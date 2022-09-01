You are here

Trump slams US government for 'unjustified' pursuit of classifed documents

Trump slams US government for ‘unjustified’ pursuit of classifed documents
Former US president Donald Trump. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Trump slams US government for ‘unjustified’ pursuit of classifed documents

Trump slams US government for ‘unjustified’ pursuit of classifed documents
  • The purported justification for the initiation of this criminal probe was the alleged discovery of sensitive information contained within the 15 boxes of presidential records,” a court filing by Trump’s team said
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Former US president Donald Trump’s legal team on Wednesday dismissed the government’s “unjustified” pursuit of classified documents at his home and said the raid in which they were seized was legally dubious and unnecessary.
Responding to a bombshell filing in which the US Department of Justice said top secret documents were “likely concealed” at Trump’s estate to obstruct an FBI probe, his attorneys insisted that his possession of sensitive information should have come as no surprise.
“The purported justification for the initiation of this criminal probe was the alleged discovery of sensitive information contained within the 15 boxes of presidential records,” a court filing by Trump’s team said.
“But this ‘discovery’ was to be fully anticipated given the very nature of presidential records. Simply put, the notion that presidential records would contain sensitive information should have never been cause for alarm,” it said.
Trump’s lawyers repeated their call for an independent review of all material seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate and described the August 8 FBI raid on the property as “unprecedented, unnecessary, and legally unsupported.”
The Department of Justice painted a distinctly different picture in its late Tuesday filing opposing the appointment of a “special master” to review the documents, saying that highly sensitive materials were recovered from Trump’s home.
Strikingly, the department’s filing included a photograph of color-coded documents spread out over a carpet, marked “SECRET” and “TOP SECRET.”
The inclusion of the photograph also sparked condemnation by Trump’s team.
“The government’s response gratuitously included a photograph of allegedly classified materials, pulled from a container and spread across the floor for dramatic effect,” it said.

Topics: Donald Trump US

Republicans notably silent, split as Trump probe deepens

Republicans notably silent, split as Trump probe deepens
Updated 01 September 2022
AP

