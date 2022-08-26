You are here

  • Home
  • International community appeals for restraint after fighting returns to Ethiopia

International community appeals for restraint after fighting returns to Ethiopia

International community appeals for restraint after fighting returns to Ethiopia
Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road near Agula, north of Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on May 8, 2021. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nfpfw

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

International community appeals for restraint after fighting returns to Ethiopia

International community appeals for restraint after fighting returns to Ethiopia
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: The international community appealed for restraint on Thursday after fighting resumed in northern Ethiopia between government forces and Tigray rebels, scuppering a truce and dimming hopes for peace.

The situation on the ground was unclear a day after fresh fighting erupted on the border of Tigray, where the warring sides accused each other of igniting the first major clashes in five months.

Rebel authorities in Tigray said on Wednesday that government forces failed to breach their defensive lines, but offered little detail on the status of combat or casualties.

The government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has also not provided an update on the fighting, or whether combat has spread beyond the scenes of Wednesday’s battles on Tigray’s southern border.

Spokespeople for Abiy’s government and the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front did not respond to AFP’s requests for comment about the situation on the ground.

The return to combat has alarmed the international community, which has been pushing both sides to peacefully resolve the brutal 21-month war in Africa’s second most populous nation.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the truce reached between the warring parties in March had “reduced violence and saved lives.”

“We are concerned that renewed fighting puts that at risk. We call on the Ethiopian government and TPLF to redouble efforts for peace to bring a permanent end to the conflict.”

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged both sides to pull back from “a full-blown war,” saying: “Reports of renewed conflict in Northern Ethiopia cast a shadow on the prospect for peace.”

UN chief Antonio Guterres and envoys from Britain, Turkey, the African Union and the East African bloc IGAD made similar calls for restraint and a commitment to dialogue.

On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen told diplomats that Ethiopia was “prepared to defend the nation’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

“But it is equally committed to using peaceful means to put an end to the conflict and collaborating with humanitarian organizations to lessen needless suffering,” he told a gathering of foreign envoys in Addis Ababa.

The UN’s World Food Programme on Thursday accused the TPLF of seizing half a million liters of fuel from a warehouse in Tigray, a rebel-held region in the grips of a major humanitarian crisis.

“We demand the Tigrayan authorities return these fuel stocks to the humanitarian community immediately. As the next harvest is not until October, our deliveries of life-saving food could not be more urgent or critical to the survival of millions,” WFP Executive Director David Beasley said in a statement.

The government on Thursday said the fuel was commandeered to further the TPLF’s military objectives and called on the international community to guarantee aid was “reaching intended beneficiaries”.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said the people of Tigray had been through enough hardship: “This (fighting) will only exacerbate the suffering of civilians already in desperate need.”

The March truce paused the worst of the bloodshed and allowed aid convoys to slowly return to Tigray, where the UN says millions are severely hungry, and fuel and medicine are in scarce supply.

Since the end of June, Abiy’s government and the rebels have repeatedly stated their willingness to enter peace negotiations, but disagreed on the terms of such talks.

In recent weeks, too, they have accused each other of preparing for battle.

Addis Ababa wants talks without preconditions under the auspices of the AU, which is headquartered in the Ethiopian capital.

The rebels are demanding electricity, telecommunications and banking services be restored to Tigray before talks begin, and reject the AU’s envoy Olusegun Obasanjo as mediator, accusing him of a pro-government bias.

In a statement dated August 23, TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael said “two rounds of confidential face-to-face” meetings with top civilian and military officials had taken place, the first acknowledgement by either side of direct talks.

Abiy sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 to topple the TPLF after months of tensions with the party that had dominated Ethiopian politics for three decades until he took office in 2018.

The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner said the move came in response to rebel attacks on army camps.

The TPLF mounted a comeback, recapturing Tigray and expanding into the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara, before the war reached a stalemate.

The conflict has killed untold numbers, with widespread reports of atrocities including mass killings and sexual violence.

