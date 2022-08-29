You are here

UAE begins operating air bridge to provide relief to Pakistan’s flood victims

UAE begins operating air bridge to provide relief to Pakistan's flood victims
UAE aid to Pakistan can be seen after it arrives in the country. (@uaeembassyisb)
UAE begins operating air bridge to provide relief to Pakistan's flood victims

UAE begins operating air bridge to provide relief to Pakistan’s flood victims
  • The relief aid includes shelter materials and food and medicine parcels for those affected by floods
  • Officials say 1,136 people have died since June when the seasonal rains began
DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Defense has started operating an air bridge to transport humanitarian aid to Pakistan, Emirates News Agency reported on Monday.

The relief aid includes shelter materials and food and medicine parcels for those affected by unprecedented torrential rains and floods in the Asian country.

Tens of millions of people across swathes of Pakistan are battling the worst monsoon floods in a decade.

The move comes after the UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan issued a directive to provide various forms of support to the people of Pakistan on Sunday.

The UAE’s ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi said the first Emirati plane loaded with aid flew out to Pakistan on Monday morning, and that it would be followed by a number of other planes carrying aid over the coming days.

Al-Zaabi said the support highlights the strength of relations between the two countries, adding that the UAE has contributed to alleviating the severity of many humanitarian crises experienced by Pakistan in the past.

The ambassador added that the UAE’s humanitarian support extends to all affected communities around the world based on its global humanitarian role and principles.

Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said on Monday that a third of the country was under water, creating a “crisis of unimaginable proportions.”

Officials say 1,136 people have died since June when the seasonal rains began, but the final toll could be higher as hundreds of villages in the mountainous north have been cut off after flood-swollen rivers washed away roads and bridges.

Lebanon presidential candidate backs anti-Hezbollah platform

Lebanon presidential candidate backs anti-Hezbollah platform
Lebanon presidential candidate backs anti-Hezbollah platform

Lebanon presidential candidate backs anti-Hezbollah platform
  • Tracy Chamoun, the granddaughter of late former president Camille Chamoun, called for key reforms to rescue Lebanon’s comatose economy and reestablish trust with international donors
  • Chamoun especially criticized Hezbollah’s influential role in politics and security, its arms and its impact on Lebanese relations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states
BEIRUT: The granddaughter of a former Lebanese president Monday announced her bid for the cash-strapped country’s upcoming presidential elections on a platform critical of the Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah.
The country’s political woes are compounded by its crippling economic crisis, which the World Bank says is one of the worst worldwide in over a century. The Lebanese pound has lost over 90 percent of its value against the dollar, with three-quarters of its population living in poverty.
Tracy Chamoun, 61, has not yet received a formal endorsement from any of Lebanon’s ruling parties in parliament, whose 128 legislators are tasked with voting for the country’s president.
Chamoun, the granddaughter of late former president Camille Chamoun, called for key reforms to rescue Lebanon’s comatose economy and reestablish trust with international donors. But she especially criticized Hezbollah’s influential role in politics and security, its arms and its impact on Lebanese relations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.
“Lebanon cannot continue without its independence and sovereignty and without a clear defense strategy,” Chamoun said at a press conference in Beirut. “Lebanon cannot be ruled by one group, and its decisions related to peace and war can only be done through its institutions.”
Chamoun comes from a prominent Christian political family. Her grandfather, the late president, founded the right-wing National Liberal Party. She also is the daughter of Dany Chamoun, who led the party’s “Tigers” militia in the Lebanese civil war, which went on from 1975 until 1990.
Five gunmen assassinated her father in 1990 alongside his second wife Ingrid, and their sons, ages 5 and 7. The couple’s youngest daughter, 11 months old, survived. Tracy Chamoun, then 30, was living in London.
Chamoun was Lebanon’s ambassador to Jordan from 2017 until her resignation in August 2020, days after the Beirut Port explosion that killed over 200 people and wounded over 6,000 others.
Chamoun would be the second woman to officially announce her candidacy in Lebanese presidential elections, after lawyer and civil society activist Nadine Moussa in 2014.
The term of the incumbent president, retired military general and Hezbollah-allied Michel Aoun, ends Oct. 31.

Egypt's international cooperation minister meets Japanese officials t0 build ties

Egypt’s international cooperation minister meets Japanese officials t0 build ties
Egypt's international cooperation minister meets Japanese officials t0 build ties

Egypt’s international cooperation minister meets Japanese officials t0 build ties
CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat met Japanese Ambassador to Egypt Oka Hiroshi to discuss the development of joint relations and future cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

Hideki Matsunaga, director general of the Japan International Cooperation Agency’s Middle East and Europe department; Kenichiro Kitamura, principal representative of the Dubai office of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation; and Toyokazu Fukuyama, executive director of the Cairo office of the Japan External Trade Organization, also participated in the talks.