Republicans notably silent, split as Trump probe deepens

Republicans notably silent, split as Trump probe deepens
  • The deepening investigation into Trump’s handling of sensitive government information has disclosed damaging and unsettling new details
Updated 01 September 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: At first, Republicans were highly critical of the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, but as new details emerge about the more than 100 classified documents the former president haphazardly stashed at his private club Republicans have grown notably silent.
The deepening investigation into Trump’s handling of sensitive government information has disclosed damaging and unsettling new details. With every court filing there is new information about the cache of documents the former president took with him from the White House and the potential national security concerns. While the unprecedented search has galvanized many Republicans to Trump’s defense, others in the party are unwilling to speak up, often wary of crossing him.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell declined to respond Wednesday when asked about the latest developments in the Justice Department’s probe.
“I don’t have any observations about that,” McConnell told reporters in Kentucky.
The silence speaks volumes for a party whose president won the White House after rousing voters in rally chants of “Lock Her Up!” Trump pilloried Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton for using a personal email account and server during her time as Secretary of State. She quickly complied with investigators and was not charged.
The investigation also is posing a new test of Republican loyalty to Trump from lawmakers who are relying on him for their political livelihoods, particularly ahead of the midterm elections.
Battle lines among Republicans infighting over Trump quickly emerged Wednesday after the latest court filing, in which Justice Department said that the FBI’s Aug. 8 search had produced more than 100 documents with “classified markings” at Mar-a-Lago — twice as many as Trump’s team had turned over earlier this summer.
In Tuesday’s late filing, the Justice Department laid out in stark detail how it had developed evidence “that government records were likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.
The filing described the lengthy process of trying to retrieve government documents taken when Trump left the White House in early 2021. The Justice Department explained how Trump’s legal team had said documents were only been kept in the storage room, but the search also found documents in the former president’s office. It said some of the newly found documents were so sensitive that even Justice Department attorneys and FBI counterintelligence personnel required additional clearances before they could review the material.
The Justice Department said “efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation.” It produced a photograph of some of the classified documents found, as evidence. The filing said flatly that the government believes “obstructive conduct” has occurred.
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney — one of the former president’s fiercest critics, who recently lost her own primary for reelection — tweeted the photo: “Yet more indefensible conduct by Donald Trump revealed this morning.”
But Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, once a rival to Trump for the White House, has saved his criticizing for federal law enforcement as he defended the former president.
“The FBI’s raid was a horrific ‘abuse of power,’” Cruz tweeted just before the Tuesday filing. He said “there needs to be ‘a complete housecleaning’ at FBI.”
He was among several Republican lawmakers and congressional candidates who were fundraising this week off their complaints about the Justice Department. Cruz’s office did not respond to a request for fresh comments Wednesday.
The Texas senator is not alone in turning his criticism away from Trump and onto the federal authorities conducting the investigation and search. The Republican Party that once stood for law and order has been cleaved by Trump’s actions, some in the starkest, most alarming tones.
In the immediate aftermath of the search, Republicans largely rallied around Trump and demanded more information from the Justice Department. House and Senate Republicans, and some Democrats, sought hearings and briefings.
But as new information emerges, including the court’s release last week of the federal affidavit supporting the search and Tuesday’s Justice Department filing, it may make it more difficult for Trump’s allies to defend the former president and his team’s actions.
Some Republican supporters of Trump focused on the photograph of classified documents included as evidence in the Justice Department filing. Though the documents were shielded, the critics suggested if the information was so secret it should not have been publicly released. “You people are so bad at this,” tweeted Trump ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., directing her criticism as much at Democrats and those sharing the image.
The risks of the heated rhetoric against the nation’s law enforcement have been been clear. A police shooting of a man who tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati field office showed the danger. FBI Director Christopher Wray criticized those attacking the agency and urged agents to be cautious in public.
Ahead of the midterm elections, Trump’s ability to dominate the political stage is welcomed by House Republicans who are relying on his presence to bolster voter enthusiasm and turnout as they try to win back majority control. Some have encouraged him to swiftly announce his own campaign to run again for the White House.
Senate Republicans, however, are growing concerned that Trump is stealing the focus away from what they would prefer to be an election referendum on President Joe Biden’s performance in the White House.
As Biden steps up his own efforts to help his party retain control of Congress, he is focusing on Trump-styled candidates in the Republican ranks, with a more aggressive tone and an emphasis on the risks to democracy that have become a motivating issue for Democrats.
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, a former federal prosecutor, said the latest court filing was “devastating” for Trump.
“What is most striking are the facts outlining how the former president and his team knowingly put our national security at risk,” Schiff wrote on Twitter.
The congressman, who led Trump’s first impeachment, urged the Justice Department to continue its probe and “follow the facts.”
 

Topics: Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago raid FBI GOP

Democrat Mary Peltola beats Sarah Palin in Alaska special election

Democrat Mary Peltola beats Sarah Palin in Alaska special election
Updated 01 September 2022
Reuters

Democrat Mary Peltola beats Sarah Palin in Alaska special election

Democrat Mary Peltola beats Sarah Palin in Alaska special election
  • Peltota became the first Alaska Native to represent the state in Congress
  • She will finish the remainder of the term of Rep. Don Young, who died earlier this year
Updated 01 September 2022
Reuters

Mary Peltola, a Democratic former state lawmaker, won a special election to fill Alaska’s sole US House of Representatives seat, becoming the first Alaska Native to represent the state in Congress, the Alaska Division of Elections announced on Wednesday.
She defeated Republican former Governor Sarah Palin by 51.47 percent to 48.53 percent. Palin is widely known for her unsuccessful vice presidential run with John McCain in 2008.
Peltola will finish the remainder of the term of Republican Representative Don Young, who died earlier this year, and will face re-election on Nov. 8.
She is the first Alaska Native to represent a state where almost 20 percent of the population is Indigenous, the highest proportion in the United States.
Palin’s campaign for the House seat was her first run for public office after the McCain loss. She is seen as having helped open the door to a more far-right wing of the Republican Party.
During her campaign, Peltola ran as “Alaska’s best shot at keeping an extremist from winning,” according to her campaign website. She highlighted her status as “the only candidate in this race who isn’t a multi-millionaire.”
The election is the first one run under the state’s new ranked choice system, with voters listing candidates in order of preference on the ballot. A candidate must clear 50 percent of the vote to be declared the winner.
The special election was called after the death of Young, 88, who was first elected in 1973.
The winner of the special election will serve out Young’s term, which expires at the end of this year. Palin, Peltola and Republican Nick Begich III will vie in a Nov. 8 election to fill the seat for the next two years.
Meanwhile, Democratic Representative Charlie Crist on Wednesday announced he was resigning, effective immediately, from his House seat so that he can focus on his gubernatorial campaign against Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. 