Topics: Ethiopia conflict

Related

Tigray rebels accuse Ethiopia forces of major offensive
World
Tigray rebels accuse Ethiopia forces of major offensive
Ethiopia says completes third filling of mega-dam reservoir
Middle-East
Ethiopia says completes third filling of mega-dam reservoir

Bangladeshi tailors master stitch symbol of Arab identity

Bangladeshi tailors master stitch symbol of Arab identity
Updated 25 August 2022

Bangladeshi tailors master stitch symbol of Arab identity

Bangladeshi tailors master stitch symbol of Arab identity
  • Bisht, a traditional cloak trimmed with golden thread, has been worn by Arab men for centuries
  • Mohammed Noor Alam learnt the craft in Saudi Arabia and has trained his workers in northern Bangladesh
Updated 25 August 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

BOGURA: When Mohammed Noor Alam arrived in Saudi Arabia in the late 1990s, little did he know that his job at a tailoring shop would turn him into a pioneer producer of bisht, a symbol of Arab identity, in his native Bangladesh.

The bisht, a flowing black, white or brown cloak trimmed with golden embroidery, has been worn by Arab men for centuries. The choice of formal wear for politicians, religious scholars and high-ranking individuals, it is especially popular in the Gulf region.

Alam, 51, learnt the craft of bisht as an apprentice to an Indian tailoring master, Tulsi Kimar, in Dammam. After 10 years, he returned to Bangladesh and, in 2010, opened his factory, Bisht Al-Noor Enterprise, in Bogura, about 200 km north of the capital, Dhaka.

His company sells the cloth mainly to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar.

“I export to the same company in Saudi Arabia where I used to work earlier as a tailor of bisht. With the upcoming football World Cup in Qatar this year, our product is in huge demand,” Alam told Arab News.

In fact, demand is so great that his 32 workers are struggling to meet it.

“Currently, I can’t cope with additional orders, since here I don’t have enough trained workers,” he said.

Alam said that a high degree of skill and dedication is needed to produce bisht.

“It requires a special kind of expertise and patience. We have millions of garment factory workers in the country. But they can’t make it. The bisht I produce here is fully handmade.”

In the Middle East, it is believed that no cloth can match the distinction of a hand-tailored bisht, which is why Alam employs only highly skilled and trained workers.

“Mostly the elites, people from the upper classes and royal family, and grand imams used to wear this bisht in the Gulf and Middle Eastern countries,” Alam said. “It’s a symbol of their elegance.”

The material used depends on the season and social status of the wearer. The garment can be made from wool or cotton, or lighter mesh linen fabrics. Alam’s bishts, sold under the brand Bisht Al-Salem, come in a range of prices, depending on quality.

Al-Malaki, or “the kingly bisht,'' is one of the most popular styles, and costs between $600 and $9,000.

The price also depends on the type of embroidery and golden thread used in the trim. “The best quality golden threads are prepared with thin gold coating,” Alam said.

Like most of the other material used in the garments, Alam sources the thread mainly from Saudi Arabia.

Alam’s success in exporting to the Gulf and the three boutiques he now runs in Qatar has inspired others in Bogura to follow in his footsteps, and two more bisht manufacturers have been established in the region.

Bisht is made in a series of stages. Each of Bisht Al-Noor Enterprise’s tailors specializes in a particular part of the work, the most challenging of which is the golden embroidery. According to factory manager Mohammed Malik, if the trimming does not shine as it should, the cloak can easily be rejected by customers.

“There are six or seven steps in producing the bishts. Each of our workers was trained in particular areas of the production process. None of them knows the full process,” he said.

The factory makes about 160 bishts a month. The combined efforts of seven people are needed to make a single piece, which sometimes they can do in one day.

“It requires some special kind of expertise to make the bisht,” Malik said. “It makes me very proud to think that we are producing something which is very much connected with the pride of Arab nations.”

Pride in their profession means the workers pay attention to the tiniest details.

“It requires uninterrupted attention. You can’t leave the job in the middle. Otherwise, the stitches will mismatch and affect the quality,” Sadia Begum, who joined the factory five years ago, told Arab News.

Begum has seen people wearing bisht only on TV and hopes that one day she will be able to see the fruit of her work up close.

“I want to visit Saudi Arabia to see the people wearing bisht,” she said. “If Allah permits, I will visit the Kingdom to perform the Hajj and see them.”

Topics: Bangladesh bisht Mohammed Noor Alam

Related

A large number of visitors flocked to the headquarters of Al-Hasawi Bisht Festival in Hafouf. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Al-Ahsa bisht festival showcases rich culture, heritage
The bisht, known as a traditional men’s cloak popular in the Arab world, is often worn over a thobe.
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: DGDA exhibits traditional bisht garments

French police slash small boats, pepper spray migrants amid spike in journeys

French police slash small boats, pepper spray migrants amid spike in journeys
Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

French police slash small boats, pepper spray migrants amid spike in journeys

French police slash small boats, pepper spray migrants amid spike in journeys
  • English Channel crossings hit monthly record for August this week after 6,887 made the journey
  • French police are reportedly struggling to handle the “flash-mob manner” of migrants who suddenly rush to the water
Updated 25 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: French police have been filmed by British film crews slashing inflatable small boats used by migrants to cross the English Channel, with some officers pepper-spraying migrants as they attempted to leave the northern French coast.

