New tranche of Riyadh neighborhoods to benefit from government development funds

New tranche of Riyadh neighborhoods to benefit from government development funds
The program aims to increase home ownership for Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030 (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

New tranche of Riyadh neighborhoods to benefit from government development funds

New tranche of Riyadh neighborhoods to benefit from government development funds
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 20 neighborhoods in Riyadh are set to receive funds to develop infrastructure projects from a special Saudi government program.

The Saudi Idle Land Program revealed that it has registered more than 16 million square meters of developed idle land in 21 residential neighborhoods in the Kingdom's capital.

Since it was first launched in June 2016, the program has already disbursed SR2 billion ($532 million) of its revenues to develop infrastructure projects of over 80 housing projects across the Kingdom.

This comes as the program aims to increase home ownership for Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030, in accordance with the objectives of the Iskan Program, SPA reported. 

Topics: Riyadh Saudi Idle Land Program

Cement producer Al Jouf posts 93% slump in profit amid weak sales and prices

Cement producer Al Jouf posts 93% slump in profit amid weak sales and prices
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Cement producer Al Jouf posts 93% slump in profit amid weak sales and prices

Cement producer Al Jouf posts 93% slump in profit amid weak sales and prices
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based cement producer Al Jouf Cement Co. suffered a 93 percent decline in profits during the first half of 2022, due to a downward trend in cement prices and sales.

Al Jouf Cement Co., which is based in the northwest of the Kingdom, saw its profits reach SR1.8 million ($479,208), down from SR26 million in the prior-year period, its bourse filing shows.

This was accompanied by a 19 percent plunge in revenues, from SR122 million in the previous period to SR98 million.

Topics: Saudi cement shares Profit

Naqi Water underperforms in first earnings report since market debut

Naqi Water underperforms in first earnings report since market debut
Updated 9 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Naqi Water underperforms in first earnings report since market debut

Naqi Water underperforms in first earnings report since market debut
Updated 9 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Naqi Water Co. has reported weak first-half profits in its first earnings report since going public earlier this month.

The Saudi-based water producer saw its profit slip 20 percent during the first half of 2022 to SR31 million ($8 million), according to a bourse filing.

The company attributed the decrease in net profit to a rise in raw materials costs of 10 percent, which led to an increase in costs of sales.

During its initial public offering, Naqi sold 600,000 shares to retail investors, generating SR560 million in subscriptions.

Naqi Water listed a 30 percent stake, representing six million shares, on the Kingdom’s main stock index TASI.

Topics: naqi water Tadawul TASI shares

Egypt inks MoUs to implement green hydrogen projects in Ain Sokhna

Egypt inks MoUs to implement green hydrogen projects in Ain Sokhna
Updated 13 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt inks MoUs to implement green hydrogen projects in Ain Sokhna

Egypt inks MoUs to implement green hydrogen projects in Ain Sokhna
Updated 13 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian government entities, including the state’s sovereign fund, have signed initial agreements with seven global companies to implement green hydrogen projects in the industrial zone of Ain Sokhna. 

This comes as part of the government’s plan to use hydrogen as a low-hydrocarbon fuel source, Asharq reported. 

The signing of the memoranda of understanding aims to establish facilities for the production of green fuel for export purposes and ship catering services, head of the General Authority For Suez Canal Economic Zone said. 

Walid Gamal El-Din added that green hydrogen production projects will be established in the industrial zone in Ain Sokhna to take advantage of its proximity to the port and the ongoing development work there. 

Egypt’s renewable energy program is targeting to generate 42 percent of electricity by 2030 from renewable energy sources, the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla previously confirmed.  

Topics: Egypt Green hydrogen

PIF-backed Emaar EC's losses widen by 10% tracking revenue drop

PIF-backed Emaar EC’s losses widen by 10% tracking revenue drop
Updated 19 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-backed Emaar EC’s losses widen by 10% tracking revenue drop

PIF-backed Emaar EC’s losses widen by 10% tracking revenue drop
Updated 19 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Emaar the Economic City saw its losses deepen by 10 percent, tracking a revenue drop during the first half of 2022.

Due to higher provisions, the Pubic Investment Fund-backed developer reported a net loss of SR408 million ($109 million), compared to SR372 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

This happened as revenue declined 4 percent during the six-month period to SR165 million, from SR172 million a year ago.

Emaar EC said that its accumulated losses amounted to SR3.87 billion or nearly 34 percent of capital by June end.

Topics: PIF Saudi Emaar Tadawul

Amazon signs green hydrogen supply deal with Plug Power

Amazon signs green hydrogen supply deal with Plug Power
Updated 27 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

Amazon signs green hydrogen supply deal with Plug Power

Amazon signs green hydrogen supply deal with Plug Power
Updated 27 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc. has signed a deal with Amazon.com Inc. to supply liquid green hydrogen, the companies said on Thursday according to Reuters.

Green hydrogen is often touted as the future of energy, as the flexible and zero-emission fuel can be used for transportation and electricity generation.

Amazon said Plug Power will supply 10,950 tons of green hydrogen every year starting 2025 that it will use to replace grey hydrogen, diesel, and other fossil fuels.

The green hydrogen deal will provide enough annual power for 30,000 forklifts or 800 heavy-duty trucks, Amazon said.

Grey hydrogen is made from natural gas, without the carbon sequestration, and black and brown hydrogen from coal.

Plug said it has granted Amazon a warrant to buy up to 16 million of its shares at an exercise price of $22.9841 a unit for the first 9 million shares.

Topics: Amazon plug power Green hydrogen

