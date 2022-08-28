You are here

  UK to send Pakistan £1.5m in emergency flood aid

Flood affected people sit beside a damaged house along a river following heavy monsoon rains in Mingora, a town in Pakistan's northern Swat valley on August 28, 2022. (AFP)
An aerial view shows the flooded land following heavy monsoon rains in Mingora, a town in Pakistan's northern Swat valley on August 28, 2022. (AFP)
People gather next to a section of a road damaged by flood waters following heavy monsoon rains in Madian area in Pakistan's northern Swat Valley on August 27, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 28 August 2022
Arab News

  • “We are witnessing the catastrophe that climate change can cause,” says minister
LONDON: The UK is to send £1.5 million ($1.76 million) in aid to Pakistan in the aftermath of devastating floods.
A state of emergency has been declared across much of the country, with nearly 1,000 people killed in the country since June and 700,000 homes destroyed after the annual monsoon season arrived unusually early.
The southern provinces of Sindh and Balochistan have been hardest hit by the deluges, with the former experiencing rainfall 800 percent higher than expected in August.
Millions are now thought to be homeless and in need of aid, with the UN set to launch a global appeal early next week.
Lord Tariq Ahmad, the UK’s minister of state for South and Central Asia, said: “The floods in Pakistan have devastated local communities and the UK is providing up to £1.5 million to help the immediate aftermath.
“We are witnessing the catastrophe that climate change can cause and how it impacts the most vulnerable.
“My thoughts and prayers are with all the victims and their families, and I would like to pay tribute to everyone involved in the relief efforts. We are also working directly with the Pakistan authorities to establish what further assistance and support they require.
“The UK stands with the people of Pakistan during this time of need.”

