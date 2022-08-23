You are here

  • Home
  • Josep Borrell: Iran asked for ‘adjustments’ to proposed EU nuclear deal

Josep Borrell: Iran asked for ‘adjustments’ to proposed EU nuclear deal

Josep Borrell: Iran asked for ‘adjustments’ to proposed EU nuclear deal
Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said ‘most’ countries involved in nuclear talks with Iran agreed with the proposal, but that the US had not yet responded. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ntan6

Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

Josep Borrell: Iran asked for ‘adjustments’ to proposed EU nuclear deal

Josep Borrell: Iran asked for ‘adjustments’ to proposed EU nuclear deal
  • Iran has accused the United States of stalling a potential agreement, a charge rejected by Washington
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

MADRID: Iran requested “some adjustments” to a draft agreement on reviving a 2015 nuclear accord with major powers proposed by the European Union, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday.
During an interview with Spanish public television TVE, Borrell said “most” countries involved in nuclear talks with Iran agreed with the proposal, but that the United States had not yet responded.
The 2015 agreement between Iran and six world powers — Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States — gave the Islamic republic sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
The deal was designed to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon — something it has always denied wanting to do.
But in 2018, then US president Donald Trump, a strong critic of the deal, unilaterally pulled out and slapped heavier sanctions on Iran.
Earlier this month, after more than a year of talks coordinated by Borrell and his team, the EU submitted what it called a “final” proposed text — which has not been made public — to revive the accord.
“Iran responded by saying ‘yes but’, that is to say they want some adjustments,” Borrell told TVE, without providing further details.
During a press conference Monday in Santander in northern Spain, he said Iran’s response had seemed “reasonable” to him and it was therefore submitted to the six world powers involved in the nuclear talks.
“We are waiting for their response, most of them agree, but there is still no answer from the United States... we expect to receive a reply during this week,” he added.
Iran has accused the United States of stalling a potential agreement, a charge rejected by Washington.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday that outstanding questions remained about Iran’s requested changes to the EU proposal.
“This is why it has taken us some additional time to review those comments and to determine our response of our own,” he said.

Topics: EU Iran

Related

New Iran nuclear deal ‘days away’: EU foreign policy chief
Middle-East
New Iran nuclear deal ‘days away’: EU foreign policy chief
Update Iran says US delaying nuclear talks, prisoner swap is unrelated
Middle-East
Iran says US delaying nuclear talks, prisoner swap is unrelated

Sudan official: Death toll from seasonal floods rises to 83

Sudan official: Death toll from seasonal floods rises to 83
Updated 8 min 57 sec ago
AP

Sudan official: Death toll from seasonal floods rises to 83

Sudan official: Death toll from seasonal floods rises to 83
Updated 8 min 57 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: The death toll from flash floods in Sudan since the start of the country’s rainy season has climbed to 83, an official said Tuesday as the downpours continued to inundate villages across the east African nation.
Brig. Gen. Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Rahim, spokesman for Sudan’s National Council for Civil Defense, said that at least 36 people have been injured since May. More than 18,200 houses have been “completely destroyed” across the country while around at least 25,600 were partly damaged.
The United Nations said more than 146,200 people have been affected by floods. Footage aired by local media shows rising waters submerging villages. Authorities have declared a state of emergency in six of the country’s 18 provinces.
The western Darfur region and the provinces of Nile River, White Nile, West Kordofan and South Kordofan are among the hardest hit, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA.
UN agencies suffer from significant funding shortages. OCHA said donors provided around $608 million for Sudan’s humanitarian response so far this year — less than a third of what is required for this year.
Sudan has been without a functioning government since an October military coup derailed its short-lived democratic transition following the 2019 removal of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir in a popular uprising.
Sudan’s rainy season usually starts in June and lasts until the end of September, with floods peaking in August and September. More than 80 people were killed last year in flood-related incidents during the rainy season.