The group of migrants, which included Iraqi Kurds and Albanians, were attempting to launch a dinghy from a beach in Dunkirk when a camera from Channel 4 News captured policemen slashing their boat.

The migrants had to give up their efforts due to the damage to the boat, with some officers deploying pepper spray on them. 

The cameras captured the group, composed mostly of men, rapidly sprinting across the beach in the morning carrying the black dinghy.

Most of them wore life vests, but some did not, despite the many fatalities that have occurred on the perilous trip.

Officers from the French police stopped the group of men in their tracks as they ran for the water.

“So, we’ve got about 40 or 50 people,” said Channel 4 News reporter Paraic O’Brien as his team’s cameras captured the events unfolding.

“The police buggy has just turned up to try and stop them,” he added, narrating as the police intervened. 

Four French border patrol officers were filmed jumping from their buggy onto the sand, blocking the migrants carrying the dinghy. 

In the footage, one of the officers slashes the small boat, causing a loud popping sound as the blade breaks the inflatable rib, causing rapid deflation.

One of the migrants carrying the boat tries to prevent the police officer from slashing the boat, and is subjected to pepper spray from point-blank range, forcing him to run away.

The group of migrants then fled the scene.

“A large group of migrants were confronted by three French police officers. We were told that (a) drone, funded by the UK, had first detected the group,” O’Brien said after the incident.

“After police slashed the dinghy with a knife, one of the migrants tried to prevent them from cutting it again — that’s when the pepper spray came out.”

More than 23,000 people have crossed the English Channel this year, with August becoming the busiest month since records began in 2018, with 6,887 making the journey so far this month.

Despite the perilous conditions and interventions by the French police, some 400 migrants made the 21-mile journey across the strait on Thursday.

French police are reportedly struggling to handle the “flash-mob manner” of migrants who suddenly rush to the water, the Daily Mail reported, adding that the groups sometimes appear in their hundreds, overwhelming the authorities. 

The newspaper said that the current record-breaking numbers were likely due to the French police taking their summer holidays, allowing more opportunities for migrants to push for the water and avoid detection, adding that weather conditions had cleared in recent weeks, allowing smuggling gangs to cater to thousands of waiting customers.

Topics: France English channel migrants dunkirk

Related

Record number of migrants arrive in Britain in boat crossings on a single day
World
Record number of migrants arrive in Britain in boat crossings on a single day
UK minister Patel hits back at Macron over Channel crossings
World
UK minister Patel hits back at Macron over Channel crossings

25,000 migrants reach Greece in August as govt extends border wall

25,000 migrants reach Greece in August as govt extends border wall
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

25,000 migrants reach Greece in August as govt extends border wall

25,000 migrants reach Greece in August as govt extends border wall
  • Athens will extend a 40-kilometre long wall built along the Greek-Turkish border at Evros by another 80 km
  • Greece has already said that there are more arrivals this year than in the previous years
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

ATHENS: The Greek government said on Thursday that some 25,000 migrants had tried to enter the country through its border with Turkey in August, as it announced plans to dramatically extend a wall between the two neighbors.

Athens will extend a 40-kilometer (25-mile) long wall built along the Greek-Turkish border at Evros by another 80 km as part of efforts to control the flow of migrants.

Greek government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said that the country was facing “increased migratory pressure” both at its land border in Evros and in the Aegean Sea.

“In August alone, with the month not yet over, 25,000 migrants tried to enter illegally through the Greek-Turkish borders,” Oikonomou said at a press briefing.

Greece has already said that there are more arrivals this year than in the previous years.

As well as extending the wall, Oikonomou said the government will install thermal cameras and deploy an additional 250 border guards.

Greece is often the country of choice for people fleeing Africa and the Middle East to try to reach a better life in the European Union.

Thousands come via Turkey over the narrow and perilous sea crossing separating the traditional enemies.

Charity groups have accused Athens of illegally turning back migrants or forcing them over the border to Turkey — something Greece’s conservative government has denied.