Al-Mashat highlighted the importance of high-level policy dialogue between the Egyptian and Japanese sides, an important aim for the Ministry of International Cooperation that is to be followed by all multilateral and bilateral development partners.

She stressed the importance of the participation of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and the Japan External Trade Organization in the policy dialogue, as the volume of trade exchange and investment between the two countries is a good indicator of strong relations.

“We look forward to further rapprochement and joint action to overcome all challenges,” she said.

Al-Mashat noted the importance of coordinating with the private sector in the two countries to increase its role in Egyptian-Japanese joint relations and to enhance its participation in development efforts.

She pointed to the convening of the second Egypt-International Cooperation Forum next September, which will see the gathering of African ministers of environment and finance to discuss common visions.

Hiroshi said that Japan would continue to support sustainable development in Egypt according to its development needs through three priority areas: Supporting sustainable economic growth; assisting social inclusion; and the promotion of education, human resource development and regional cooperation. 

Hiroshi said that Japanese cooperation with the Egyptian government included: Developing the quality of infrastructure; cooperation between the public and private sectors to generate clean energy; cooperation in the health sector; cooperation in food and agriculture; and cooperation in education and human resource development.

“We have great opportunities to enhance cooperation with the Egyptian government in the renewable energy sector and to promote inclusive growth and localization of the industry,” he said.

Japan Bank for International Cooperation officials gave a presentation on joint work and the organization’s efforts in Egypt. It included a presentation of the bank’s work plan in Egypt for the medium term, for the period 2021–2023, which aims to support Egyptian efforts to enhance infrastructure efficiency, advance sustainable development goals and localize industry.

Fukuyama, executive director of the Japan External Trade Organization’s Cairo office, said that in addition to Japan’s official development assistance, Japanese private companies’ participation in products and technology and direct investment in projects had contributed to Egypt’s economic growth and social development. He emphasized the trade organization’s role in attracting Japanese companies’ interest in Egypt, especially in strategic industries, through its role as a Japanese agency for promoting trade and investment.

During her meeting with the delegation of the Japanese International Cooperation Agency, Al-Mashat discussed important files within the framework of the cooperation between the government and the agency, and followed up on projects in light of the joint development efforts between the two countries.

Matsunaga, director of the agency's Middle East and Europe section, praised development efforts and what had been achieved in Egypt over the past years, especially in infrastructure, and the ability of the Egyptian state to complete these projects despite the current exceptional world circumstances.

Egypt had shown strong resilience in the face of these crises and has been able to achieve positive growth despite the impact of most of the countries in the region and the world by successive crises.

“Currently, Japan and Egypt are discussing future projects in the fields of electricity, technical support for the Suez Canal, comprehensive health insurance, and the Greater Cairo Metro, in addition to promoting the circular economy through single-use plastics,” according to the Egyptian Ministry of International Cooperation.

Cooperation between Egypt and Japan began in 1954, and the development cooperation portfolio is diversified in many sectors. The current portfolio of economic cooperation between the two countries amounts to about $2.8 billion to implement 14 projects, including in health, electricity, transport, navigation, education and irrigation.

Expo City Dubai to welcome visitors from Sept. 1

Expo City Dubai to welcome visitors from Sept. 1
Expo City Dubai to welcome visitors from Sept. 1

Expo City Dubai to welcome visitors from Sept. 1
  • Expo City Dubai will officially open on Oct. 1
DUBAI: The Dubai Expo site will open to visitors this week, offering a glimpse into some of the attractions at the legacy site of Expo 2020 Dubai before a full launch in October.

Ahead of Expo City Dubai’s official opening on Oct. 1, two major pavilions – Mobility (Alif) and Sustainability (Terra) - will be open to the public on Sept. 1, according to an Expo statement.  

Garden in the Sky, a 55-meter-high rotating observation tower that offers 360-degree views, will also open on Sept. 1, with tickets priced at around $8 for adults.

Meanwhile, the attraction will be free of charge for people with disabilities and children aged five and under. Other entertainment facilities will be free of charge for children aged 12 and below and people with disabilities.

“Terra will encourage visitors to re-evaluate their relationship with the environment through an immersive journey through ocean and forest, while Alif will transport explorers through time and across new horizons to discover how mobility has driven human progress throughout history,” the Expo statement read.

Other Expo 2020 attractions including Al Wasl Plaza, a water feature, the Women’s Pavilion, the Vision Pavilion will open in October.

The Opportunity Pavilion will be transformed into the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum, a new addition highlighting the history and impact of World Expos and celebrating the success of Expo 2020 Dubai, the Expo statement said.

While entry to the new city will be free, visitors can access the pavilions with tickets priced at $15 per person.

