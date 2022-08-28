Saudi Arabia’s border guards uncover 70kg of hashish

Abdullah Al-Suwaian has been the media director of Ehsan, a local charity platform developed by the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence, since January.
Al-Suwaian established the media directorate and developed Ehsan’s communications strategies. He has planned and executed over 10 campaigns and supervised the production of editorial content and dozens of videos.
He was previously the director of media and strategic communications at the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen from Sept. 2018 to Nov. 2020.
During his time at the SDRPY, he was responsible for implementing strategic communication processes and campaigns, and managing departments such as media relations, editorial content, marketing, social media, creative and production, communication for development, and translation.
In addition to crisis management and image enhancement, Al-Suwaian provided consultations for Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber, and was the official representative for the SDRPY in international and local committees and delegations.
He was communications manager from Oct. 2017 to June 2018 at Eye of Riyadh, an e-marketing platform providing professional strategies and services for events and marketing campaigns.
He was the company spokesperson and launched more than 15 public relations marketing campaigns, managed external communications, and directed visual and written content.
From April 2015 to Oct. 2016, Al-Suwaian worked as a producer and head of operations at Telfaz11, where he was responsible for content quality assurance, program scheduling, and projects in marketing, production, and human resources.
He was content manager at the Ministry of Commerce in Sept. 2014 and handled all publication materials for printing and social media, including visual content for awareness purposes, and creative digital marketing campaigns.
He worked as a producer and content manager at MBC for Dawood Al-Sharyan’s “Al-Thamena” TV show from Sept. 2013 to Aug. 2014.
Al-Suwaian has a master’s degree in media management from Marywood University, Pennsylvania, and a bachelor’s in mass media communication from King Saud University in Riyadh.