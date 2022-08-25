New tranche of Riyadh neighborhoods to benefit from government development funds

RIYADH: More than 20 neighborhoods in Riyadh are set to receive funds to develop infrastructure projects from a special Saudi government program.

The Saudi Idle Land Program revealed that it has registered more than 16 million square meters of developed idle land in 21 residential neighborhoods in the Kingdom's capital.

Since it was first launched in June 2016, the program has already disbursed SR2 billion ($532 million) of its revenues to develop infrastructure projects of over 80 housing projects across the Kingdom.

This comes as the program aims to increase home ownership for Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030, in accordance with the objectives of the Iskan Program, SPA reported.