Topics: Alaska Sarah Palin Mary Peltola

UN cites possible crimes vs. humanity in China's Xinjiang

UN cites possible crimes vs. humanity in China’s Xinjiang
Updated 01 September 2022
AP

UN cites possible crimes vs. humanity in China’s Xinjiang

UN cites possible crimes vs. humanity in China’s Xinjiang
  • Hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs continue to languish in prison on vague, secret charges
  • UN human rights chief brushed aside Chinaese calls for office to withhold the report
Updated 01 September 2022
AP

GENEVA: China’s discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity, the UN human rights office said in a long-awaited report released Wednesday.
The report calls for an urgent international response over allegations of torture and other rights violations in Beijing’s campaign to root out terrorism.
UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet brushed aside Chinaese calls for office to withhold the report, which follows her own trip to Xinjiang in May and which Beijing’s contends is part of a Western campaign to smear China’s reputation.
The report has fanned a tug-of-war for diplomatic influence with the West over the rights of the region’s native Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups.
The report, which Western diplomats and UN officials said had been all but ready for months, was published with just minutes to go in Bachelet’s four-year term. It was unexpected to break significant new ground beyond sweeping findings from independent advocacy groups and journalists who have documented concerns about human rights in Xinjiang for years.
But Bachelet’s report comes with the imprimatur of the United Nations, and the member states that make it up. The run-up to its release fueled a debate over China’s influence at the world body and epitomized the on-and-off diplomatic chill between Beijing and the West over human rights, among other sore spots.
Hours before the release, China’s UN ambassador, Zhang Jun, said Beijing remained “firmly opposed” to the release.
“We haven’t seen this report yet, but we are completely opposed to such a report, we do not think it will produce any good to anyone,” Zhang told reporters outside the Security Council. ”We have made it very clear to the high commissioner and in a number of other occasions that we are firmly opposed to such a report.”
“We all know so well that the so-called Xinjiang issue is a completely fabricated lie out of political motivations, and its purpose is definitely to undermine China’s stability and to obstruct China’s development,” he added.
Bachelet said in recent months that she received pressure from both sides to publish — or not publish — the report and resisted it all, treading a fine line all the while noting her experience with political squeeze during her two terms as president of Chile.
In June, Bachelet said she would not seek a new term as rights chief, and promised the report would be released by her departure date on Aug. 31. That led to a swell in back-channel campaigns — including letters from civil society, civilians and governments on both sides of the issue. She hinted last week her office might miss her deadline, saying it was “trying” to release it before her exit.
Bachelet had set her sights on Xinjiang upon taking office in September 2018, but Western diplomats voiced concerns in private that over her term, she did not challenge China enough when other rights monitors had cited abuses against Muslim Uyghurs and others in Xinjiang.
In the past five years, the Chinese government’s mass detention campaign in Xinjiang swept an estimated million Uyghurs and other ethnic groups into a network of prisons and camps, which Beijing called “training centers” but former detainees described as brutal detention centers.
Beijing has since closed many of the camps, but hundreds of thousands continue to languish in prison on vague, secret charges.
Some countries, including the United States, have accused Beijing of committing genocide in Xinjiang.

Topics: China Xinjiang

G20 host Indonesia urges global climate cooperation, meeting ends without joint communique

G20 host Indonesia urges global climate cooperation, meeting ends without joint communique
Updated 31 August 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

G20 host Indonesia urges global climate cooperation, meeting ends without joint communique

G20 host Indonesia urges global climate cooperation, meeting ends without joint communique
  • Indonesian officials describe discussions during climate talks as ‘challenging’
  • Meeting came amid extreme weather events around world
Updated 31 August 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Wednesday urged global cooperation on climate change as it warned of a tipping point into “uncharted territory.”