Topics: Sudan

Related

King Salman directs urgent airlift for victims of Sudan floods
Saudi Arabia
King Salman directs urgent airlift for victims of Sudan floods
ICC chief prosecutor arrives in Sudan
Middle-East
ICC chief prosecutor arrives in Sudan

Uproar in Iran after woman’s ‘forced’ TV confession for hijab law violation

Uproar in Iran after woman’s ‘forced’ TV confession for hijab law violation
Updated 37 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Uproar in Iran after woman’s ‘forced’ TV confession for hijab law violation

Uproar in Iran after woman’s ‘forced’ TV confession for hijab law violation
  • Sepideh Rashno, 28, was arrested after breaking country’s strict limits on women’s clothing
Updated 37 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Protests have rocked Iran after a woman who was arrested for breaking recently strengthened hijab laws gave a confession on state TV that observers say followed torture, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Sepideh Rashno, 28, was arrested in July after she was filmed on a bus violating the clothing requirements.

On July 12, the government introduced a strict Hijab and Chastity Day, which several women — including Rashno — violated.

The Hrana human rights group reported that the writer and artist was taken to hospital after her arrest with internal bleeding, which occurred before she gave a confession on state TV.

Rashno’s brutal treatment comes after President Ebrahim Raisi hardened the country’s dress code with new restrictions on Aug. 15.

Hrana said five women were arrested for violating the rules, with four being forced to confess amid a rise in televised forced confessions.

The rights group also found that 1,700 people were summoned to law enforcement centers due to violations regarding the hijab and the dress code changes.

Rashno’s ordeal led to the state TV appearance on July 30, where she was seen wearing a headscarf in the new required style before giving an apology.

The Guardian reported that she appeared “pale and subdued,” with “dark circles around her eyes.”

Hrana’s senior advocacy coordinator Skylar Thompson said: “There were clear signs of physical beatings on her face. It is clear that in addition to the psychological torture of being coerced into confessing, she has been physically beaten.”

Thompson added that observers had seen “a surge in crackdowns against women like we have not seen for some time. It is something the international community needs to keep an eye on. These injustices are yet another consequence of the lack of accountability in Iran.”

Rashno is still in custody, with women’s rights activists protesting in Tehran, carrying placards asking: “Where is Sepideh Rashno?”

A video has been released by activists reciting a poem titled “The Confession,” which refers to her ordeal.

Prof. Ali Ansari, an academic in Middle Eastern politics at St. Andrews University, Scotland, told The Guardian that the hardening of the hijab rules is a part of a “systematic wider pattern of repression” in Iran, and that this trend has worsened under Raisi.

“State security has become pretty severe across the board,” Ansari said. “The women’s movement is presented as a threat to national security, because it represents a breakdown in social norms and western influence penetrating society.”

Tara Sepehri Far, senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, told The Guardian that Rashno’s forced confession is unlikely to achieve its desired effect because “she was visibly pale. She was visibly tired. There was no effort put into trying to portray that this was a voluntary narrative.”

Topics: Iran

Related

Iranian activists stand with woman jailed over hijab rule in viral video 
Middle-East
Iranian activists stand with woman jailed over hijab rule in viral video 
Girls arrested for removing hijab at Iran skateboarding event: media
Offbeat
Girls arrested for removing hijab at Iran skateboarding event: media

UAE sends plane carrying 50 tons of food aid to Zimbabwe

UAE sends plane carrying 50 tons of food aid to Zimbabwe
Updated 49 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

UAE sends plane carrying 50 tons of food aid to Zimbabwe

UAE sends plane carrying 50 tons of food aid to Zimbabwe
  • Al Qasimi said that Zimbabwe was one of the first countries to benefit from medical aid sent by the UAE
Updated 49 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE sent a plane carrying 50 tons of food aid to Zimbabwe on Tuesday. 
According to a report by state news agency WAM, the shipment was sent to ‘meet the needs of thousands of families’ including ‘vulnerable groups such as women, children and the elderly.’ 
“Sending food items to the Republic of Zimbabwe reflects the strong relations between our two nations and demonstrates the humanitarian role played by the UAE to support African countries and alleviate the humanitarian crises they face,” wrote WAM quoting Jassim Muhammad Al Qasimi, the UAE Ambassador to Zimbabwe.
Al Qasimi said Zimbabwe was one of the first countries to benefit from medical aid sent by the UAE to help countries combat COVID-19. 
He also said more than 8,000 healthcare workers benefited from the assistance, which helped them contain the spread of the virus.