It was earlier announced that Expo 2020 site would be transformed into a smart car-free city following the fair’s closure in March 2021. The new city will be home to major companies and residents.

Sadr supporters storm Iraq's Republican Palace: security source

Sadr supporters storm Iraq’s Republican Palace: security source
Sadr supporters storm Iraq's Republican Palace: security source

Sadr supporters storm Iraq’s Republican Palace: security source
  • He criticized fellow Shiite political leaders for failing to heed his calls for reform
BAGHDAD: Dozens of supporters of powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr on Monday stormed the Republican Palace, a ceremonial building inside Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone of government buildings, a security source said.
Angry protesters “entered the Republican Palace” shortly after Sadr said he was quitting politics, the source said, with several thousand other Sadr loyalists heading toward the Green Zone, an AFP journalist reported.
The army has announced a Baghdad-wide curfew to start from 3:30 p.m. (1230 GMT).
“A full curfew in the capital Baghdad affects all vehicles and citizens,” the Joint Operations Command said in a statement.
Hours earlier, Sadr announced he was quitting politics, after a nearly year-long political stalemate that has left the country without a new government.
“I’ve decided not to meddle in political affairs. I therefore announce now my definitive retirement,” said Sadr, a longtime player in the war-torn country’s political scene, though he himself has never held a government post.
He made the announcement on Twitter, where he added that “all the institutions” linked to his Sadrist movement will be closed, except the mausoleum of his father, assassinated in 1999, and other heritage facilities.
His latest statement came two days after he said “all parties” including his own should give up government positions in order to help resolve the months-long political impasse.
Since legislative elections in October last year, political deadlock has left the country without a new government, prime minister or president, due to disagreement between factions over forming a coalition.
His bloc emerged from last year’s election as the biggest, with 73 seats, but short of a majority. In June, his lawmakers quit in a bid to break the logjam, which led to a rival Shiite bloc, the pro-Iran Coordination Framework, becoming the largest in the legislature.
Since then, Sadr has engaged in other pressure tactics, including a mass prayer by tens of thousands of his followers on August 5.

Iran president: No way back to nuclear deal if probe goes on

Iran president: No way back to nuclear deal if probe goes on
Iran president: No way back to nuclear deal if probe goes on

Iran president: No way back to nuclear deal if probe goes on
  • President Ebrahim Raisi issued threats against Israel
  • Tehran and Washington have traded written responses in recent weeks on the finer points of the roadmap
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s president warned Monday that any roadmap to restore Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers must see international inspectors end their probe on man-made uranium particles found at undeclared sites in the country.
In a rare news conference marking his first year in office, President Ebrahim Raisi also issued threats against Israel and tried to sound upbeat as Iran’s economy and rial currency has cratered under the weight of international sanctions.
Despite the international attention on the deal as talks in Vienna hang in the balance, it took Raisi well over an hour before fully acknowledging the ongoing negotiations. Tehran and Washington have traded written responses in recent weeks on the finer points of the roadmap, which would see sanctions lifted against Iran in exchange for it restricting its rapidly advancing nuclear program.
The International Atomic Energy Agency for years has sought for Iran to answer questions about man-made uranium particles found at undeclared sites. US intelligence agencies, Western nations and the IAEA have said Iran ran an organized nuclear weapons program until 2003. Iran long has denied ever seeking nuclear weapons.
As a member of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, Iran is obligated to explain the radioactive traces and to provide assurances that they are not being used as part of a nuclear weapons program. Iran found itself criticized by the IAEA’s Board of Governors in June over its failure to answer questions about the sites to the inspectors’ satisfaction.
Raisi mentioned the traces — referring to its as a “safeguards” issue using the IAEA’s language.
“Without settlement of safeguard issues, speaking about an agreement has no meaning,” Raisi said.
Under the 2015 nuclear deal, Tehran could enrich uranium to 3.67 percent, while maintaining a stockpile of uranium of 300 kilograms (660 pounds) under constant scrutiny of IAEA surveillance cameras and inspectors. Then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord in 2018, setting the stage for years of rising tensions.
As of the last public IAEA count, Iran has a stockpile of some 3,800 kilograms (8,370 pounds) of enriched uranium. More worrying for nonprofileration experts, Iran now enriches uranium up to 60 percent purity — a level it never reached before that is a short, technical step away from 90 percent. Those experts warn Iran has enough 60 percent-enriched uranium to reprocess into fuel for at least one nuclear bomb.
Amid the tensions, Israel is suspected in carrying out a series of attacks targeting Iranian nuclear sites, as well as a prominent scientist. On Monday, Raisi directly threatened Israel.
Raisi said if Israel decides to carry out its threats to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, “they will see if anything from the Zionist regime will remain or not.”

