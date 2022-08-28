You are here

Saudi Arabia's border guards uncover 70kg of hashish

Saudi Arabia’s border guards uncover 70kg of hashish
The contrabands, which were found and confiscated in Asir’s Dhahran al-Janub governorate, have been handed over to the relevant authorities. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s border guards uncover 70kg of hashish

Saudi Arabia’s border guards uncover 70kg of hashish
  • All the necessary legal procedures have also been completed, an official statement on SPA said
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

ABHA: Border guards in Saudi Arabia’s Asir region uncovered 70 kilograms of hashish on Saturday. 
The contrabands, which were found and confiscated in Asir’s Dhahran al-Janub governorate, have been handed over to the relevant authorities, according to state agency SPA. 
All the necessary legal procedures have also been completed, an official statement on SPA said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia drugs hashish

Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

KSrelief dispatches 134 trucks of aid to Yemen

KSrelief dispatches 134 trucks of aid to Yemen
  • The aid was distributed to vulnerable communities across different provinces in Yemen
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) dispatched 134 relief trucks to Yemen in one month, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The trucks, which crossed Al-Wadiah border land port from July 23 to August 24, carried 34,275 food baskets, 15,600 cartons of dates, 1,320 shelter bags, and 1,080 tents.

The aid was distributed to vulnerable communities across different provinces including Aden, Hadramout, Al-Hodeidah, Marib and Taiz.

“The aid comes under the humanitarian and relief projects provided by Saudi Arabia to support the Yemeni people,” read SPA statement.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) #yemen

Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba prepares 200 students for top US universities

The program focuses on developing the students’ leadership and entrepreneurial skills. (Twitter @mawhiba)
The program focuses on developing the students’ leadership and entrepreneurial skills. (Twitter @mawhiba)
Updated 27 August 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba prepares 200 students for top US universities

The program focuses on developing the students’ leadership and entrepreneurial skills. (Twitter @mawhiba)
  • 7-day workshop part of 1-year Excellence Program
  • 700 already accepted at American institutions
Updated 27 August 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: The King Abdulaziz and His Companions’ Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, also known as Mawhiba, has launched its second training workshop this year to prepare 200 secondary school students for admission to top US universities.

The seven-day workshop is part of Mawhiba’s Excellence Program to help outstanding students, of both genders, enroll at leading tertiary institutions in America. The students will receive career guidance counseling and intensive courses on academic writing.

Mawhiba’s Acting Secretary-General Dr. Amal Al-Hazzaa said the country’s leaders want to ensure that talented and skilled people are prepared to take up positions in various critical sectors of the economy.

“The leadership strongly believes the youth can overcome challenges and make the future. They can also enhance the Kingdom’s position among the countries of the developed world in various fields,” she said.

HIGHLIGHT

The Excellence Program lasts for one year, starting from the second semester of grade 11. Students receive several benefits, the most important of which are intensive training workshops for the SAT examination, a standardized test widely used for college admissions in the US.

Al-Hazzaa urged students to continue working hard so that they can be excellent ambassadors for the country at the prestigious universities they will attend.

She stressed that the students would assist in transforming the nation into a knowledge society and achieving the goals of Vision 2030.

The Excellence Program lasts for one year, starting from the second semester of grade 11.

Al-Hazzaa told Arab News that 700 citizens have already completed the program.

“Some of these students have graduated from these universities and are now working in important positions locally and internationally. Some others are still receiving their education,” she said.

Students of the Excellence Program receive several benefits, the most important of which are intensive training workshops for the SAT examination, a standardized test widely used for college admissions in the US.

They also receive individual counseling sessions to plan for their academic development, and support to write their resumes.

The program also focuses on developing the students’ leadership and entrepreneurial skills. This includes advice on which projects to undertake so that they can stand out in the highly competitive application process, which normally sees hundreds of thousands of applicants from around the world.

The program was launched in 2015 with support provided virtually and in person.

 

 

Topics: King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba)

Who’s Who: Abdullah Al-Suwaian, media director of Ehsan

Abdullah Al-Suwaian. (Supplied)
Abdullah Al-Suwaian. (Supplied)
Updated 27 August 2022
Arab News

Who’s Who: Abdullah Al-Suwaian, media director of Ehsan

Abdullah Al-Suwaian. (Supplied)
Updated 27 August 2022
Arab News

Abdullah Al-Suwaian has been the media director of Ehsan, a local charity platform developed by the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence, since January.

Al-Suwaian established the media directorate and developed Ehsan’s communications strategies. He has planned and executed over 10 campaigns and supervised the production of editorial content and dozens of videos.

He was previously the director of media and strategic communications at the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen from Sept. 2018 to Nov. 2020.

During his time at the SDRPY,  he was responsible for implementing strategic communication processes and campaigns, and managing departments such as media relations, editorial content, marketing, social media, creative and production, communication for development, and translation.

In addition to crisis management and image enhancement, Al-Suwaian provided consultations for Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber, and was the official representative for the SDRPY in international and local committees and delegations.

He was communications manager from Oct. 2017 to June 2018 at Eye of Riyadh, an e-marketing platform providing professional strategies and services for events and marketing campaigns.

He was the company spokesperson and launched more than 15 public relations marketing campaigns, managed external communications, and directed visual and written content.

From April 2015 to Oct. 2016, Al-Suwaian worked as a producer and head of operations at Telfaz11, where he was responsible for content quality assurance, program scheduling, and projects in marketing, production, and human resources.

He was content manager at the Ministry of Commerce in Sept. 2014 and handled all publication materials for printing and social media, including visual content for awareness purposes, and creative digital marketing campaigns.

He worked as a producer and content manager at MBC for Dawood Al-Sharyan’s “Al-Thamena” TV show from Sept. 2013 to Aug. 2014.  

Al-Suwaian has a master’s degree in media management from Marywood University, Pennsylvania, and a bachelor’s in mass media communication from King Saud University in Riyadh.

 

Topics: Who's Who

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Nepali president

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Nepali president in Katmandu. (Supplied)
Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Nepali president in Katmandu. (Supplied)
Updated 27 August 2022
SPA

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Nepali president

Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Nepali president in Katmandu. (Supplied)
  • The two sides discussed topics of mutual interest
Updated 27 August 2022
SPA

KATMANDU: The Saudi ambassador to Nepal, Saad bin Nasser Abu Himed, has presented his credentials to Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari, during a reception at the Presidential Palace in the capital Katmandu.

Abu Himed conveyed King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s greetings and wishes of good health, progress and prosperity for the Nepali president, government and people.

The two sides also discussed topics of mutual interest.

 

Topics: Saad bin Nasser Abu Himed Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari

Saudi Arabia reports 65 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is prepared for administration. (AFP)
The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is prepared for administration. (AFP)
Updated 27 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 65 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is prepared for administration. (AFP)
  • Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each
Updated 27 August 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 813,107.

The authorities also confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,288.

Of the new infections, 25 were recorded in Riyadh and 12 in Jeddah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.

The ministry also announced that 79 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 800,300. It said that 3,519 COVID-19 cases were still active.

The ministry added that of the currently active cases, 42 people were in critical condition.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