But a meeting of environment officials from the Group of 20 major economies concluded without a joint communique.

The G20 climate meetings, attended by senior officials from the group’s member and invited countries, took place amid extreme weather events happening in different parts of the world, such as fires, floods, and heatwaves.

G20 host Indonesia had invited representatives from the African Union to join the talks for the first time, as Jakarta sought to hear “voices of all countries,” regardless of their wealth and size.

Indonesian Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar called for countries to work together to tackle climate change in her opening remarks to the Bali gathering, attended by senior representatives of India, Japan, and South Korea, and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, among others.

Bakar said: “(Climate change) would not only wipe out all the development progress that has been achieved over the past decades, particularly in emerging economies, but it would also propel us over an environmental tipping point into uncharted territory where no future will be sustainable.

“There is no one single country that is not adversely affected in one way or another, and we cannot solve those global environmental problems alone.”

During a press conference at the end of the meeting, she described the day’s discussions as having been “challenging,” due to “multiple perspectives and implications of each member country’s interest.”

Though a joint communique was expected early on, the climate talks concluded with only a chair’s summary.

Tata Mustasya, regional climate and energy campaign strategist at Greenpeace Southeast Asia, told Arab News that Wednesday’s G20 outcome was “concerning.”

He said: “G20 countries are most responsible for the climate crisis because they control over 80 percent of the global economy and produce 80 percent of global emissions.

“The outcome of the G20 climate meeting shows a concerning signal, that G20 will repeat the failure of other international forums to formulate commitments and concrete joint steps to stop climate change on time.”

Topics: Indonesia G20 climate change

Philippine overseas workers need stronger protection against sexual harassment, officials say

Philippine overseas workers need stronger protection against sexual harassment, officials say
Updated 31 August 2022
Ellie Aben

Philippine overseas workers need stronger protection against sexual harassment, officials say

Philippine overseas workers need stronger protection against sexual harassment, officials say
  • There are more than 1.7 million Filipinos working abroad, according to 2020 data
  • Philippine’s anti-sexual harassment law does not cover government employees assigned abroad
Updated 31 August 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine officials called for stronger measures to protect overseas Filipino workers against sexual harassment on Wednesday, as they highlighted an abuse case perpetrated by a Manila envoy.

There are over 1.7 million overseas Filipino workers, or OFWs, according to 2020 data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, nearly 60 percent of whom are women.

In 2021, OFWs contributed $28.8 billion to the Philippine economy, according to the country’s central bank. The government last December established a new agency, the Department of Migrant Workers, dedicated to their needs and protection.

Secretary Susan Ople, the department’s leader, said in a meeting on Wednesday that a sexual harassment case involving a Filipino migrant worker that took place 10 years ago was only resolved in July, and called for wider coverage of the country’s sexual harassment law.

“I hope the coverage of the anti-sexual harassment law will be expanded to include all government employees assigned to different countries — from ambassadors to drivers and local hires,” Ople said.

The 1995 law covers sexual harassment committed in various settings, including by an employer, teacher and coach in work, training or education environments. Those found guilty can be imprisoned for up to six months and face a maximum fine of 20,000 Philippine pesos ($356). The regulation, however, has yet to cover government employees assigned abroad.

“The law should not exempt Filipino personnel abroad,” Ople added.

The case from a decade ago, according to Ople, involved a Filipino migrant worker who was residing at a government shelter, when the former ambassador took her in to work for him in his residence. Ople had then been involved in the Blas Ople Policy Center, an NGO that provided legal assistance to the abused OFW.

“The domestic helper only finished (her) second year in high school and was taken to the shelter to serve as the ambassador’s maid, so clearly her position is very vulnerable,” she said.

Ople did not name either the ambassador nor the worker, but told the meeting attended by Philippine senators that the envoy, who had since retired, was only required to pay a fine after years-long legal proceedings.

Senator Robinhood Padilla also called for harsher penalties in light of the OFW sexual harassment case.

“For betraying their oaths to protect their fellow Filipinos, Philippine ambassadors and diplomatic personnel deserve harsher punishments for sexually harassing overseas Filipino workers in OFW shelters abroad,” he said.

“I hope we can give teeth to our laws on such cases.”

Topics: Philippines Filipinos Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs)

