive pace, it wants to achieve its goals in tandem with the 2030 Vision — the core of which has been sustainability. The country is focusing on many sustainable and environmental projects which will continue to attract investors from all over the world, the MISA report said.

With projects such as the Green Riyadh, the water desalination, and the Sakaka solar power plant on their way, the report projects that the future of investments and growth in Saudi Arabia will be promising.  

Topics: Saudi Investment FDI

IMF sees Saudi inflation contained at 2.8% as GDP growth hits decade-high

IMF sees Saudi inflation contained at 2.8% as GDP growth hits decade-high
Updated 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

IMF sees Saudi inflation contained at 2.8% as GDP growth hits decade-high

IMF sees Saudi inflation contained at 2.8% as GDP growth hits decade-high
Updated 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product is expected to grow at the fastest rate in almost a decade at 7.6 percent with inflation likely to remain at 2.8 percent in 2022, the International Monetary Fund’s Article IV Consultation report has predicted.
Saudi Arabia is rebounding strongly from the pandemic-induced recession, driven by the Kingdom’s pro-business reforms and higher oil prices, it said. 
Despite higher prices for imported commodities, the inflation rate in the Kingdom will be contained at 2.8 percent in 2022, as the central bank tightens policy in line with the US Federal Reserve, the report added. 
“Liquidity and fiscal support, reform momentum under Vision 2030, and high oil prices and production helped the economy recover with robust growth, contained inflation and a resilient financial sector,” the IMF said in a press release.

HIGHLIGHTS

The proportion of Saudi women in work has doubled in the past four years to 33% in the first quarter of 2022.

83 percent of the adult population now own a bank account as of 2021, up from 71 percent in 2019.

It added that the increase in interest rates is expected to have only a limited impact on the Saudi economy. 
It further noted that improvements in tax policy and revenue administration to raise more taxes from non-oil activities will help support fiscal consolidation in the Kingdom. 
According to the report, the Public Investment Fund should focus on high return projects with private involvement, as it continues to implement gigaprojects. 
The report added that Saudi Arabia is taking impressive steps to improve the business environment, which will attract foreign investments. 
It further stated that the proportion of Saudi women in work has doubled in the past four years to 33 percent in the first quarter of 2022, exceeding the 30-percent target set under the Vision 2030 plan. 

Improvements in tax policy and revenue administration to raise more taxes from non-oil activities will help support fiscal consolidation in the Kingdom.

IMF


“Priorities to foster a more inclusive and green economy include increasing further women labor force participation, making sure PIF interventions play a catalytic role, strengthening governance, and rolling out the Saudi green initiative,” the IMF said in the report. 
The impressive pace of digitization in the Kingdom has the potential to boost productivity and overall growth, it added. 

“The surge in digital account openings and online mobile financial transactions during the pandemic has helped in improving financial inclusion — 83 percent of the adult population now own a bank account as of 2021, up from 71 percent in 2019,” it said. 
According to the IMF, the Saudi Green Initiative, which was launched in 2021, requires policy measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support greener growth. 
The report concluded that Saudi Arabia’s economic outlook is strong, and the Kingdom’s long-term prosperity strongly depends on sustaining the reform momentum.

Topics: Saudi Arabia GDP Inflation IMF

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports increase to 7.2 million bpd in June: JODI

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports increase to 7.2 million bpd in June: JODI
Updated 3 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports increase to 7.2 million bpd in June: JODI

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports increase to 7.2 million bpd in June: JODI
Updated 3 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports have grown by 146,000 barrels per day to 7.20 million in June, registering a 2.1 percent month-on-month growth over 7.05 million bpd recorded in May.

Topics: Saudi OPEC crude oil

Saudi ports record 16% growth in cargo volumes in July

Saudi ports record 16% growth in cargo volumes in July
Updated 4 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ports record 16% growth in cargo volumes in July

Saudi ports record 16% growth in cargo volumes in July
Updated 4 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The cargo throughput at Saudi ports increased by 16 percent in July 2022 reaching 28 million tons compared to 24 million tons during the same period in the previous year, according to the Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani.

The rise in the throughput has been attributed to improved organizational performance, operational capacity and logistical efficiency.