And Greece has similarly accused neighboring Turkey of not doing enough to stop people smugglers from sending migrants across the Mediterranean Sea.

Earlier this month, Athens accused Turkey of forcibly pushing a group of stranded migrants onto a small Greek island and leaving behind the body of a five-year-old child who died.

Topics: Greece Turkey migrants

Related

Greece: 71 migrants aboard boat reaching southern island
World
Greece: 71 migrants aboard boat reaching southern island
Greece seeks ways to recover migrant girl’s body from border
World
Greece seeks ways to recover migrant girl’s body from border

Ukraine station strike toll climbs as EU vows accountability

Ukraine station strike toll climbs as EU vows accountability
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

Ukraine station strike toll climbs as EU vows accountability

Ukraine station strike toll climbs as EU vows accountability
  • The warning came as Russia issued a counter-claim saying it targeted soldiers and killed 200 Ukrainian servicemen
  • On Thursday, state rail operator Ukrainian Railways said the toll had risen overnight from 22 to 25
Updated 25 August 2022
AFP

KYIV: The death toll from an air strike on a train station in central Ukraine rose to 25 on Thursday, as the EU warned those “responsible for Russian rocket terror will be held accountable.”

The warning came as Russia issued a counter-claim saying it targeted soldiers and killed 200 Ukrainian servicemen in the attack Wednesday on a rail hub in Chaplyne city of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The attack struck six months to the day since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, which was also the day Ukraine celebrates its 1991 independence from the Soviet Union.

On Thursday, state rail operator Ukrainian Railways said the toll had risen overnight from 22 to 25 and included two children with a further 31 people injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned at the weekend Russia might do something “particularly cruel” to mark Ukraine’s independence celebrations.

Moscow claimed to have slain over 200 Ukrainian troops and 10 units of military equipment in the attack.

In a daily press briefing, the defense ministry said the train was “en route to combat zones” in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine, which Russia seeks to fully control.

But EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell “strongly” condemned “another heinous attack by Russia on civilians.”

“Those responsible for Russian rocket terror will be held accountable,” he said on Twitter.

Washington warned Wednesday that Moscow was preparing to hold “sham” polls in occupied areas of Ukraine that would seek to formalize its control.

“Russian leadership has instructed officials to begin preparing to hold sham referenda,” White House national security coordinator John Kirby said.

“We can see a Russian announcement of the first one or ones before the end of this week.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv air strike

Related

Ukraine will fight ‘till the end’, Zelensky vows on Independence Day
World
Ukraine will fight ‘till the end’, Zelensky vows on Independence Day
Kyiv accuses Moscow of illegal adoptions of Ukrainian children
World
Kyiv accuses Moscow of illegal adoptions of Ukrainian children

Arab Americans still evolving into an effective political force, says leading US intellectual

Arab Americans still evolving into an effective political force, says leading US intellectual
Updated 25 August 2022
RAY HANANIA

Arab Americans still evolving into an effective political force, says leading US intellectual

Arab Americans still evolving into an effective political force, says leading US intellectual
  • More advocacy like Jewish community, urges Khalil Jahshan, executive director of thinktank Arab Center Washington DC
  • ‘Bright future ahead with young generation’s public service, media roles’
Updated 25 August 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The Arab American community has seen many successes, mainly on the economic and education fronts, but continues its advance to achieve the desired level of political influence, says Arab Center Washington D.C. Executive Director Khalil Jahshan.

Jahshan, who has been working with Arab Americans since his college days in the 1970s, called their current involvement in politics an “evolving process,” adding that “nobody makes it in this country except on a gradual basis, step-by-step.”

During an appearance on The Ray Hanania Radio Show, Jahshan said it is a natural progression, although they are nowhere near the level of activism achieved by, for example, the Jewish American community which creates the imbalance in US policies toward the Arab-Israeli conflict.

“We haven’t done bad as a community over the past 120 years of immigration. We have done best economically and educationally in this country. But politically it has been slow. Again, we have some impressive gains and they need to be built on,” Jahshan told Arab News Wednesday.

Jahshan said Arab Americans need to expand their political activism and engagement, noting that activists are a small minority in the community while the majority tends to remain inactive in advocacy work in the pursuit of political empowerment.