Topics: UAE Zimbabwe aid

Related

UAE president orders $6.8 million worth of aid for Sudan’s flood victims
Middle-East
UAE president orders $6.8 million worth of aid for Sudan’s flood victims
Special KSrelief dispatches third relief convoy to flood-ravaged Pakistan
World
KSrelief dispatches third relief convoy to flood-ravaged Pakistan

Argentina’s president receives UAE ambassador in Buenos Aires

Argentina’s president receives UAE ambassador in Buenos Aires
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News

Argentina’s president receives UAE ambassador in Buenos Aires

Argentina’s president receives UAE ambassador in Buenos Aires
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez received Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to Argentina, on Tuesday at the Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires. 
Fernandez and Al Qamzi discussed bilateral relations in various fields between the two nations. 
They also discussed matters of common interest and ways to further enhance cooperation in key areas. 
Al Qamzi conveyed the greetings of President  Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and  Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to President Fernandez. 
President Fernandez, in turn, conveyed his greetings and best wishes to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

Topics: UAE Argentina Bilateral ties

Related

Argentina government crises build as Economy Minister Guzman resigns
Business & Economy
Argentina government crises build as Economy Minister Guzman resigns
UAE president arrives in Al Alamein City, discusses Arab unity with Egyptian counterpart video
Middle-East
UAE president arrives in Al Alamein City, discusses Arab unity with Egyptian counterpart

Turkey says it has no preconditions for dialogue with Syria

Turkey says it has no preconditions for dialogue with Syria
Updated 23 August 2022
Reuters

Turkey says it has no preconditions for dialogue with Syria

Turkey says it has no preconditions for dialogue with Syria
  • Erdogan has warned that Turkey could launch another military incursion into northern Syria targeting Syria Kurdish fighters
Updated 23 August 2022
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkey does not have preconditions for dialogue with the Syrian government and talks should be goal-oriented, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday in a further softening of Ankara’s stance toward Damascus.
Turkey has backed rebels fighting to topple Syria’s President Bashar Assad, and cut diplomatic relations with Damascus early in the 11-year conflict.
But Russian intervention has helped Assad’s government drive the rebels back to a pocket of northwest Syria. Erdogan said after talks in Russia earlier this month that President Vladimir Putin had suggested Turkey cooperate with the Syrian government to tackle violence along their joint border.
Erdogan has warned that Turkey could launch another military incursion into northern Syria targeting Syria Kurdish fighters, to extend a ‘safe zone’ where Ankara says some of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees which it currently hosts could return.
“There cannot be a condition for dialogue but what are the aim of these contacts? The country needs to cleared of terrorists... People need to be able to return,” Cavusoglu said.
“No conditions for dialogue but what is the aim, the target? It needs to be goal-oriented,” he said.
Asked last week about potential talks with Damascus, Erdogan was quoted as saying diplomacy between states can never be fully severed. There is a “need to take further steps with Syria,” Erdogan said according to a transcript of his comments to Turkish media.

Topics: Turkey Syria

Related

Iran Guards general killed in Syria: state media
Middle-East
Iran Guards general killed in Syria: state media
Market blast in north Syria kills 19 people, wounds dozens
Middle-East
Market blast in north Syria kills 19 people, wounds dozens

Latest updates

Josep Borrell: Iran asked for ‘adjustments’ to proposed EU nuclear deal
Josep Borrell: Iran asked for ‘adjustments’ to proposed EU nuclear deal
US lawmakers unveil bill to help news media negotiate with Google, Facebook
US lawmakers unveil bill to help news media negotiate with Google, Facebook
Saudi real estate authority to go digital from Sept. 1
Saudi real estate authority to go digital from Sept. 1
Saudi’s Ironman Mohammed Al-Marzouki heading to world champs in Hawaii
Saudi’s Ironman Mohammed Al-Marzouki heading to world champs in Hawaii
Elon Musk subpoenas former Twitter chief Jack Dorsey
Elon Musk subpoenas former Twitter chief Jack Dorsey

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.