The ports authority statistics also revealed a 45.4 percent growth in general cargo at 718,082 tons, a 30.3 percent increase in dry bulk cargo at 4.2 million tons and a 19.1 percent increase in liquid bulk cargo at 16.3 million tons.

Moreover, 1,140 vessels dropped anchor across the Kingdom’s trade hubs at a 12 percent annual growth rate. 

Automobile imports also soared to 31 percent reaching 78,438 units as compared to 60,052 vehicles in 2021, whereas foodstuff volumes recorded a 40 percent uptick last month at 2 million tons.

Passenger traffic stood at 95,000, a staggering leap of 70.3 percent from last year’s tally of 56,000. 

Meanwhile, 615,000 cattle heads were unloaded last month.

Topics: Saudi ports cargo Growth Mawani

Saudi-based Al Salem Johnson Controls keen to explore opportunities in Uzbekistan: CEO

Saudi-based Al Salem Johnson Controls keen to explore opportunities in Uzbekistan: CEO
Updated 8 min 3 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi-based Al Salem Johnson Controls keen to explore opportunities in Uzbekistan: CEO

Saudi-based Al Salem Johnson Controls keen to explore opportunities in Uzbekistan: CEO
Updated 8 min 3 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

JEDDAH: Saudi-based Al Salem Johnson Controls wants to expand operations in Uzbekistan, as the country offers a lot of opportunities for private companies, according to a top official.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of Saudi-Uzbek Business Council in Jeddah on Wednesday, Mohanad Al-Shaikh, CEO of Al Salem Johnson Controls, said there are a lot of good synergies between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan in various sectors.

“Uzbekistan is focusing on agriculture, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals. And I think we do have the base to supply many of those industries out of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the accumulated knowledge and experiences we developed here,” he said.

Al-Shaikh added: “I’m talking mainly about our field, HVAC, industrial refrigeration, the controls, fire suppressions and detections, systems.”

Talking about the opportunities in the refrigeration and air conditioning sector, the CEO noted that Saudi Arabia has the expertise to cooperate and help the knowledge transfer.

“Johnson Controls does have an office in Uzbekistan, and it’s mainly on the industrial refrigeration side. But I would like to see Saudi-made products exported to Uzbekistan. That’s where I see the wonders of opportunities taking place,” he added.

Al-Shaikh said that Saudi Arabia is the second largest market for Johnson Controls globally.

“Saudi Arabia is considered to be the second or third largest operations globally (for Johnson Controls). And we’re talking about a $40 billion company. We would be honored to be supporting Saudi Arabia and that is allowing us to build the right knowledge and expertise in our field,” he further noted.

Topics: Saudi-Uzbek Business Council

Saudi minister stresses need to establish direct trade ties with Uzbekistan

Saudi minister stresses need to establish direct trade ties with Uzbekistan
Updated 7 min 14 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi minister stresses need to establish direct trade ties with Uzbekistan

Saudi minister stresses need to establish direct trade ties with Uzbekistan
Updated 7 min 14 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

JEDDAH: Direct import and export relationship between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan is needed, as most of the trade between the two countries is happening through Turkey and the UAE, according to Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih. 

While speaking at the Saudi-Uzbek Business Council in Jeddah on Aug. 17, Al-Falih said that Uzbekistan is a huge player in agriculture, real estate, hospitality, and human resources. 

“We want to make this relationship one of the most important for Saudi Arabia. We are here to facilitate. We are here to serve,” said Al-Falih. 

During the speech, Al-Falih added that the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan has reached new heights with the involvement of ACWA Power, as the firm will sign a $2.4 billion deal with the government of Uzbekistan for a 1,500MW wind project. 

He further added that Uzbekistan is a country full of opportunities, and ACWA Power is a firm that is exploring new horizons. 

Jamshid Khodjaev, Uzbekistan’s deputy prime minister, and the minister of investments and foreign trade, said that Saudi Arabia is on a path of transformation, and the Kingdom is now a very dynamic and developed country.

He lauded ACWA Power and said that the firm is one of the best in the world.

He further noted that Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia are reliable partners, and made it clear that the country is committed to a long-term relationship with the Kingdom.

 

 

Topics: Saudi-Uzbekistan Business Council trade Investment