Part of the reason is the fact that Arab Americans, in general, immigrated to America over the past century, beginning in the late 19th century, from colonized countries where political participation was virtually non-existent. These early immigrants tended to have a limited sense of political efficacy, the sense of having the power and opportunity to change politics, said Jahshan.

“Frankly what delayed us and slowed down our progress in this country is our low propensity to be (politically) active, to be visible, to be involved in issues that are relevant to us as a community,” Jahshan said.

“Those who were born here didn’t know the issues, so they waited and waited … for the ‘Holy Spirit’ to strike. And those who came as new immigrants didn’t know the system. So they waited … until a (new) generation emerged that knew how to plug into the (social and political) system. When you look at us today as a community of some 3.7 million Americans of Arab origin, we are still not as involved as we should be.

“When you compare us, let’s say, to the Jewish community which is about twice our size and with at least 3 million American Jews involved in political organizations that represent their interests, we have to ask why we don’t have half of their organized membership. We don’t have that. We don’t even have 300,000 Arab Americans involved.”

Jahshan said the reasons for Arab immigration has varied widely over the past 120 years, which also sees a diversity in the community in terms of educational background and country of origin.

“The early phases of our immigration as Arab Americans tended to seek acceptance through quick assimilation. It was as you said wisely and correctly that their immigration was related to conflict in their homelands. It was related to famine before. It was related to economic crises in the region. So, it took several immigration waves to simply adjust, survive and make it and become part of this American melting pot, this mixed society, this fattoush,” he said.

Early priorities included the preservation of cultural identity, the Arabic language, and connections with the old country.

“First, they attempted to make sure that Arabic survived (here in America) as their preferred mode of communication. They felt that language survival is crucial to culture survival and the continuation of our Arab identity. So, the early phases of Arab American journalism was in Arabic. It was uniquely American journalism, yet it was Arab at the same time.”

Besides lagging behind other communities in activism, Jahshan said Arab Americans must do more in philanthropy to help those in need, but also to support communal causes. Securing one’s rights and role in American politics is a very expensive enterprise and the community needs to do more in this regard, he added.

Jahshan said another major factor impacting the slow evolution of engagement and influence is Arab confessionalism and ethnic fragmentation. The lack of secular identification within the community did not help either.

Explaining that he was not criticizing the importance of faith and religion in the Arab American community, but religious affiliation has tended to overshadow the common cultural identity, especially in the mainstream US news media.

“As a person of faith, I have no problem with people having their own faith be they Christian, Muslim, Buddhist or whatever they are. But at the same time, our identity shouldn’t be colored by our confession. Our religion shouldn’t trump our politics so to speak.”

Jahshan said the mainstream news media exploits these issues and “tends to oversimplify” the community in terms of its diversity, and avoids “in-depth” coverage.

Jahshan noted the Arab American immigrant communities did have their own Arabic language media outlets, but it was only recently that significant numbers of individuals have turned to journalism as a profession, to enter an industry that has so much influence in terms of creating group definitions and stereotypes.

“I am very encouraged by the new generation in terms of their increased activism, particularly those who are going into journalism and public service,” he said.

The Ray Hanania Show is broadcast live every Wednesday at 5 p.m. Eastern EST on WNZK AM 690 radio in Greater Detroit including parts of Ohio, and WDMV AM 700 radio in Washington D.C. including parts of Virginia and Maryland. The show is rebroadcast on Thursdays at 7 a.m. in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and in Chicago at 12 noon on WNWI AM 1080.

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Topics: Ray Radio Show

Related

Arabs clearly have a role to play in space exploration, Hasan Almekdash, who works as a bio-statistician contractor through Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR) told Ray Hanania. (Screenshot)
Offbeat
Ray Hanania show discusses role Arabs are playing in deep space exploration
Ray Hanania show discusses upcoming Iranian elections, recent Arab News exclusive with exiled crown prince
Media
Ray Hanania show discusses upcoming Iranian elections, recent Arab News exclusive with exiled crown prince

Latest updates

International community appeals for restraint after fighting returns to Ethiopia
International community appeals for restraint after fighting returns to Ethiopia
Saudi schools set to welcome students for new academic year
Saudi schools set to welcome students for new academic year
Saudi Arabia to expand dragon fruit production
Saudi Arabia to expand dragon fruit production
Where We Are Going Today: Bread Ahead
Where We Are Going Today: Bread Ahead
Saudi children compete for best chef title at Riyadh Home Coming festival
Saudi children compete for best chef title at Riyadh Home Coming festival

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.